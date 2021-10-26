Breaking News
First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorization of a $25 Million Share Repurchase Program

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
except per share data) September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021
   2020
   2021   2020
Reported Results                  
Net income $34,092     $29,619     $19,186     $103,481     $47,764  
Diluted earnings per share $0.36     $0.31     $0.20     $1.08     $0.49  
Return on average assets 1.42 %   1.26 %   0.81 %   1.48 %   0.71 %
Return on average equity 12.14 %   10.82 %   7.01 %   12.62 %   5.92 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $34,131     $29,777     $23,889     $103,764     $52,795  
Core diluted earnings per share $0.36     $0.31     $0.24     $1.08     $0.54  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $42,913     $42,943     $40,844     $130,903     $113,727  
Provision expense $330     $5,413     $11,212     $1,353     $49,038  
Net charge-offs $2,277     $3,927     $4,346     $9,474     $12,368  
Reserve build/(release)(2) ($2,853 )   $275     $6,866     ($7,124 )   $36,670  
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.43 %   1.26 %   1.01 %   1.48 %   0.79 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.79 %   1.82 %   1.73 %   1.87 %   1.70 %
Return on average tangible common equity 17.28 %   15.54 %   10.29 %   18.08 %   8.80 %
Core return on average tangible common equity 17.30 %   15.62 %   12.72 %   18.13 %   9.69 %
Core efficiency ratio 55.27 %   53.21 %   54.31 %   53.90 %   56.37 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.23 %   3.17 %   3.11 %   3.27 %   3.34 %

(1)  Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)  Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company’s allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $34.1 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36, an increase of $4.5 million, or $0.05 from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.9 million, or $0.16 per share from the third quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $42.9 million, which was unchanged from the prior quarter but was an increase of $2.1 million from the third quarter of 2020
  • Operating leverage was positive during the first nine months of 2021
    • Core revenue(1) grew $16.6 million, or 6.1%, from the prior year
    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $2.2 million, or 1.4%, from the prior year
  • Portfolio loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $132.3 million, or 8.2% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong consumer loan growth and improved commercial loan production
    • Year-to-date loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was $298.1 million, or 6.3% annualized
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $196.7 million, or 12.4% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Total PPP loans decreased $140.3 million from the previous quarter resulting in a total PPP loan balance at September 30, 2021 of $152.1 million
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $70.9 million increased $2.4 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $196.7 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP loans)
  • Noninterest income of $27.2 million (excluding net security gains) increased $1.2 million from the previous quarter and increased $0.5 million from the third quarter of 2020
  • Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) of $55.0 million increased $3.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $2.6 million from the third quarter of 2020
  • Average deposits increased $41.8 million, or 2.1% annualized compared to the prior quarter, despite $41.4 million in intentional time deposit runoff
    • End of period deposits grew $51.5 million, or 2.6% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $42.4 million, or 6.5% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share grew 7.8% annualized compared to the prior quarter and 7.6% year-over-year
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the third consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2021
  • The Bank was recently named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved 17 basis points to 1.43% compared to the previous quarter and increased 42 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 1.79% as compared to 1.82% in the prior quarter and 1.73% in the third quarter of 2020
  • The net interest margin of 3.23% increased six basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 12 basis points as compared to third quarter of 2020
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 55.27% increased 206 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital position

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.9%, which represents $278.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 997,517 shares at a weighted average price of $13.35 were purchased during the third quarter of 2021 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $10.3 million as of September 30, 2021
  • On October 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $25 million share repurchase program

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $0.3 million, a decrease of $5.1 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $10.9 million from the third quarter of 2020
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.43% compared to 1.50% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans decreased $52.0 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets decreased $14.6 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.3 million, a decrease of $1.7 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.14% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.25% in the previous quarter

“Our third quarter results reflect good momentum in our fundamental performance.   Excluding PPP forgiveness, loans grew at an 8.2% annualized rate and was broad-based across nearly all of our consumer and commercial categories,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “Our quarterly results were also supported by diversified revenue sources with strong contributions coming from mortgage banking, SBA lending, wealth management and insurance revenues.   Our SBA team has produced a particularly strong year, climbing to the #1 ranking in the SBA’s Pittsburgh District.” Price continued, “I am genuinely excited about the progress we have made with our traditional lending engines as well as our investments and progress on the digital front.   I believe these efforts, along with our new investment into equipment finance, have positioned First Commonwealth to continue to be a leading financial services company for the businesses and communities we serve.”

