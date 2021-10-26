Breaking News
First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $12.61 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was an increase of $0.26 per diluted common share, or 55.32%, over the same quarter of 2020.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $40.61 million, or $2.32 per diluted common share, which represents a 69.34% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period of 2020.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) per common share, which is an increase of 8.00% over the same quarter last year.  The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 5, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about November 19, 2021.  2021 is the 36th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Third Quarter 2021 and Current Highlights

General

  • Net income for the quarter increased $4.34 million to $12.61 million compared to the same quarter of 2020.  The large increase in net income reflects the reversal of $1.39 million in allowance for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.70 million in loan loss provision recorded in the third quarter of 2020.  Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, increased $16.24 million compared to the same period of 2020.  Similarly, for the nine-month period, a reversal of $7.63 million in the allowance for credit losses for 2021 compared to $12.03 million in loan loss provision for the same period in 2020 accounts for a large part of the increase in net income over the same period in 2020.  The decreases in credit loss provisioning are primarily due to significantly improved economic forecasts and GDP growth in the current year, versus prior year provisioning driven by the pandemic.
  • During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 277,386 common shares for $8.46 million.  Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 726,686 common shares for $21.43 million.
  • The Company terminated its last loss share agreement with the FDIC and received a payment of $176 thousand in consideration.  The termination eliminates the FDIC guarantee on particular loan losses associated with Waccamaw Bank and largely removes future responsibility related to the agreement.

Income Statement

  • Diluted earnings per share increased $0.26 to $0.73 compared to the same quarter of 2020.  Diluted earnings per share for the nine-month period increased $0.95 to $2.32 compared to 2020.
  • Due to continued improving economic forecasts, as well as strong credit quality metrics, the Company released allowance for credit losses for the quarter resulting in a reversal of $1.39 million in the provision for credit losses; a significant improvement from the $4.70 million loan loss provision recorded in the third quarter of 2020 amidst general economic slowdowns and market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.  For the nine-month period, the Company reversed $7.63 million compared to $12.03 million in loan loss provision recorded for the same period in 2020. 
  • Annualized return on average equity increased to 11.65% compared to 7.83% over the same quarter of 2020, and annualized return on average equity for the first nine months increased to 12.70% compared to 7.76% for the same period last year.
  • Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.59% compared to 1.11% over the same quarter of 2020, while year-to-date annualized return on average assets increased to 1.74% compared to 1.14% for the same period of 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.08 million, or 14.17%, compared to the prior year.  Year-to-date non-interest income increased 13.51% to $25.09 million compared to last year.  Both increases are largely attributable to increases in other service charges due to the more vibrant state of local economies with increased customer activity compared with last year.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $586 thousand, or 0.11% annualized of average loans, and non-performing loans to total loans remains a very low 1.05%.
  • The SBA had forgiven $56.74 million, or 93.03%, of the Company’s first round Paycheck Protection Program loan balances through September 30, 2021.  Current PPP loan balances at September 30, 2021, which include second round originations were, $26.93 million.
  • Book value per share at September 30, 2021, was $25.03, an increase of $0.95 from year-end 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.         While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2021. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.27 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2021. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.14 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
                                 
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, September 30,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   2021       2021       2021       2020       2020       2021       2020    
Interest income                            
  Interest and fees on loans $ 25,119     $ 25,937     $ 26,540     $ 28,101     $ 27,297     $ 77,596     $ 82,346    
  Interest on securities   445       435       495       549       609       1,375       2,240    
  Interest on deposits in banks   225       166       116       96       89       507       704    
Total interest income   25,789       26,538       27,151       28,746       27,995       79,478       85,290    
Interest expense                            
  Interest on deposits   642       724       869       1,029       1,161       2,235       4,431    
  Interest on borrowings   1                               1       4    
Total interest expense   643       724       869       1,029       1,161       2,236       4,435    
Net interest income   25,146       25,814       26,282       27,717       26,834       77,242       80,855    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses   (1,394 )     (2,230 )     (4,001 )     634       4,703       (7,625 )     12,034    
Net interest income after provision   26,540       28,044       30,283       27,083       22,131       84,867       68,821    
Noninterest income   8,720       8,797       7,569       7,733       7,638       25,086       22,100    
Noninterest expense   18,836       19,361       18,820       19,877       19,171       57,017       59,748    
Income before income taxes   16,424       17,480       19,032       14,939       10,598       52,936       31,173    
Income tax expense   3,816       4,077       4,430       3,389       2,332       12,323       6,797    
Net income $ 12,608     $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 40,613     $ 24,376    
                                 
