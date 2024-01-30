INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Results Net income $ 44,827 $ 39,231 $ 35,733 $ 157,063 $ 128,181 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.54 $ 1.37 Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 14.11 % 12.46 % 13.61 % 12.80 % 11.99 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 44,964 $ 39,611 $ 36,750 $ 172,697 $ 129,561 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 1.70 $ 1.38 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 55,028 $ 55,652 $ 55,289 $ 221,505 $ 183,038 Provision expense $ (1,865 ) $ 5,885 $ 9,120 $ 14,813 $ 21,106 Net charge-offs $ 16,338 $ 3,976 $ 2,014 $ 30,152 $ 7,137 Reserve build/(release)(2) $ (16,619 ) $ 791 $ 6,813 $ 14,812 $ 10,384 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.56 % 1.39 % 1.51 % 1.56 % 1.35 % Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.91 % 1.95 % 2.28 % 2.00 % 1.91 % Return on average tangible common equity 20.78 % 18.55 % 19.77 % 19.01 % 17.30 % Core return on average tangible common equity 20.85 % 18.73 % 20.32 % 20.86 % 17.49 % Core efficiency ratio 53.00 % 53.42 % 50.00 % 52.91 % 54.59 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.65 % 3.76 % 3.99 % 3.81 % 3.58 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company’s allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record net income of $44.8 million and record diluted earnings per share of $0.44 represent an increase of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or $0.06 per share from the fourth quarter of 2022

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ( 1) totaled $55.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022

totaled $55.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 Total loans increased $63.7 million, or 2.8% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by growth in the Equipment Finance and Commercial Construction portfolios Average loans increased $89.9 million, or 4.0% annualized, from the previous quarter

Average deposits increased $37.3 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Net interest income (FTE) of $96.1 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter but increased $7.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2022

Noninterest income (excluding $0.1 million losses on investment securities in 3Q 2023) of $24.3 million decreased $0.6 million from the previous quarter

Noninterest expense (excluding $0.2 million and $0.4 million of merger related expenses in 4Q 2023 and 3Q 2023, respectively) of $65.0 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter

Total shareholders’ equity increased $73.7 million from the previous quarter due to a $42.3 million decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) securities and interest rate swaps, and a $32.1 million increase in retained earnings

Tangible book value per share grew 8.9% (not annualized) compared to the prior quarter to $9.09

Profitability

Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved seventeen basis points to 1.56% compared to the previous quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA ( 1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 1.91% as compared to 1.95% in the prior quarter and 2.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022

for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 1.91% as compared to 1.95% in the prior quarter and 2.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022 The net interest margin of 3.65% decreased 11 basis points from the prior quarter but increased 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022

The core efficiency ratio(1) of 53.00% decreased 42 basis points from the previous quarter but increased 301 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022

Strong capital position

Bank-level Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) ratio of 11.0%, which represents $420.2 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 6.5%

A total of 73,184 shares at a weighted average price of $11.75 were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2023 under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $17.4 million as of December 31, 2023

Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was ($1.9) million, a decrease of $7.8 million compared to the previous quarter

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.31%, as compared to 1.51% in the previous quarter

Total nonperforming loans decreased $8.5 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $16.3 million, an increase of $12.4 million from the previous quarter Approximately $12.0 million of the quarterly net charge-offs were loans specifically reserved for in previous quarters Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.72% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 0.18% in the previous quarter



Full Year 2023 Highlights

Franchise Growth

On January 31, 2023, the company completed its planned expansion into Central and Eastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation (Centric)

Total loans grew $421.0 million, or 5.5% compared to the prior year (excluding $923.6 million of loans acquired in the Centric acquisition at close)

Average deposits grew $308.8 million, or 3.8% compared to the prior year (excluding $692.7 million of average annualized deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition at close) End of period deposits grew $429.8 million, or 5.4% compared to the prior year (excluding $757.0 million of deposits acquired in the Centric acquisition)



Earnings

Record $157.1 million net income and $1.54 diluted earnings per share Core net income(1) was $172.7 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, compared to $129.6 million, or $1.38 diluted earnings per share in the prior year

Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) grew $38.5 million, or 21.0% from the prior year

Operating leverage was positive for the year ended December 31, 2023 Core revenue ( 1) grew $71.5 million, or 17.4%, from the prior year Core noninterest expense ( 1) increased $31.2 million, or 13.9%, from the prior year



