First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary

Reported Results Net income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,280 $ 28,578 $ 51,869 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 8.95 % 1.77 % 10.84 % 5.36 % 10.48 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,307 $ 28,578 $ 51,896 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 36,101 $ 37,123 $ 37,258 $ 73,223 $ 72,343 Provision expense $ 6,859 $ 30,967 $ 2,835 $ 37,826 $ 6,930 Net charge-offs $ 4,493 $ 3,529 $ 1,427 $ 8,022 $ 3,633 Reserve build(2) $ 2,366 $ 27,438 $ 1,408 $ 29,804 $ 3,297 Core return on average assets 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.47 % 8.03 % 15.04 % Core return on average tangible common equity 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.48 % 8.03 % 15.05 % Core efficiency ratio 57.20 % 58.21 % 56.80 % 57.71 % 57.47 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 3.65 % 3.75 % 3.46 % 3.75 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs, while reserve release represents the amount by which net charge-offs exceed the provision for credit losses.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial results

Net income of $23.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24, an increase of $19.1 million or $0.19 per share from the previous quarter

Provision for loan losses of $6.9 million decreased $24.1 million from the previous quarter

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) was $36.1 million

was $36.1 million Net interest income of $67.0 million decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to a 36 basis point decline in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $678.6 million increase in average interest-earning assets

Noninterest income of $21.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter on improved mortgage gain on sale

Noninterest expense of $52.8 million increased $2.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $3.4 million increase in expense for reserves for unfunded loan commitments

Total period-end loans increased $612.8 million from the previous quarter and includes $570.9 million in loans made through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

— Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter

— Excluding PPP loans, total period-end loans grew $41.9 million, or 2.7% (annualized) from the previous quarter Average deposits increased $758.2 million (or 44.8% annualized) and period-end deposits increased $859.1 million (or 49.6% annualized) from the previous quarter due to deposit growth associated with PPP loan funds and consumer stimulus checks

— Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $536.8 million (or 122.6% annualized) and comprised 29.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2020

Asset quality

Nonaccrual loans of $48.6 million decreased $3.1 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.5 million, $2.9 million of which represents the charge off of specific reserves provided for in prior periods

Reserve build (2) of $29.8 million or 0.43% of total loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.28%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.34%

of $29.8 million or 0.43% of total loans (excluding PPP) on a year-to-date basis, bringing reserves to total loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.28%, and reserves to total originated loans (adjusted for PPP) to 1.34% The Company continues to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act

Strong liquidity and capital positions

Total available liquidity of $3.8 billion

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.3%, which represents $223.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

The Company temporarily suspended share repurchases in March 2020

Operational Update

In response to the current operating environment and evolving customer preferences, the Company is implementing a profitability initiative termed “Project THRIVE” with a goal of growing our business, maintaining adequate capital, protecting against further NIM compression and reducing operating expenses. A targeted 20% reduction in retail locations will occur prior to December 31, 2020

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed 4,920 PPP loan applications representing $606 million approved and $588 million funded to support our business customers; PPP balances totaled $571 million as of June 30, 2020

All of our community office drive-ups are open and our lobbies are available by appointment

Recent recognitions include:

— 2020 Forbes World’s Best Banks

— Consumer Federation of America Designation of Savings Excellence

— FDIC Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership

“Our performance in the second quarter is a reminder of the importance we play as a financial services organization and partner in the communities we serve,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We assisted nearly 5,000 businesses secure over $600 million in PPP loans, which impacted approximately 80,000 jobs. At the same time, we originated a record $203 million in consumer mortgages in the quarter that helped roughly 800 customers finance a home.”

Price continued, “In light of the rapidly changing operating environment and uncertain economic outlook, we have implemented Project THRIVE with the express goal of emerging on the other side of this crisis stronger than ever. First Commonwealth has a proven track record of executing on its initiatives and I am confident that Project THRIVE will benefit all of our long-term stakeholders.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2020, and $27.3 million, or $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $28.6 million, as compared to $51.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) decreased $1.1 million from the previous quarter due to loan repricing and lower replacement yields on new loans, driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.29%, a decrease of 36 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 46 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 57 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Total average interest-earning assets increased $678.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $116.3 million increase in average traditional loans along with $405.7 million in average PPP loans.

Total average deposits grew $758.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarter. Period-end deposits grew $859.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Period-end growth was driven by $536.8 million of growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $397.2 million of growth in savings deposits, partially offset by a $76.4 million decrease in time deposits.

Asset Quality

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act was signed into law, which provides banking organizations with optional, temporary relief from adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments—Credit Losses,” Topic 326, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”). Due to the extraordinary economic condition and the uncertainty of economic forecasts and resulting volatility in these forecasts, the Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL and has, therefore, calculated reserves for loan losses under the incurred loss method.