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share in the second quarter of 2021 and $19.2 million, or $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $70.9 million increased $2.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $4.1 million from the prior year quarter.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $196.7 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP loans) and a $1.2 million increase in fees on PPP loans, partially offset by a $204.7 million decrease in PPP loans.   Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.5 million in the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.23%, an increase of six basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to the recognition of fees on PPP loans and a two basis point decrease in the cost of funds.  

Total average deposits grew $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter.   Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $42.4 million and offset a $41.4 million decrease in average time deposits.  

Total end-of-period deposits grew $51.5 million from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.  

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $0.3 million as compared to $5.4 million in the previous quarter.   The provision expense during the quarter reflected a $2.4 million decrease in qualitative reserves due to improved economic forecasts and a $2.0 million decrease in specific reserves, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in reserves for strong end-of-period loan growth and a $0.9 million expense for unfunded commitment reserves.  

At September 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $38.1 million, a decrease of $14.7 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $11.6 million from the third quarter of 2020.   Nonperforming loans represented 0.58% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.82% and 0.78% for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, a $6.9 million nonperforming loan (equal to 0.10% of total loans) was sold at par.

At September 30, 2021, criticized loans totaled $198.5 million, a decrease of $52.0 million from the previous quarter.  

During the third quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were $2.3 million as compared to $3.9 million in the previous quarter and $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.   Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were negatively impacted by a $3.6 million charge-off related to an individual commercial borrower.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.14%, 0.25% and 0.27% for the periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.  

The $1.1 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $0.5 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $0.4 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and a $0.4 million increase in Trust revenue due primarily to annual tax preparation fees.   These increases were partially offset by $0.9 million decrease in swap fee income and a $0.4 million decrease in card-related interchange income.

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $51.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $52.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.   The $3.7 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $2.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by a $1.2 million increase in incentives due to improved financial performance, a $0.5 million increase in salaries due in part to the company’s previously announced entry into the equipment finance business, $0.5 million reduction in deferred FAS-91 expenses and a $0.4 million increase in hospitalization expense.   The increase in the quarter was also impacted by a $0.4 million increase in FDIC insurance expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 55.27% during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 53.21% in the previous quarter and 54.31% in the third quarter of 2020.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,409 at September 30, 2021, 1,392 at June 30, 2021, and 1,399 at September 30, 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of new hires related to the company’s previously announced entry into the equipment finance business.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the third quarter of 2020.   The cash dividend is payable on November 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2021.   This dividend represents a 3.2% projected annual yield utilizing the October 25, 2021 closing market price of $14.54.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2021 were 15.0%, 12.4%, 9.6% and 11.5%, respectively.   First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM (ET).   The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-660-6510 conference ID # 7758595 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.   A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 7758595.   A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.   First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.   For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

