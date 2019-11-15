Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Choice Bancorp Announces Resignation of Ms. Lynn Hopkins and Appointment of Ms. Diana Hanson as Interim CFO

First Choice Bancorp Announces Resignation of Ms. Lynn Hopkins and Appointment of Ms. Diana Hanson as Interim CFO

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

CERRITOS, CA., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) – First Choice Bancorp (the “Company” or “First Choice”) announced today that Lynn M. Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the Company and First Choice Bank in order to accept a position with another financial institution based in California. The Company also announced that Diana Hanson, Chief Accounting Officer for the Company and First Choice Bank, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the Company’s finance department on an interim basis while First Choice conducts an executive search for Ms. Hopkins’ replacement. Ms. Hanson has over 25 years of experience in corporate accounting for the financial services industry, including as the SVP/Director of Accounting Policy at Pacific Western Bank, and has served as First Choice’s Chief Accounting Officer since 2019.

“We appreciate Lynn’s service to First Choice and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Robert M. Franko, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Choice. “Diana Hanson has been a key member of our finance department since joining First Choice in March 2019 and has done an outstanding job of managing our accounting functions. We are very pleased to recognize Diana’s value to First Choice and we know that she is well suited to lead our finance department while we conduct our search for a permanent CFO.”

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of September 30, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.66 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches, and 2 loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and tax rates. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Contacts
First Choice Bancorp
Khoi D. Dang, 562.263.8336
Executive Vice President & General Counsel

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.