First charges filed in U.S. special counsel Mueller’s Russia probe: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, CNN reported, citing sources briefed on the matter.