Provision expense in the second quarter totaled $6.9 million. Reserves for loan losses totaled $81.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.4 million from the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase of $5.5 million in qualitative reserves partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in specific reserves primarily as the result of the resolution of three commercial credits reserved for in previous quarters. These qualitative reserves are intended to reflect the risks of continued weak economic conditions on our loan portfolio, but also loss estimates identified in several loan portfolios deemed to be at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g., retail and hospitality) and the inherent risk presented by loan forbearances as of June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $56.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from the previous quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the resolution of the three aforementioned commercial credits with balances totaling $8.0 million, partially offset by a $5.5 million commercial credit placed into nonaccrual.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP) were 0.88%, 0.93% and 0.59% for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans (excluding PPP) was 1.23%, compared to 1.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.88% at June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $4.5 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.28%, 0.23% and 0.10% of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) for the periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 (excluding net securities gains). There were no material securities gains during the current or comparable quarters.

The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $1.5 million quarter over quarter increase in swap-related derivative mark-to-market income (due to a $1.7 million negative mark last quarter), along with a $0.6 million increase in interchange income. These results were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in services charges on deposit accounts driven by lower overdraft fees being incurred by customers.

Noninterest expense totaled $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $50.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The $2.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $3.4 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves due to a $2.5 million release of unfunded commitment reserves in the previous quarter as compared to $0.9 million in expense related to unfunded commitment reserves this quarter. This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and benefits and a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 57.20% during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to 58.21% in the previous quarter and 56.80% in the second quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,465 as June 30, 2020, 1,510 at March 31, 2020, and 1,438 at June 30, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter is the result of a company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2020. This dividend represents a 5.7% projected annual yield utilizing the July 27, 2020 closing market price of $7.77.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2020 were 14.4%, 11.8%, 9.3%, and 10.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10145939. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dayton and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,045 $ 68,121 $ 67,581 $ 135,165 $ 133,524 Provision for credit losses 6,859 30,967 2,835 37,826 6,930 Noninterest income 21,812 19,273 21,906 41,085 40,778 Noninterest expense 52,756 50,271 52,229 103,027 101,959 Net income 23,851 4,727 27,280 28,578 51,869 Core net income (5) 23,851 4,727 27,307 28,578 51,896 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.95 % 1.77 % 10.84 % 5.36 % 10.48 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.47 % 8.03 % 15.04 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.48 % 8.03 % 15.05 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.20 % 58.21 % 56.80 % 57.71 % 57.47 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.29 % 3.65 % 3.75 % 3.46 % 3.75 % Book value per common share $ 10.96 $ 10.79 $ 10.37 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.72 7.54 7.46 Market value per common share 8.28 9.14 13.47 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.22 0.20 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.81 % 0.93 % 0.59 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.88 % 0.93 % 0.59 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.62 % 0.74 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.66 % 0.74 % 0.47 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.10 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 145.37 % 133.71 % 143.62 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.18 % 1.25 % 0.85 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.28 % 1.25 % 0.85 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 1.22 % 1.32 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.34 % 1.32 % 0.92 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders’ equity as a percent of total assets 11.5 % 12.4 % 12.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.4 % 9.0 % 9.4 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 8.9 % 9.0 % 9.4 % Leverage Ratio 9.3 % 9.9 % 10.4 % Risk Based Capital – Tier I 11.8 % 11.6 % 12.2 % Risk Based Capital – Total 14.4 % 14.2 % 14.6 % Common Equity – Tier I 10.7 % 10.5 % 11.2 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 74,981 $ 79,329 $ 82,057 $ 154,310 $ 161,651 Interest expense 8,295 11,605 14,931 19,900 29,039 Net Interest Income 66,686 67,724 67,126 134,410 132,612 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 359 397 455 755 912 Net Interest Income (FTE) 67,045 68,121 67,581 135,165 133,524 Provision for credit losses 6,859 30,967 2,835 37,826 6,930 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 60,186 37,154 64,746 97,339 126,594 Net securities gains 8 19 6 27 6 Trust income 2,109 2,111 1,970 4,220 3,896 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,286 4,745 4,593 8,031 8,838 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,831 1,995 2,014 3,826 3,975 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,800 1,616 1,442 3,416 2,868 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 4,243 2,546 2,074 6,789 3,502 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 581 699 1,777 1,280 2,861 Card-related interchange income 5,886 5,262 5,441 11,148 10,171 Derivative mark-to-market (221 ) (1,741 ) (17 ) (1,962 ) (43 ) Swap fee income 609 214 820 823 1,213 Other income 1,680 1,807 1,786 3,487 3,491 Total Noninterest Income 21,812 19,273 21,906 41,085 40,778 Salaries and employee benefits 28,773 29,977 27,311 58,750 54,531 Net occupancy 4,397 4,973 4,441 9,370 9,357 Furniture and equipment 3,657 3,778 3,824 7,435 7,492 Data processing 2,596 2,467 2,619 5,063 5,163 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,254 738 1,260 1,992 2,176 Advertising and promotion 1,535 1,150 1,231 2,685 2,471 Intangible amortization 919 934 745 1,853 1,499 Collection and repossession 341 564 460 905 1,007 Other professional fees and services 920 898 1,032 1,818 1,786 FDIC insurance 733 28 555 761 1,129 Litigation and operational losses 319 390 555 709 956 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 140 213 1,181 353 1,246 Unfunded commitment reserve 887 (2,539 ) 612 (1,652 ) 231 Merger and acquisition — — 34 — 34 COVID-19 419 23 — 442 442 Other operating expenses 5,866 6,677 6,369 12,543 12,881 Total Noninterest Expense 52,756 50,271 52,229 103,027 101,959 Income before Income Taxes 29,242 6,156 34,423 35,397 65,413 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 359 397 455 755 912 Income tax provision 5,032 1,032 6,688 6,064 12,632 Net Income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,280 $ 28,578 $ 51,869 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,132,697 98,015,396 98,499,937 98,132,697 98,499,937 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,146,854 98,361,494 98,600,609 98,254,429 98,651,810

