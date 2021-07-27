Breaking News
First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months ending June 30, 2021:

For the quarter:

  • Net income was $16.6 million compared to $11.9 million for the same period of 2020;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.24 compared to $0.87 for the same period of 2020; and
  • Return on average assets was 1.40% compared to 1.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2021:

  • Net income was $29.5 million compared to $24.1 million for the same period of 2020;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.19 compared to $1.76 for the same period of 2020; and
  • Return on average assets was 1.26% compared to 1.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our asset quality remains strong which allows us to release some of the credit loss reserves established during the pandemic. Our focus continues to be on our customers and assisting them as they navigate these unusual times.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.62 billion versus $2.73 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021 were $2.57 billion compared to $2.78 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $3.98 billion versus $3.53 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $455 million or 12.90%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.99 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $419 million or 11.73%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $83 million from $3.91 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $45.08 at June 30, 2021, compared to $43.04 at June 30, 2020 an increase of 4.73%.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at June 30, 2021, was $588.2 million compared to $590.3 million on June 30, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 497,000 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.75% at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.73% at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $35.6 million, compared to $35.9 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was 3.23% compared to the 3.97% reported at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2021, were $20.0 million versus $23.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.78% as of June 30, 2021, versus 0.83% as of June 30, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $(2.20) million compared to the $2.97 million provision for the second quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs/Recoveries
In the second quarter of 2021 net recoveries were $152 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $743 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses
In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2021, was $44.7 million compared to $23.3 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.74% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.84% as of June 30, 2020. The allowance as of June 30, 2021 was calculated using CECL. The allowance as of June 30, 2020 was calculated using the incurred loss method.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $10.9 and $8.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $28.0 million compared to $26.9 million in 2020.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.75% for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, versus 58.78% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.38 million versus $5.92 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 20.02% compared to 19.71% for same period of 2020.

“I am proud of the dedication of our associates in providing sound advice and financial solutions to our customers, as we continue to navigate through COVID-19 and its related issues,” Lowery stated.

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 80 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: [email protected]

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
END OF PERIOD BALANCES          
Assets $ 4,753,308   $ 4,681,216   $ 4,368,112   $ 4,753,308   $ 4,368,112  
Deposits $ 3,988,751   $ 3,905,348   $ 3,569,893   $ 3,988,751   $ 3,569,893  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,568,713   $ 2,646,937   $ 2,777,083   $ 2,568,713   $ 2,777,083  
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 44,732   $ 46,776   $ 23,285   $ 44,732   $ 23,285  
Total Equity $ 588,163   $ 598,112   $ 590,284   $ 588,163   $ 590,284  
Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 501,459   $ 510,981   $ 501,863   $ 501,459   $ 501,863  
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Total Assets $ 4,751,068   $ 4,600,750   $ 4,317,011   $ 4,675,909   $ 4,169,900  
Earning Assets $ 4,552,581   $ 4,404,109   $ 3,720,477   $ 4,478,345   $ 3,673,078  
Investments $ 1,244,551   $ 1,133,439   $ 989,545   $ 1,188,995   $ 989,034  
Loans $ 2,619,887   $ 2,640,291   $ 2,727,820   $ 2,630,089   $ 2,682,428  
Total Deposits $ 3,981,243   $ 3,816,705   $ 3,526,529   $ 3,898,974   $ 3,398,578  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,173,782   $ 3,059,290   $ 2,858,594   $ 3,116,536   $ 2,798,994  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 101,594   $ 110,448   $ 121,791   $ 106,021   $ 114,317  
Total Equity $ 600,599   $ 600,669   $ 591,522   $ 600,634   $ 580,609  
           
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Net Interest Income $ 35,628   $ 34,913   $ 35,895   $ 70,541   $ 72,245  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 36,719   $ 35,959   $ 36,962   $ 72,678   $ 74,371  
Provision for Credit Losses $ (2,196 ) $ 452   $ 2,965   $ (1,744 ) $ 5,655  
Non-interest Income $ 10,931   $ 9,294   $ 8,776   $ 20,225   $ 17,871  
Non-interest Expense $ 27,996   $ 27,639   $ 26,883   $ 55,635   $ 54,437  
Net Income $ 16,614   $ 12,877   $ 11,924   $ 29,491   $ 24,105  
           
PER SHARE DATA          
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.24   $ 0.95   $ 0.87   $ 2.19   $ 1.76  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.53   $   $ 0.52   $ 0.53   $ 0.52  
Book Value Per Common Share $ 45.08   $ 44.2   $ 43.04   $ 45.08   $ 43.04  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 38.31   $ 37.76   $ 36.68   $ 38.43   $ 36.59  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,414   13,533   13,715   13,473   13,727  

