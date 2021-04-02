Breaking News
First Hawaiian to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 23

HONOLULU, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 23, 2021 before the market opens.   First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time).

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 4277629.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link:   www.fhb.com/earnings.   The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 30, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 4277629.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit www.FHB.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama
(808) 525-6268
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
[email protected]

