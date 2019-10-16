Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Horizon Reports Third Quarter Results and Highlights

First Horizon Reports Third Quarter Results and Highlights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Strong Results Driven by Revenue Growth, Balance Sheet Momentum, and Expense Control

First Horizon 3Q2019 Earnings Overview

Infographic

Infographic

First Horizon 3Q2019 Earnings Overview

Infographic

Infographic

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results. Reported earnings per share (EPS) were $0.35, remaining steady from the second quarter 2019; on an adjusted basis1, earnings per share were $0.43, up 2% from second quarter 2019.

“First Horizon’s results this quarter demonstrate our ongoing progress in executing our strategic priorities as well as our ability to deliver solid earnings power, better efficiency, and balance sheet growth,” said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and CEO. “I am pleased that our revenue growth across the company along with our ability to closely manage expenses led to strong returns and profitability. I remain confident in the strength of our business model to adapt to the evolving needs of our customers and changing market conditions.”

Highlights for the third quarter include:

  • Strong loan and deposit growth across key markets and in specialty areas
  • Average loan growth of 5% LQ and 10% YOY
  • Average deposit growth of 1% LQ and 5% YOY
  • Regional Bank average loans up 5% LQ
  • Strong Fixed Income with average daily revenue up 15% LQ and 83% YOY
    LQ – Linked Quarter, YOY – Year Over Year.

In June, First Horizon announced it will align its family of businesses under one brand. The company is set to officially launch its new First Horizon brand and logo at close of business on Oct. 25, 2019. With a 155-year legacy of adapting to meet customers’ needs and responding to changing environments, the brand unification represents an important milestone in First Horizon’s transformation strategy.

             
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
             
Diluted EPS /   ROA /   ROCE /   ROTCE1 /
Adjusted EPS1   Adjusted ROA1   Adjusted ROCE1   Adjusted ROTCE1
 $0.35 / $0.43   1.08% / 1.31%    9.50% / 11.63%    14.49% / 17.73%
             
1These are non-GAAP numbers that are reconciled to reported GAAP numbers in the FHN Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation table.

Consolidated Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
 
              3Q19 Changes vs.
(Dollars in Thousands) 3Q19   2Q19   3Q18   2Q19   3Q18  
Consolidated                    
Income Statement                    
Net interest income $ 300,676     $ 303,610     $ 305,700     (1 ) % (2 ) %
Noninterest income 171,735     157,993     348,972     9   % (51 ) %
Total revenues 472,411     461,603     654,672     2   % (28 ) %
Provision /(Provision Credit) for loan losses 15,000     13,000     2,000     15   % NM    
Noninterest expense 307,672     300,394     294,031     2   % 5   %
Income before income taxes 149,739     148,209     358,641     1   % (58 ) %
Provision for income taxes 35,796     34,467     83,925     4   % (57 ) %
Net income 113,943     113,742     274,716     *     (59 ) %
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,883     2,852     2,883     1   % *    
Preferred stock dividends 1,550     1,550     1,550     *     *    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 109,510     $ 109,340     $ 270,283     *     (59 ) %
                     
NIM 3.21   % 3.34   % 3.44   % (4 ) % (7 ) %
Diluted Shares 313,805     315,786     327,252     (1 ) % (4 ) %
                     
Balance Sheet                    
Average Loans $ 30,016,388     $ 28,672,161     $ 27,347,222     5   % 10   %
Average Deposits 32,371,398     31,963,544     30,847,236     1   % 5   %
Average Assets 41,940,901     41,243,007     40,077,033     2   % 5   %
Average Common Equity 4,571,286     4,478,106     4,220,247     2   % 8   %
NM – Not meaningful                    
* Amount is less than one percent.                    
                     

Consolidated highlights include:

  • Total revenue up 2%
  • Fee income up 9% due to higher fixed income revenue, fees from derivative sales, and deposit fees
  • Average loan growth of 5%; Average deposit growth of 1%
 
