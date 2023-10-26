MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ – FRME)

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $55.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94, compared to $63.3 million and $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022, and $60.4 million and $1.02 in the second quarter of 2023.

Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.26 percent.

Total loans grew $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $743.6 million, or 6.4 percent during the last twelve months when excluding the impact of non-relationship based commercial loan sales that occurred during the prior quarter of $116.6 million.

Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 1.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $211.8 million, or 1.5 percent during the last twelve months.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $53.1 million compared to $69.2 million on a linked quarter basis.

The efficiency ratio totaled 53.91 percent for the quarter.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants continued to deliver top quartile operating returns while tactically managing the inflationary interest rate environment. Our teams are focused on meeting the demands of our customer base while planning for continued 2024 growth and performance.”

Third Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported third quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $55.9 million compared to $63.3 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 per share compared to the third quarter of 2022 result of $1.08 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $743.6 million, or 6.4 percent and were offset by the non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent.

Investments, totaling $3.7 billion, decreased $581.0 million, or 13.5 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $177.8 million, or 18.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was due to $33.2 million of bond sales, $38.2 million of security paydowns and maturities, and the remainder was due to a decline in valuation of available for sale securities.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $211.8 million, or 1.5 percent, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 1.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. During the quarter, commercial and consumer deposits increased $327.8 million which was offset by a reduction in brokered deposits of $133.6 million and municipal deposits of $128.8 million due to seasonality. The loan to deposit ratio declined slightly to 84.0 percent at period end from 84.3 percent in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $205.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.67 percent of total loans, a decrease of $15.4 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $20.4 million primarily due to the charge-off of a previously reported nonaccrual loan to a syndicated specialty finance company resulting from an apparent fraud that impacted our borrower’s ability to repay. Net charge-offs were offset with provision expense for loans recorded during the quarter of $5.0 million. Reserves for unfunded commitments were reduced by $3.0 million during the quarter and now total $20.3 million. Net provision expense for the quarter totaled $2.0 million. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33 percent for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 0.43 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, totaling $133.4 million for the quarter, declined $4.5 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to prior quarter and decreased $6.9 million, or 4.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Stated net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis totaling 3.29 percent, declined by 10 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 and decreased 26 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and a continued change in deposit mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net interest margin.

Noninterest income, totaling $27.8 million for the quarter, increased $1.5 million, or 5.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023 but decreased $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2022. The increase over second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans.

Noninterest expense totaled $93.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was from higher marketing costs and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a decline in professional and other outside service fees.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.66 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.26 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.69 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,173 $ 119,532 Interest-bearing deposits 348,639 179,593 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,713,724 4,294,768 Loans held for sale 30,972 25,394 Loans 12,271,422 11,650,002 Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans (205,782 ) (226,702 ) Net loans 12,065,640 11,423,300 Premises and equipment 132,441 116,306 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,797 38,056 Interest receivable 90,011 71,605 Goodwill and other intangibles 741,283 750,713 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,106 306,932 Other real estate owned 6,480 6,454 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 135,521 142,110 Other assets 258,861 244,222 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,996,648 $ 17,718,985 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,554,984 $ 3,356,651 Interest-bearing 12,091,592 11,078,174 Total Deposits 14,646,576 14,434,825 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — 185,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,537 194,482 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 713,384 643,769 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 158,665 151,301 Total Borrowings 1,024,586 1,174,552 Interest payable 16,473 4,971 Other liabilities 216,369 197,971 Total Liabilities 15,904,004 15,812,319 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized — 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding – 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized — 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding – 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized — 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 59,398,022 and 59,145,414 shares 7,425 7,393 Additional paid-in capital 1,234,402 1,226,695 Retained earnings 1,132,962 961,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (307,270 ) (314,089 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,092,644 1,906,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 17,996,648 $ 17,718,985

