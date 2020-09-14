First Horizon Announces ClearPath Fast Payments Platform in Partnership with Interchecks

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) announced today that it will be launching ClearPath Fast Payments in partnership with Interchecks, an emerging fintech leader. This partnership will provide an innovative platform that delivers immediate payments capability to treasury management clients, making fast and convenient payments more accessible to businesses.

“Following our merger with IBERIABANK, we are able to bring this industry-leading payment innovation to a broader market and better serve our clients,” said Somesh Kasibhatla, Head of Treasury Product Management. “Whether receiving wages, commission payouts, insurance claim payments, or an incentive for renewing with your utility service, businesses and consumers want to be paid as quickly and conveniently as possible. Leveraging Interchecks’ platform allows First Horizon to offer the latest digital payment methods while still accommodating payees who choose to receive a direct deposit or even a paper check.”

Interchecks’ platform makes it easy for First Horizon to continue a 150+ year tradition of innovation and client service. “We are very excited to work with First Horizon,” said Dylan Massey, Interchecks co-founder and CEO. “We started with a commitment to offset Wire and ACH payments with Visa Direct in an effort to speed-up funds availability, and the project grew from there. The First Horizon team socialized this service with their clients and found strong demand for an application that gave more efficient payment choices to their payment recipients. We’re happy to do our part to ensure that First Horizon maintains one of the best immediate payment services on the market.”

“Interchecks is an ideal fintech partner to help us quickly meet the growing demand for immediate and convenient payments,” said Donna Kasmiersky, Treasury Management Executive of First Horizon Bank. “We saw an opportunity to be one of the leading Banks in faster payment services and Interchecks helped us turn that vision into reality.”

