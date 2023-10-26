RENTON, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $3.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $5.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2022.

“The actions of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee to continue increasing short-term interest rates is adversely impacting our profitability via reduced loan demand and a higher cost of funds, negatively impacting our net interest margin in recent quarters. Fortunately, however, the impact on profitability, albeit still challenging, was less severe this quarter than the previous two. I am pleased with the efforts of our employees as they continue to navigate a very competitive and challenging environment to attract and retain deposits and generate loans,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“Credit quality at September 30, 2023 remained strong, with nonperforming assets of $201,000 and additional loan delinquencies of $1.0 million on a total loan portfolio of $1.18 billion. We also recorded a $300,000 recapture of the provision for credit losses during the quarter as a result of a reduction in loans receivable which included the payoff of a $4.6 million commercial real estate loan that carried a higher credit risk rating and a credit upgrade of an $8.7 million commercial real estate loan,” continued Kiley.

“While we are always striving to operate very efficiently, the focus is even greater in this environment. During the quarter, we reduced our staffing by approximately 6%. This reduction is anticipated to save the Company approximately $215,000 in noninterest expense per quarter going forward. We also initiated a search during the quarter for a senior C&I lending credit officer. This is being pursued in large part due to the lower-cost deposit opportunities associated with a C&I division, and we believe it prudent to start down this path by hiring a qualified individual to create appropriate credit expectations before taking the next step of building out the rest of the team,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.13 per share.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.3% and 16.0% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.0% and 15.8% at June 30, 2023, and 10.4% and 15.5% at September 30, 2022, respectively.

Credit quality remained strong with nonperforming assets of $201,000, or 0.01% of total assets at September 30, 2023.

Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) at September 30, 2023, the Company recognized a $300,000 recapture of provision for credit losses during the quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.21 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023, and $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022. Total deposits decreased $14.6 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, including a $7.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $28.3 million as several large deposit relationships shifted funds into higher-earning money market accounts which contributed to a $33.8 million increase in that category. Retail certificate of deposit balances declined by $10.5 million during the quarter. At September 30, 2023, the Company held $49.6 million in interest-earning deposits that can be used to fund loan growth or reduce brokered deposits and/or other wholesale liabilities in future periods, compared to $43.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $15.2 million at September 30, 2022. Total deposits were up $61.0 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change (Dollars in thousands) Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 104,164 $ 111,768 $ 118,842 $ (7,604 ) $ (14,678 ) Interest-bearing demand 60,816 89,080 95,767 (28,264 ) (34,951 ) Savings 18,844 20,364 24,625 (1,520 ) (5,781 ) Money market 501,168 467,411 572,137 33,757 (70,969 ) Certificates of deposit, retail 349,446 359,919 268,528 (10,473 ) 80,918 Brokered deposits 175,972 176,422 69,537 (450 ) 106,435 Total deposits $ 1,210,410 $ 1,224,964 $ 1,149,436 $ (14,554 ) $ 60,974

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2023 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Brokered

deposits Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 32,025 $ 15,316 $ 12,140 $ 284,433 $ 239,940 $ – $ 583,854 Landing 3,036 1,689 91 16,606 8,934 – 30,356 Woodinville 2,377 2,425 981 9,016 10,453 – 25,252 Bothell 3,798 751 35 4,363 2,365 – 11,312 Crossroads 10,589 4,067 77 28,773 14,460 – 57,966 Kent 6,665 7,397 4 13,310 7,839 – 35,215 Kirkland 10,385 1,765 148 12,277 1,174 – 25,749 Issaquah 1,476 1,966 30 3,719 6,170 – 13,361 Total King County 70,351 35,376 13,506 372,497 291,335 – 783,065 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,126 3,474 639 14,069 7,910 – 31,218 Edmonds 11,817 6,735 950 24,681 14,848 – 59,031 Clearview 5,497 5,468 1,495 18,896 9,132 – 40,488 Lake Stevens 3,740 4,567 964 23,657 12,126 – 45,054 Smokey Point 3,568 3,877 1,272 42,544 11,835 – 63,096 Total Snohomish County 29,748 24,121 5,320 123,847 55,851 – 238,887 Pierce County University Place 3,176 99 3 3,279 996 – 7,553 Gig Harbor 889 1,220 15 1,545 1,264 – 4,933 Total Pierce County 4,065 1,319 18 4,824 2,260 – 12,486 Brokered deposits – – – – – 175,972 175,972 Total deposits $ 104,164 $ 60,816 $ 18,844 $ 501,168 $ 349,446 $ 175,972 $ 1,210,410

