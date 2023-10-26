MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ – FRME)
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Net income available to common stockholders was $55.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $0.94, compared to $63.3 million and $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022, and $60.4 million and $1.02 in the second quarter of 2023.
- Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.26 percent.
- Total loans grew $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $743.6 million, or 6.4 percent during the last twelve months when excluding the impact of non-relationship based commercial loan sales that occurred during the prior quarter of $116.6 million.
- Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 1.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $211.8 million, or 1.5 percent during the last twelve months.
- Nonaccrual loans totaled $53.1 million compared to $69.2 million on a linked quarter basis.
- The efficiency ratio totaled 53.91 percent for the quarter.
Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants continued to deliver top quartile operating returns while tactically managing the inflationary interest rate environment. Our teams are focused on meeting the demands of our customer base while planning for continued 2024 growth and performance.”
Third Quarter Financial Results:
First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported third quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $55.9 million compared to $63.3 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $0.94 per share compared to the third quarter of 2022 result of $1.08 per share.
Total assets equaled $18.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $743.6 million, or 6.4 percent and were offset by the non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent.
Investments, totaling $3.7 billion, decreased $581.0 million, or 13.5 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $177.8 million, or 18.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was due to $33.2 million of bond sales, $38.2 million of security paydowns and maturities, and the remainder was due to a decline in valuation of available for sale securities.
Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $211.8 million, or 1.5 percent, over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $65.4 million, or 1.8 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. During the quarter, commercial and consumer deposits increased $327.8 million which was offset by a reduction in brokered deposits of $133.6 million and municipal deposits of $128.8 million due to seasonality. The loan to deposit ratio declined slightly to 84.0 percent at period end from 84.3 percent in the prior quarter.
The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $205.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.67 percent of total loans, a decrease of $15.4 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $20.4 million primarily due to the charge-off of a previously reported nonaccrual loan to a syndicated specialty finance company resulting from an apparent fraud that impacted our borrower’s ability to repay. Net charge-offs were offset with provision expense for loans recorded during the quarter of $5.0 million. Reserves for unfunded commitments were reduced by $3.0 million during the quarter and now total $20.3 million. Net provision expense for the quarter totaled $2.0 million. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33 percent for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10 basis points compared to 0.43 percent in the prior quarter.
Net interest income, totaling $133.4 million for the quarter, declined $4.5 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to prior quarter and decreased $6.9 million, or 4.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Stated net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis totaling 3.29 percent, declined by 10 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 and decreased 26 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and a continued change in deposit mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net interest margin.
Noninterest income, totaling $27.8 million for the quarter, increased $1.5 million, or 5.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023 but decreased $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2022. The increase over second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans.
Noninterest expense totaled $93.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was from higher marketing costs and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a decline in professional and other outside service fees.
The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.66 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.26 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.69 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.