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Return on average assets 1.40   % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.26 % 1.16 %
Return on average common shareholder’s equity 11.06   % 8.58 % 8.06 % 9.82 % 8.30 %
Efficiency ratio 58.75   % 61.08 % 58.78 % 59.89 % 59.02 %
Average equity to average assets 12.64   % 13.06 % 13.70 % 12.85 % 13.92 %
Net interest margin (a) 3.23   % 3.27 % 3.97 % 3.25 % 4.05 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (0.02 ) % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.17 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.74   % 1.77 % 0.84 % 1.74 % 0.84 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 223.46   % 222.64 % 101.12 % 223.46 % 101.12 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.78   % 0.79 % 0.83 % 0.78 % 0.83 %
Tier 1 leverage 10.72   % 11.34 % 11.64 % 10.72 % 11.64 %
Risk-based capital – Tier 1 17.15   % 16.17 % 15.44 % 17.15 % 15.44 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 9,430     $ 8,373   $ 15,358   $ 9,430   $ 15,358  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,202     $ 2,001   $ 4,438   $ 1,202   $ 4,438  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 14,356     $ 14,545   $ 14,634   $ 14,356   $ 14,634  
Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,460     $ 4,464   $ 3,899   $ 4,460   $ 3,899  
Other real estate owned $ 989     $ 942   $ 3,577   $ 989   $ 3,577  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 21,007     $ 21,952   $ 26,548   $ 21,007   $ 26,548  
Total nonperforming assets $ 24,272     $ 25,280   $ 29,493   $ 24,272   $ 29,493  
Gross charge-offs $ 1,151     $ 2,338   $ 1,540   $ 3,489   $ 4,444  
Recoveries $ 1,303     $ 1,610   $ 797   $ 2,913   $ 2,131  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (152 )   $ 728   $ 743   $ 576   $ 2,313  

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  June 30,
2021		   December 31,
2020
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 677,862     $ 657,470  
Federal funds sold 516     301  
Securities available-for-sale 1,219,625     1,020,744  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,521,707     1,521,711  
Residential 564,859     604,652  
Consumer 482,147     479,750  
  2,568,713     2,606,113  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 2,241     4,181  
Allowance for credit losses (44,732 )   (47,052 )
  2,526,222     2,563,242  
Restricted stock 14,825     14,812  
Accrued interest receivable 15,103     16,957  
Premises and equipment, net 63,895     62,063  
Bank-owned life insurance 106,560     95,849  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 8,112     8,972  
Other real estate owned 989     1,012  
Other assets 41,007     37,530  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,753,308     $ 4,557,544  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 780,528     $ 732,694  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 77,647     107,764  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,130,576     2,915,487  
  3,988,751     3,755,945  
Short-term borrowings 98,525     116,061  
FHLB advances 5,888     5,859  
Other liabilities 71,981     82,687  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,165,145     3,960,552  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020      
Outstanding shares-13,048,229 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020 2,008     2,007  
Additional paid-in capital 141,240     140,820  
Retained earnings 543,595     521,103  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,412     9,764  
Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,048,084 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020 (100,092 )   (76,702 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 588,163     596,992  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,753,308     $ 4,557,544  

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including related fees $ 31,966     $ 33,224     $ 63,823     $ 68,258  
Securities:              
Taxable 3,355     3,624     6,434     7,653  
Tax-exempt 2,163     2,008     4,237     3,946  
Other 387     400     733     802  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 37,871     39,256     75,227     80,659  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 2,090     3,019     4,376     7,549  
Short-term borrowings 94     101     192     368  
Other borrowings 59     241     118     497  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,243     3,361     4,686     8,414  
NET INTEREST INCOME 35,628     35,895     70,541     72,245  
Provision for credit losses (2,196 )   2,965     (1,744 )   5,655  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES 37,824     32,930     72,285     66,590  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services 1,313     1,288     2,618     2,822  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,327     2,102     4,570     5,100  
Other service charges and fees 5,039     3,869     9,281     7,199  
Securities gains (losses), net 258     31     106     225  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,450     1,205     2,843     1,903  
Other 544     281     807     622  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 10,931     8,776     20,225     17,871  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 16,031     14,323     31,708     30,295  
Occupancy expense 2,002     2,162     4,151     4,091  
Equipment expense 2,440     2,673     5,018     5,134  
FDIC Expense 287     49     585     (181 )
Other 7,236     7,676     14,173     15,098  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,996     26,883     55,635     54,437  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 20,759     14,823     36,875     30,024  
Provision for income taxes 4,145     2,899     7,384     5,919  
NET INCOME 16,614     11,924     29,491     24,105  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 1,772     3,130     (9,296 )   16,228  
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 472     384     944     788  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 18,858     $ 15,438     $ 21,139     $ 41,121  
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.24     $ 0.87     $ 2.19     $ 1.76  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,414     13,715     13,473     13,727  

