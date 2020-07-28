Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

INDIANA, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 23,851   $ 4,727   $ 27,280   $ 28,578   $ 51,869
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.28   $ 0.29   $ 0.53
Return on average assets   1.06 %     0.23 %     1.37 %     0.66 %     1.32 %
Return on average equity   8.95 %     1.77 %     10.84 %     5.36 %     10.48 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $ 23,851   $ 4,727   $ 27,307   $ 28,578   $ 51,896
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.28   $ 0.29   $ 0.53
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 36,101   $ 37,123   $ 37,258   $ 73,223   $ 72,343
Provision expense $ 6,859   $ 30,967   $ 2,835   $ 37,826   $ 6,930
Net charge-offs $ 4,493   $ 3,529   $ 1,427   $ 8,022   $ 3,633
Reserve build(2) $ 2,366   $ 27,438   $ 1,408   $ 29,804   $ 3,297
Core return on average assets   1.06 %     0.23 %     1.37 %     0.66 %     1.32 %
Return on average tangible common equity   13.13 %     2.92 %     15.47 %     8.03 %     15.04 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   13.13 %     2.92 %     15.48 %     8.03 %     15.05 %
Core efficiency ratio   57.20 %     58.21 %     56.80 %     57.71 %     57.47 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.29 %     3.65 %     3.75 %     3.46 %     3.75 %

(1)  Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)  Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.      

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial results

  • Net income of $23.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24, an increase of $19.1 million or $0.19 per share from the previous quarter
  • Provision for loan losses of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) was $36.1 million
  • Net interest income of $67.0 million decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to a 36 basis point decline in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $678.6 million increase in average interest-earning assets 
  • Noninterest income of $21.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter on improved mortgage gain on sale
  • Noninterest expense of $52.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $3.4 million increase in expense for reserves for unfunded loan commitments
  • Total period-end loans increased $612.8 million from the previous quarter and includes $570.9 million in loans made through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
    — Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits increased $758.2 million (or 44.8% annualized) and period-end deposits increased $859.1 million (or 49.6% annualized) from the previous quarter due to deposit growth associated with PPP loan funds and consumer stimulus checks
    — Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $536.8 million (or 122.6% annualized) and comprised 29.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2020

Asset quality

  • Nonaccrual loans of $48.6 million decreased $3.1 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.5 million, $2.9 million of which represents the charge off of specific reserves provided for in prior periods
  • Reserve build(2) of $29.8 million or 0.43% of total loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.28%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.34%
  • The Company continues to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act

Strong liquidity and capital positions

  • Total available liquidity of $3.8 billion
  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.3%, which represents $223.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • The Company temporarily suspended share repurchases in March 2020

Operational Update

  • In response to the current operating environment and evolving customer preferences, the Company is implementing a profitability initiative termed “Project THRIVE” with a goal of growing our business, maintaining adequate capital, protecting against further NIM compression and reducing operating expenses. A targeted 20% reduction in retail locations will occur prior to December 31, 2020  
  • During the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed 4,920 PPP loan applications representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support our business customers; PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020
  • All of our community office drive-ups are open and our lobbies are available by appointment
  • Recent recognitions include:
    — 2020 Forbes World’s Best Banks
    — Consumer Federation of America Designation of Savings Excellence
    — FDIC Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership

“Our performance in the second quarter is a reminder of the importance we play as a financial services organization and partner in the communities we serve,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We assisted nearly 5,000 businesses secure over $600 million in PPP loans, which impacted approximately 80,000 jobs. At the same time, we originated a record $203 million in consumer mortgages in the quarter that helped roughly 800 customers finance a home.” 

Price continued, “In light of the rapidly changing operating environment and uncertain economic outlook, we have implemented Project THRIVE with the express goal of emerging on the other side of this crisis stronger than ever.  First Commonwealth has a proven track record of executing on its initiatives and I am confident that Project THRIVE will benefit all of our long-term stakeholders.”   

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2020, and $27.3 million, or $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $28.6 million, as compared to $51.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to loan repricing and lower replacement yields on new loans, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment. 

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.29%, a decrease of 36 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 46 basis points from the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Total average interest-earning assets increased $678.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $116.3 million increase in average traditional loans along with $405.7 million in average PPP loans.

Total average deposits grew $758.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter.  Period-end deposits grew $859.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020.   Period-end growth was driven by $536.8 million of growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $397.2 million of growth in savings deposits, partially offset by a $76.4 million decrease in time deposits.