Earnings per common share                            
  Basic $ 0.73     $ 0.77     $ 0.83     $ 0.65     $ 0.47     $ 2.32     $ 1.37    
  Diluted   0.73       0.76       0.82       0.65       0.47       2.32       1.37    
Cash dividends per common share                            
  Regular   0.27       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.77       0.75    
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
  Basic   17,221,244       17,486,182       17,669,937       17,717,356       17,710,283       17,457,477       17,803,369    
  Diluted   17,279,576       17,536,144       17,729,185       17,751,805       17,732,428       17,511,900       17,836,963    
Performance ratios                            
  Return on average assets   1.59%       1.70%       1.94%       1.54%       1.11%       1.74%       1.14%    
  Return on average common equity   11.65%       12.55%       13.94%       10.82%       7.83%       12.70%       7.76%    
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   17.04%       18.40%       20.54%       15.96%       11.62%       18.63%       11.55%    
                                 
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, September 30,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2021       2021       2021       2020       2020       2021       2020    
Noninterest income                              
  Wealth management $ 974     $ 1,058     $ 881     $ 810     $ 909     $ 2,913     $ 2,607    
  Service charges on deposits   3,599       3,098       3,031       3,478       3,250       9,728       9,541    
  Other service charges and fees   3,143       3,166       3,022       2,737       2,748       9,331       7,596    
  Net gain on sale of securities                                       385    
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization         (946 )     (280 )     (338 )     (383 )     (1,226 )     (1,352 )  
  Other operating income   1,004       2,421       915       1,046       1,114       4,340       3,323    
Total noninterest income $ 8,720     $ 8,797     $ 7,569     $ 7,733     $ 7,638     $ 25,086     $ 22,100    
Noninterest expense                              
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,646     $ 10,216     $ 10,884     $ 11,119     $ 10,485     $ 31,746     $ 32,886    
  Occupancy expense   1,155       1,115       1,275       1,225       1,228       3,545       3,818    
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,385       1,457       1,367       1,446       1,412       4,209       4,112    
  Service fees   1,530       1,513       1,335       1,232       1,581       4,378       4,433    
  Advertising and public relations   536       616       335       534       430       1,487       1,417    
  Professional fees   313       290       466       276       408       1,069       948    
  Amortization of intangibles   365       360       357       364       365       1,082       1,086    
  FDIC premiums and assessments   216       204       199       202       191       619       224    
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense                                       1,893    
  Other operating expense   2,690       3,590       2,602       3,479       3,071       8,882       8,931    
Total noninterest expense $ 18,836     $ 19,361     $ 18,820     $ 19,877     $ 19,171     $ 57,017     $ 59,748    
                                 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)  
                                 
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
      September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, September 30,  
        2021       2021       2021       2020       2020       2021       2020    
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                            
Net income $ 12,608     $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 40,613     $ 24,376    
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
  Net (gain) loss on sale of securities                                       (385 )  
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense                                       1,893    
Total adjustments                                       1,508    
Tax effect                                       354    
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,608     $ 13,403     $ 14,602     $ 11,550     $ 8,266     $ 40,613     $ 25,530    
                                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                            
  non-GAAP $ 0.73     $ 0.76     $ 0.82     $ 0.65     $ 0.47     $ 2.32     $ 1.43    
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.59%       1.70%       1.94%       1.54%       1.11%       1.74%       1.19%    
  Adjusted return on average common equity   11.65%       12.55%       13.94%       10.82%       7.83%       12.70%       8.13%    
  Adjusted return on average tangible                            
    common equity(1)   17.04%       18.40%       20.54%       15.96%       11.62%       18.63%       12.09%    
                                 