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 191,705 $ 128,504 $ 550,314 $ 314,366 Tax-exempt 8,288 6,500 23,757 18,194 Investment securities: Taxable 8,590 10,055 26,563 28,937 Tax-exempt 13,947 17,261 44,296 50,348 Deposits with financial institutions 5,884 704 9,685 1,544 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 719 314 2,281 635 Total Interest Income 229,133 163,338 656,896 414,024 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 85,551 16,644 209,437 29,423 Federal funds purchased — 418 1,420 494 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 797 372 2,624 595 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,896 3,493 20,775 6,485 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,506 2,105 7,303 5,780 Total Interest Expense 95,750 23,032 241,559 42,777 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,383 140,306 415,337 371,247 Provision for credit losses 2,000 — 2,000 16,755 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 131,383 140,306 413,337 354,492 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,975 7,165 23,147 21,274 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,394 7,221 22,653 22,187 Card payment fees 4,716 4,776 14,425 15,674 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,517 2,543 11,548 7,968 Derivative hedge fees 516 700 2,336 3,062 Other customer fees 384 501 1,643 1,573 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,761 6,655 5,145 9,659 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,650 ) 481 (4,613 ) 1,137 Other income (loss) 1,229 (425 ) 2,874 1,257 Total Noninterest Income 27,842 29,617 79,158 83,791 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 55,566 56,002 167,778 154,562 Net occupancy 6,837 6,738 20,770 19,573 Equipment 5,698 5,997 18,005 17,797 Marketing 2,369 2,401 4,780 4,551 Outside data processing fees 6,573 6,827 19,290 16,071 Printing and office supplies 333 472 1,150 1,198 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,303 6,561 5,972 FDIC assessments 2,981 2,824 7,117 7,940 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 677 328 1,575 626 Professional and other outside services 3,833 4,461 12,191 17,681 Other expenses 6,805 8,025 20,950 20,045 Total Noninterest Expenses 93,854 96,378 280,167 266,016 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,371 73,545 212,328 172,267 Income tax expense 9,005 9,793 31,021 20,938 NET INCOME 56,366 63,752 181,307 151,329 Preferred stock dividends 468 469 1,406 938 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,898 $ 63,283 $ 179,901 $ 150,391 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95 $ 1.08 $ 3.04 $ 2.63 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 3.03 $ 2.62 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.00 $ 0.93 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,503 59,339 59,465 57,468

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 20,365 $ (427 ) $ 22,495 $ (751 ) AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,152,239 $ 17,770,623 $ 18,115,504 $ 17,012,930 Total Loans 12,287,632 11,488,203 12,264,787 10,647,950 Total Earning Assets 16,947,669 16,508,914 16,913,965 15,744,040 Total Deposits 14,735,592 14,577,532 14,627,448 14,074,696 Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,154,232 2,018,156 2,126,005 1,977,299 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.24 % 1.43 % 1.33 % 1.19 % Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity 10.38 12.54 11.28 10.14 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 16.54 20.85 18.10 16.22 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.36 92.90 93.37 92.54 Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans 1.67 1.94 1.67 1.94 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.66 (0.01 ) 0.24 (0.01 ) Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets 11.87 11.36 11.74 11.62 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.55 4.11 5.32 3.66 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.26 0.56 1.90 0.36 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.29 3.55 3.42 3.30 Efficiency Ratio 53.91 53.34 52.60 54.95 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.43 $ 19.26 $ 22.43 $ 19.26

NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Nonaccrual Loans $ 53,102 $ 69,240 $ 46,576 $ 42,324 $ 43,508 Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR) — — — 224 195 Nonperforming Loans (NPL) 53,102 69,240 46,576 42,548 43,703 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,480 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 59,582 76,925 54,353 48,979 50,157 90+ Days Delinquent 89 428 7,032 1,737 764 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 59,671 $ 77,353 $ 61,385 $ 50,716 $ 50,921 Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans $ 205,782 $ 221,147 $ 223,052 $ 223,277 $ 226,702 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 20,365 1,905 225 2,674 (427 ) NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.29 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.48 % 0.63 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.82 % 1.86 % 1.94 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.66 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.12 % (0.01) %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,173 $ 108,975 $ 125,818 $ 122,594 $ 119,532 Interest-bearing deposits 348,639 219,480 352,695 126,061 179,593 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,713,724 3,891,491 4,057,389 4,263,788 4,294,768 Loans held for sale 30,972 27,297 9,408 9,094 25,394 Loans 12,271,422 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans (205,782 ) (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) Net loans 12,065,640 12,049,086 12,018,409 11,780,617 11,423,300 Premises and equipment 132,441 114,402 115,857 117,118 116,306 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,797 41,842 41,878 38,525 38,056 Interest receivable 90,011 89,784 85,515 85,070 71,605 Goodwill and other intangibles 741,283 743,465 745,647 747,844 750,713 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,106 307,020 309,090 308,311 306,932 Other real estate owned 6,480 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 135,521 113,724 103,070 111,222 142,110 Other assets 258,861 254,161 206,355 221,631 244,222 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,996,648 $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,554,984 $ 2,636,017 $ 2,964,355 $ 3,173,417 $ 3,356,651 Interest-bearing 12,091,592 11,945,138 11,738,932 11,209,328 11,078,174 Total Deposits 14,646,576 14,581,155 14,703,287 14,382,745 14,434,825 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — — 20 171,560 185,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,537 152,472 179,067 167,413 194,482 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 713,384 723,480 823,577 823,674 643,769 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 158,665 151,325 151,312 151,298 151,301 Total Borrowings 1,024,586 1,027,277 1,153,976 1,313,945 1,174,552 Interest payable 16,473 13,595 11,979 7,530 4,971 Other liabilities 216,369 200,820 187,218 199,316 197,971 Total Liabilities 15,904,004 15,822,847 16,056,460 15,903,536 15,812,319 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized — 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding – 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized — 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding – 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized — 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,425 7,412 7,407 7,396 7,393 Additional paid-in capital 1,234,402 1,233,593 1,231,532 1,228,626 1,226,695 Retained earnings 1,132,962 1,097,399 1,057,298 1,012,774 961,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (307,270 ) (217,964 ) (198,914 ) (239,151 ) (314,089 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,092,644 2,145,565 2,122,448 2,034,770 1,906,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 17,996,648 $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 191,705 $ 186,256 $ 172,353 $ 156,102 $ 128,504 Tax-exempt 8,288 7,760 7,709 6,930 6,500 Investment securities: Taxable 8,590 8,886 9,087 9,417 10,055 Tax-exempt 13,947 14,279 16,070 17,033 17,261 Deposits with financial institutions 5,884 3,164 637 959 704 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 719 1,020 542 541 314 Total Interest Income 229,133 221,365 206,398 190,982 163,338 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 85,551 73,201 50,685 33,516 16,644 Federal funds purchased — 123 1,297 808 418 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 797 979 848 541 372 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,896 6,815 7,064 4,932 3,493 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,506 2,412 2,385 2,229 2,105 Total Interest Expense 95,750 83,530 62,279 42,026 23,032 NET INTEREST INCOME 133,383 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 Provision for credit losses 2,000 — — — — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 131,383 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,975 7,813 7,359 7,097 7,165 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,394 7,397 7,862 7,501 7,221 Card payment fees 4,716 4,537 5,172 4,533 4,776 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,517 3,632 2,399 2,087 2,543 Derivative hedge fees 516 672 1,148 326 700 Other customer fees 384 742 517 362 501 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,761 2,096 1,288 1,515 6,655 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,650 ) (1,392 ) (1,571 ) 57 481 Other income (loss) 1,229 822 823 672 (425 ) Total Noninterest Income 27,842 26,319 24,997 24,150 29,617 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 55,566 54,753 57,459 52,331 56,002 Net occupancy 6,837 6,674 7,259 6,638 6,738 Equipment 5,698 6,181 6,126 6,148 5,997 Marketing 2,369 1,102 1,309 3,157 2,401 Outside data processing fees 6,573 6,604 6,113 5,611 6,827 Printing and office supplies 333 434 383 390 472 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,182 2,197 2,303 2,303 FDIC assessments 2,981 2,740 1,396 2,295 2,824 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 677 916 (18 ) 197 328 Professional and other outside services 3,833 4,660 3,698 3,961 4,461 Other expenses 6,805 6,347 7,798 6,668 8,025 Total Noninterest Expenses 93,854 92,593 93,720 89,699 96,378 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,371 71,561 75,396 83,407 73,545 Income tax expense 9,005 10,699 11,317 12,647 9,793 NET INCOME 56,366 60,862 64,079 70,760 63,752 Preferred stock dividends 468 469 469 468 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.95 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 1.08 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,503 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.24 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.43 % Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity 10.38 11.29 12.21 14.36 12.54 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 16.54 18.04 19.82 24.21 20.85 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.36 93.38 93.35 93.66 92.90 Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans 1.67 1.80 1.82 1.86 1.94 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.66 0.06 0.01 0.12 (0.01 ) Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets 11.87 11.78 11.56 10.98 11.36 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.55 5.36 5.06 4.73 4.11 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.26 1.97 1.48 1.01 0.56 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.29 3.39 3.58 3.72 3.55 Efficiency Ratio 53.91 52.21 51.72 48.60 53.34 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.43 $ 23.34 $ 22.93 $ 21.45 $ 19.26

LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,490,953 $ 3,531,395 $ 3,502,204 $ 3,437,126 $ 3,330,529 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 233,838 230,003 219,598 241,793 221,954 Real estate loans: Construction 1,022,261 949,918 960,979 835,582 828,923 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,360,596 2,379,819 2,375,410 2,407,475 2,299,272 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,153,707 1,179,739 1,244,117 1,246,528 1,268,567 Residential 2,257,385 2,248,473 2,185,943 2,096,655 1,990,668 Home equity 609,352 614,366 621,354 630,632 621,619 Individuals’ loans for household and other personal expenditures 176,523 172,896 172,389 175,211 173,225 Public finance and other commercial loans 966,807 963,624 959,467 932,892 915,245 Loans 12,271,422 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 Allowance for credit losses – loans (205,782 ) (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) NET LOANS $ 12,065,640 $ 12,049,086 $ 12,018,409 $ 11,780,617 $ 11,423,300

DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Demand deposits $ 7,952,040 $ 8,045,455 $ 8,422,387 $ 8,448,797 $ 8,534,950 Savings deposits 4,572,162 4,530,255 4,499,487 4,657,140 5,054,490 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,280,607 1,160,303 1,040,379 742,539 443,588 Other certificates and time deposits 761,196 680,965 574,886 468,712 381,365 Brokered certificates of deposits 80,571 164,177 166,148 65,557 20,432 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,646,576 $ 14,581,155 $ 14,703,287 $ 14,382,745 $ 14,434,825

ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (“PPP”) AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES – NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders – GAAP $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 179,901 $ 150,391 Adjustments: PPP loan income (8 ) (9 ) (25 ) (109 ) (323 ) (42 ) (3,098 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — — 413 3,417 — 16,118 Acquisition-related provision expense — — — — — — 16,755 Tax on adjustment 2 2 6 (75 ) (759 ) 10 (7,301 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders – Non-GAAP $ 55,892 $ 60,386 $ 63,591 $ 70,521 $ 65,618 $ 179,869 $ 172,865 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,503 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,465 57,468 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share – GAAP $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 3.03 $ 2.62 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — — (0.01 ) — — (0.05 ) Acquisition-related expenses — — — 0.01 0.05 — 0.27 Acquisition-related provision expense — — — — — — 0.30 Tax on adjustment — — — — (0.01 ) — (0.13 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share – Non-GAAP $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.12 $ 3.03 $ 3.01