June 30, 2023 Noninterest-

bearing

demand Interest-

bearing

demand Savings Money

market Certificates

of deposit,

retail Brokered

deposits Total (Dollars in thousands) King County Renton $ 31,802 $ 41,857 $ 12,952 $ 237,814 $ 254,016 $ – $ 578,441 Landing 2,773 1,831 137 15,120 8,657 – 28,518 Woodinville 2,440 2,653 1,032 10,077 14,647 – 30,849 Bothell 4,047 765 39 4,917 2,187 – 11,955 Crossroads 17,108 4,619 87 27,370 13,599 – 62,783 Kent 11,237 9,841 4 15,500 7,097 – 43,679 Kirkland 7,656 1,356 149 11,137 1,160 – 21,458 Issaquah 2,116 1,681 102 3,070 5,594 – 12,563 Total King County 79,179 64,603 14,502 325,005 306,957 – 790,246 Snohomish County Mill Creek 5,797 2,638 591 15,209 7,140 – 31,375 Edmonds 12,384 7,659 895 28,177 12,871 – 61,986 Clearview 4,888 4,490 1,576 19,928 7,872 – 38,754 Lake Stevens 3,465 4,038 1,071 30,899 10,802 – 50,275 Smokey Point 2,953 4,619 1,715 42,192 11,846 – 63,325 Total Snohomish County 29,487 23,444 5,848 136,405 50,531 – 245,715 Pierce County University Place 2,428 83 3 3,817 926 – 7,257 Gig Harbor 674 950 11 2,184 1,505 – 5,324 Total Pierce County 3,102 1,033 14 6,001 2,431 – 12,581 Brokered deposits – – – – – 176,422 176,422 Total deposits $ 111,768 $ 89,080 $ 20,364 $ 467,411 $ 359,919 $ 176,422 $ 1,224,964

Net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, loan totals were down across all categories except for an $11.6 million increase in one-to-four family residential and a $548,000 increase in business loans. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.17 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.18 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $1.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The ACL to total loans was 1.29% and 1.31% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) to total loans receivable of 1.27% at September 30, 2022.

There were $201,000 in nonperforming loans at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, compared to $232,000 at September 30, 2022. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Three

Month One

Year 2023 2023 2022 Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans: One-to-four family residential $ – $ – $ 39 $ ‒ $ (39 ) Consumer 201 201 193 ‒ 8 Total nonperforming loans 201 201 232 (31 ) OREO – – – – – Total nonperforming assets $ 201 $ 201 $ 232 $ ‒ $ (31 ) Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.01% 0.01% 0.02%

