FIRST Canada Certified as an Applied Platinum Integration Partner

Oct. 11, 2019

Company demonstrates significant broker demand for premium finance integration with Applied Epic

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, has become a Platinum Integration Partner. FIRST Canada’s elevation within the Applied Partner Program reflects the significant broker adoption of its premium finance integration with Applied Epic®.

FIRST Canada’s certified integration enables Applied Epic users to provide broker-specific premium finance plans along with policy proposal, directly within the management system. Applied Systems and FIRST Canada jointly deliver a broker-centric workflow that improves operational efficiency and reduces administrative costs, while enhancing the client experience.

“Now brokers can provide payment plans at the point of sale – and receive real-time updates,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO, FIRST Canada. “We’re honoured to be Applied’s Platinum Integration Partner and together, enable new connectivity and automation for brokers and their clients from within Applied Epic.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied’s strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

“In the digital revolution of insurance, brokerages are building more integrated technology strategies to support value added services, like premium financing,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry and Partner Relations, Applied Systems Canada. “The significant adoption of FIRST Canada’s integration shows insured demand for this service, and we are excited to recognize FIRST Canada as a Platinum Partner and the value this integration is providing to the insurance industry.”

Applied Epic is a registered trademark of Applied Systems, Inc.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $33 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

