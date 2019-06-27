First Commonwealth Bank Receives Regulatory Approval for the Acquisition of 14 Santander Bank Branches

Breaking News
INDIANA, Pa., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced that its banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, has received all required regulatory approvals for its pending acquisition of 14 branches from Santander Bank, N.A.  The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities have approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed by September 9, 2019.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 135 community banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.  The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.  For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