Profitability

The core efficiency ratio ( 1) improved 167 basis points to 52.91% compared to the prior year

improved 167 basis points to 52.91% compared to the prior year The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 1.42% Core ROAA ( 1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 1.56% as compared to 1.35% in the prior year Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA ( 1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 2.00% as compared to 1.91% in the prior year



“I am proud of the progress we made as a company in 2023. We overcame a very challenging deposit gathering environment, expanded our retail franchise in Central PA and grew within our existing geographies to produce record core earnings per share of $1.70 with a core pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA of 2.00%,” stated T. Michael Price, President and CEO. “While the economic outlook remains uncertain going into 2024, we will remain focused on building on this positive momentum and continuing to live out our mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44.8 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.38 per share in the third quarter of 2023 and $35.7 million, or $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $157.1 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $128.2 million, or $1.37 per share for the same period in 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $96.1 million decreased $2.0 million from the previous quarter and increased $7.7 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an 11 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $90.8 million increase in average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.65%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. The total cost of deposits increased 23 basis points due to a $285.8 million increase in higher cost money market and time deposits and a decrease of $248.6 million in demand deposit and savings accounts, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in loan yields due to higher replacement yields on new loan volume and a $89.9 million increase in average loans.

Total average deposits increased $37.3 million, or 1.6% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. Total end-of-period deposits decreased $48.8 million, or 2.1% annualized, from the previous quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in public funds.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled ($1.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.9 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by lower unfunded commitments and improved qualitative factors, including in the company’s high risk portfolio.

Nonperforming loans totaled $39.5 million, a decrease of $8.5 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $4.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans represented 0.44% of total loans as compared to 0.54% and 0.46% for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

At December 31, 2023, criticized loans totaled $210.2 million, an increase of $17.0 million from the previous quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, net charge-offs were $16.3 million as compared to net charge-offs of $4.0 million in the previous quarter and $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by $8.2 million acquired loans with a combined specific reserve of $6.0 million and $4.3 million for a commercial real estate credit which was reserved for in prior periods.

Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average loans were 0.72%, 0.18% and 0.11% for the periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding gains and losses on investment securities) totaled $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $24.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $0.6 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.4 million decrease in Trust income, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income (excluding gains and losses on investment securities) totaled $96.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million from the prior year. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $3.2 million decrease in commercial swap fee income and a $1.3 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $1.0 million increase in card related interchange income.

There were $0.1 million of net security losses in 2023 and no material gains or losses in the prior year.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger related expenses) totaled $65.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $67.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $57.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $2.0 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.2 million decrease in accrued Pennsylvania shares tax obligations and a $0.6 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in salaries and benefits.

