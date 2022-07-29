Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Central Savings Bank Reports Calendar Second Quarter 2022 Results Highlighted by Strong Net Income and Cash Earnings, Excellent Balance Sheet Growth, Outstanding Net Interest Margin, and Exceptional Asset Quality

First Central Savings Bank Reports Calendar Second Quarter 2022 Results Highlighted by Strong Net Income and Cash Earnings, Excellent Balance Sheet Growth, Outstanding Net Interest Margin, and Exceptional Asset Quality

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Performance Highlights

  • Net Income and Cash Earnings: Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.0 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $1.9 million or $0.18 per share recorded in the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2021. Cash earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $2.6 million, or $0.24 per share, a decrease of $93 thousand, or 3.5%, from $2.7 million, or $0.25 per share, for the prior year quarter.   Net income of $5.7 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2022, or $0.54 per share, compared to $3.0 million or $0.28 per share recorded in the prior year six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 92.9% increase in net income year-over-year.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.00% and 10.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.10% and 11.34%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.
  • Balance Sheet Growth: Assets totaled $852.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $46.6 million, or 5.8%, from March 31, 2022, and up $174.8 million, or 25.8%, from June 30, 2021 primarily due to loan growth.
  • Continued Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.48% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 14.01% at June 30, 2022, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Loan Growth: At June 30, 2022, total loans outstanding was $715.7 million or 83.9% of total assets, up $36.7 million, or 5.4%, from March 31, 2022.
  • Net Interest Income Growth: The Bank recorded net interest income of $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.4 million, or 22.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and an increase of $142 thousand, or 1.8%, on a linked quarter basis.
  • Excellent Asset Quality: At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s asset quality was strong with 0.82% non-performing loans to total loans.
  • Strong Net Interest Margin and Spread: The Bank’s net interest margin and spread for the current quarter was strong at 4.00% and 3.95%, respectively.
  • New Lynbrook NY Branch Location: The Bank successfully opened up its ninth retail banking location in Lynbrook, NY. The Bank has successfully raised over $25 million in new deposit accounts since its opening.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, highlighted by the Bank’s operating and cash earnings, continued momentum in year-over-year loan growth, excellent asset quality, and net income.

Strong Operating Earnings Momentum on both Cash and GAAP Basis

The Bank’s cash earnings were $2.6 million, or $0.24 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a decrease of $93 thousand, or 3.5% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with net income of $1.9 million, or $0.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In prior quarters, due to the significant deferred tax asset recognized, the Bank was not required to pay federal income taxes until the Bank fully utilized the remaining net operating loss carryforward. As such, significantly all the federal income tax expense on the income statement is considered a non-cash expense. As of the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank has utilized the remaining net operating loss carryforward, thus is required to pay federal income taxes. As such, the federal income tax expense is now a cash expense.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the second quarter of 2022, First Central continued to build shareholder value by delivering continued earnings momentum and solid loan growth. Our loan portfolio grew by $36.7 million, or 5.4% as we added more loans to portfolio. However, due to unsettled pricing in the secondary market for loan sales, gains on sales of loans declined during the second quarter. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to sell loans to the secondary market, however, presently it is more advantageous for the Bank to add loans to portfolio and grow net interest income than selling loans. I am extremely proud of the management team and Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they bring in growing the franchise value for our shareholders.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “The quarter ended June 30, 2022, was another quarter for strong operating results which was met with record loans receivable and total assets. Management continues to execute its growth strategy that brought record net interest income. However, the current economic environment with rising interest rates, inflation, and world turmoil poses challenges to the Bank going forward. Management will continue to generate commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans in concert with current growth strategy while exploring alternative loan trade opportunities to improve returns on loans sold to the secondary market. Loan trade alternatives are paramount as pricing in the secondary market for loan sales continues to be depressed due to rising interest rates. Management remains committed in its primary mission to evaluate opportunities to increase shareholder value.”

Balance Sheet Growth

Total assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by $46.6 million to $852.6 million as the Bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. On a year-over-year basis, total assets grew by $174.8 million, or 25.8%, driven by the Bank’s robust loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $105.3 million and commercial loan pipeline of $23.4 million. Total loan portfolio growth at June 30, 2022, increased by $138.9 million, or 25.0%, from the loan balance as of June 30, 2021.

Funding for asset growth during the quarter was primarily derived from retail and wholesale deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, (“FHLB”). On a year-over-year basis, total deposits grew by $134.6 million, or 22.2%, as the Bank continues to grow deposits through their retail branches. The Bank has had incredible success in growing and maintaining the non-interest-bearing deposits through non-conforming loan originations and the retail branches. As of June 30, 2022, total non-interest-bearing deposits were $130.8 million or 17.7% of total deposits compared to $105.6 million or 17.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021.

