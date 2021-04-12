Breaking News
First Citrus Bank Will Expand into Pinellas County with Full-Service Bank in Downtown St. Petersburg

First Citrus Bank Downtown St. Petersburg Branch

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Citrus Bank announced plans to open its first full-service bank in St. Petersburg. Located at 300 1st Ave South in the heart of downtown St. Pete, the branch, executive offices, and drive-thru are anticipated to open in June 2021.

“We’re beyond excited to be deepening our commitment in the `Burg! We have spirited leadership in Leslie Bridges and Brett Dulaney, who have a combined 31 years of experience in Pinellas County. The First Citrus brand is unlike any other in the market, in part because for over 20 years, we have loaned more of our deposits throughout Tampa Bay than any other bank. Ninety-eight cents of every deposit dollar goes right back into the communities we serve in the form of commercial loans, like the ones our St. Pete bankers will continue to provide in supporting local businesses. You’ll have the accessibility, and we’ll have the staying power to keep serving you for years to come,” said Jack Barrett, CEO of First Citrus Bank.

First Citrus Bank has been a part of the St. Pete entrepreneurial community’s fabric through its successful loan production office on 1st Avenue North and its partnerships with St. Pete Greenhouse and the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce.

“The pandemic has had a deep impact on our community in many ways,” says Leslie Bridges, SVP Business Banker. “We are proud to support local businesses, advocating for them to obtain Paycheck Protection Loans, and remain financially secure, so they can continue to provide their invaluable resources, jobs, and cultural impact here in the St. Pete and Tampa areas. Our expansion into the `Burg with a full-service branch allows us the opportunity to lift up more businesses and families, and it is our honor and privilege to do so.”

First Citrus Bank is a true community bank and was recently named a Top 5 SBA lender in Tampa Bay and ranked 7th in the state for Paycheck Protection Program lending. It has served the Tampa Bay community for the past 21 years, with 5 branches across the Tampa Bay area. The executive team located in Carrollwood has over 20 years of tenure together, and all are long-time residents of Tampa Bay. First Citrus Bank offers a suite of mobile and online banking services in addition to the lobby and drive-up services.

About First Citrus Bank
First Citrus Bank, a $600 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2020 by American Banker and named Top 5 SBA Lender in Tampa Bay for 2020 by the SBA. First Citrus Bank was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker. It serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions specializing in personal and business banking services with six locations throughout Tampa Bay, including a loan production office in St. Petersburg.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit https://www.firstcitrus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/971c0018-2662-46a0-a1f7-7a692bea57bc

CONTACT: For more information, contact:
Sarah Perez, Marketing Manager
813.925.5864
[email protected]