CONFERENCE CALL
First Merchants Corporation will conduct a third quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.
About First Merchants Corporation
First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).
First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).
FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|125,173
|$
|119,532
|Interest-bearing deposits
|348,639
|179,593
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000
|3,713,724
|4,294,768
|Loans held for sale
|30,972
|25,394
|Loans
|12,271,422
|11,650,002
|Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(205,782
|)
|(226,702
|)
|Net loans
|12,065,640
|11,423,300
|Premises and equipment
|132,441
|116,306
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,797
|38,056
|Interest receivable
|90,011
|71,605
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|741,283
|750,713
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|306,106
|306,932
|Other real estate owned
|6,480
|6,454
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|135,521
|142,110
|Other assets
|258,861
|244,222
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,996,648
|$
|17,718,985
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,554,984
|$
|3,356,651
|Interest-bearing
|12,091,592
|11,078,174
|Total Deposits
|14,646,576
|14,434,825
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|185,000
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|152,537
|194,482
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|713,384
|643,769
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|158,665
|151,301
|Total Borrowings
|1,024,586
|1,174,552
|Interest payable
|16,473
|4,971
|Other liabilities
|216,369
|197,971
|Total Liabilities
|15,904,004
|15,812,319
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized — 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding – 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized — 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding – 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized — 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding – 59,398,022 and 59,145,414 shares
|7,425
|7,393
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,234,402
|1,226,695
|Retained earnings
|1,132,962
|961,542
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(307,270
|)
|(314,089
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|2,092,644
|1,906,666
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|17,996,648
|$
|17,718,985
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|191,705
|$
|128,504
|$
|550,314
|$
|314,366
|Tax-exempt
|8,288
|6,500
|23,757
|18,194
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|8,590
|10,055
|26,563
|28,937
|Tax-exempt
|13,947
|17,261
|44,296
|50,348
|Deposits with financial institutions
|5,884
|704
|9,685
|1,544
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|719
|314
|2,281
|635
|Total Interest Income
|229,133
|163,338
|656,896
|414,024
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|85,551
|16,644
|209,437
|29,423
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|418
|1,420
|494
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|797
|372
|2,624
|595
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|6,896
|3,493
|20,775
|6,485
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|2,506
|2,105
|7,303
|5,780
|Total Interest Expense
|95,750
|23,032
|241,559
|42,777
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|133,383
|140,306
|415,337
|371,247
|Provision for credit losses
|2,000
|—
|2,000
|16,755
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|131,383
|140,306
|413,337
|354,492
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,975
|7,165
|23,147
|21,274
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,394
|7,221
|22,653
|22,187
|Card payment fees
|4,716
|4,776
|14,425
|15,674
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|5,517
|2,543
|11,548
|7,968
|Derivative hedge fees
|516
|700
|2,336
|3,062
|Other customer fees
|384
|501
|1,643
|1,573
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,761
|6,655
|5,145
|9,659
|Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities
|(1,650
|)
|481
|(4,613
|)
|1,137
|Other income (loss)
|1,229
|(425
|)
|2,874
|1,257
|Total Noninterest Income
|27,842
|29,617
|79,158
|83,791
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|55,566
|56,002
|167,778
|154,562
|Net occupancy
|6,837
|6,738
|20,770
|19,573
|Equipment
|5,698
|5,997
|18,005
|17,797
|Marketing
|2,369
|2,401
|4,780
|4,551
|Outside data processing fees
|6,573
|6,827
|19,290
|16,071
|Printing and office supplies
|333
|472
|1,150
|1,198
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,182
|2,303
|6,561
|5,972
|FDIC assessments
|2,981
|2,824
|7,117
|7,940
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|677
|328
|1,575
|626
|Professional and other outside services
|3,833
|4,461
|12,191
|17,681
|Other expenses
|6,805
|8,025
|20,950
|20,045
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|93,854
|96,378
|280,167
|266,016
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|65,371