Net interest income totaled $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits, reflecting the continued increase in market interest rates due to the ongoing increases to the targeted federal funds rate and continued intense competition for deposits. Since March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 525 basis points, including 25 basis points during the third quarter of 2023, to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Total interest income was $19.7 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Loan yield increased to 5.73% during the recent quarter, compared to 5.71% and 4.77% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Yield on investments increased to 3.98% during the current quarter, compared to 3.93% and 2.90% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Total interest expense was $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market and certificate of deposit balances in a highly competitive marketplace for deposits. Advances from the FHLB totaled $125.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $120.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $150.0 million at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, all $125.0 million of our FHLB advances were tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 36 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.84% as of September 30, 2023. The average cost of borrowings was 2.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 2.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was due primarily to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing more than the yields on interest-earnings assets, with a 23-basis point increase in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.24% from 3.01%, partially offset by a three basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.46% from 5.43%. The 15-basis point decline in the net interest margin in the current quarter was less severe than the 38-basis point decline in the previous quarter and the 30-basis point decline in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin for the month of September 2023 was 2.71%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, totaled $677,000, compared to $798,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $778,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $121,000 decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was primarily due to a $79,000 decrease in other noninterest income related to our fintech focused venture capital investment, a $42,000 decrease in wealth management revenue and a $30,000 decrease in BOLI income, partially offset by a $35,000 increase in loan related fee income. The decrease for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily reflects lower loan related fee income and wealth management revenue, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was primarily due to decreases in other general and administrative expenses and professional fees and, to a lesser extent, regulatory assessments and salaries and employee benefits. Professional fees in the prior quarter included $419,000 in expenses related to a potential business combination which was abandoned during the quarter, while other general and administrative fees included the recognition of approximately $190,000 in one-time expenses related to the Bank’s 100-year celebration. Regulatory assessments decreased $67,000 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2023, the latter which included a year-to-date true up of expenses relating to an increase in deposit insurance assessments instituted earlier in the year. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $46,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as the Company took steps to rein in costs by reducing staffing amid tough market conditions. Late in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company eliminated approximately 6% of its full-time positions, with salaries and benefits for those positions totaling approximately $215,000 per quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the year-ago quarter, was primarily due to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits, reflecting lower estimated incentive compensation and profit-sharing accruals for 2023, partially offset by higher regulatory assessments and data processing fees.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Assets Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Cash on hand and in banks $ 8,074 $ 10,621 $ 9,684 (24.0 )% (16.6 )% Interest-earning deposits with banks 49,618 42,956 15,227 15.5 225.9 Investments available-for-sale, at fair value 204,975 208,927 221,278 (1.9 ) (7.4 ) Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,450 2,444 2,438 0.2 0.5 Loans receivable, net of allowance of $15,306, $15,606, and $14,726, respectively 1,168,079 1,171,916 1,143,348 (0.3 ) 2.2 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 6,803 6,603 7,712 3.0 (11.8 ) Accrued interest receivable 7,263 6,690 6,261 8.6 16.0 Deferred tax assets, net 3,156 3,275 2,355 (3.6 ) 34.0 Premises and equipment, net 19,921 20,283 21,608 (1.8 ) (7.8 ) Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net 37,398 36,922 36,064 1.3 3.7 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,673 13,051 13,605 4.8 0.5 Right of use asset (“ROU”), net 2,818 3,018 3,260 (6.6 ) (13.6 ) Goodwill 889 889 889 0.0 0.0 Core deposit intangible, net 451 484 582 (6.8 ) (22.5 ) Total assets $ 1,525,568 $ 1,528,079 $ 1,484,311 (0.2 ) 2.8 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 104,164 $ 111,768 $ 118,842 (6.8 ) (12.4 ) Interest-bearing deposits 1,106,246 1,113,196 1,030,594 (0.6 ) 7.3 Total deposits 1,210,410 1,224,964 1,149,436 (1.2 ) 5.3 Advances from the FHLB 125,000 120,000 150,000 4.2 (16.7 ) Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 4,760 2,524 5,033 88.6 (5.4 ) Lease liability, net 3,011 3,213 3,441 (6.3 ) (12.5 ) Accrued interest payable 2,646 2,045 185 29.4 1330.3 Other liabilities 20,506 16,618 18,326 23.4 11.9 Total liabilities 1,366,333 1,369,364 1,326,421 (0.2 ) 3.0 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding – – – n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,179,510 shares at September 30 2023, 9,148,086 shares at June 30 2023, and 9,127,595 shares at September 30, 2022 92 92 91 0.0 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 72,926 72,544 72,295 0.5 0.9 Retained earnings 96,206 95,896 92,928 0.3 3.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (9,989 ) (9,817 ) (7,424 ) 1.8 34.6 Total stockholders’ equity 159,235 158,715 157,890 0.3 0.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,525,568 $ 1,528,079 $ 1,484,311 (0.2 )% 2.8 %

