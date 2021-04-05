First Full-Service Garage Cleanout Option Launches In Austin With 1-800-GOT-JUNK? And Koncept Garage

Breaking News
Over 7,000 Austin-area movers can now obtain full-service garage cleanouts through the brand-new 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Koncept Garage partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional organizing startup, Koncept Garage, has announced an official partnership with the world’s largest junk removal service, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. The partnership is part of both companies’ strategic growth plans for 2021 and beyond. “They’re a first-class company with a presence in many of the markets we plan to operate in. Our team loves working with them and we’re honored they feel the same way,” says Jeff Julia, Founder of Koncept Garage.

Amanda Reyes, General Manager for 1-800-GOT-Junk? Austin adds, “This partnership allows us to offer a complete garage cleanout service with minimal involvement from the homeowner. In the past, we didn’t have an answer when our clients needed help with garage organization or renovations – now we do.”

With over 7,000 residential moves happening every month in Austin, combined with record-low housing inventory and the continued mass-migration to Central Texas, the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As we’ve been piloting this garage cleanout service over the past 9 months, we’ve seen the extreme demands placed on our clients’ time. This tug-of-war ends with us. ‘Open your door and we’ll handle the rest.’ That kind of message creates immediate relief which makes working with us such a welcomed experience,” says Jeff. “And to think that when we’re done, they’ll have easy access to their favorite hobbies like biking, gardening and camping again, further reduces their insane stress levels.”

About Koncept Garage

In less than one hour of your time, Koncept Garage eliminates the restrictions that problematic garages impose on their homeowners. Their concierge garage cleanout service requires less than 1 hour of your time, their team of professional organizers and technical craftsman transform problematic garages into clean and functional spaces. As a result, their clients reconnect to their daily routines, weekend hobbies and passion projects.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is the world’s largest junk removal service. Founded in 1989 by Brian Scudamore, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a full-service junk removal company serving homes or businesses. They help their customers reclaim their space while disposing of their unwanted items responsibly.