|73,545
|212,328
|172,267
|Income tax expense
|9,005
|9,793
|31,021
|20,938
|NET INCOME
|56,366
|63,752
|181,307
|151,329
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|469
|1,406
|938
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|55,898
|$
|63,283
|$
|179,901
|$
|150,391
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.08
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.63
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.08
|$
|3.03
|$
|2.62
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.93
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,503
|59,339
|59,465
|57,468
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|$
|20,365
|$
|(427
|)
|$
|22,495
|$
|(751
|)
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Total Assets
|$
|18,152,239
|$
|17,770,623
|$
|18,115,504
|$
|17,012,930
|Total Loans
|12,287,632
|11,488,203
|12,264,787
|10,647,950
|Total Earning Assets
|16,947,669
|16,508,914
|16,913,965
|15,744,040
|Total Deposits
|14,735,592
|14,577,532
|14,627,448
|14,074,696
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|2,154,232
|2,018,156
|2,126,005
|1,977,299
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.24
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.19
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity
|10.38
|12.54
|11.28
|10.14
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
|16.54
|20.85
|18.10
|16.22
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|93.36
|92.90
|93.37
|92.54
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.67
|1.94
|1.67
|1.94
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.66
|(0.01
|)
|0.24
|(0.01
|)
|Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets
|11.87
|11.36
|11.74
|11.62
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.55
|4.11
|5.32
|3.66
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.26
|0.56
|1.90
|0.36
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.29
|3.55
|3.42
|3.30
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.91
|53.34
|52.60
|54.95
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|22.43
|$
|19.26
|$
|22.43
|$
|19.26
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|53,102
|$
|69,240
|$
|46,576
|$
|42,324
|$
|43,508
|Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR)
|—
|—
|—
|224
|195
|Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
|53,102
|69,240
|46,576
|42,548
|43,703
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
|6,480
|7,685
|7,777
|6,431
|6,454
|Nonperforming Assets (NPA)
|59,582
|76,925
|54,353
|48,979
|50,157
|90+ Days Delinquent
|89
|428
|7,032
|1,737
|764
|NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
|$
|59,671
|$
|77,353
|$
|61,385
|$
|50,716
|$
|50,921
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans
|$
|205,782
|$
|221,147
|$
|223,052
|$
|223,277
|$
|226,702
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|20,365
|1,905
|225
|2,674
|(427
|)
|NPAs / Actual Assets %
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.28
|%
|NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %
|0.48
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.43
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans / Actual Loans (%)
|1.67
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.94
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.66
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.12
|%
|(0.01)
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|125,173
|$
|108,975
|$
|125,818
|$
|122,594
|$
|119,532
|Interest-bearing deposits
|348,639
|219,480
|352,695
|126,061
|179,593
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,713,724
|3,891,491
|4,057,389
|4,263,788
|4,294,768
|Loans held for sale
|30,972
|27,297
|9,408
|9,094
|25,394
|Loans
|12,271,422
|12,270,233
|12,241,461
|12,003,894
|11,650,002
|Less: Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(205,782
|)
|(221,147
|)
|(223,052
|)
|(223,277
|)
|(226,702
|)
|Net loans
|12,065,640
|12,049,086
|12,018,409
|11,780,617
|11,423,300
|Premises and equipment
|132,441
|114,402
|115,857
|117,118
|116,306
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,797
|41,842
|41,878
|38,525
|38,056
|Interest receivable
|90,011
|89,784
|85,515
|85,070
|71,605
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|741,283
|743,465
|745,647
|747,844
|750,713
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|306,106
|307,020
|309,090
|308,311
|306,932
|Other real estate owned
|6,480
|7,685
|7,777
|6,431
|6,454
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|135,521
|113,724
|103,070
|111,222
|142,110
|Other assets
|258,861
|254,161
|206,355
|221,631
|244,222
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|17,996,648
|$
|17,968,412
|$
|18,178,908
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|17,718,985
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,554,984
|$
|2,636,017
|$
|2,964,355
|$
|3,173,417
|$
|3,356,651
|Interest-bearing
|12,091,592
|11,945,138
|11,738,932
|11,209,328
|11,078,174
|Total Deposits
|14,646,576
|14,581,155
|14,703,287
|14,382,745
|14,434,825