Asset Quality

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”).  Due to the extraordinary economic condition and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility in these forecasts, the Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method. 

Provision expense in the second quarter totaled $6.9 million.  Reserves for loan losses totaled $81.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million from the previous quarter.  The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase of $5.5 million in qualitative reserves partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in specific reserves primarily as the result of the resolution of three commercial credits reserved for in previous quarters.  These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect the risks of continued weak economic conditions on our loan portfolio, but also loss estimates identified in several loan portfolios deemed to be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., retail and hospitality) and the inherent risk presented by loan forbearances as of June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $56.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from the previous quarter.  The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the resolution of the three aforementioned commercial credits with balances totaling $8.0 million, partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.88%, 0.93% and 0.59% for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans (excluding PPP) was 1.23%, compared to 1.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.88% at June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.5 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs were 0.28%, 0.23% and 0.10% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains).  There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income (due to a $1.7 million negative mark last quarter), along with a $0.6 million increase in interchange income.  These results were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in services charges on deposit accounts driven by lower overdraft fees being incurred by customers.

Noninterest expense totaled $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $3.4 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter.  This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits and a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 57.20% during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 58.21% in the previous quarter and 56.80% in the second quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,465 as June 30, 2020, 1,510 at March 31, 2020, and 1,438 at June 30, 2019.  The decrease from the prior quarter is the result of a company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2020. This dividend represents a 5.7% projected annual yield utilizing the July 27, 2020 closing market price of $7.77.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2020 were 14.4%, 11.8%, 9.3%, and 10.7%, respectively.  First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET).  The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.  A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10145939.  A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dayton and Lewis Center, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.  For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such contraction on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us. 

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: [email protected] 

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: [email protected] 

 
 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,045     $ 68,121     $ 67,581     $ 135,165     $ 133,524  
Provision for credit losses 6,859     30,967     2,835     37,826     6,930  
Noninterest income 21,812     19,273     21,906     41,085     40,778  
Noninterest expense 52,756     50,271     52,229     103,027     101,959  
Net income 23,851     4,727     27,280     28,578     51,869  
Core net income (5) 23,851     4,727     27,307     28,578     51,896  
                   
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.24      $ 0.05      $ 0.28      $ 0.29      $ 0.53   
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.24      $ 0.05      $ 0.28      $ 0.29      $ 0.53   
                   
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
                   
Return on average assets 1.06 %   0.23 %   1.37 %   0.66 %   1.32 %
Core return on average assets (7) 1.06 %   0.23 %   1.37 %   0.66 %   1.32 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.95 %   1.77 %   10.84 %   5.36 %   10.48 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 13.13 %   2.92 %   15.47 %   8.03 %   15.04 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 13.13 %   2.92 %   15.48 %   8.03 %   15.05 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.20 %   58.21 %   56.80 %   57.71 %   57.47 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.29 %   3.65 %   3.75 %   3.46 %   3.75 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 10.96     $ 10.79     $ 10.37          
Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.72     7.54     7.46          
Market value per common share 8.28     9.14     13.47          
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11     0.11     0.10     0.22     0.20  
                   
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.81 %   0.93 %   0.59 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.88  %   0.93  %   0.59  %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.62 %   0.74 %   0.47 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.66  %   0.74  %   0.47  %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.27 %   0.23 %   0.10 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.28  %   0.23  %   0.10  %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 145.37 %   133.71 %   143.62 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.18 %   1.25 %   0.85 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.28  %   1.25  %   0.85  %        
Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 1.22 %   1.32 %   0.92 %        
Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.34  %   1.32  %   0.92  %        
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders’ equity as a percent of total assets 11.5 %   12.4 %   12.7 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.4 %   9.0 %   9.4 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 8.9  %   9.0  %   9.4  %        
Leverage Ratio 9.3 %   9.9 %   10.4 %        
Risk Based Capital – Tier I 11.8 %   11.6 %   12.2 %        
Risk Based Capital – Total 14.4 %   14.2 %   14.6 %        
Common Equity – Tier I 10.7 %   10.5 %   11.2 %        
                         

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 74,981     $ 79,329     $ 82,057     $ 154,310     $ 161,651  
Interest expense 8,295     11,605     14,931     19,900     29,039  
Net Interest Income 66,686      67,724      67,126      134,410      132,612   
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 359     397     455     755     912  
Net Interest Income  (FTE) 67,045      68,121      67,581      135,165      133,524   
Provision for credit losses 6,859     30,967     2,835     37,826     6,930  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 60,186      37,154      64,746      97,339      126,594   
             
