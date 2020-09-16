Breaking News
First Horizon Donates $15 Million in PPP Fees to Underserved Communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced it will donate $15 million of fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to assist low- and moderate-income communities.

“We continue to work diligently to support clients and communities that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. “We are contributing $15 million to the First Horizon Foundation to continue to help meet the needs of individuals and businesses experiencing undue hardship, particularly those located in low- and moderate-income communities.”

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN) has $86 billion in assets, which includes First Horizon and IBERIABANK assets as of June 30, 2020, and assets acquired in the Truist branch acquisition on July 17, 2020.

A leading regional financial services company, First Horizon is dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. The banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT:  Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 521-4701

