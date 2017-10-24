First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”) (NASDAQ:FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $38.2 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of 2017, and $28.4 million, or $0.35 per share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Reported results for all periods presented were impacted by certain significant transactions, which include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods presented) and the net gain on the sale-leaseback transaction (third quarter of 2016). Excluding these certain significant transactions, earnings per share (1) was $0.37 for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $0.35 for the second quarter of 2017 and $0.32 for the third quarter of 2016.

SELECT THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Increased earnings per share to $0.37, up 6% from the third quarter of 2016 and 9% from the second quarter of 2017.

Expanded net interest income to $120 million, up 32% from the third quarter of 2016 and 2% from the second quarter of 2017.

Increased net interest margin to 3.86%, up from 3.60% for the third quarter of 2016 and down from 3.88% for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding acquired loan accretion, net interest margin (1) grew 2 basis points to 3.62% from the second quarter of 2017.

Improved efficiency ratio (1) to 59%, down from 61% for the third quarter of 2016 and consistent with the second quarter of 2017.

Grew loans to $10.4 billion, up 27% from September 30, 2016 and 6% annualized from June 30, 2017.

Decreased non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO to 0.86%, down 10 basis points from September 30, 2016 and 21 basis points from June 30, 2017.

Third quarter earnings was positively impacted by $0.02 due to securities gains resulting from the opportunistic repositioning of the securities portfolio and $0.02 due to a net benefit reflecting changes in Illinois tax rates.

“Performance for the quarter was both solid and active,” said Michael L. Scudder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Earnings per share increased to $0.37, up 9% from the prior quarter. Underlying business performance was steady, marked by increased lending and stable margins as well as comparatively higher credit provisioning. The quarter further reflected the anticipated loss of interchange revenue, legislatively required because of our growth over $10 billion in assets. The quarter also benefited from securities gains, as we modestly repositioned our portfolio, as well as certain tax benefits emanating from changes in Illinois’ corporate tax levels.”

Mr. Scudder concluded, “As we look forward, expectations for higher interest rates and improved operating conditions are high but, as yet, difficult to fully gauge. As we navigate this environment, the strength of our balance sheet and team leaves us well-positioned to both grow and drive operational efficiency. Our focus remains centered on helping our clients achieve financial success and the long-term interests of our stockholders.”

(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets: Other interest-earning assets $ 237,727 $ 793 1.32 $ 262,206 $ 686 1.05 $ 282,101 $ 472 0.67 Securities (1) 1,961,382 11,586 2.36 1,983,341 11,482 2.32 1,896,195 10,752 2.27 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and

Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock 67,605 312 1.85 57,073 441 3.09 51,451 261 2.03 Loans (1) 10,277,420 119,267 4.60 10,064,119 115,949 4.62 8,067,900 88,500 4.36 Total interest-earning assets (1) 12,544,134 131,958 4.18 12,366,739 128,558 4.17 10,297,647 99,985 3.87 Cash and due from banks 194,149 188,886 150,467 Allowance for loan losses (99,249 ) (92,152 ) (84,088 ) Other assets 1,516,732 1,497,370 958,299 Total assets $ 14,155,766 $ 13,960,843 $ 11,322,325 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Savings deposits $ 2,040,609 391 0.08 $ 2,072,343 394 0.08 $ 1,655,604 298 0.07 NOW accounts 2,039,593 809 0.16 2,010,152 663 0.13 1,754,330 338 0.08 Money market deposits 1,928,962 700 0.14 1,942,672 648 0.13 1,680,886 450 0.11 Time deposits 1,559,966 2,469 0.63 1,538,845 2,024 0.53 1,248,425 1,434 0.46 Borrowed funds 648,275 2,544 1.56 553,046 2,099 1.52 605,177 1,782 1.17 Senior and subordinated debt 194,961 3,110 6.33 194,819 3,105 6.39 166,101 2,632 6.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,412,366 10,023 0.47 8,311,877 8,933 0.43 7,110,523 6,934 0.39 Demand deposits 3,574,012 3,538,049 2,806,851 Total funding sources 11,986,378 11,849,926 9,917,374 Other liabilities 313,741 280,381 143,249 Stockholders’ equity – common 1,855,647 1,830,536 1,261,702 Total liabilities and