Regional Banking Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
 
              3Q19 Changes vs.
(Dollars in Thousands) 3Q19   2Q19   3Q18   2Q19   3Q18  
Regional Banking                    
Net interest income $ 302,370     $ 297,339     $ 301,099     2   % *    
Noninterest income 85,776     81,475     80,705     5   % 6   %
Total revenues 388,146     378,814     381,804     2   % 2   %
Provision for loan losses 20,472     17,775     7,205     15   % NM    
Noninterest expense 193,211     193,268     207,549     *     (7 ) %
Income before income taxes $ 174,463     $ 167,771     $ 167,050     4   % 4   %
                     
Balance Sheet                    
Average Loans $ 28,958,093     $ 27,532,566     $ 25,964,161     5   % 12   %
Average Deposits 30,044,382     29,953,710     27,565,230     *     9   %
NM – Not meaningful                    
* Amount is less than one percent.                    
                     

Regional Banking highlights include:

  • Strong loan growth led by increases in C&I and specialty areas, with particular strength in loans to mortgage companies
  • Average loan growth of 5% LQ and 12% YOY
  • Fee income up 5% due to fees from derivative sales and deposit fees
 
Fixed Income Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
 
              3Q19 Changes vs.
(Dollars in Thousands) 3Q19   2Q19   3Q18   2Q19   3Q18  
Fixed Income                    
Net interest income $ 5,309     $ 6,171     $ 9,054     (14 ) % (41 ) %
Noninterest income 77,809     65,622     41,124     19   % 89   %
Total revenues 83,118     71,793     50,178     16   % 66   %
Noninterest expense 67,787     55,770     46,561     22   % 46   %
Income before income taxes $ 15,331     $ 16,023     $ 3,617     (4 ) % NM    
NM – Not meaningful                    
                     

Fixed Income highlights include:

  • Decline in interest rates, rate outlook, and market volatility favorably impacted 3Q19 activity
  • 3Q19 ADR of $994 thousand, compared to ADR of $866 thousand in 2Q19, up 15% with growth across multiple trading desks
  • Other product revenue up 28% LQ from derivative and loan sales
 
Capital and Liquidity Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
 
              3Q19 Changes vs.
(Dollars in Thousands) 3Q19   2Q19   3Q18   2Q19   3Q18  
Capital and Liquidity Highlights                    
Common dividends declared $ 43.5     $ 43.7     $ 38.9     *     12   %
Preferred dividends declared 1.6     1.6     1.6     *     *    
Share repurchases 28.2     50.2     19.0     (44 ) % 48   %
Capital Ratios (a)                    
Common Equity Tier 1 8.99   % 9.25   % 9.84   %        
Tier 1 9.95   % 10.24   % 10.86   %        
Total Capital 10.99   % 11.34   % 12.02   %        
Leverage 9.05   % 9.04   % 9.21   %        
(a) Regulatory capital ratios calculated under the Basel III risk-based capital rules as phased-in; current quarter is an estimate.
NM – Not meaningful                    
* Amount is less than one percent.                    
                     

Capital and Liquidity highlights include:

  • Declared quarterly dividend of $.14 in 3Q19; dividend payout of 40%
  • Repurchased 1.8 million shares in 3Q19
  • 3Q19 capital ratios impacted by organic loan growth
 
Asset Quality Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
 
              3Q19 Changes vs.
(Dollars in Thousands) 3Q19   2Q19   3Q18   2Q19   3Q18  
Asset Quality Highlights                    
Allowance for loan losses $ 193,149     $ 192,749     $ 185,959     *     4   %
Allowance / loans % 0.62 %   0.65 %   0.68 %          
Net Charge-offs $ 14,600     $ 5,162     $ 1,503     NM     NM    
Net charge-offs % 0.19 %   0.07 %   0.02 %          
Nonperforming Loans (a) $ 172,495     $ 204,586     $ 146,357     (16 ) % 18   %
NPL % 0.55 %   0.69 %   0.54 %          
30+ delinquencies $ 70,675     $ 58,861     $ 95,092     20   % (26 ) %
30+ delinquencies % 0.23 %   0.20 %   0.35 %          
(a) Excludes loans held-for-sale.                    
NM – Not meaningful                    
* Amount is less than one percent.                    
                     

Asset Quality highlights include:

  • Net charge-offs were $14.6 million in 3Q19 compared to $5.2 million in 2Q19; increase driven by two commercial credits
  • Loan loss provision relatively stable


Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Several financial measures in this release are non-GAAP, meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the U.S. The non-GAAP items presented in this release are adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), adjusted return on average assets (“ROA”), adjusted return on average common equity (“ROCE”), return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), and adjusted ROTCE. These profitability measures are reported to First Horizon’s management and directors through various internal reports. First Horizon’s management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the financial results of First Horizon and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined by GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by First Horizon. First Horizon has reconciled each of these measures to a comparable GAAP measure below.

