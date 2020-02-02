China ramped up measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic and shore up an economy hit by travel curbs and business shut-downs on Sunday as the first death from the illness was reported outside the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Explainer: How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020 - February 2, 2020
- First coronavirus death outside China reported as infections top 14,000 - February 2, 2020
- Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks - February 2, 2020