First Five Communities Recognized for Their Commitment to Community Excellence

During the Baldrige Fall Conference in Tempe, Arizona, Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation recognized the first five communities to receive their Commitment to Community Excellence Recognition in the Communities of Excellence 2026 (COE2026) initiative.

COE2026 was created by Lowell Kruse, its current chair, and Rick Norling. Both are former CEO’s of Baldrige award recipient organizations. During his remarks, Faber said “both Lowell and Rick are truly great Americans, having underwritten this community-based improvement initiative founded on the Baldrige criteria. COE2026 has the potential to transform communities in a collaborative way never seen before.”

In September, these five communities submitted their Baldrige-based Community Profile, an example of an improvement they’ve made as a result of their Process Improvement System, and the key results they intend to track on their Communities of Excellence journey. A volunteer team of reviewers then provided an assessment of the Profiles, including highlights and considerations to help the communities better serve their residents and continue their community performance excellence journeys.

The five communities are: Brookfield/Marceline, Missouri; Kanawha County, West Virginia; Maryville, Missouri; San Diego County’s South Region, California and West Kendall, Florida.

About the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award

The Baldrige Foundation is the private-sector partner of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program (BPEP) in the National Institute of Standards and Technology within the Department of Commerce. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of BPEP and to support organizational performance excellence. Baldrige has an empirically-proven return on investment of $820 for each $1 spent supporting the Baldrige Enterprise, with proven performance enhancement relative to similar non-Baldrige organizations. To learn more about the Foundation, please contact Al Faber at (202) 870-3136 or Al Faber. The Baldrige Foundation is recognized as a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Your contributions are tax deductible. Click here learn more about BPEP.