stockholders’ equity $ 14,155,766 $ 13,960,843 $ 11,322,325 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin (1) 121,935 3.86 119,625 3.88 93,051 3.60 Tax-equivalent adjustment (2,042 ) (2,042 ) (2,079 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (1) $ 119,893 $ 117,583 $ 90,972 Impact of acquired loan accretion (1) $ 7,581 0.24 $ 8,757 0.28 $ 4,555 0.18 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, excluding the impact of

acquired loan accretion (1) $ 114,354 3.62 $ 110,868 3.60 $ 88,496 3.42 (1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 35%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income increased by 2.0% from the second quarter of 2017 and 31.8% compared to the third quarter of 2016. The rise in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted primarily from higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in acquired loan accretion. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, higher interest rates, combined with loan growth and the acquisition of interest-earning assets and acquired loan accretion from the Standard Bancshares, Inc. (“Standard”) transaction early in the first quarter of 2017, contributed to the increase in net interest income.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $7.6 million, $8.8 million, and $4.6 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2017, the second quarter of 2017, and the third quarter of 2016, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.86%, consistent with the second quarter of 2017 and increasing by 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, tax-equivalent net interest margin reflected the negative impact of lower loan fees and a 4 basis point decrease in acquired loan accretion, largely offset by the positive impact of higher interest rates. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2016 was due to a 6 basis point increase in acquired loan accretion combined with the positive impact of higher interest rates. The cost of total average interest-bearing liabilities increased 4 basis points and 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2016, respectively, as a result of higher interest rates.

For the third quarter of 2017, total average interest-earning assets rose by $177.4 million from the second quarter of 2017 and $2.2 billion from the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted from loan growth while the increase from the third quarter of 2016 reflected the impact of the Standard transaction, loan growth, and securities purchases.

Total average funding sources increased by $136.5 million from the second quarter of 2017 and $2.1 billion from the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted from an increase in FHLB advances. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the rise in average funding sources was primarily impacted by deposits acquired in the Standard transaction.

Fee-based Revenues and Total Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended September 30, 2017

Percent Change From September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12,561 $ 12,153 $ 10,708 3.4 17.3 Wealth management fees 10,169 10,525 8,495 (3.4 ) 19.7 Card-based fees 5,992 8,832 7,332 (32.2 ) (18.3 ) Merchant servicing fees 2,237 3,197 3,319 (30.0 ) (32.6 ) Mortgage banking income 2,246 1,645 3,394 36.5 (33.8 ) Capital market products income 2,592 2,217 2,916 16.9 (11.1 ) Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,508 2,659 2,302 (5.7 ) 8.9 Total fee-based revenues 38,305 41,228 38,466 (7.1 ) (0.4 ) Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction — — 5,509 — (100.0 ) Net securities gains 3,197 284 187 1,025.7 1,609.6 Other income 1,846 3,433 1,691 (46.2 ) 9.2 Total noninterest income $ 43,348 $ 44,945 $ 45,853 (3.6 ) (5.5 )

Total fee-based revenues of $38.3 million decreased by $2.9 million, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2017 and were consistent with the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in card-based fees compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the reduction in interchange revenue as the impact of the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin”) became effective in the third quarter of 2017. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the negative impact of Durbin was offset by increased revenues across most categories due to the Standard transaction, combined with increased wealth management fees from the Premier Asset Management LLC (“Premier”) transaction.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the rise in service charges on deposit accounts was due to seasonally higher activity. The decline in merchant servicing fees reflected lower customer volumes, virtually offset by the decline in merchant card expense included in noninterest expense for each period presented.

Mortgage banking income resulted primarily from sales of $72.1 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market during the third quarter of 2017, compared to $59.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2016.

During the third quarter of 2016, the Company completed a sale-leaseback transaction of 55 branches that resulted in a pre-tax gain of $88.0 million, net of transaction related expenses, of which $5.5 million was immediately recognized and the remaining $82.5 million was deferred.

Net securities gains of $3.2 million were recognized during the third quarter of 2017 as a result of the opportunistic repositioning of the securities portfolio in light of current market conditions.

