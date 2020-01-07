First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 17

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation, prior to the market opening on January 17, 2020. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The call will also be available as a live webcast, accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

The slide presentation, financial supplement and news release will be available by 6 a.m. CT that morning at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on January 17 by dialing 888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 8848081. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on January 17 until midnight CT on January 31. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10137984. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on January 17 and will be archived on the site for one year.

About First Horizon
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.
CONTACT:
First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017
First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465