The core efficiency ratio was 53.00% during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 53.42% in the previous quarter and 50.00% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense (excluding merger related expenses) totaled $260.9 million, as compared to $227.9 million in the prior year. The $32.9 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by higher operating expenses following the company’s acquisition of Centric on January 31, 2023.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.91% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to 54.59% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,475 at December 31, 2023, 1,481 at September 30, 2023, and 1,424 at December 31, 2022.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which represents a 4.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.3% projected annual yield utilizing the January 29, 2024 closing market price of $15.05.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2023 were 13.9%, 11.9%, 10.0% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 95,737 $ 97,757 $ 88,027 $ 385,676 $ 312,221 Provision for credit losses (1,865 ) 5,885 9,120 4,160 21,106 Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — 10,653 — Noninterest income 24,297 24,826 24,309 96,609 98,708 Noninterest expense 65,180 67,413 58,334 269,917 229,638 Net income 44,827 39,231 35,733 157,063 128,181 Core net income(5) 44,964 39,611 36,750 172,697 129,561 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.54 $ 1.37 Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 1.70 $ 1.38 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.34 % Core return on average assets(7) 1.56 % 1.39 % 1.51 % 1.56 % 1.35 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.91 % 1.94 % 2.22 % 1.91 % 1.89 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.91 % 1.95 % 2.28 % 2.00 % 1.91 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 14.11 % 12.46 % 13.61 % 12.80 % 11.99 % Return on average tangible common equity(8) 20.78 % 18.55 % 19.77 % 19.01 % 17.30 % Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 20.85 % 18.73 % 20.32 % 20.86 % 17.49 % Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 53.00 % 53.42 % 50.00 % 52.91 % 54.59 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.65 % 3.76 % 3.99 % 3.81 % 3.58 % Book value per common share $ 12.87 $ 12.14 $ 11.27 Tangible book value per common share(11) 9.09 8.35 7.92 Market value per common share 15.44 12.21 13.97 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.125 0.125 0.120 0.495 0.475 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.36 % 0.43 % 0.37 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.72 % 0.18 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 298.23 % 280.31 % 289.98 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.31 % 1.51 % 1.35 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders’ equity as a percent of total assets 11.5 % 10.9 % 10.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 8.4 % 7.7 % 7.8 % Leverage Ratio 10.0 % 9.9 % 10.2 % Risk Based Capital – Tier I 11.9 % 11.6 % 12.0 % Risk Based Capital – Total 13.9 % 13.8 % 14.4 % Common Equity – Tier I 11.2 % 10.9 % 11.1 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 144,257 $ 139,885 $ 96,281 $ 529,998 $ 329,953 Interest expense 48,520 42,128 8,254 144,322 17,732 Net Interest Income 95,737 97,757 88,027 385,676 312,221 Provision for credit losses (1,865 ) 5,885 9,120 4,160 21,106 Provision for credit losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — 10,653 — Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 97,602 91,872 78,907 370,863 291,115 Net securities gains — (103 ) — (103 ) 2 Trust income 2,549 2,949 2,455 10,516 10,518 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,595 5,600 4,946 21,437 19,641 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,457 2,305 2,051 9,628 8,857 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,211 1,242 1,149 4,875 5,459 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 776 1,270 948 3,951 5,276 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,740 1,027 1,525 6,744 6,036 Card-related interchange income 7,218 7,221 6,996 28,640 27,603 Derivative mark-to-market (13 ) 35 (27 ) 14 368 Swap fee income 490 452 752 1,519 4,685 Other income 2,274 2,828 3,514 9,388 10,263 Total Noninterest Income 24,297 24,826 24,309 96,609 98,708 Salaries and employee benefits 36,232 35,640 31,664 142,871 126,031 Net occupancy 4,637 4,782 4,451 19,221 18,037 Furniture and equipment 4,372 4,414 3,990 17,308 15,582 Data processing 3,986 3,857 3,543 15,010 13,922 Pennsylvania shares tax 351 1,588 960 4,364 4,447 Advertising and promotion 1,061 1,662 1,093 5,713 5,031 Intangible amortization 1,210 1,344 726 4,983 3,196 Other professional fees and services 1,543 1,603 1,272 5,919 4,894 FDIC insurance 1,646 1,920 675 6,260 2,871 Litigation and operational losses 1,378 1,626 847 4,641 2,834 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 107 50 128 204 343 Merger and acquisition 174 379 1,254 9,034 1,702 Other operating expenses 8,483 8,548 7,731 34,389 30,748 Total Noninterest Expense 65,180 67,413 58,334 269,917 229,638 Income before Income Taxes 56,719 49,285 44,882 197,555 160,185 Income tax provision 11,892 10,054 9,149 40,492 32,004 Net Income $ 44,827 $ 39,231 $ 35,733 $ 157,063 $ 128,181 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,114,664 102,184,652 93,376,314 102,114,664 93,376,314 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,264,768 102,442,878 93,489,398 101,822,201 93,887,447

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 125,436 $ 122,982 $ 124,254 Interest-bearing bank deposits 21,557 214,088 29,990 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,071,857 866,582 789,075 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 419,009 429,558 461,162 Loans held for sale 29,820 33,127 11,869 Loans and leases 8,968,761 8,901,725 7,642,143 Allowance for credit losses (117,718 ) (134,337 ) (102,906 ) Net loans and leases 8,851,043 8,767,388 7,539,237 Goodwill and other intangibles 386,535 387,328 312,533 Other assets 554,231 600,935 537,546 Total Assets $ 11,459,488 $ 11,421,988 $ 9,805,666 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,388,533 $ 2,535,704 $ 2,670,508 Interest-bearing demand deposits 629,138 632,062 357,769 Savings deposits 4,886,781 4,928,607 4,572,183 Time deposits 1,287,857 1,144,692 405,009 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,803,776 6,705,361 5,334,961 Total deposits 9,192,309 9,241,065 8,005,469 Short-term borrowings 597,835 544,060 372,694 Long-term borrowings 186,757 187,017 181,224 Total borrowings 784,592 731,077 553,918 Other liabilities 168,313 209,315 194,205 Shareholders’ equity 1,314,274 1,240,531 1,052,074 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 11,459,488 $ 11,421,988 $ 9,805,666

