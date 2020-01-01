First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Entegra Financial Corp., Entegra Bank

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (First Citizens Bank) announced that its acquisition of Entegra Financial Corp. (Entegra) was effective yesterday (Dec. 31).

Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank, said: “We are pleased to welcome the customers and associates of Entegra Bank as we build on our foundation in Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina and North Georgia. The merger will allow us to better serve customers across these markets with a wide range of financial products and services, while maintaining the exceptional service they expect.”

The 18 Entegra branch offices will initially operate as Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. Entegra customers should continue to bank as they normally do at their existing branches. At a later date, Entegra Bank accounts based at 15 branches will be converted to First Citizens Bank’s systems.

In addition, within six months, as required by the Department of Justice, three Western North Carolina Entegra branches — Holly Springs (30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, N.C.), Highlands (473 Carolina Way, Highlands, N.C.) and Sylva (498 East Main, Sylva, N.C.) — are being sold to Select Bank & Trust Company (Select Bank) of Dunn, N.C. These three branches are being divested as required under agreements with the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve following their competitive market analysis. Customers of these three branches will receive information from Select Bank at a later date about the transition of their accounts.

At this time, all Entegra Bank customers should continue to bank as usual. They should use their current checks and cards. They will continue to have the same online and mobile access to their accounts. Customers with questions about their accounts can contact a representative at any of the Entegra Bank division branches or call 800.438.2265, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Friday, Eastern time. For questions about First Citizens Bank, they can call the First Citizens Customer Care Center, 888.323.4732, between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern time daily.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 550 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (First Citizens) (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has $37 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit www.firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

