First curated search platform, TruKno, launches for $185B cybersecurity industry

March 24, 2020

TruKno curates critical cyber information and experts in one place, empowering the entire cybersecurity community to keep pace with ever-evolving cyber threat landscape

DENVER, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TruKno, a Denver-based startup focused on improving the way cybersecurity professionals find and leverage critical information and experts, today announced the launch of the first search platform built from the ground up for the cybersecurity industry.

TruKno combines access to niche experts with the latest attack vectors, breach data, mitigation practices, innovative solutions and associated vendors to equip cybersecurity professionals with the necessary information to contend with the constantly changing threat landscape. The robust TruKno search platform currently includes more than 20,000 items and more content is added daily. 

“Cybersecurity has become a never-ending game of cat-and-mouse between hackers seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and cybersecurity professionals working to mitigate known and unknown risks to networks,” said Manish Kapoor, founder and CEO of TruKno. “In cybersecurity, finding the right information at the right time is crucial, but the fragmented nature of the industry makes being able to actually pinpoint and utilize that information an enormous challenge — with devastating consequences for failure. Our search platform consolidates all consequential components to give users the most thorough understanding of any given threat.”

“Previously, there was no platform that truly integrated all relevant cyber information in one place,” said James Carder, chief security officer at LogRhythm. “TruKno is delivering real value to the cyber community by consolidating and curating vital threat intelligence and aligning it to specific solutions, solution providers and niche experts.”

Developed by Kapoor, a seasoned technology industry professional with more than 20 years of experience in field sales, business development and product management, TruKno was created to provide context surrounding top cybersecurity threats. Kapoor’s background includes more than 10 years at Cisco Systems, helping various global service providers launch new, managed/cloud/hosted cybersecurity services. He earned an electrical engineering degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s in business management from Harvard University.

“Current search engine results are too general and have become skewed by SEO manipulation, paid advertising and changing algorithms. As such, traditional information-sourcing methods are inefficient,” Kapoor continued. “That is why we believe the future of search is curated. Curated search both excludes low-value content and brings specific content to light that might not have otherwise shown up in generic search results.”

TruKno will be hosting daily informational webinars over the next several days. To register, or for more information about TruKno’s curated search platform for cybersecurity, please visit www.TruKno.com.

About TruKno
TruKno is the first curated search platform built from the ground up for the cybersecurity industry. Based in Denver, TruKno provides a better, faster way for industry professionals to identify and comprehend top cyber threats, consolidating all related information, including the latest breaches, mitigation practices, innovative solutions, associated vendors and access to niche experts. TruKno empowers cybersecurity experts to share knowledge and highlight their personal experience, strengthening the cybersecurity community. For more information, visit www.TruKno.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b16fffc-8f4a-4c21-871a-54c96c1466f2

