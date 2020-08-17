Breaking News
First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Entegra Bank Division

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Citizens Bank announced that its Entegra Bank division based in Franklin, N.C., has completed its conversion to First Citizens’ operations and systems. This conversion puts both banks on the same operational and technical systems and aligns customer accounts to First Citizens products and services.

“With completion of this conversion, we look forward to further deepening our relationships with Entegra customers in these important markets for our company,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. “They now have access to the full complement of First Citizens’ products. Our dedicated, local bankers stand ready to assist them and provide the high level of service they’ve come to expect.”

Effective today (Aug. 17), 11 former Entegra division branches in Western North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina and North Georgia now carry the First Citizens Bank name. Signs at these former Entegra division offices were changed to First Citizens Bank.

These customers can now bank at any First Citizens branch in their communities. In addition, they can bank at any First Citizens location throughout the bank’s 19-state branch network, through First Citizens Digital Banking (online and mobile), by ATM and by telephone. Information detailing the conversion and transition to First Citizens was mailed to Entegra customers in July.

In conjunction with the conversion, four Entegra branches (two in Hendersonville, N.C.; one in Greenville, S.C.; and an in-store location in Jasper, Ga.) were consolidated into nearby local First Citizens or former Entegra branch locations. In addition, on April 17, 2020, Select Bank & Trust of Dunn, N.C., purchased three Western North Carolina branches from Entegra — Highlands, Sylva and the Holly Springs office in Franklin.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with more than 560 offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which had $47.87 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