Net securities gains 8     19     6     27     6  
Trust income 2,109     2,111     1,970     4,220     3,896  
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,286     4,745     4,593     8,031     8,838  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,831     1,995     2,014     3,826     3,975  
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,800     1,616     1,442     3,416     2,868  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 4,243     2,546     2,074     6,789     3,502  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 581     699     1,777     1,280     2,861  
Card-related interchange income 5,886     5,262     5,441     11,148     10,171  
Derivative mark-to-market (221 )   (1,741 )   (17 )   (1,962 )   (43 )
Swap fee income 609     214     820     823     1,213  
Other income 1,680     1,807     1,786     3,487     3,491  
Total Noninterest Income 21,812      19,273      21,906      41,085      40,778   
             
Salaries and employee benefits 28,773     29,977     27,311     58,750     54,531  
Net occupancy 4,397     4,973     4,441     9,370     9,357  
Furniture and equipment 3,657     3,778     3,824     7,435     7,492  
Data processing 2,596     2,467     2,619     5,063     5,163  
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,254     738     1,260     1,992     2,176  
Advertising and promotion 1,535     1,150     1,231     2,685     2,471  
Intangible amortization 919     934     745     1,853     1,499  
Collection and repossession 341     564     460     905     1,007  
Other professional fees and services 920     898     1,032     1,818     1,786  
FDIC insurance 733     28     555     761     1,129  
Litigation and operational losses 319     390     555     709     956  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 140     213     1,181     353     1,246  
Unfunded commitment reserve 887     (2,539 )   612     (1,652 )   231  
Merger and acquisition         34         34  
COVID-19 419     23         442     442  
Other operating expenses 5,866     6,677     6,369     12,543     12,881  
Total Noninterest Expense 52,756      50,271      52,229      103,027      101,959   
             
Income before Income Taxes 29,242      6,156      34,423      35,397      65,413   
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 359     397     455     755     912  
Income tax provision 5,032     1,032     6,688     6,064     12,632  
Net Income $ 23,851      $ 4,727      $ 27,280      $ 28,578      $ 51,869   
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,132,697     98,015,396     98,499,937     98,132,697     98,499,937  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,146,854     98,361,494     98,600,609     98,254,429     98,651,810  
             

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 108,970     $ 118,413     $ 95,047  
Interest-bearing bank deposits 348,763     15,762     1,233  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 914,412     992,041     895,471  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 297,986     318,256     373,453  
Loans held for sale 30,409     25,783     16,036  
           
Loans 6,922,075     6,313,944     6,003,059  
Allowance for credit losses (81,441 )   (79,075 )   (51,061 )
Net loans 6,840,634     6,234,869     5,951,998  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles 318,072     318,891     286,545  
Other assets 505,409     491,090     451,071  
Total Assets $ 9,364,655      $ 8,515,105      $ 8,070,854   
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,288,299     $ 1,751,524     $ 1,528,307  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 327,691     326,122     238,406  
Savings deposits 4,431,919     4,034,759     3,530,705  
Time deposits 734,292     810,683     858,547  
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,493,902     5,171,564     4,627,658  
           
Total deposits 7,782,201     6,923,088     6,155,965  
           
Short-term borrowings 108,484     146,971     555,080  
Long-term borrowings 233,723     233,955     234,623  
Total borrowings 342,207     380,926     789,703  
           
Other liabilities 164,542     153,167     103,355  
Shareholders’ equity 1,075,705     1,057,924     1,021,831  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,364,655      $ 8,515,105      $ 8,070,854   
                       

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   Yield/     March 31,   Yield/     June 30,   Yield/     June 30,   Yield/     June 30,   Yield/  
  2020   Rate     2020   Rate     2019 Rate   2020   Rate     2019   Rate  
NET INTEREST MARGIN                                                    
                                                 
