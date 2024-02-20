New Jersey’s First Lady Tammy Murphy, who is running for U.S. Senate, said Tuesday she opposes construction of a gas-fired backup power plant in a minority neighborhood already heavily burdened with pollution.
But she did not say whether she has discussed her view with the one person who could stop the project in its tracks — her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy.
And questioned by reporters afterward, she would not say whether she planned to try to lobby him to kill the proposal.