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets  

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)  
                                 
      Three Months Ended September 30,  
        2021       2020    
      Average         Average Yield/   Average         Average Yield/  
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)     Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                            
Earning assets                            
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,149,647     $ 25,161       4.64%     $ 2,171,023     $ 27,331       5.01%    
  Securities available for sale   79,995       509       2.52%       93,263       720       3.07%    
  Interest-bearing deposits   586,787       224       0.15%       352,144       90       0.10%    
Total earning assets   2,816,429       25,894       3.65%       2,616,430     28,141       4.28%    
Other assets   330,679                 344,285            
Total assets $ 3,147,108               $ 2,960,715            
                                 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                            
Interest-bearing deposits                            
  Demand deposits $ 651,237     $ 27       0.02%     $ 580,165   $ 73       0.05%    
  Savings deposits   826,144       63       0.03%       720,657     136       0.08%    
  Time deposits   378,895       551       0.58%       448,275     951       0.84%    
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,856,276       641       0.14%       1,749,097     1,160       0.26%    
Borrowings                            
  Retail repurchase agreements   1,040       1       0.07%       969       1       0.14%    
Total borrowings   1,040       1       0.07%       969     1       0.14%    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,857,316       642       0.14%       1,750,066     1,161       0.26%    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   824,112                 754,147            
Other liabilities   36,419                 36,379            
Total liabilities   2,717,847                 2,540,592            
Stockholders’ equity   429,261                 420,123            
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,147,108               $ 2,960,715            
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 25,252               $ 26,980          
Net interest rate spread           3.51%               4.02%    
Net interest margin, FTE(1)           3.56%               4.10%    
                                 
(1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.  
(3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.01 million and $1.77 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                               
      Nine Months Ended September 30,  
        2021       2020    
      Average         Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)     Rate(1)   Balance Interest(1)     Rate(1)  
Assets                          
Earning assets                          
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,149,556     $ 77,722       4.83%     $ 2,127,383     $ 82,476       5.18%    
  Securities available for sale   82,563       1,590       2.57%       110,852       2,619       3.16%    
  Interest-bearing deposits   555,435       508       0.12%       270,106       706       0.34%    
Total earning assets   2,787,554       79,820       3.83%       2,508,341       85,801       4.57%    
Other assets   331,239                 351,589                  
Total assets $ 3,118,793               $ 2,859,930                  
                                     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                                
Interest-bearing deposits                                
  Demand deposits $ 639,809     $ 99       0.02%     $ 543,539     $ 261       0.06%    
  Savings deposits   807,863       217       0.04%       702,604       790       0.15%    
  Time deposits   395,465       1,918       0.65%       466,126       3,380       0.97%    
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,843,137       2,234       0.16%       1,712,269       4,431       0.35%    
Borrowings                          
  Retail repurchase agreements   1,179       1       0.07%       1,218       3       0.32%    
  FHLB advances and other borrowings                     48       1       2.23%    
Total borrowings   1,179       1       0.07%       1,266       4       0.42%    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,844,316       2,235       0.16%       1,713,535       4,435       0.35%    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   809,128                 688,891                  
Other liabilities   37,871                 38,001                  
Total liabilities   2,691,315                 2,440,427                  
Stockholders’ equity   427,478                 419,503                  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,118,793               $ 2,859,930                  
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 77,585               $ 81,366          
Net interest rate spread           3.67%                   4.22%    
Net interest margin, FTE(1)           3.72%                   4.33%    
                                     
(1)  Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  
(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.  
(3)  Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $3.45 million and $5.22 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
                         