In addition to deposit growth, the Bank has used short term borrowings from the FHLB to fund loan growth during the quarter. Total borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased to $20 million. This has been an effective lower cost funding strategy for the Bank. This allows the Bank to continually fund loans at lower costs while growing the retail deposit base to support our asset growth.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 0.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of seven basis points from 0.53% from the prior linked quarter. Management continues to be pro-active in securing longer-term certificates of deposit in the current rising interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of even higher rates in the upcoming years. While this strategy of securing current longer-term funding at current rates is more costly than shorter-term funding, management believes it will better protect and enhance future earnings during the current rising interest rate cycle that is expected to continue in the years ahead.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $138.9 million, or 25.0%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $410.5 million. At June 30, 2022, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $343.2 million, with an average loan balance of $635 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59.50%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank has $105.4 million within the non-conforming pipeline with a weighted average interest rate of 6.05%. Due to the strong pipeline, the Bank expects that it will continue to originate for its own portfolio and others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank earned $3.2 million in premiums on loans sold net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At June 30, 2022, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $5.9 million or 0.82% of total loans and 0.69% of total assets. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded a provision of $400 thousand to account for the $36.7 million increase in loans receivable. The total allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022, was $7.5 million and as a percent of loan receivable was 1.05% for the most recent quarter end.

Strong Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin remained strong for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, at 4.00% due to the continued origination of non-conforming loans at above market rates, prepayment penalties and loan fees of $329 thousand, and effective cost of funds management.  

Opportunities for First Central Savings Bank

The Bank’s executive team and Board remain focused on enhancing shareholder value through prudent growth, tight expense control and further business opportunities. The Bank successfully opened its ninth branch in Lynbrook New York on June 21, 2022, which will contribute to the Bank’s growth strategy. The Bank is continuing to evaluate new retail branch locations to fund its deposit and loan growth.

Our mobile banking product allows customers to perform various banking functions including remote check deposits, “Zelle” money transfers, obtaining deposit account balances and transferring funds between accounts using their mobile phones. The continued implementation of application based mobile banking software products enables the Bank to better compete with much larger financial institutions in the marketplace by offering the latest banking technology solutions. The Bank also completed an upgrade of our core banking system in April 2022 which will has enhanced our customer experience.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $852.6 million at June 30, 2022, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate offices in Glen Cove, New York with an additional nine branches throughout Queens New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

First Central Savings Bank              
Statements of Condition – (unaudited)              
(dollars in thousands)              
    6/30/2022   3/31/2022   6/30/2021  
               
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 54,431     $ 46,706     $ 46,238    
Investments Available for Sale     47,756       46,264       32,325    
Investments Held to Maturity     1,000       1,000          
               
Loans held for sale           14,852       22,356    
Loans receivable     715,728       664,139       554,489    
Less: allowance for loan losses     (7,503 )     (7,102 )     (6,015 )  
Loans, net     708,225       657,037       548,474    
               
Other assets     41,212       40,126       28,415    
Total Assets   $ 852,624     $ 805,985     $ 677,808    
               
               
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity              
Total Deposits   $ 740,487     $ 698,129     $ 605,869    
FHLB Advances     20,000       15,000          
Other Liabilities     17,831       18,817       4,861    
Total Liabilities     778,318       731,946       610,730    
               
               
Total Shareholders’ Equity     74,306       74,039       67,078    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 852,624     $ 805,985     $ 677,808    
               

First Central Savings Bank                      
Statements of Income – (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
                    6 Months   6 Months  
            Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Ended   Ended  
            6/30/2022   6/30/2021   6/30/2022   6/30/2021  
                           
Total Interest income         $ 8,923   $ 7,527   $ 17,522   $ 14,769  
Total interest expense           1,084     1,121     1,987     2,465  
Net interest income       7,839     6,406     15,535     12,304  
Provision for loan losses         400     250     1,000     950  
Net interest income after provision for loan loss     7,439     6,156     14,535     11,354  
                           
Net gain on loans sold           299     781     3,156     1,334  
Other non-interest income         190     153     401     315  
Total non-interest income         489     934     3,557     1,649  
                           
Compensation and benefits         2,807     2,654     5,665     5,136  
Occupancy and Equipment         882     714     1,751     1,480  
Data processing           415     370     840     692  
Federal insurance premium         95     130     185     284  
Professional fees           368     307     757     586  
Other             820     569     1,652     1,089  
Total non-interest income         5,387     4,744     10,850     9,267  
                           
Income before income taxes       2,541     2,346     7,242     3,736  
Income tax expense           525     483     1,508     764  
Net income       $ 2,016   $ 1,863   $ 5,734   $ 2,972  
                           
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.19   $ 0.18   $ 0.54   $ 0.28  
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.19   $ 0.18   $ 0.54   $ 0.28  
                           
Supplementary Information:                      
Net Income         $ 2,016   $ 1,863   $ 5,734   $ 2,972  
                           
