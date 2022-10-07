First Commonwealth to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Breaking News
INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its Third Quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Conference Call Information

What:   First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
     
    Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
     
When:   2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
Where:   www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations
     
How:   Live and replay webcast over the Internet
     
    or
     
    Live by Phone: 1-888-330-3181 (U.S. toll free) or 1-646-960-0699 (international toll)
Conference ID: 4651379
Replay by Phone: 1-800-770-2030 Replay Access Code: 4651379
     

To listen to the conference call, either dial the phone number above or go to First Commonwealth’s Investor Relations webpage at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations, click on the “Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call” link and follow the instructions.  After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 30 days.   In addition, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call by dialing the replay number and entering the access code listed above. There is no charge to access this event.

To Ask Questions

Participants can e-mail their questions to investorrelations@fcbanking.com. Questions submitted via e-mail will be accepted beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

The First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2022 earnings press release can be accessed after it is published on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations. Click on “News,” which can be found under the “News & Market Data” section.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.  For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com

Media Relations

Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