Assets                                                
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,372,145     4.14 %   $ 6,255,825     4.63 %   $ 5,949,332     4.97 %   $ 6,313,985     4.38 %   $ 5,880,840     4.95 %
PPP Loans $ 405,738     2.73 %   $     0.00 %   $     0.00 %   $ 202,869     2.73 %   $     0.00 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,412,275     1.99 %   1,255,699     2.46 %   1,279,032     2.75 %   1,333,987     2.21 %   1,297,636     2.81 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,190,158     3.70  %   7,511,524     4.27  %   7,228,364     4.58  %   7,850,841     3.97  %   7,178,476     4.57  %
Noninterest-earning assets 853,396           825,797           758,110           839,596           754,512        
Total Assets $ 9,043,554            $ 8,337,321            $ 7,986,474            $ 8,690,437            $ 7,932,988         
                                                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                                
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,568,202     0.24 %   $ 4,215,323     0.48 %   $ 3,777,016     0.59 %   $ 4,391,763     0.36 %   $ 3,727,477     0.56 %
Time deposits 776,892     1.51 %   825,966     1.65 %   870,603     1.72 %   801,429     1.58 %   868,286     1.64 %
Short-term borrowings 112,063     0.17 %   202,314     1.17 %   533,716     2.27 %   157,188     0.81 %   574,203     2.27 %
Long-term borrowings 233,819     4.41 %   234,050     4.41 %   211,087     5.01 %   233,934     4.41 %   198,081     5.22 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,690,976     0.59  %   5,477,653     0.85  %   5,392,422     1.11  %   5,584,314     0.72  %   5,368,047     1.09  %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,130,775           1,676,362           1,497,199           1,903,569           1,481,064        
Other liabilities 150,254           111,988           87,429           131,121           85,685        
Shareholders’ equity 1,071,549           1,071,318           1,009,424           1,071,433           998,192        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,352,578           2,859,668           2,594,052           3,106,123           2,564,941        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,043,554            $ 8,337,321            $ 7,986,474            $ 8,690,437            $ 7,932,988         
                                                 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)     3.29  %       3.65  %       3.75  %       3.46  %       3.75  %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,202,212   $ 1,272,240   $ 1,236,424  
Paycheck Protection Program 570,887      
Commercial real estate 2,224,710   2,190,098   2,118,582  
Real estate construction 339,603   332,814   361,028  
Total Commercial 4,337,412    3,795,152    3,716,034   
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages 1,140,101   1,103,281   1,060,348  
Home equity lines of credit 583,187   587,859   519,093  
Real estate construction 76,726   80,644   80,826  
Total Real Estate – Consumer 1,800,014    1,771,784    1,660,267   
       
Auto loans 671,202   626,256   515,569  
Direct installment 43,629   46,029   40,568  
Personal lines of credit 63,600   68,240   63,155  
Student loans 6,218   6,483   7,466  
Total Other Consumer 784,649    747,008    626,758   
Total Consumer Portfolio 2,584,663    2,518,792    2,287,025   
Total Portfolio Loans 6,922,075    6,313,944    6,003,059   
Loans held for sale 30,409   25,783   16,036  
Total Loans $ 6,952,484    $ 6,339,727    $ 6,019,095   
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 44,968   $ 46,109   $ 15,665  
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 3,600   5,522   10,914  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,455   7,509   8,975  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 56,023    $ 59,140    $ 35,554   
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,634   2,697   1,884  
Repossessions (“Repos”) 537   836   319  
  Total Nonperforming Assets $ 58,194    $ 62,673    $ 37,757   
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,421   1,427   2,656  
Classified loans 76,917   90,233   49,975  
Criticized loans 125,432   117,535   117,976  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.84 % 0.99 % 0.63 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 81,441   $ 79,075   $ 51,061  
       

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,234   $ 405   $ 301     $ 1,639   $ 1,223  
Real estate construction (26 )   (42 )   (26 ) (84 )
Commercial real estate 2,151   222   (38 )   2,373   220  
Residential real estate 2   502   (15 )   504   61  
Loans to individuals 1,132   2,400   1,221     3,532   2,213  
Net Charge-offs $ 4,493    $ 3,529    $ 1,427      $ 8,022    $ 3,633   
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.10 %   0.25 % 0.12 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.28  % 0.23  % 0.10  %   0.26  % 0.12  %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 152.66 % 877.50 % 198.67     471.53 % 190.75 %
Provision for credit losses $ 6,859   $ 30,967   $ 2,835     $ 37,826   $ 6,930  

