Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles Legally Changes Name to First Fed Bank

First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles Legally Changes Name to First Fed Bank

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB), the holding company for First Fed, confirms that its subsidiary has completed a legal name change from First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles to First Fed Bank as of October 31, 2021.

“As we prepare to commemorate our 100th anniversary in 2023, we wanted our company name to set the stage for our next 100 years,” stated Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed. “Our customers and employees already call us First Fed, so our new legal name was a natural progression.”

At the same time, First Fed has converted from a State Savings Bank Charter to a State Commercial Bank Charter. The regulatory structure change aligns with the bank’s current business model and provides a foundation for future growth.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company that primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches, 2 business centers, and 2 ITMs. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, diversifying our loan product mix, expanding our deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing our infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of our customers.

Contact:
Matthew P. Deines
President & CEO
(360) 457-0461

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.