Add Back non-cash charges                      
Provision for loan losses         400     250     1,000     950  
Depreciation expense           184     102     357     202  
Provision for federal income taxes           478     974     756  
Cash Net income       $ 2,600   $ 2,693   $ 8,065   $ 4,880  
                           
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.24   $ 0.25   $ 0.76   $ 0.46  
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.24   $ 0.25   $ 0.76   $ 0.46  
                           

First Central Savings Bank                    
Statements of Income – (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                
            Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended  
            6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021  
                           
Total Interest income       $ 8,923   $ 8,600   $ 8,285   $ 7,464  
Total interest expense         1,084     903     869     976  
Net interest income       7,839     7,697     7,416     6,488  
Provision for loan losses         400     600     600      
Net interest income after provision for loan loss   7,439     7,097     6,816     6,488  
                           
Net gain on loans sold         299     2,856     2,660     1,419  
Other non-interest income         190     211     317     270  
Total non-interest income       489     3,067     2,977     1,689  
                           
Compensation and benefits         2,807     2,858     3,317     2,738  
Occupancy and Equipment         882     869     806     732  
Data processing           415     425     382     401  
Federal insurance premium         95     90     80     90  
Professional fees           368     389     360     414  
Other             820     832     767     615  
Total non-interest income       5,387     5,463     5,712     4,990  
                           
Income before income taxes       2,541     4,701     4,081     3,187  
Income tax expense         525     983     851     662  
Net income       $ 2,016   $ 3,718   $ 3,230   $ 2,525  
                           
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.19   $ 0.35   $ 0.30   $ 0.24  
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.19   $ 0.35   $ 0.30   $ 0.24  
                           
Supplementary Information:                      
Net Income         $ 2,016   $ 3,718   $ 3,230   $ 2,525  
                           
Add Back non-cash charges                    
Provision for loan losses         400     600     600      
Depreciation expense         184     173     173     118  
Provision income taxes             974     843     655  
Cash Net income     $ 2,600   $ 5,465   $ 4,846   $ 3,298  
                           
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.24   $ 0.51   $ 0.46   $ 0.31  
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis     $ 0.24   $ 0.51   $ 0.46   $ 0.31  
                           

First Central Savings Bank                    
Selected Financial Data – (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                
            Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended  
            6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   6/30/2021  
                           
Asset Quality:                        
Allowance for Loan Losses (1)     $ 7,503     $ 7,102     $ 6,501     $ 6,015    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (1)     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.08 %     1.04 %  
                           
Non-Performing Loans       $ 5,894     $ 3,163     $ 577     $ 1,076    
Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans       0.82 %     0.48 %     0.10 %     0.18 %  
Non-Performing Loans/Total Assets       0.69 %     0.39 %     0.08 %     0.16 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses/Non-Performing Loans   127.30 %     224.57 %     1126.75 %     559.18 %  
                           
Capital: (dollars in thousands)                    
Tier 1 Capital         $ 77,231     $ 73,997     $ 69,292     $ 62,012    
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio         9.48 %     9.51 %     9.53 %     9.21 %  
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio       12.76 %     13.21 %     12.82 %     12.16 %  
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio       12.76 %     13.21 %     12.82 %     12.16 %  
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio       14.01 %     14.46 %     14.05 %     13.36 %  
                           
Equity Data                        
Common shares outstanding       10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345    
Stockholders’ equity       $ 74,306     $ 74,039     $ 72,406     $ 67,078    
Book value per common share       6.98       6.95       6.80       6.30    
Tangible common equity         74,306       74,039       72,406       67,078    
Tangible book value per common share     6.98       6.95       6.80       6.30    
                           
(1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale                  
                           

First Central Savings Bank                      
Selected Financial Data – (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                        
            Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended    
            6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   6/30/2021    
                             
Other: (in thousands)                        
Average Interest-Earning Assets     785,977     753,211     710,495     655,871      
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities     601,128     570,814     520,419     503,699      
Average Deposits and Borrowings     719,416     689,788     665,965     610,560      
                             
Profitability:                          
Return on Average Assets       1.00 %   1.91 %   1.77 %   1.10 %    
Return on Average Equity       10.95 %   20.35 %   18.16 %   11.34 %    
Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets   4.55 %   4.63 %   4.63 %   4.60 %    
Cost of Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.74 %   0.65 %   0.66 %   0.89 %    
Cost of Funds         0.60 %   0.53 %   0.53 %   0.74 %    
Net Interest Rate Spread (1)     3.95 %   4.10 %   4.10 %   3.86 %    
Net Interest Margin (2)       4.00 %   4.14 %   4.14 %   3.91 %    
Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets   0.66 %   0.69 %   0.77 %   0.70 %    
Efficiency Ratio         55.89 %   50.75 %   54.97 %   64.63 %    
                             
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities  
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets        
                             

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.