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 108,970 $ 118,413 $ 95,047 Interest-bearing bank deposits 348,763 15,762 1,233 Securities available for sale, at fair value 914,412 992,041 895,471 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 297,986 318,256 373,453 Loans held for sale 30,409 25,783 16,036 Loans 6,922,075 6,313,944 6,003,059 Allowance for credit losses (81,441 ) (79,075 ) (51,061 ) Net loans 6,840,634 6,234,869 5,951,998 Goodwill and other intangibles 318,072 318,891 286,545 Other assets 505,409 491,090 451,071 Total Assets $ 9,364,655 $ 8,515,105 $ 8,070,854 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,288,299 $ 1,751,524 $ 1,528,307 Interest-bearing demand deposits 327,691 326,122 238,406 Savings deposits 4,431,919 4,034,759 3,530,705 Time deposits 734,292 810,683 858,547 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,493,902 5,171,564 4,627,658 Total deposits 7,782,201 6,923,088 6,155,965 Short-term borrowings 108,484 146,971 555,080 Long-term borrowings 233,723 233,955 234,623 Total borrowings 342,207 380,926 789,703 Other liabilities 164,542 153,167 103,355 Shareholders’ equity 1,075,705 1,057,924 1,021,831 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,364,655 $ 8,515,105 $ 8,070,854

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2020 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate 2020 Rate 2019 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,372,145 4.14 % $ 6,255,825 4.63 % $ 5,949,332 4.97 % $ 6,313,985 4.38 % $ 5,880,840 4.95 % PPP Loans $ 405,738 2.73 % $ — 0.00 % $ — 0.00 % $ 202,869 2.73 % $ — 0.00 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,412,275 1.99 % 1,255,699 2.46 % 1,279,032 2.75 % 1,333,987 2.21 % 1,297,636 2.81 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,190,158 3.70 % 7,511,524 4.27 % 7,228,364 4.58 % 7,850,841 3.97 % 7,178,476 4.57 % Noninterest-earning assets 853,396 825,797 758,110 839,596 754,512 Total Assets $ 9,043,554 $ 8,337,321 $ 7,986,474 $ 8,690,437 $ 7,932,988 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,568,202 0.24 % $ 4,215,323 0.48 % $ 3,777,016 0.59 % $ 4,391,763 0.36 % $ 3,727,477 0.56 % Time deposits 776,892 1.51 % 825,966 1.65 % 870,603 1.72 % 801,429 1.58 % 868,286 1.64 % Short-term borrowings 112,063 0.17 % 202,314 1.17 % 533,716 2.27 % 157,188 0.81 % 574,203 2.27 % Long-term borrowings 233,819 4.41 % 234,050 4.41 % 211,087 5.01 % 233,934 4.41 % 198,081 5.22 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,690,976 0.59 % 5,477,653 0.85 % 5,392,422 1.11 % 5,584,314 0.72 % 5,368,047 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,130,775 1,676,362 1,497,199 1,903,569 1,481,064 Other liabilities 150,254 111,988 87,429 131,121 85,685 Shareholders’ equity 1,071,549 1,071,318 1,009,424 1,071,433 998,192 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,352,578 2,859,668 2,594,052 3,106,123 2,564,941 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,043,554 $ 8,337,321 $ 7,986,474 $ 8,690,437 $ 7,932,988 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.29 % 3.65 % 3.75 % 3.46 % 3.75 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,202,212 $ 1,272,240 $ 1,236,424 Paycheck Protection Program 570,887 — — Commercial real estate 2,224,710 2,190,098 2,118,582 Real estate construction 339,603 332,814 361,028 Total Commercial 4,337,412 3,795,152 3,716,034 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,140,101 1,103,281 1,060,348 Home equity lines of credit 583,187 587,859 519,093 Real estate construction 76,726 80,644 80,826 Total Real Estate – Consumer 1,800,014 1,771,784 1,660,267 Auto loans 671,202 626,256 515,569 Direct installment 43,629 46,029 40,568 Personal lines of credit 63,600 68,240 63,155 Student loans 6,218 6,483 7,466 Total Other Consumer 784,649 747,008 626,758 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,584,663 2,518,792 2,287,025 Total Portfolio Loans 6,922,075 6,313,944 6,003,059 Loans held for sale 30,409 25,783 16,036 Total Loans $ 6,952,484 $ 6,339,727 $ 6,019,095 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 44,968 $ 46,109 $ 15,665 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 3,600 5,522 10,914 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,455 7,509 8,975 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 56,023 $ 59,140 $ 35,554 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,634 2,697 1,884 Repossessions (“Repos”) 537 836 319 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 58,194 $ 62,673 $ 37,757 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,421 1,427 2,656 Classified loans 76,917 90,233 49,975 Criticized loans 125,432 117,535 117,976 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.84 % 0.99 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses $ 81,441 $ 79,075 $ 51,061