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
 
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (“FTE”) using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from “total noninterest expense” the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Net Income $ 23,851     $ 4,727     $ 27,280       $ 28,578     $ 51,869  
Intangible amortization 919     934     745       1,853     1,499  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (193 )   (196 )   (156 )     (389 )   (315 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 24,577      5,465      27,869        30,042      53,053   
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,071,549     $ 1,071,318     $ 1,009,424       $ 1,071,433     $ 998,192  
Less: intangible assets 318,486     319,269     286,781       318,877     286,828  
  Tangible Equity 753,063      752,049      722,643        752,556      711,364   
Less: preferred stock —      —      —        —      —   
  Tangible Common Equity $ 753,063      $ 752,049      $ 722,643        $ 752,556      $ 711,364   
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.13  %   2.92  %   15.47  %     8.03  %   15.04  %
             

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 23,851     $ 4,727     $ 27,280       $ 28,578     $ 51,869  
Merger & acquisition related expenses         34           34  
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses         (7 )         (7 )
(5) Core net income $ 23,851      $ 4,727      $ 27,307        $ 28,578      $ 51,896   
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,146,854       98,361,494       98,600,609         98,254,429       98,651,810  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.24      $ 0.05      $ 0.28        $ 0.29      $ 0.53   
             
Intangible amortization 919     934     745       1,853     1,499  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (193 )   (196 )   (156 )     (389 )   (315 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 24,577      $ 5,465      $ 27,896        $ 30,042      $ 53,080   
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.13  %   2.92  %   15.48  %     8.03  %   15.05  %
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 23,851     $ 4,727     $ 27,280       $ 28,578     $ 51,869  
Total Average Assets 9,043,554     8,337,321     7,986,474       8,690,437     7,932,988  
Return on Average Assets 1.06  %   0.23  %   1.37  %     0.66  %   1.32  %
                                         
Core Net Income (5) $ 23,851     $ 4,727     $ 27,307       $ 28,578     $ 51,896  
Total Average Assets 9,043,554     8,337,321     7,986,474       8,690,437     7,932,988  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.06  %   0.23 %     1.37  %     0.66  %   1.32  %

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,045 $ 68,121 $ 67,581   $ 135,165 $ 133,524
Noninterest income   21,812   19,273   21,906     41,085   40,778
Noninterest expense   52,756   50,271   52,229     103,027   101,959
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 36,101 $ 37,123 $ 37,258   $ 73,223 $ 72,343
             
Merger and acquisition related expenses $ 0 $ 0 $ 34   $ 0 $ 34
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 36,101 $ 37,123 $ 37,292   $ 73,223 $ 72,377
             
Net charge-offs $ 4,493 $ 3,529 $ 1,427   $ 8,022 $ 3,633

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 52,756   $ 50,271   $ 52,229     $ 103,027   $ 101,959  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve 887   (2,539 ) 612     (1,652 ) 231  
Intangible amortization 919   934   745     1,853   1,499  
Merger and acquisition related     34       34  
Noninterest Expense – Core $ 50,950    $ 51,876    $ 50,838      $ 102,826    $ 100,195   
             
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 67,045   $ 68,121   $ 67,581     $ 135,165   $ 133,524  
Total noninterest income 21,812   19,273   21,906     41,085   40,778  
Net securities gains (8 ) (19 ) (6 )   (27 ) (6 )
Total Revenue $ 88,849   $ 87,375   $ 89,481     $ 176,223   $ 174,296  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market (221 ) (1,741 ) (17 )   (1,962 ) (43 )
Total Revenue – Core $ 89,070    $ 89,116    $ 89,498      $ 178,185    $ 174,339   
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 57.20  % 58.21  % 56.80  %   57.71  % 57.47  %
             
             
  June 30, March 31, June 30,      
  2020 2020 2019      
Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,075,705   $ 1,057,924   $ 1,021,831        
Less: intangible assets 318,072   318,891   286,545        
  Tangible Equity 757,633    739,033    735,286         
Less: preferred stock            
  Tangible Common Equity $ 757,633    $ 739,033    $ 735,286         
             
Tangible Assets:            
Total assets $ 9,364,655   $ 8,515,105   $ 8,070,854        
Less: intangible assets 318,072   318,891   286,545        
  Tangible Assets $ 9,046,583    $ 8,196,214    $ 7,784,309         
Less: PPP loans 570,887    —    —         
  Tangible Assets $ 8,475,696    $ 8,196,214    $ 7,784,309         
             
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.37  % 9.02  % 9.45  %      
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.94  % 9.02  % 9.45  %      
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,132,697   98,015,396   98,499,937        
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.72    $ 7.54    $ 7.46         
             
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures.  These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.