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2023 Rate 2023 Rate 2022 Rate 2023 Rate 2022 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3) $ 8,974,613 5.89 % $ 8,884,731 5.79 % $ 7,491,352 4.76 % $ 8,714,770 5.64 % $ 7,172,624 4.23 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1) 1,465,962 3.06 % 1,465,069 2.85 % 1,286,561 2.08 % 1,437,000 2.74 % 1,567,266 1.78 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 10,440,575 5.49 % 10,349,800 5.37 % 8,777,913 4.36 % 10,151,770 5.23 % 8,739,890 3.79 % Noninterest-earning assets 961,555 957,258 863,049 940,083 835,343 Total Assets $ 11,402,130 $ 11,307,058 $ 9,640,962 $ 11,091,853 $ 9,575,233 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,540,364 1.90 % $ 5,581,623 1.67 % $ 4,884,236 0.29 % $ 5,508,182 1.46 % $ 4,970,835 0.11 % Time deposits 1,217,356 3.81 % 1,054,216 3.48 % 345,749 0.57 % 972,735 3.28 % 352,622 0.34 % Short-term borrowings 548,680 5.43 % 504,025 5.23 % 264,987 2.86 % 439,556 4.95 % 144,834 1.38 % Long-term borrowings 186,860 5.75 % 187,122 5.94 % 181,333 4.96 % 186,687 5.45 % 181,724 4.96 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,493,260 2.57 % 7,326,986 2.28 % 5,676,305 0.58 % 7,107,160 2.03 % 5,650,015 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,434,560 2,519,184 2,729,716 2,552,596 2,708,580 Other liabilities 213,492 211,447 193,685 205,224 147,871 Shareholders’ equity 1,260,818 1,249,441 1,041,256 1,226,873 1,068,767 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,908,870 3,980,072 3,964,657 3,984,693 3,925,218 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 11,402,130 $ 11,307,058 $ 9,640,962 $ 11,091,853 $ 9,575,233 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.65 % 3.76 % 3.99 % 3.81 % 3.58 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,310,405 $ 1,305,905 $ 1,132,032 Commercial real estate 3,053,152 3,050,084 2,425,012 Equipment Finance loans and leases 232,944 190,116 79,674 Real estate construction 541,633 508,875 395,439 Total Commercial 5,138,134 5,054,980 4,032,157 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,926,254 1,915,506 1,682,092 Home equity lines of credit 490,622 499,275 512,577 Real estate construction 56,102 66,672 117,662 Total Real Estate – Consumer 2,472,978 2,481,453 2,312,331 Auto & RV loans 1,277,969 1,285,380 1,210,451 Direct installment 27,167 27,888 31,938 Personal lines of credit 49,355 48,718 51,514 Student loans 3,158 3,306 3,752 Total Other Consumer 1,357,649 1,365,292 1,297,655 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,830,627 3,846,745 3,609,986 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,968,761 8,901,725 7,642,143 Loans held for sale 29,820 33,127 11,869 Total Loans and Leases $ 8,998,581 $ 8,934,852 $ 7,654,012 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans and Leases: Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis * $ 24,997 $ 25,902 $ 29,045 Loans on nonaccrual basis – Centric acquisition 14,475 22,022 — Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis * — — 6,442 Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases $ 39,472 $ 47,924 $ 35,487 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 422 765 534 Repossessions (“Repos”) 1,024 762 454 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 40,918 $ 49,451 $ 36,475 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 9,436 2,484 1,991 Classified loans and leases 87,056 66,272 44,447 Criticized loans and leases 210,187 193,192 132,863 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.46 % 0.56 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses $ 117,718 $ 134,337 $ 102,906 *TDR’s were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 9,951 $ 1,664 $ 444 $ 18,701 $ 1,967 Real estate construction — — — — (9 ) Commercial real estate 4,579 166 182 6,126 1,718 Residential real estate 58 247 32 314 152 Loans to individuals 1,750 1,899 1,356 5,011 3,309 Net Charge-offs $ 16,338 $ 3,976 $ 2,014 $ 30,152 $ 7,137 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.72 % 0.18 % 0.11 % 0.35 % 0.10 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs (11.42 )% 148.01 % 452.83 % 13.80 % 295.73 % Provision for credit losses $ (1,865 ) $ 5,885 $ 9,120 $ 4,160 $ 21,106

