First Citizens Bank 2021 Holiday Giving Campaign for Teen Cancer America Seeks to ‘Spread a Little Joy, Do a Lot of Good’

First Citizens Bank Launches Holiday 2021 Giving Campaign for Teen Cancer America From now through Dec. 31, 2021, First Citizens Bank encourages customers, families and friends to make a donation to national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA). TCA partners with hospitals throughout the United States to develop age-targeted facilities and specialized cancer treatment services for teens and young adults. To participate, visit www.firstcitizens.com/TCA.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Citizens Bank is seeking to spread a little joy and do a lot of good for teens and young adults faced with cancer this holiday season.

From now through Dec. 31, 2021, First Citizens encourages customers, families and friends to make a donation to national nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA). TCA partners with hospitals throughout the United States to develop age-targeted facilities and specialized cancer treatment services for teens and young adults.

“This has been a particularly difficult year for young people with cancer whose challenges have been heightened by the pandemic,” said Jeff Ward, First Citizens chief strategy officer and TCA board member. “On behalf of Teen Cancer America, the doctors and hospitals we partner with and hundreds of patients and families, please join with us to make the holiday season a little brighter for them and support a cause that positively impacts so many lives.”

How To Participate

Go to firstcitizens.com/TCA to make a contribution.

Donate your First Citizens Visa® Rewards Credit Card points or dollars to Teen Cancer America.

Adolescents and young adults make up a unique population with special challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. In many hospitals, they are treated in units that were designed for older people or young children. Teen Cancer America is bridging the gap and shifting the way teens are treated.

A donation to TCA makes a difference. TCA works with medical centers to build teen-friendly spaces, enhancing the hospital experience. The organization also helps develop standards for age-targeted oncology care, improve collaboration between pediatric and adult specialists and enable dedicated research to enhance treatment and survival.

“First Citizens has supported Teen Cancer America since 2015 when we met TCA co-founder and rock icon Roger Daltrey of The Who,” Ward said. “Together, we’ve raised critical awareness and substantial funding for TCA hospitals throughout our markets. Most importantly, we’re transforming lives and improving the outcomes of teens and young adults with cancer by providing facilities and programs designed especially for them. Please join us in this endeavor.”

TCA is First Citizens’ largest philanthropic cause. To date, First Citizens has provided more than $3 million to TCA to establish hospital units and medical programming unique to teens and young adults. So far, these efforts are improving cancer outcomes in five hospitals in the Southeast: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also in Greenville, S.C.

First Citizens and Teen Cancer America are also talking with other major medical centers throughout the bank’s markets about establishing new TCA programs. Money raised by First Citizens for TCA goes directly to local partner hospitals.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America. Its annual holiday TCA initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers for the nonprofit.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $56 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.

About Teen Cancer America

Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America seeks to bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by helping the health providers and health systems develop specialized programs and facilities for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America’s health systems. For more information, email Michelle Aland (michelle@teencanceramerica.org) or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson

First Citizens Bank

(919) 716-2716

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2bc08d2-cb5b-4f8c-a7e5-2df78ba25c67