           
FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION          
Quarterly, Unaudited          
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)          
           
Adjusted Diluted EPS   3Q19
     2Q19
    
Net income available to common (“NIAC”) (GAAP) a $ 109,510     $ 109,340    
Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)   $ 24,497     $ 22,184    
Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP) b $ 134,007     $ 131,524    
           
Diluted Shares (GAAP) c 313,805     315,786    
           
Diluted EPS (GAAP) a/c $ 0.35     $ 0.35    
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) b/c $ 0.43     $ 0.42    
           
           
Adjusted Return on Assets (“ROA”)   3Q19
     2Q19
    
Net Income (“NI”) (GAAP)   $ 113,943     $ 113,742    
Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)   $ 24,497     $ 22,184    
Adjusted NI (Non-GAAP)   $ 138,440     $ 135,926    
           
NI (annualized) (GAAP) d $ 452,056     $ 456,218    
Adjusted NI (annualized) (Non-GAAP) e $ 549,246     $ 545,198    
           
Average assets (GAAP) f $ 41,940,901     $ 41,243,007    
           
ROA (GAAP) d/f 1.08   % 1.11   %
Adjusted ROA (Non-GAAP) e/f 1.31   % 1.32   %
           
           
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (“ROCE”)/
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”)		   3Q19
     2Q19
    
NIAC (GAAP)   $ 109,510     $ 109,340    
Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)   $ 24,497     $ 22,184    
Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP)   $ 134,007     $ 131,524    
           
NIAC (annualized) (GAAP) g $ 434,469     $ 438,562    
Adjusted NIAC (annualized) (Non-GAAP) h $ 531,658     $ 527,541    
           
Average Common Equity (GAAP) i $ 4,571,286     $ 4,478,106    
Intangible Assets (GAAP) (b)   $ 1,572,312     $ 1,578,505    
Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) j $ 2,998,974     $ 2,899,601    
           
ROCE (GAAP) g/i 9.50   % 9.79   %
Adjusted ROCE (Non-GAAP) h/i 11.63   % 11.78   %
           
ROTCE (Non-GAAP) g/j 14.49   % 15.12   %
Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP) h/j 17.73   % 18.19   %
           
(a) 3Q19 includes $9.0 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses primarily associated with the Capital Bank Financial Corp. (“CBF”) acquisition; $7.8 million of pre-tax restructuring-related expenses associated with efficiency initiatives, $7.5 million net pre-tax expense related to the resolution of legal matters; $4.0 million of pre-tax negative valuation adjustments associated with derivatives related to prior sales of Visa Class B shares, and $3.1 million of pre-tax rebranding expenses; 2Q19 includes $18.7 million of pre-tax restructuring-related expenses associated with efficiency initiatives, $9.1 million of pre-tax rebranding expenses, $8.6 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses primarily associated with the CBF acquisition, and an $8.3 million pre-tax expense reversal related to the resolution of legal matters, and have been adjusted using an incremental tax rate of approximately 22 percent in 3Q19 and 21 percent in 2Q19.
(b) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.
 

Conference call
Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Central Time today to review earnings and performance trends. There will also be a live webcast accompanied by the slide presentation available in the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com. The call and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. Central Time today by dialing 888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 3895380.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon Central Time today until midnight Central Time on October 30. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10135369. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight Central Time on October 16 and will be archived on the site for one year.

Disclaimers and Other Information
This communication contains forward-looking statements involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, inflation or deflation, market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations, natural disasters, customer, investor and regulatory responses to these conditions and items already mentioned in this press release, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in First Horizon’s annual report on Form 10-K and other recent filings with the SEC. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

     
CONTACT:   First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017
    First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465
     

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19395109-f844-4f93-a826-615f650fe751

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7afe0353-90e2-4fb4-940a-66f6eb921927

FHN-G

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.