Other income in the second quarter of 2017 was impacted by net gains from the disposition of vacant branch properties and other miscellaneous items.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended September 30, 2017

Percent Change From September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 45,219 $ 44,194 $ 37,872 2.3 19.4 Retirement and other employee benefits 10,419 10,381 8,500 0.4 22.6 Total salaries and employee benefits 55,638 54,575 46,372 1.9 20.0 Net occupancy and equipment expense 12,115 12,485 10,755 (3.0 ) 12.6 Professional services 8,498 9,112 6,772 (6.7 ) 25.5 Technology and related costs 4,505 4,485 3,881 0.4 16.1 Merchant card expense 1,737 2,632 2,857 (34.0 ) (39.2 ) Advertising and promotions 1,852 1,693 1,941 9.4 (4.6 ) Cardholder expenses 1,962 1,682 1,515 16.6 29.5 Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense 657 1,631 313 (59.7 ) 109.9 Other expenses 9,842 10,282 7,310 (4.3 ) 34.6 Total noninterest expense excluding

certain significant transactions (1) 96,806 98,577 81,716 (1.8 ) 18.5 Acquisition and integration related expenses 384 1,174 1,172 (67.3 ) (67.2 ) Total noninterest expense $ 97,190 $ 99,751 $ 82,888 (2.6 ) 17.3 (1) Total noninterest expense, excluding certain significant transactions, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Information discussion for detail.

Total noninterest expense decreased by 2.6% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and increased by 17.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher staffing levels. Professional services decreased compared to the second quarter of 2017 as a result of lower loan remediation costs. The decline in merchant card expense is in-line with the decrease in merchant servicing fees included in noninterest income for each period presented. Net OREO expense decreased from the second quarter of 2017 due primarily to lower valuation adjustments.

Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the increase in total noninterest expense largely resulted from operating costs associated with the Standard and Premier transactions, which impacted most expense categories. In addition, compensation costs associated with merit increases and investments in additional talent to support growth contributed to the rise in salaries and employee benefits. Professional services were impacted by certain costs associated with organizational growth. In addition, other expenses increased compared to the third quarter of 2016 due to a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2016.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second and third quarters of 2017 resulted from the acquisitions of Standard and Premier completed during the first quarter of 2017. For the third quarter of 2016, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of NI Bancshares Corporation completed during the first quarter of 2016. These expenses fluctuate based on the size and timing of each transaction.

INCOME TAXES

The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 31.7%, compared to 35.9% for the second quarter of 2017, and 35.4% for the third quarter of 2016. Compared to both prior periods, the effective tax rate was impacted by the net benefit of changes in Illinois tax rates, which included a $2.8 million deferred tax asset benefit, partly offset by an increase in state income tax expense.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of September 30, 2017

Percent Change From September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Commercial and industrial $ 3,462,612 $ 3,410,748 $ 2,849,399 1.5 21.5 Agricultural 437,721 433,424 409,571 1.0 6.9 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,960,367 1,983,802 1,537,181 (1.2 ) 27.5 Multi-family 711,101 681,032 625,324 4.4 13.7 Construction 545,666 543,892 401,857 0.3 35.8 Other commercial real estate 1,391,241 1,383,937 971,030 0.5 43.3 Total commercial real estate 4,608,375 4,592,663 3,535,392 0.3 30.3 Total corporate loans 8,508,708 8,436,835 6,794,362 0.9 25.2 Home equity 847,209 865,656 748,571 (2.1 ) 13.2 1-4 family mortgages 711,607 614,818 396,819 15.7 79.3 Installment 322,768 314,850 232,030 2.5 39.1 Total consumer loans 1,881,584 1,795,324 1,377,420 4.8 36.6 Total loans $ 10,390,292 $ 10,232,159 $ 8,171,782 1.5 27.1

Total loans of $10.4 billion increased by 6.1%, annualized, from June 30, 2017, and 27.1% from September 30, 2016. Excluding loans acquired in the Standard transaction, total loans grew by 8.4% from September 30, 2016. Compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending businesses, and multi-family loans contributed to the rise in total loans. Construction loans increased compared to September 30, 2016, driven primarily by select commercial projects for which permanent financing is expected upon their completion. The addition of consumer loans contributed to the increase in total loans compared to both prior periods.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of September 30, 2017

Percent Change From September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Asset quality Non-accrual loans $ 65,176 $ 79,196 $ 44,289 (17.7 ) 47.2 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest (1) 2,839 2,059 4,318 37.9 (34.3 ) Total non-performing loans 68,015 81,255 48,607 (16.3 ) 39.9 Accruing troubled debt restructurings

(“TDRs”) 1,813 2,029 2,368 (10.6 ) (23.4 ) OREO 19,873 26,493 28,049 (25.0 ) (29.1 ) Total non-performing assets $ 89,701 $ 109,777 $ 79,024 (18.3 ) 13.5 30-89 days past due loans (1) $ 28,868 $ 19,081 $ 26,140 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.77 % 0.54 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.79 % 0.59 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus