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|—
|20
|171,560
|185,000
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|152,537
|152,472
|179,067
|167,413
|194,482
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|713,384
|723,480
|823,577
|823,674
|643,769
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|158,665
|151,325
|151,312
|151,298
|151,301
|Total Borrowings
|1,024,586
|1,027,277
|1,153,976
|1,313,945
|1,174,552
|Interest payable
|16,473
|13,595
|11,979
|7,530
|4,971
|Other liabilities
|216,369
|200,820
|187,218
|199,316
|197,971
|Total Liabilities
|15,904,004
|15,822,847
|16,056,460
|15,903,536
|15,812,319
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized — 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding – 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|125
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized — 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding – 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized — 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|7,425
|7,412
|7,407
|7,396
|7,393
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,234,402
|1,233,593
|1,231,532
|1,228,626
|1,226,695
|Retained earnings
|1,132,962
|1,097,399
|1,057,298
|1,012,774
|961,542
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(307,270
|)
|(217,964
|)
|(198,914
|)
|(239,151
|)
|(314,089
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|2,092,644
|2,145,565
|2,122,448
|2,034,770
|1,906,666
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|17,996,648
|$
|17,968,412
|$
|18,178,908
|$
|17,938,306
|$
|17,718,985
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|191,705
|$
|186,256
|$
|172,353
|$
|156,102
|$
|128,504
|Tax-exempt
|8,288
|7,760
|7,709
|6,930
|6,500
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|8,590
|8,886
|9,087
|9,417
|10,055
|Tax-exempt
|13,947
|14,279
|16,070
|17,033
|17,261
|Deposits with financial institutions
|5,884
|3,164
|637
|959
|704
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|719
|1,020
|542
|541
|314
|Total Interest Income
|229,133
|221,365
|206,398
|190,982
|163,338
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|85,551
|73,201
|50,685
|33,516
|16,644
|Federal funds purchased
|—
|123
|1,297
|808
|418
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|797
|979
|848
|541
|372
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|6,896
|6,815
|7,064
|4,932
|3,493
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|2,506
|2,412
|2,385
|2,229
|2,105
|Total Interest Expense
|95,750
|83,530
|62,279
|42,026
|23,032
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|133,383
|137,835
|144,119
|148,956
|140,306
|Provision for credit losses
|2,000
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|131,383
|137,835
|144,119
|148,956
|140,306
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|7,975
|7,813
|7,359
|7,097
|7,165
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|7,394
|7,397
|7,862
|7,501
|7,221
|Card payment fees
|4,716
|4,537
|5,172
|4,533
|4,776
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|5,517
|3,632
|2,399
|2,087
|2,543
|Derivative hedge fees
|516
|672
|1,148
|326
|700
|Other customer fees
|384
|742
|517
|362
|501
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,761
|2,096
|1,288
|1,515
|6,655
|Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities
|(1,650
|)
|(1,392
|)
|(1,571
|)
|57
|481
|Other income (loss)
|1,229
|822
|823
|672
|(425
|)
|Total Noninterest Income
|27,842
|26,319
|24,997
|24,150
|29,617
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|55,566
|54,753
|57,459
|52,331
|56,002
|Net occupancy
|6,837
|6,674
|7,259
|6,638
|6,738
|Equipment
|5,698
|6,181
|6,126
|6,148
|5,997
|Marketing
|2,369
|1,102
|1,309
|3,157
|2,401
|Outside data processing fees
|6,573
|6,604
|6,113
|5,611
|6,827
|Printing and office supplies
|333
|434
|383
|390
|472
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,182
|2,182
|2,197
|2,303
|2,303
|FDIC assessments
|2,981
|2,740
|1,396
|2,295
|2,824
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|677
|916
|(18
|)
|197
|328
|Professional and other outside services
|3,833
|4,660
|3,698
|3,961
|4,461
|Other expenses
|6,805
|6,347
|7,798
|6,668
|8,025
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|93,854
|92,593
|93,720
|89,699
|96,378
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|65,371
|71,561
|75,396
|83,407
|73,545
|Income tax expense
|9,005
|10,699
|11,317
|12,647
|9,793
|NET INCOME
|56,366
|60,862
|64,079
|70,760
|63,752
|Preferred stock dividends
|468
|469
|469
|468
|469
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|$
|63,610
|$
|70,292
|$
|63,283
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.08
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.08
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,503
|59,448
|59,441
|59,384
|59,339
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|1.24
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.43
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity
|10.38
|11.29
|12.21
|14.36
|12.54