             
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION            
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA                  
Unaudited                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 70,645     $ 68,199     $ 66,369     $ 208,287     $ 200,779  
Provision for credit losses 330     5,413     11,212     1,353     49,038  
Noninterest income 27,245     26,086     26,769     80,686     67,854  
Noninterest expense 55,027     51,542     58,247     158,429     161,274  
Net income 34,092     29,619     19,186     103,481     47,764  
Core net income (5) 34,131     29,777     23,889     103,764     52,795  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.20     $ 1.08     $ 0.49  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.24     $ 1.08     $ 0.54  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets 1.42 %   1.26 %   0.81 %   1.48 %   0.71 %
Core return on average assets (7) 1.43 %   1.26 %   1.01 %   1.48 %   0.79 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.79 %   1.81 %   1.48 %   1.86 %   1.61 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.79 %   1.82 %   1.73 %   1.87 %   1.70 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.14 %   10.82 %   7.01 %   12.62 %   5.92 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 17.28 %   15.54 %   10.29 %   18.08 %   8.80 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 17.30 %   15.62 %   12.72 %   18.13 %   9.69 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 55.27 %   53.21 %   54.31 %   53.90 %   56.37 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.23 %   3.17 %   3.11 %   3.27 %   3.34 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 11.69     $ 11.50     $ 11.07          
Tangible book value per common share (11) 8.38     8.22     7.79          
Market value per common share 13.63     14.07     7.74          
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.115     0.115     0.110     0.340     0.330  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.56 %   0.78 %   0.71 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.58 %   0.82 %   0.78 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.41 %   0.57 %   0.55 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.42 %   0.59 %   0.59 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.13 %   0.23 %   0.25 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.14 %   0.25 %   0.27 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 247.30 %   183.81 %   177.58 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.40 %   1.44 %   1.27 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.43 %   1.50 %   1.38 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders’ equity as a percent of total assets 11.7 %   11.8 %   11.5 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.7 %   8.7 %   8.4 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 8.9 %   9.0 %   9.0 %        
Leverage Ratio 9.6 %   9.6 %   8.9 %        
Risk Based Capital – Tier I 12.4 %   12.6 %   11.8 %        
Risk Based Capital – Total 15.0 %   15.2 %   14.4 %        
Common Equity – Tier I 11.5 %   11.6 %   10.7 %        
                         

         
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA            
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 74,196     $ 72,051     $ 73,593     $ 220,308     $ 227,903  
Interest expense 3,551     3,852     7,224     12,021     27,124  
Net Interest Income 70,645     68,199     66,369     208,287     200,779  
Provision for credit losses 330     5,413     11,212     1,353     49,038  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 70,315     62,786     55,157     206,934     151,741  
Net securities gains     10     20     16     47  
Trust income 3,118     2,706     2,554     8,340     6,774  
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,770     4,310     4,035     13,127     12,066  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,218     1,978     2,156     6,368     5,982  
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,486     1,509     1,547     4,946     4,963  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,485     3,084     6,437     11,615     13,226  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,480     2,111     1,871     6,281     3,151  
Card-related interchange income 7,052     7,406     6,441     20,885     17,589  
Derivative mark-to-market 218     (277 )   (160 )   1,371     (2,122 )
Swap fee income 317     1,252     41     1,715     864  
Other income 2,101     1,997     1,827     6,022     5,314  
Total Noninterest Income 27,245     26,086     26,769     80,686     67,854  
Salaries and employee benefits 31,066     28,347     28,823     88,084     87,573  
Net occupancy 3,960     3,881     4,609     12,614     13,979  
Furniture and equipment 4,052     3,866     4,033     11,866     11,468  
Data processing 3,196     3,192     2,741     9,440     7,804  
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,257     1,258     1,254     3,347     3,246  
Advertising and promotion 1,150     1,355     1,115     3,829     3,800  
Intangible amortization 868     863     939     2,597     2,792  
Other professional fees and services 1,308     1,091     937     3,150     2,755  
FDIC insurance 830     438     876     1,964     1,637  
Litigation and operational losses 589     556     329     1,624     1,038  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 171     43     63     223     416  
COVID-19 related 50     232     125     357     567  
Voluntary early retirement         3,304         3,304  
Branch consolidation     (22 )   2,544     18     2,544  
Other operating expenses 6,530     6,442     6,555     19,316     18,351  
Total Noninterest Expense 55,027     51,542     58,247     158,429     161,274  
Income before Income Taxes 42,533     37,330     23,679     129,191     58,321  
Income tax provision 8,441     7,711     4,493     25,710     10,557  
Net Income $ 34,092     $ 29,619     $ 19,186     $ 103,481     $ 47,764  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 95,209,685     96,201,628     96,924,781     95,209,685     96,924,781  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,892,304     96,282,425     98,160,143     96,130,602     98,224,506  
             

