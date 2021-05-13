First Citizens Bank Region Executive Chris Young Retires

Shan Teel, veteran First Citizens executive, to lead Central North Carolina Region in addition to Eastern North Carolina markets

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christine “Chris” Young, Central North Carolina Region Executive at First Citizens Bank in Raleigh, will retire effective June 1, 2021, after more than 18 years with the company and a 35-year banking career. Upon her departure, Region Executive Shan Teel will assume leadership of the bank’s Central North Carolina Region in addition to continuing to oversee the bank’s Eastern North Carolina Region markets.

“Chris’s leadership and dedication has been integral to the growth and success of our company over the past 18 years. Her extensive expertise and commitment to our associates and customers will be missed, and we wish her the very best,” said Hope Bryant, vice chairwoman at First Citizens Bank.

“For the last five years, Shan has led our company in Eastern North Carolina to great success, and we’re pleased to have him oversee our banking efforts in Central North Carolina as well,” Bryant said. “He brings strong leadership and a vast amount of enthusiasm and expertise to his new position as we continue to enhance our presence and strengthen our foundation in both of these regions.”

Chris Young

Young was hired as area executive in the Triangle area in 2002. Since 2015, she has served as a regional executive, managing a thriving network of First Citizens branches from the bank’s Raleigh headquarters market through Central North Carolina and into South Carolina just outside the Charlotte metropolitan area. She also led the company’s business development efforts in the Wisconsin region, successfully integrating three banks and putting into place a successful team. Over the years she has made significant contributions in designing efficiency efforts and process enhancements and developing new sales roles and programs.

Young has also mentored a number of associates who have since earned senior leadership roles. “Chris has been an outstanding sales coach and motivator and has been an invaluable role model for women bankers in particular,” Bryant said.

In the community, Young has also provided leadership support for many organizations throughout the greater Wake County area, including the Midtown Raleigh Alliance, Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Cary Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of the Triangle and InterAct of Wake County. The Ames, Iowa, native graduated in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and received her MBA in 1985 from the University of Texas at Austin.

Shan Teel

Teel has extensive sales, business banking and leadership experience, having spent his entire 31-year banking career with First Citizens in a host of capacities. He grew up in Lumberton, North Carolina. He received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University in 1990, and then began his career at First Citizens. Starting out as a branch manager, a short list of his other roles includes manager of business banking, market executive, regional business executive, Forsyth area executive and business services executive. He has led the bank’s Eastern North Carolina Region since 2016.

Teel also has a strong history of community involvement, including with organizations such as the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Raleigh, Artsplosure, United Arts of the Triangle, the N.C. State University Design Foundation and the Raleigh Sports Council.

First Citizens’ Eastern North Carolina Region includes 88 branches in 30 counties; in its Central Region, the bank operates 82 branches in 14 counties.

