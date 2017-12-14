First Liberty Institute Congratulates Its Former Volunteer Attorney James C. Ho on His Judicial Confirmation

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the United States Senate voted to confirm James C. Ho to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Ho, regarded nationally as a pre-eminent appellate litigator and top conservative attorney, provided thousands of pro bono hours as a volunteer attorney with First Liberty Institute. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty:

Jim Ho has been a champion for conservative values and religious liberty for as long as I can remember. Many speak of their commitments to the First Amendment, conservatism, and religious liberty; Jim Ho demonstrated his commitment by his actions far and above many others in Texas. Simply put, Jim is one of the strongest allies of religious liberty, conservatism and the Constitution in the country. Jim Ho will be an excellent judge.

Ho argued his first appellate case as a volunteer attorney with First Liberty in Barr v. Sinton. He represented an African-American congregation in Holly Springs, Mississippi when the city banned the church from the town square in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. Along with First Liberty, he led efforts to defend cheerleaders in Kountze, Texas when school officials told them the Bible verses on their homemade run-through banners were illegal.

First Liberty works with top attorneys throughout the United States who volunteer their time to defend religious liberty for all Americans.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media[email protected] or by calling 972-941-4453.