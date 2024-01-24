A Texas mother who went to court to obtain an illegal abortion will attend the State of the Union address in March as a guest of first lady Jill Biden.
President Biden and the first lady spoke to Kate Cox on the phone Sunday as Biden seeks to make abortion rights a signature issue of his re-election effort. Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, made national headlines after she asked the Texas Supreme Court for permission to obtain an abortion when her unborn child was diagnosed with a fat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 4th graders in New Hampshire designed ‘I Voted’ stickers for the primary elections - January 24, 2024
- First lady Jill Biden invites Texas woman who sought illegal abortion to State of the Union address - January 24, 2024
- Hawley raises alarm after border gotaways exceed Kansas City, St Louis populations combined last fiscal year - January 24, 2024