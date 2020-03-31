Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Choice Bank Ranked by S&P Global as one of the Top 100 Community Banks for 2019

First Choice Bank Ranked by S&P Global as one of the Top 100 Community Banks for 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) — First Choice Bancorp, the holding company of First Choice Bank (collectively, “First Choice”), announced that for the second year in a row, First Choice has been ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks in the U.S. First Choice, as part of the category of banks with assets under $3 billion, moved up to #38 in 2019 from #42 in 2018, out of a total of 4,391 banks eligible for this year’s ranking.

“We are honored to be included on S&P’s list of Best-Performing Community Banks, now two years in a row,” said Robert Franko, President and CEO. “Our success is a true testament to First Choice’s commitment to the communities we serve, our hardworking and talented staff, our sound financial decisions and our unwavering mission for the last 15 years to be First in Speed, Service and Solutions.”

Chairman Peter Hui shared, “We were caught by surprise with the COVID-19 crisis, but our people all joined together, implemented our Pandemic plans and have made certain that our Bank has been there for our clients continuously. This is just one more reason why we have such loyal clients. They know that First Choice Bank will be there for them, no matter what.”

S&P’s ranking is based on the following criteria: pretax return on tangible common equity, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted Texas ratio, net interest margin and loan growth. The full 2019 ranking can be found here: Rankings of Best-Performing Community Banks of 2019 Under $3B in Assets.

About First Choice Bancorp: First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.69 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices, located in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services, financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and tax rates. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

CONTACT

First Choice Bank
Khoi D. Dang, Esq., 562.263.8336
Executive Vice President and General Counsel

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.