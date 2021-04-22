Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings per Share

First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings per Share

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MUNCIE, Ind., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ – FRME) has reported first quarter 2021 net income of $49.5 million compared to $34.3 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.91 per share compared to the first quarter of 2020 result of $.62 per share, an increase of $.29, or 47 percent.

Total assets equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $9.3 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $711 million, or 8.3 percent, during the past twelve months. The increase was primarily due to Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which accounted for $742 million of the quarter-end loan balance. Investments increased $1 billion, or 37.2 percent, during the year and now total $3.7 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.0 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.1 billion, or 21.1 percent over the same period in 2020.

On January 1, 2021, the Corporation adopted the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) model for calculating the allowance for credit losses. The impact of the adoption was an increase to Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans of $74.1 million and the establishment of an Allowance for Credit Losses – Investments of $245,000. Net charge-offs totaled $3.6 million for the quarter and no provision expense was recorded. As a result, the quarter end Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans balance was $201.1 million, or 2.16% of total loans. Non-accrual loans totaled $57.9 million as of quarter-end.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We have returned to the office and have reopened our lobbies to serve our customers in a more personal way. The vaccination progress and improved case numbers in our markets are cause for optimism. Our first quarter results were strong and I’m especially pleased to have produced a return on assets of 1.39 percent, return on tangible common equity of 15.87 percent and efficiency ratio of 50.23 percent. The current balance sheet and financial performance positions First Merchants to capitalize on future growth opportunities.”

Net-interest income totaling $100.4 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $6.6 million, or 7.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.23 percent, declined by 23 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. Yield on earning assets for the first quarter totaled 3.52 percent and cost of supporting liabilities totaled 0.29 percent. Fair value accretion contributed less to margin as it accounted for 6 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2020. PPP loans contributed 13 basis points to margin during the first quarter of 2021 as unamortized SBA fees were recognized upon loan forgiveness.

Non-interest income totaled $24.1 million for the quarter, a $5.7 million decline from the first quarter of 2020. Customer-specific line items accounted for $2.8 million of the decrease driven by lower derivative hedge fees and the impact of the Durbin Amendment adoption on card payment fees. Additionally, gains on the sale of securities decreased by $2.8 million during the quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $66.1 million for the quarter and was stable compared to the 2020 first quarter expense total of $66.2 million.

The effective tax rate was 15.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020. The CARES Act provided an opportunity to carry back net operating losses to pre-tax reform income tax rates in the first quarter of 2020. The result was a decline in income tax expense of $1.2 million and a lower-than-normal effective tax rate.

The loan-to-deposit ratio totals 78.0 percent and loan-to-asset ratio totals 63.7 percent. Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.33 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.99 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.78 percent. These ratios reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a first quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation’s first quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2021. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10153171.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme210422.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until April 22, 2022.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,
  2021   2020
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,901     $ 127,731  
Interest-bearing deposits 392,806     132,944  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 3,700,857     2,697,954  
Loans held for sale 4,430     5,039  
Loans 9,318,228     8,606,849  
Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans (201,082 )   (99,454 )
Net loans 9,117,146     8,507,395  
Premises and equipment 109,432     114,045  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 54,662     47,489  
Goodwill and other intangibles 571,536     577,366  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 293,766     289,574  
Other real estate owned 604     7,972  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 40,163     9,497  
Other assets 127,027     147,776  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,629,066     $ 12,693,518  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,494,891     $ 1,688,205  
Interest-bearing 9,456,889     8,182,279  
Total Deposits 11,951,780     9,870,484  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased     47,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 185,721     183,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 359,337     480,995  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,439     128,741  
Total Borrowings 663,497     840,053  
Interest payable 4,020     7,746  
Other liabilities 203,913     197,275  
Total Liabilities 12,823,210     10,915,558  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized — 600 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 125 shares 125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized — 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 53,953,723 and 53,754,137 shares 6,744     6,719  
Additional paid-in capital 1,007,300     1,000,942  
Retained earnings 755,877     716,518  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,810     53,656  
Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,805,856     1,777,960  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 14,629,066     $ 12,693,518  