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Income Statements

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2022 Three

Month

Change One

Year

Change Interest income Loans, including fees $ 16,918 $ 16,849 $ 13,618 0.4 % 24.2 % Investments 2,118 2,108 1,609 0.5 31.6 Interest-earning deposits with banks 525 620 125 (15.3 ) 320.0 Dividends on FHLB Stock 113 120 83 (5.8 ) 36.1 Total interest income 19,674 19,697 15,435 (0.1 ) 27.5 Interest expense Deposits 9,205 8,590 2,326 7.2 295.7 Other borrowings 766 798 392 (4.0 ) 95.4 Total interest expense 9,971 9,388 2,718 6.2 266.9 Net interest income 9,703 10,309 12,717 (5.9 ) (23.7 ) Recapture of provision for credit losses (300 ) (247 ) (400 ) 21.5 (25.0 ) Net interest income after recapture of provision for credit losses 10,003 10,556 13,117 (5.2 ) (23.7 ) Noninterest income BOLI income 244 274 243 (10.9 ) 0.4 Wealth management revenue 53 95 89 (44.2 ) (40.4 ) Deposit related fees 247 252 245 (2.0 ) 0.8 Loan related fees 79 44 195 79.5 (59.5 ) Other 54 133 6 (59.4 ) 800.0 Total noninterest income 677 798 778 (15.2 ) (13.0 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,018 5,064 5,417 (0.9 ) (7.4 ) Occupancy and equipment 1,193 1,160 1,188 2.8 0.4 Professional fees 553 887 549 (37.7 ) 0.7 Data processing 742 711 675 4.4 9.9 Regulatory assessments 200 267 105 (25.1 ) 90.5 Insurance and bond premiums 111 115 112 (3.5 ) (0.9 ) Marketing 97 98 92 (1.0 ) 5.4 Other general and administrative 856 1,202 876 (28.8 ) (2.3 ) Total noninterest expense 8,770 9,504 9,014 (7.7 ) (2.7 ) Income before federal income tax provision 1,910 1,850 4,881 3.2 (60.9 ) Federal income tax provision 409 362 935 13.0 (56.3 ) Net income $ 1,501 $ 1,488 $ 3,946 0.9 % (62.0 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.43 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,127,568 9,120,468 8,981,037 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 9,150,059 9,124,227 9,068,541

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate: Residential: Multifamily $ 140,022 11.7 % $ 141,413 11.9 % $ 132,703 11.5 % Total multifamily residential 140,022 11.7 141,413 11.9 132,703 11.5 Non-residential: Office 72,773 6.1 79,338 6.7 84,739 7.3 Retail 130,101 11.0 131,877 11.1 137,908 11.9 Mobile home park 21,285 1.8 22,798 1.9 23,411 2.1 Hotel / motel 63,954 5.4 64,297 5.4 56,655 4.9 Nursing Home 11,676 1.0 11,739 1.0 12,445 1.1 Warehouse 19,446 1.6 19,557 1.6 20,180 1.7 Storage 33,229 2.8 33,418 2.8 33,982 2.9 Other non-residential 42,227 3.7 43,332 3.7 44,368 3.9 Total non-residential 394,691 33.4 406,356 34.2 413,688 35.8 Construction/land: One-to-four family residential 43,532 3.7 47,168 4.0 41,208 3.6 Multifamily 2,043 0.2 547 0.0 15,405 1.3 Land development 9,766 0.8 10,113 0.9 15,496 1.4 Total construction/land 55,341 4.7 57,828 4.9 72,109 6.3 One-to-four family residential: Permanent owner occupied 260,970 22.1 246,585 20.8 220,342 19.0 Permanent non-owner occupied 232,238 19.6 235,008 19.8 227,498 19.6 Total one-to-four family residential 493,208 41.7 481,593 40.6 447,840 38.6 Business: Aircraft 1,981 0.2 2,017 0.2 2,335 0.2 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 1,810 0.3 1,824 0.2 525 0.0 Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) 551 0.0 629 0.1 1,201 0.1 Other business 23,633 1.9 22,957 1.8 27,978 2.4 Total business 27,975 2.4 27,427 2.3 32,039 2.7 Consumer: Classic, collectible and other auto 59,955 5.1 61,611 5.1 49,047 4.2 Other consumer 12,193 1.0 11,294 1.0 10,648 0.9 Total consumer 72,148 6.1 72,905 6.1 59,695 5.1 Total loans 1,183,385 100.0 % 1,187,522 100.0 % 1,158,074 100.0 % Less: ACL 15,306 15,606 14,726 Loans receivable, net $ 1,168,079 $ 1,171,916 $ 1,143,348 Concentrations of credit: (1) Construction loans as % of total capital 37.8 % 40.0 % 49.1 % Total non-owner occupied commercial

