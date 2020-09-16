First Horizon Donates $15 Million in PPP Fees to Underserved Communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced it will donate $15 million of fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to assist low- and moderate-income communities.

“We continue to work diligently to support clients and communities that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “We are contributing $15 million to the First Horizon Foundation to continue to help meet the needs of individuals and businesses experiencing undue hardship, particularly those located in low- and moderate-income communities.”