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,
  2021   2020
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans receivable:      
Taxable $ 85,105     $ 96,652  
Tax-exempt 5,339     5,315  
Investment securities:      
Taxable 6,695     7,631  
Tax-exempt 12,385     9,335  
Deposits with financial institutions 114     575  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 178     299  
Total Interest Income 109,816     119,807  
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 6,200     21,748  
Federal funds purchased 2     111  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 87     352  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,442     1,774  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,657     1,945  
Total Interest Expense 9,388     25,930  
NET INTEREST INCOME 100,428     93,877  
Provision for credit losses – loans     19,752  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 100,428     74,125  
OTHER INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,264     5,970  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 6,422     5,985  
Card payment fees 4,367     5,907  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,986     3,363  
Derivative hedge fees 317     1,939  
Other customer fees 368     398  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,336     1,360  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,799     4,612  
Other income 232     265  
Total Other Income 24,091     29,799  
OTHER EXPENSES      
Salaries and employee benefits 38,811     39,243  
Net occupancy 6,491     5,801  
Equipment 5,030     4,344  
Marketing 1,124     1,443  
Outside data processing fees 4,244     4,199  
Printing and office supplies 283     387  
Intangible asset amortization 1,357     1,514  
FDIC assessments 1,368     1,523  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 734     505  
Professional and other outside services 2,543     2,258  
Other expenses 4,113     4,954  
Total Other Expenses 66,098     66,171  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 58,421     37,753  
Income tax expense 8,952     3,490  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 49,469     $ 34,263  
       
Per Share Data:      
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.92     $ 0.63  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.91     $ 0.62  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,134     54,918  

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS      
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2021   2020
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 3,621     $ 582  
       
AVERAGE BALANCES:      
Total Assets $ 14,244,739     $ 12,573,238  
Total Loans 9,236,421     8,526,571  
Total Earning Assets 13,023,318     11,292,430  
Total Deposits 11,567,918     9,886,273  
Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,840,432     1,816,418  
       
FINANCIAL RATIOS:      
Return on Average Assets 1.39 %   1.09 %
Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity 10.75     7.55  
Return on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity 10.75     7.55  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.43     89.81  
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans 2.16     1.15  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.16     0.03  
Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets 12.92     14.45  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.52     4.38  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.29     0.92  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.23     3.46  
Efficiency Ratio 50.23     52.17  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.98     $ 22.46  

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Non-Accrual Loans $ 57,923     $ 61,471     $ 56,739     $ 50,102     $ 15,649  
Renegotiated Loans 655     3,240     2,677     1,086     665  
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 58,578     64,711     59,416     51,188     16,314  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 604     940     6,984     7,409     8,017  
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 59,182     65,651     66,400     58,597     24,331  
90+ Days Delinquent 1,093     746     1,330     4,981     312  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 60,275     $ 66,397     $ 67,730     $ 63,578     $ 24,643  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans $ 201,082     $ 130,648     $ 126,726     $ 121,119     $ 99,454  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 3,621     560     6,937     230     582  
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.40 %   0.47 %   0.48 %   0.42 %   0.19 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.41 %   0.47 %   0.49 %   0.46 %   0.19 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.63 %   0.71 %   0.72 %   0.63 %   0.28 %
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.16 %   1.41 %   1.37 %   1.30 %   1.15 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.16 %   0.02 %   0.30 %   0.01 %   0.03 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,901     $ 192,896     $ 164,632     $ 229,759     $ 127,731  
Interest-bearing deposits 392,806     392,305     273,936     380,021     132,944  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,700,857     3,146,787     2,933,286     2,789,379     2,697,954  
Loans held for sale 4,430     3,966     3,183     901     5,039  
Loans 9,318,228     9,243,174     9,243,833     9,298,541     8,606,849  
Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans (201,082 )   (130,648 )   (126,726 )   (121,119 )   (99,454 )
Net loans 9,117,146     9,112,526     9,117,107     9,177,422     8,507,395  
Premises and equipment 109,432     111,062     112,959     112,548     114,045  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 54,662     53,948     52,992     57,063     47,489  
Goodwill and other intangibles 571,536     572,893     574,369     575,855     577,366  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 293,766     292,745     291,543     290,715     289,574  
Other real estate owned 604     940     6,942     7,367     7,972  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 40,163     12,340     21,762     13,126     9,497  
Other assets 127,027     146,066     155,903     156,486     147,776  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,629,066     $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378     $ 12,693,518  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,494,891     $ 2,298,138     $ 2,187,607     $ 2,260,351     $ 1,688,205  
Interest-bearing 9,456,889     9,063,472     8,718,546     8,705,637     8,182,279  
Total Deposits 11,951,780     11,361,610     10,906,153     10,965,988     9,870,484  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased         80,000         47,000  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 185,721     177,102     187,732     181,150     183,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 359,337     389,430     399,522     400,817     480,995  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,439     118,380     118,320     285,197     128,741  
Total Borrowings 663,497     684,912     785,574     867,164     840,053  
Interest payable 4,020     3,287     5,038     5,587     7,746  
Other liabilities 203,913     141,756     206,929     171,544     197,275  
Total Liabilities 12,823,210     12,191,565     11,903,694     12,010,283     10,915,558  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized — 600 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 125     125     125     125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized — 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 6,744     6,740     6,736     6,724     6,719  
Additional paid-in capital 1,007,300     1,005,366     1,003,777     1,002,962     1,000,942  
Retained earnings 755,877     788,578     757,550     735,439     716,518  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,810     74,836     65,468     63,845     53,656  
Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,805,856     1,875,645     1,833,656     1,809,095     1,777,960  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 14,629,066     $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378     $ 12,693,518  
                   