      September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2021       2021       2021       2020       2020    
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 635,007     $ 618,738     $ 628,745     $ 456,561     $ 375,664    
Debt securities available for sale   77,440       79,842       87,643       83,358       90,972    
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income                    
  (includes covered loans of $0, $9,041, $9,680, $10,744,                  
  and $11,257, for the stated periods, respectively) (1)   2,152,103       2,153,731       2,146,640       2,186,632       2,194,995    
  Allowance for credit losses (2)   (29,877 )     (31,857 )     (34,563 )     (26,182 )     (27,277 )  
Loans held for investment, net   2,122,226       2,121,874       2,112,077       2,160,450       2,167,718    
FDIC indemnification asset               946       1,223       1,598    
Premises and equipment, net   52,842       53,560       57,371       57,700       60,488    
Other real estate owned, noncovered   1,240       1,324       1,740       2,083       2,103    
Interest receivable   8,146       8,480       8,724       9,052       9,151    
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565    
Other intangible assets   5,987       6,352       6,712       7,069       7,433    
Other assets   107,258       109,548       106,543       104,075       103,236    
Total assets $ 3,139,711     $ 3,129,283     $ 3,140,066     $ 3,011,136     $ 2,947,928    
                         
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 820,147     $ 819,138     $ 824,576     $ 772,795     $ 750,277    
  Interest-bearing   1,853,699       1,846,556       1,848,524       1,773,452       1,741,962    
Total deposits   2,673,846       2,665,694       2,673,100       2,546,247       2,492,239    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,106       994       1,519       964       956    
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   37,395       35,061       39,448       37,195       34,816    
Total liabilities   2,712,347       2,701,749       2,714,067       2,584,406       2,528,011    
                         
Stockholders’ equity                    
Common stock   17,071       17,335       17,592       17,723       17,717    
Additional paid-in capital   154,086       161,853       169,173       173,345       172,980    
Retained earnings   258,860       250,911       241,889       237,585       230,464    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,653 )     (2,565 )     (2,655 )     (1,923 )     (1,244 )  
Total stockholders’ equity   427,364       427,534       425,999       426,730       419,917    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,139,711     $ 3,129,283     $ 3,140,066     $ 3,011,136     $ 2,947,928    
                         
Shares outstanding at period-end   17,071,052       17,334,547       17,592,009       17,722,507       17,716,522    
Book value per common share $ 25.03     $ 24.66     $ 24.22     $ 24.08     $ 23.70    
Tangible book value per common share(3)   17.09       16.82       16.47       16.37       15.97    
                         
(1)  No covered loans for September 2021. FDIC Loss Share agreement terminated in September 2021.
(2)  Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”); prior to January 1, 2021, the
   Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.
(3)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding

SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
                         
      September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)   2021       2021       2021       2020       2020    
Allowance for Credit Losses (1)                    
Beginning balance $ 31,857     $ 34,563     $ 26,182     $ 27,277     $ 23,758    
Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13               13,107                
(Recovery of) provision for                    
credit/loan losses charged to operations   (1,394 )     (2,230 )     (4,001 )     634       4,703    
Charge-offs   (1,255 )     (1,902 )     (1,730 )     (2,194 )     (1,563 )  
Recoveries   669       1,426       1,005       465       379    
Net charge-offs   (586 )     (476 )     (725 )     (1,729 )     (1,184 )  
Ending balance $ 29,877     $ 31,857     $ 34,563     $ 26,182     $ 27,277    
                         
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $ 22,067     $ 24,085     $ 26,106     $ 22,003     $ 24,756    
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   5       327       171       295       43    
Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”)(2)   584       133       308       187       456    
Total nonperforming loans   22,656       24,545       26,585       22,485       25,255    
OREO   1,240       1,324       1,740       2,083       2,103    
Total nonperforming assets $ 23,896     $ 25,869     $ 28,325     $ 24,568     $ 27,358    
                         
                         
Additional Information                    
Total Accruing TDRs(3) $ 8,185     $ 8,309     $ 9,027     $ 10,248     $ 10,936    
                         
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   1.05 %     1.14 %     1.24 %     1.03 %     1.15 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.76 %     0.83 %     0.90 %     0.82 %     0.93 %  
Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans       131.87 %     129.79 %     130.01 %     116.44 %     108.01 %  
Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans   1.39 %     1.48 %     1.61 %     1.20 %     1.24 %  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.11 %     0.09 %     0.14 %     0.26 %     0.22 %  
                         
                         
(1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”); prior to January 1, 2021, the
Company utilized the incurred credit loss methodology.                  
(2) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming  
(3) Accruing total TDRs  

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000

