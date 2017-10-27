First charges filed in Russia probe led by U.S. Special Counsel: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