       
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2021   2021   2020
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 94,579     $ 89,505     $ 97,060  
Interest-bearing bank deposits 240,095     194,948     283,037  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,137,675     1,102,057     921,202  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 548,057     554,225     268,638  
Loans held for sale 19,925     19,530     37,998  
           
Loans 6,732,580     6,740,535     6,949,716  
Allowance for credit losses (94,185 )   (97,038 )   (88,307 )
Net loans 6,638,395     6,643,497     6,861,409  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles 315,092     315,497     317,423  
Other assets 484,036     483,143     502,599  
Total Assets $ 9,477,854     $ 9,402,402     $ 9,289,366  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,656,229     $ 2,617,651     $ 2,301,821  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 265,782     269,451     315,806  
Savings deposits 4,609,393     4,566,815     4,425,119  
Time deposits 405,081     431,102     661,161  
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,280,256     5,267,368     5,402,086  
           
Total deposits 7,936,485     7,885,019     7,703,907  
           
Short-term borrowings 117,754     107,372     122,356  
Long-term borrowings 182,519     182,767     233,490  
Total borrowings 300,273     290,139     355,846  
           
Other liabilities 128,241     120,825     156,782  
Shareholders’ equity 1,112,855     1,106,419     1,072,831  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,477,854     $ 9,402,402     $ 9,289,366  
                       

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA  
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/   September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/
  2021 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate   2021 Rate 2020 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,538,477   3.75 % $ 6,341,805   3.80 % $ 6,402,968   3.97 %   $ 6,391,688   3.82 % $ 6,343,862   4.25 %
PPP Loans 225,262   10.05 % 429,917   5.11 % 572,434   2.67 %   380,551   6.72 % 326,957   2.69 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,937,385   1.43 % 1,886,184   1.43 % 1,553,252   1.59 %   1,786,050   1.46 % 1,407,609   1.98 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,701,124   3.39 % 8,657,906   3.35 % 8,528,654   3.45 %   8,558,289   3.45 % 8,078,428   3.79 %
Noninterest-earning assets 801,377     793,777     861,311       804,619     846,887    
Total Assets $ 9,502,501     $ 9,451,683     $ 9,389,965       $ 9,362,908     $ 8,925,315    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,899,328   0.07 % $ 4,858,531   0.07 % $ 4,818,576   0.20 %   $ 4,788,309   0.08 % $ 4,535,072   0.30 %
Time deposits 417,274   0.36 % 458,638   0.47 % 696,227   1.28 %   467,653   0.54 % 766,106   1.49 %
Short-term borrowings 118,112   0.06 % 114,966   0.09 % 124,670   0.11 %   117,478   0.09 % 146,270   0.61 %
Long-term borrowings 182,623   4.92 % 206,495   4.65 % 233,588   4.37 %   207,225   4.64 % 233,818   4.40 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,617,337   0.25 % 5,638,630   0.27 % 5,873,061   0.49 %   5,580,665   0.29 % 5,681,266   0.64 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,647,089     2,604,695     2,281,200       2,556,078     2,030,364    
Other liabilities 124,286     110,264     147,603       129,883     136,655    
Shareholders’ equity 1,113,789     1,098,094     1,088,101       1,096,282     1,077,030    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,885,164     3,813,053     3,516,904       3,782,243     3,244,049    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 9,502,501     $ 9,451,683     $ 9,389,965       $ 9,362,908     $ 8,925,315    
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.23 %   3.17 %   3.11 %     3.27 %   3.34 %
                                 