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 85,105     $ 90,138     $ 84,162     $ 87,312     $ 96,652  
Tax-exempt 5,339     5,414     5,395     5,359     5,315  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable 6,695     5,263     5,399     6,147     7,631  
Tax-exempt 12,385     12,056     10,931     10,019     9,335  
Deposits with financial institutions 114     139     90     134     575  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 178     214     248     281     299  
Total Interest Income 109,816     113,224     106,225     109,252     119,807  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 6,200     7,509     9,776     12,707     21,748  
Federal funds purchased 2     2     5     2     111  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 87     77     83     92     352  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,442     1,656     1,749     1,794     1,774  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,657     1,669     1,691     1,639     1,945  
Total Interest Expense 9,388     10,913     13,304     16,234     25,930  
NET INTEREST INCOME 100,428     102,311     92,921     93,018     93,877  
Provision for credit losses – loans     4,482     12,544     21,895     19,752  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 100,428     97,829     80,377     71,123     74,125  
OTHER INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,264     5,508     5,209     4,312     5,970  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 6,422     6,251     5,910     5,601     5,985  
Card payment fees 4,367     3,502     3,996     6,097     5,907  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,986     5,393     5,841     3,674     3,363  
Derivative hedge fees 317     2,281     1,715     1,042     1,939  
Other customer fees 368     394     372     333     398  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,336     1,283     1,171     1,326     1,360  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,799     2,398     1,817     3,068     4,612  
Other income 232     473     132     1,028     265  
Total Other Income 24,091     27,483     26,163     26,481     29,799  
OTHER EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits 38,811     41,809     39,187     35,698     39,243  
Net occupancy 6,491     9,653     5,855     5,447     5,801  
Equipment 5,030     5,555     4,956     4,489     4,344  
Marketing 1,124     1,763     1,311     2,092     1,443  
Outside data processing fees 4,244     3,839     3,776     2,618     4,199  
Printing and office supplies 283     307     331     279     387  
Intangible asset amortization 1,357     1,476     1,486     1,511     1,514  
FDIC assessments 1,368     1,560     1,249     1,472     1,523  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 734     (1,576 )   717     684     505  
Professional and other outside services 2,543     2,836     2,254     1,553     2,258  
Other expenses 4,113     5,314     3,587     4,146     4,954  
Total Other Expenses 66,098     72,536     64,709     59,989     66,171  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 58,421     52,776     41,831     37,615     37,753  
Income tax expense 8,952     7,641     5,621     4,623     3,490  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 49,469     $ 45,135     $ 36,210     $ 32,992     $ 34,263  
                   
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.92     $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62     $ 0.63  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.91     $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62     $ 0.62  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,134     54,050     53,971     53,943     54,918  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets 1.39 %   1.29 %   1.06 %   0.97 %   1.09 %
Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity 10.75     9.72     7.91     7.35     7.55  
Return on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity 10.75     9.72     7.91     7.35     7.55  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.43     90.66     90.34     89.25     89.81  
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans 2.16     1.41     1.37     1.30     1.15  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.16     0.02     0.30     0.01     0.03  
Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets 12.92     13.29     13.41     13.15     14.45  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.52     3.72     3.58     3.72     4.38  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.29     0.34     0.43     0.53     0.92  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.23     3.38     3.15     3.19     3.46  
Efficiency Ratio 50.23     55.01     51.40     47.95     52.17  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.98     $ 24.27     $ 23.48     $ 23.04     $ 22.46  

LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,876,212       $ 2,776,699       $ 2,875,331       $ 2,898,329       $ 2,199,226    
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 245,631       281,884       301,192       316,815       315,950    
Real estate loans:                  
Construction 541,224       484,723       622,084       640,560       643,674    
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,178,832       2,220,949       2,098,589       2,097,767       2,118,148    
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 950,038       958,501       931,815       919,254       921,491    
Residential 1,239,925       1,234,741       1,146,406       1,145,187       1,121,556    
Home equity 482,229       508,259       527,458       532,314       570,398    
Individuals’ loans for household and other personal expenditures 126,387       129,479       125,411       123,611       129,765    
Public finance and other commercial loans 677,750       647,939       615,547       624,704       586,641    
Loans 9,318,228       9,243,174       9,243,833       9,298,541       8,606,849    
Allowance for credit losses – loans (201,082 )     (130,648 )     (126,726 )     (121,119 )     (99,454 )  
NET LOANS $ 9,117,146       $ 9,112,526       $ 9,117,107       $ 9,177,422       $ 8,507,395    

DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2021   2020   2020   2020   2020
Demand deposits $ 7,245,850     $ 6,821,152     $ 6,279,554     $ 6,288,360     $ 5,293,200  
Savings deposits 3,857,624     3,661,713     3,518,286     3,278,156     2,962,821  
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 332,745     346,194     467,610     607,474     694,062  
Other certificates and time deposits 449,655     459,168     542,919     669,119     717,723  
Brokered deposits 65,906     73,383     97,784     122,879     202,678  
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 11,951,780     $ 11,361,610     $ 10,906,153     $ 10,965,988     $ 9,870,484  

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021   March 31, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 441,254     $ 114     0.10 %   $ 159,859     $ 575     1.44 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     178     2.48     28,737     299     4.16  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,494,008     6,695     1.79     1,368,546     7,631     2.23  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,822,899     15,677     3.44     1,208,717     11,816     3.91  
Total Investment Securities 3,316,907     22,372     2.70     2,577,263     19,447     3.02  
Loans held for sale 16,139     156     3.87     17,217     193     4.48  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,876,818     69,174     4.02     6,235,336     76,952     4.94  
Real Estate Mortgage 975,262     9,286     3.81     870,654     10,402     4.78  
Installment 674,307     6,489     3.85     759,614     9,105     4.79  
Tax-Exempt (2) 693,895     6,758     3.90     643,750     6,728     4.18  
Total Loans 9,236,421     91,863     3.98     8,526,571     103,380     4.85  
Total Earning Assets 13,023,318     114,527     3.52 %   11,292,430     123,701     4.38 %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 55,658             48,656          
Allowance for credit losses (204,353 )           (81,160 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 165,774             159,757          
Premises and equipment 110,992             113,812          
Other assets 1,093,350             1,039,743          
Total Assets $ 14,244,739             $ 12,573,238          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,616,988     $ 3,709     0.32 %   $ 3,589,240     $ 8,276     0.92 %
Money market deposits 2,086,322     835     0.16     1,535,844     3,783     0.99  
Savings deposits 1,660,528     476     0.11     1,425,054     1,827     0.51  
Certificates and other time deposits 859,334     1,180     0.55     1,666,642     7,862     1.89  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,223,172     6,200     0.27     8,216,780     21,748     1.06  
Borrowings 675,117     3,188     1.89     748,185     4,182     2.24  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,898,289     9,388     0.38     8,964,965     25,930     1.16  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,344,746             1,669,493          
Other liabilities 161,272             122,362          
Total Liabilities 12,404,307             10,756,820          
Stockholders’ Equity 1,840,432             1,816,418          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 14,244,739     9,388         $ 12,573,238     25,930      
  Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 105,139             $ 97,771      
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.14 %           3.22 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.52 %           4.38 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.29 %           0.92 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.23 %           3.46 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $4,711 and $3,894 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3)   Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.