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
|16.54
|18.04
|19.82
|24.21
|20.85
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|93.36
|93.38
|93.35
|93.66
|92.90
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.67
|1.80
|1.82
|1.86
|1.94
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|0.66
|0.06
|0.01
|0.12
|(0.01
|)
|Average Stockholders’ Equity to Average Assets
|11.87
|11.78
|11.56
|10.98
|11.36
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.55
|5.36
|5.06
|4.73
|4.11
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.26
|1.97
|1.48
|1.01
|0.56
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.29
|3.39
|3.58
|3.72
|3.55
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.91
|52.21
|51.72
|48.60
|53.34
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|22.43
|$
|23.34
|$
|22.93
|$
|21.45
|$
|19.26
|LOANS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|3,490,953
|$
|3,531,395
|$
|3,502,204
|$
|3,437,126
|$
|3,330,529
|Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
|233,838
|230,003
|219,598
|241,793
|221,954
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|1,022,261
|949,918
|960,979
|835,582
|828,923
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|2,360,596
|2,379,819
|2,375,410
|2,407,475
|2,299,272
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|1,153,707
|1,179,739
|1,244,117
|1,246,528
|1,268,567
|Residential
|2,257,385
|2,248,473
|2,185,943
|2,096,655
|1,990,668
|Home equity
|609,352
|614,366
|621,354
|630,632
|621,619
|Individuals’ loans for household and other personal expenditures
|176,523
|172,896
|172,389
|175,211
|173,225
|Public finance and other commercial loans
|966,807
|963,624
|959,467
|932,892
|915,245
|Loans
|12,271,422
|12,270,233
|12,241,461
|12,003,894
|11,650,002
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|(205,782
|)
|(221,147
|)
|(223,052
|)
|(223,277
|)
|(226,702
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|12,065,640
|$
|12,049,086
|$
|12,018,409
|$
|11,780,617
|$
|11,423,300
|DEPOSITS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Demand deposits
|$
|7,952,040
|$
|8,045,455
|$
|8,422,387
|$
|8,448,797
|$
|8,534,950
|Savings deposits
|4,572,162
|4,530,255
|4,499,487
|4,657,140
|5,054,490
|Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more
|1,280,607
|1,160,303
|1,040,379
|742,539
|443,588
|Other certificates and time deposits
|761,196
|680,965
|574,886
|468,712
|381,365
|Brokered certificates of deposits
|80,571
|164,177
|166,148
|65,557
|20,432
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|$
|14,646,576
|$
|14,581,155
|$
|14,703,287
|$
|14,382,745
|$
|14,434,825
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|502,967
|$
|5,884
|4.68
|%
|$
|190,434
|$
|704
|1.48
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,826
|719
|6.88
|38,089
|314
|3.30
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|1,817,219
|8,590
|1.89
|2,091,608
|10,055
|1.92
|Tax-exempt (2)
|2,298,025
|17,655
|3.07
|2,700,580
|21,849
|3.24
|Total Investment Securities
|4,115,244
|26,245
|2.55
|4,792,188
|31,904
|2.66
|Loans held for sale
|24,227
|386
|6.37
|20,039
|266
|5.74
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|8,456,527
|153,993
|7.28
|8,177,895
|103,227
|5.05
|Real estate mortgage
|2,079,067
|21,618
|4.16
|1,666,173
|14,701
|3.53
|Installment
|827,318
|15,708
|7.59
|813,112
|10,310
|5.07
|Tax-exempt (2)
|900,493
|10,491
|4.66
|810,984
|8,228
|4.06
|Total Loans
|12,287,632
|202,196
|6.58
|11,488,203
|136,732
|4.76
|Total Earning Assets
|16,947,669
|235,044
|5.55
|%
|16,508,914
|169,654
|4.11
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,204,570
|1,261,709
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,152,239
|$
|17,770,623
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-Bearing Deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,425,829
|$
|37,780
|2.79
|%
|$
|5,184,087
|$
|8,723
|0.67
|%
|Money market deposits
|2,923,798
|23,607
|3.23
|3,096,423
|5,390
|0.70
|Savings deposits
|1,641,338
|3,844
|0.94
|1,978,596
|1,538
|0.31
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,106,910
|20,320
|3.86
|857,033
|993
|0.46
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|12,097,875
|85,551
|2.83
|11,116,139
|16,644
|0.60
|Borrowings
|1,032,180
|10,199
|3.95
|1,013,893
|6,388
|2.52
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|13,130,055
|95,750
|2.92
|12,130,032
|23,032
|0.76
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,637,717
|3,461,393
|Other liabilities
|230,235
|161,042
|Total Liabilities
|15,998,007
|15,752,467
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|2,154,232
|2,018,156
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|18,152,239
|95,750
|$
|17,770,623
|23,032
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|139,294
|$
|146,622
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|2.63
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.55
|%
|4.11
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|2.26
|%
|0.56
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.29
|%
|3.55