   
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,072,489     $ 1,081,822     $ 1,163,268  
Paycheck Protection Program 152,102     292,355     573,468  
Commercial real estate 2,231,890     2,205,758     2,215,311  
Real estate construction 318,120     317,496     366,936  
Total Commercial 3,774,601     3,897,431     4,318,983  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages 1,311,052     1,259,798     1,154,366  
Home equity lines of credit 564,323     568,985     589,654  
Real estate construction 105,896     97,320     86,053  
Total Real Estate – Consumer 1,981,271     1,926,103     1,830,073  
       
Auto loans 886,367     829,150     692,475  
Direct installment 32,509     28,805     40,081  
Personal lines of credit 52,667     53,720     62,155  
Student loans 5,165     5,326     5,949  
Total Other Consumer 976,708     917,001     800,660  
Total Consumer Portfolio 2,957,979     2,843,104     2,630,733  
Total Portfolio Loans 6,732,580     6,740,535     6,949,716  
Loans held for sale 19,925     19,530     37,998  
Total Loans $ 6,752,505     $ 6,760,065     $ 6,987,714  
       
       
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 14,466     $ 22,219     $ 38,139  
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis          
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 16,210     23,981     4,511  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,410     6,593     7,078  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 38,086     $ 52,793     $ 49,728  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 502     394     1,079  
Repossessions (“Repos”) 453     440     685  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 39,041     $ 53,627     $ 51,492  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,135     903     1,249  
Classified loans 58,780     55,957     80,190  
Criticized loans 195,791     250,427     188,957  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.58 %   0.80 %   0.74 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 94,185     $ 97,038     $ 88,307  
       

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA  
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,960     $ 3,784     $ 3,338     $ 6,223     $ 4,977  
Real estate construction     (135 )       (135 )   (26 )
Commercial real estate 12     6     (110 )   1,529     2,263  
Residential real estate (87 )   (160 )   117     (179 )   621  
Loans to individuals 392     432     1,001     2,036     4,533  
Net Charge-offs $ 2,277     $ 3,927     $ 4,346     $ 9,474     $ 12,368  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.13 %   0.23 %   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.25 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.14 %   0.25 %   0.27 %   0.20 %   0.26 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 14.49 %   137.84 %   257.98 %   14.28 %   396.49 %
Provision for credit losses $ 330     $ 5,413     $ 11,212     $ 1,353     $ 49,038  

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (“FTE”) using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from “total noninterest expense” the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
             
Interest income $ 74,196     $ 72,051     $ 73,593     $ 220,308     $ 227,903  
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 235     290     373     834     1,129  
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 74,431     72,341     73,966     221,142     229,032  
Interest expense 3,551     3,852     7,224     12,021     27,124  
Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 70,880     $ 68,489     $ 66,742     $ 209,121     $ 201,908  
                                       

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA  
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
             
Net Income $ 34,092     $ 29,619     $ 19,186     $ 103,481     $ 47,764  
Intangible amortization 868     863     939     2,597     2,792  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (182 )   (181 )   (197 )   (545 )   (586 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 34,778     $ 30,301     $ 19,928     $ 105,533     $ 49,970  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,113,789     $ 1,098,094     $ 1,088,101     $ 1,096,282     $ 1,077,030  
Less: intangible assets 315,303     315,776     317,702     315,835     318,483  
Tangible Equity 798,486     782,318     770,399     780,447     758,547  
Less: preferred stock                  
Tangible Common Equity $ 798,486     $ 782,318     $ 770,399     $ 780,447     $ 758,547  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.28 %   15.54 %   10.29 %   18.08 %   8.80 %

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 34,092     $ 29,619     $ 19,186     $ 103,481     $ 47,764  
Net securities gains     (10 )   (20 )   (16 )   (47 )
Tax benefit of net securities gains     2     4     3     10  
COVID-19 related 50     232     125     357     567  
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (11 )   (49 )   (26 )   (75 )   (119 )
Early retirement related         3,304         3,304  
Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses         (694 )       (694 )
Branch consolidation related     (22 )   2,544     18     2,544  
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses     5     (534 )   (4 )   (534 )
(5) Core net income $ 34,131     $ 29,777     $ 23,889     $ 103,764     $ 52,795  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,892,304     96,282,425     98,160,143     96,130,602     98,224,506  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.24     $ 1.08     $ 0.54  
             