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (“FTE”) using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from “total noninterest expense” the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3)Includes held for sale loans. (4)Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 144,257 $ 139,885 $ 96,281 $ 529,998 $ 329,953 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 314 313 290 1,237 1,049 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 144,571 140,198 96,571 531,235 331,002 Interest expense 48,520 42,128 8,254 144,322 17,732 Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 96,051 $ 98,070 $ 88,317 $ 386,913 $ 313,270

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 44,827 $ 39,231 $ 35,733 $ 157,063 $ 128,181 Intangible amortization 1,210 1,344 726 4,983 3,196 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (254 ) (282 ) (152 ) (1,046 ) (671 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 45,783 $ 40,293 $ 36,307 $ 161,000 $ 130,706 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,260,818 $ 1,249,441 $ 1,041,256 $ 1,226,873 $ 1,068,767 Less: intangible assets 386,896 387,782 312,634 380,016 313,451 Tangible Equity 873,922 861,659 728,622 846,857 755,316 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 873,922 $ 861,659 $ 728,622 $ 846,857 $ 755,316 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.78 % 18.55 % 19.77 % 19.01 % 17.30 %

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 44,827 $ 39,231 $ 35,733 $ 157,063 $ 128,181 Net securities gains — 103 — 103 (2 ) Tax benefit of net securities gains — (22 ) — (22 ) — Merger and acquisition related expenses 174 379 1,254 9,034 1,702 Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (37 ) (80 ) (263 ) (1,897 ) (357 ) COVID-19 related — — 33 — 151 Tax benefit of COVID-19 related — — (7 ) — (32 ) Provision for credit losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — 10,653 — Tax benefit of provision for credit losses – acquisition day 1 non-PCD — — — (2,237 ) — Branch consolidation related — — — — (104 ) Tax benefit of branch consolidation related expenses — — — — 22 (5)Core net income $ 44,964 $ 39,611 $ 36,750 $ 172,697 $ 129,561 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,264,768 102,442,878 93,489,398 101,822,201 93,887,447 (6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 1.70 $ 1.38 Intangible amortization 1,210 1,344 726 4,983 3,196 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (254 ) (282 ) (152 ) (1,046 ) (671 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 45,920 $ 40,673 $ 37,324 $ 176,634 $ 132,086 (9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.85 % 18.73 % 20.32 % 20.86 % 17.49 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 44,827 $ 39,231 $ 35,733 $ 157,063 $ 128,181 Total Average Assets 11,402,130 11,307,058 9,640,962 11,091,853 9,575,233 Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 1.42 % 1.34 % Core Net Income(5) $ 44,964 $ 39,611 $ 36,750 $ 172,697 $ 129,561 Total Average Assets 11,402,130 11,307,058 9,640,962 11,091,853 9,575,233 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.39 % 1.51 % 1.56 % 1.35 %

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 65,180 $ 67,413 $ 58,334 $ 269,917 $ 229,638 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 1,210 1,344 726 4,983 3,196 Merger and acquisition related 174 379 1,254 9,034 1,702 COVID-19 related — — 33 — 151 Branch consolidation related — — — — (104 ) Noninterest Expense – Core $ 63,796 $ 65,690 $ 56,321 $ 255,900 $ 224,693 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 96,051 $ 98,070 $ 88,317 $ 386,913 $ 313,270 Total noninterest income 24,297 24,826 24,309 96,609 98,708 Net securities gains — 103 — 103 (2 ) Total Revenue 120,348 122,999 112,626 483,625 411,976 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (13 ) 35 (27 ) 14 368 Total Revenue – Core $ 120,361 $ 122,964 $ 112,653 $ 483,611 $ 411,608 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 53.00 % 53.42 % 50.00 % 52.91 % 54.59 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,314,274 $ 1,240,531 $ 1,052,074 Less: intangible assets 386,535 387,328 312,533 Tangible Equity 927,739 853,203 739,541 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 927,739 $ 853,203 $ 739,541 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 11,459,488 $ 11,421,988 $ 9,805,666 Less: intangible assets 386,535 387,328 312,533 Tangible Assets $ 11,072,953 $ 11,034,660 $ 9,493,133 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.38 % 7.73 % 7.79 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,114,664 102,184,652 93,376,314 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 9.09 $ 8.35 $ 7.92