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $5,911 and $6.316 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|340,887
|$
|9,685
|3.79
|%
|$
|333,818
|$
|1,544
|0.62
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,160
|2,281
|7.39
|34,742
|635
|2.44
|Investment Securities: (1)
|Taxable
|1,872,267
|26,563
|1.89
|2,079,983
|28,937
|1.85
|Tax-exempt (2)
|2,394,864
|56,071
|3.12
|2,647,547
|63,732
|3.21
|Total Investment Securities
|4,267,131
|82,634
|2.58
|4,727,530
|92,669
|2.61
|Loans held for sale
|22,398
|1,046
|6.23
|19,020
|622
|4.36
|Loans: (3)
|Commercial
|8,515,148
|444,422
|6.96
|7,731,591
|253,770
|4.38
|Real estate mortgage
|2,008,852
|60,354
|4.01
|1,350,969
|35,199
|3.47
|Installment
|833,133
|44,492
|7.12
|765,960
|24,775
|4.31
|Tax-exempt (2)
|885,256
|30,072
|4.53
|780,410
|23,030
|3.93
|Total Loans
|12,264,787
|580,386
|6.31
|10,647,950
|337,396
|4.22
|Total Earning Assets
|16,913,965
|674,986
|5.32
|%
|15,744,040
|432,244
|3.66
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,201,539
|1,268,890
|Total Assets
|$
|18,115,504
|$
|17,012,930
|Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,412,482
|$
|97,016
|2.39
|%
|$
|5,195,249
|$
|15,699
|0.40
|%
|Money market deposits
|2,812,891
|55,868
|2.65
|2,880,603
|8,392
|0.39
|Savings deposits
|1,730,110
|10,693
|0.82
|1,937,761
|2,895
|0.20
|Certificates and other time deposits
|1,821,408
|45,860
|3.36
|828,158
|2,437
|0.39
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|11,776,891
|209,437
|2.37
|10,841,771
|29,423
|0.36
|Borrowings
|1,144,368
|32,122
|3.74
|817,894
|13,354
|2.18
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|12,921,259
|241,559
|2.49
|11,659,665
|42,777
|0.49
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,850,557
|3,232,925
|Other liabilities
|217,683
|143,041
|Total Liabilities
|15,989,499
|15,035,631
|Stockholders’ Equity
|2,126,005
|1,977,299
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|18,115,504
|241,559
|$
|17,012,930
|42,777
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|433,427
|$
|389,467
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)
|2.83
|%
|3.17
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.32
|%
|3.66
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|1.90
|%
|0.36
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)
|3.42
|%
|3.30
|%
|(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $18,090 and $18,220 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (“PPP”) AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES – NON-GAAP
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders – GAAP
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|$
|63,610
|$
|70,292
|$
|63,283
|$
|179,901
|$
|150,391
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|(25
|)
|(109
|)
|(323
|)
|(42
|)
|(3,098
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|413
|3,417
|—
|16,118
|Acquisition-related provision expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|16,755
|Tax on adjustment
|2
|2
|6
|(75
|)
|(759
|)
|10
|(7,301
|)
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders – Non-GAAP
|$
|55,892
|$
|60,386
|$
|63,591
|$
|70,521
|$
|65,618
|$
|179,869
|$
|172,865
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|59,503
|59,448
|59,441
|59,384
|59,339
|59,465
|57,468
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share – GAAP
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.08
|$
|3.03
|$
|2.62
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|—
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|—
|(0.05
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|0.01
|0.05
|—
|0.27
|Acquisition-related provision expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.30
|Tax on adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.13
|)
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share – Non-GAAP
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.12
|$
|3.03
|$
|3.01
|RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY – NON-GAAP
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Total Average Stockholders’ Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,154,232
|$
|2,139,877
|$
|2,083,125
|$
|1,958,041
|$
|2,018,156
|$
|2,126,005
|$
|1,977,299
|Less: Average Preferred Stock
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(16,792
|)
|Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
|(735,787
|)
|(737,489
|)
|(739,190
|)
|(741,632
|)
|(744,069
|)
|(737,476
|)
|(685,707
|)
|Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,393,320
|$
|1,377,263
|$
|1,318,810
|$
|1,191,284
|$
|1,248,962
|$
|1,363,404
|$
|1,274,800
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|$
|63,610
|$
|70,292
|$
|63,283
|$
|179,901
|$
|150,391
|Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax
|1,724
|1,724
|1,734
|1,819
|1,819
|5,182
|4,718
|Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|57,622
|$
|62,117
|$
|65,344
|$
|72,111
|$
|65,102
|$
|185,083
|$
|155,109
|Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
|16.54
|%
|18.04
|%
|19.82
|%
|24.21
|%
|20.85
|%
|18.10
|%
|16.22
|%