real estate as % of total capital 328.1 % 336.8 % 354.6 %

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Performance Ratios : (1) Return on assets 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.57 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Return on equity 3.71 3.74 5.31 8.04 9.88 Dividend payout ratio 79.26 79.90 56.52 34.29 27.40 Equity-to-assets ratio 10.44 10.39 10.14 10.67 10.64 Tangible equity-to-assets ratio (2) 10.36 10.31 10.06 10.58 10.55 Net interest margin 2.69 2.84 3.22 3.52 3.65 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.94 116.27 117.78 117.93 119.08 Efficiency ratio 84.49 86.95 75.44 65.84 66.80 Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets 2.29 2.50 2.42 2.30 2.43 Book value per common share $ 17.35 $ 17.35 $ 17.45 $ 17.57 $ 17.30 Tangible book value per common share (2) 17.20 17.20 17.30 17.41 17.14 Capital Ratios : (3) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.25 % 10.02 % 10.24 % 10.31 % 10.43 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.75 14.49 14.33 14.37 14.24 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.75 14.49 14.33 14.37 14.24 Total capital ratio 16.00 15.75 15.59 15.62 15.49 Asset Quality Ratios : (4) Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 ACL as a percent of total loans 1.29 1.31 1.33 1.29 1.27 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net 0.00 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Allowance for Credit Losses : ACL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,606 $ 16,028 $ 15,227 $ 14,726 $ 15,125 Beginning balance adjustment from adoption of Topic 326 – – 500 – – (Recapture of provision) provision (300 ) (400 ) 300 500 (400 ) Charge-offs – (22 ) – – – Recoveries – – 1 1 1 ACL, end of the quarter $ 15,306 $ 15,606 $ 16,028 $ 15,227 $ 14,726

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

(2) Represent non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.

(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.

(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At or For the Quarter Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Yields and Costs : (1) Yield on loans 5.73 % 5.71 % 5.56 % 5.19 % 4.77 % Yield on investments 3.98 3.93 3.88 3.60 2.90 Yield on interest-earning deposits 5.18 4.91 4.40 3.31 2.02 Yield on FHLB stock 6.57 7.06 7.30 4.58 5.56 Yield on interest-earning assets 5.46 % 5.43 % 5.29 % 4.90 % 4.43 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.33 % 3.06 % 2.41 % 1.51 % 0.87 % Cost of borrowings 2.42 2.55 2.69 2.46 1.48 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.24 % 3.01 % 2.44 % 1.63 % 0.93 % Cost of total deposits 3.03 % 2.78 % 2.17 % 1.36 % 0.78 % Cost of funds 2.97 2.76 2.23 1.48 0.84 Average Balances : Loans $ 1,171,483 $ 1,182,939 $ 1,168,539 $ 1,150,181 $ 1,132,233 Investments 211,291 215,113 219,969 221,113 220,244 Interest-earning deposits 40,202 50,691 21,729 24,608 24,565 FHLB stock 6,820 6,814 7,219 7,710 5,923 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,429,796 $ 1,455,557 $ 1,417,456 $ 1,403,612 $ 1,382,965 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,097,324 $ 1,126,598 $ 1,065,827 $ 1,040,357 $ 1,056,079 Borrowings 125,402 125,275 137,600 149,946 105,272 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,222,726 $ 1,251,873 $ 1,203,427 $ 1,190,303 $ 1,161,351 Noninterest-bearing deposits 109,384 111,365 115,708 121,518 125,561 Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,332,110 $ 1,363,238 $ 1,319,135 $ 1,311,821 $ 1,286,912 Average assets $ 1,522,224 $ 1,547,321 $ 1,509,297 $ 1,496,125 $ 1,470,816 Average stockholders’ equity 160,299 159,764 162,016 159,120 158,515

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

Quarter Ended Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 159,235 $ 158,715 $ 159,645 $ 160,360 $ 157,890 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 451 484 516 548 582 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 157,895 $ 157,342 $ 158,240 $ 158,923 $ 156,419 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,525,568 $ 1,528,079 $ 1,574,271 $ 1,502,916 $ 1,484,311 Less: Goodwill 889 889 889 889 889 Core deposit intangible, net 451 484 516 548 582 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,524,228 $ 1,526,706 $ 1,572,866 $ 1,501,479 $ 1,482,840 Common shares outstanding at period end 9,179,510 9,148,086 9,148,086 9,127,595 9,127,595 Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 10.44 % 10.39 % 10.14 % 10.67 % 10.64 % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.36 10.31 10.06 10.58 10.55 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.35 $ 17.35 $ 17.45 $ 17.57 $ 17.30 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 17.20 17.20 17.30 17.41 17.14