Intangible amortization 868     863     939     2,597     2,792  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (182 )   (181 )   (197 )   (545 )   (586 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 34,817     $ 30,459     $ 24,631     $ 105,816     $ 55,001  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.30 %   15.62 %   12.72 %   18.13 %   9.69 %
                             

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA  
﻿Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)﻿
           
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 34,092     $ 29,619     $ 19,186     $ 103,481     $ 47,764  
Total Average Assets 9,502,501     9,451,683     9,389,965     9,362,908     8,925,315  
Return on Average Assets 1.42 %   1.26 %   0.81 %   1.48 %   0.71 %
             
Core Net Income (5) $ 34,131     $ 29,777     $ 23,889     $ 103,764     $ 52,795  
Total Average Assets 9,502,501     9,451,683     9,389,965     9,362,908     8,925,315  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.43 %   1.26 %   1.01 %   1.48 %   0.79 %

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020   2021
   2020
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 55,027     $ 51,542     $ 58,247     $ 158,429     $ 161,274  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve         471         (1,181 )
Intangible amortization 868     863     939     2,597     2,792  
COVID-19 related 50     232     125     357     567  
Early retirement related         3,304         3,304  
Branch consolidation related     (22 )   2,544     18     2,544  
Noninterest Expense – Core $ 54,109     $ 50,469     $ 50,864     $ 155,457     $ 153,248  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 70,880     $ 68,489     $ 66,742     $ 209,121     $ 201,908  
Total noninterest income 27,245     26,086     26,769     80,686     67,854  
Net securities gains     (10 )   (20 )   (16 )   (47 )
Total Revenue 98,125     94,565     93,491     289,791     269,715  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market 218     (277 )   (160 )   1,371     (2,122 )
Total Revenue – Core $ 97,907     $ 94,842     $ 93,651     $ 288,420     $ 271,837  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 55.27 %   53.21 %   54.31 %   53.90 %   56.37 %
                             

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA  
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
     
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES    
       
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,112,855     $ 1,106,419     $ 1,072,831  
Less: intangible assets 315,092     315,497     317,423  
Tangible Equity 797,763     790,922     755,408  
Less: preferred stock          
Tangible Common Equity $ 797,763     $ 790,922     $ 755,408  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 9,477,854     $ 9,402,402     $ 9,289,366  
Less: intangible assets 315,092     315,497     317,423  
Tangible Assets $ 9,162,762     $ 9,086,905     $ 8,971,943  
Less: PPP loans 152,102     292,355     573,468  
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 9,010,660     $ 8,794,550     $ 8,398,475  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.71 %   8.70 %   8.42 %
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.85 %   8.99 %   8.99 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 95,209,685     96,201,628     96,924,781  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.38     $ 8.22     $ 7.79  
       
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
   June 30,
   September 30,   September 30,
   September 30,
  2021
   2021   2020   2021   2020
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $70,645     $68,199     $66,369     $208,287     $200,779  
Noninterest income   27,245       26,086       26,769       80,686       67,854  
Noninterest expense   55,027       51,542       58,247       158,429       161,274  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $42,863     $42,743     $34,891     $130,544     $107,359  
             
Net securities gains $0     ($10 )   ($20 )   ($16 )   ($47 )
COVID-19 related   50       232       125       357       567  
Voluntary early retirement               3,304             3,304  
Branch consolidation   0       (22 )     2,544       18       2,544  
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $42,913     $42,943     $40,844     $130,903     $113,727  
             
Net charge-offs $2,277     $3,927     $4,346     $9,474     $12,368  
                                       

