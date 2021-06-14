Breaking News
First Horizon Declares Cash Dividend on Series F Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that its board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1,312.08 per share on FHN’s 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (“Series F Preferred Stock”) issued on May 3, 2021. This equates to a cash dividend of $0.328020 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450
  Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868

