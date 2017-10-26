Breaking News
First Ever Pop Culture Awards set to Debut in Los Angeles, 2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pop Culture Awards, or PCA’s, are an award show celebrating brands, music, artists, influencers, and designers that have contributed to Pop Culture over the last year. Revolt PR is excited to announce the PCA’s will be held November 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

Pioneering the scene of Pop Culture appreciation, Revolt PR is a firm that is dedicated to the continual progress of Pop Culture and supports the growth of millennials within today’s society. This award show is an opportunity to showcase that.

Revolt PR is actively looking for sponsors to contribute to the PCA’s and make the event a success. Becoming a sponsor will open many doors for that brand- public recognition, Pop Culture contribution, and a chance to be a part of something new and exciting.

For more information, please visit our site.

About Revolt PR

Revolt PR is a fashion and entertainment communication agency, building and crafting brands since 2015. We provide services to: fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment industries.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Founder Joseph Benjamin at [email protected]

Contact: Joseph Benjamin                                                                
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.fashioninrevolt.com