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,234 $ 405 $ 301 $ 1,639 $ 1,223 Real estate construction (26 ) — (42 ) (26 ) (84 ) Commercial real estate 2,151 222 (38 ) 2,373 220 Residential real estate 2 502 (15 ) 504 61 Loans to individuals 1,132 2,400 1,221 3,532 2,213 Net Charge-offs $ 4,493 $ 3,529 $ 1,427 $ 8,022 $ 3,633 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.12 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.10 % 0.26 % 0.12 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 152.66 % 877.50 % 198.67 471.53 % 190.75 % Provision for credit losses $ 6,859 $ 30,967 $ 2,835 $ 37,826 $ 6,930

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (“FTE”) using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from “total noninterest expense” the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,280 $ 28,578 $ 51,869 Intangible amortization 919 934 745 1,853 1,499 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (193 ) (196 ) (156 ) (389 ) (315 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 24,577 5,465 27,869 30,042 53,053 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,071,549 $ 1,071,318 $ 1,009,424 $ 1,071,433 $ 998,192 Less: intangible assets 318,486 319,269 286,781 318,877 286,828 Tangible Equity 753,063 752,049 722,643 752,556 711,364 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 753,063 $ 752,049 $ 722,643 $ 752,556 $ 711,364 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.47 % 8.03 % 15.04 %

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,280 $ 28,578 $ 51,869 Merger & acquisition related expenses — — 34 — 34 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses — — (7 ) — (7 ) (5) Core net income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,307 $ 28,578 $ 51,896 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,146,854 98,361,494 98,600,609 98,254,429 98,651,810 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.53 Intangible amortization 919 934 745 1,853 1,499 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (193 ) (196 ) (156 ) (389 ) (315 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 24,577 $ 5,465 $ 27,896 $ 30,042 $ 53,080 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.13 % 2.92 % 15.48 % 8.03 % 15.05 % For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,280 $ 28,578 $ 51,869 Total Average Assets 9,043,554 8,337,321 7,986,474 8,690,437 7,932,988 Return on Average Assets 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 % Core Net Income (5) $ 23,851 $ 4,727 $ 27,307 $ 28,578 $ 51,896 Total Average Assets 9,043,554 8,337,321 7,986,474 8,690,437 7,932,988 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.06 % 0.23 % 1.37 % 0.66 % 1.32 %

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income (FTE) $ 67,045 $ 68,121 $ 67,581 $ 135,165 $ 133,524 Noninterest income 21,812 19,273 21,906 41,085 40,778 Noninterest expense 52,756 50,271 52,229 103,027 101,959 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 36,101 $ 37,123 $ 37,258 $ 73,223 $ 72,343 Merger and acquisition related expenses $ 0 $ 0 $ 34 $ 0 $ 34 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 36,101 $ 37,123 $ 37,292 $ 73,223 $ 72,377 Net charge-offs $ 4,493 $ 3,529 $ 1,427 $ 8,022 $ 3,633