OREO 0.86 % 1.07 % 0.96 % Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 94,814 $ 92,371 $ 85,308 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,000 1,000 1,000 Total allowance for credit losses $ 95,814 $ 93,371 $ 86,308 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2) 0.92 % 0.91 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding

acquired loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual

loans 147.01 % 117.90 % 194.87 % (1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals. (2) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.86% of total loans and OREO at September 30, 2017, down from 1.07% at June 30, 2017 and 0.96% at September 30, 2016. Total OREO includes $5.9 million and $6.9 million as of September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively, that was acquired in the Standard transaction during the first quarter of 2017.

Non-performing assets decreased $20.1 million from June 30, 2017 due primarily to charge-offs on two corporate loan relationships originally identified as non-accrual in the second quarter of 2017, as well as the sale of an OREO property.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended September 30,

2017 % of

Total June 30,

2017 % of

Total September 30,

2016 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs (1): Commercial and industrial $ 8,237 107.4 $ 1,721 42.7 $ 1,145 23.9 Agricultural — — 836 20.7 — — Office, retail, and industrial (1,811 ) (23.6 ) (8 ) (0.2 ) 2,151 44.9 Multi-family (2 ) — (6 ) (0.2 ) (69 ) (1.4 ) Construction (25 ) (0.3 ) 27 0.7 (9 ) (0.2 ) Other commercial real estate (19 ) (0.2 ) 228 5.7 415 8.6 Consumer 1,286 16.7 1,233 30.6 1,162 24.2 Total net loan charge-offs $ 7,666 100.0 $ 4,031 100.0 $ 4,795 100.0 Total recoveries included above $ 2,900 $ 828 $ 1,155 Net loan charge-offs to average

loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.24 % Year-to-date 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.24 % (1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.30%, up from 0.16% and 0.24% for the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2016, respectively. Included within the third quarter of 2017 were charge-offs related to two corporate credits identified in the second quarter of 2017, partially offset by a large recovery on a single commercial real estate loan.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Average for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2017

Percent Change From September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 June 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Demand deposits $ 3,574,012 $ 3,538,049 $ 2,806,851 1.0 27.3 Savings deposits 2,040,609 2,072,343 1,655,604 (1.5 ) 23.3 NOW accounts 2,039,593 2,010,152 1,754,330 1.5 16.3 Money market accounts 1,928,962 1,942,672 1,680,886 (0.7 ) 14.8 Core deposits 9,583,176 9,563,216 7,897,671 0.2 21.3 Time deposits 1,559,966 1,538,845 1,248,425 1.4 25.0 Total deposits $ 11,143,142 $ 11,102,061 $ 9,146,096 0.4 21.8

Average core deposits of $9.6 billion for the third quarter of 2017 were consistent with the second quarter of 2017 and increased by 21.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016. The rise in average core deposits compared to the third quarter of 2016 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Standard transaction, which contributed $1.6 billion to average core deposits in the third quarter of 2017.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios As of September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.79 % 11.69 % 12.23 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.83 % 9.71 % 9.90 % 9.89 % Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets 9.42 % 9.30 % 9.39 % 9.38 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.04 % 8.93 % 8.99 % 8.90 % Company tangible common equity ratios (1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.25 % 8.20 % 8.05 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income (“AOCI”), to tangible assets 8.53 % 8.48 % 8.42 % 8.16 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.02 % 8.90 % 8.88 % 9.13 % (1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity (“TCE”) represents common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios improved compared to June 30, 2017 as a result of an increase in retained earnings, offset partly by the impact of loan growth on risk-weighted assets. Total capital and Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratios decreased compared to December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016 due to the Standard and Premier acquisitions.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share during the third quarter of 2017, which follows a dividend increase from $0.09 to $0.10 per common share during the second quarter of 2017.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 174,147 $ 181,171 $ 174,268 $ 155,055 $ 139,538 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 252,753 103,181 74,892 107,093 362,153 Trading securities, at fair value 20,425 19,545 19,130 17,920 18,351 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,732,984 1,908,248 1,937,124 1,919,450 1,964,030 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 14,638 17,353 17,742 22,291 20,337 FHLB and FRB stock 69,708 66,333 46,306 59,131 53,506 Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,462,612 3,410,748 3,370,780 2,827,658 2,849,399 Agricultural 437,721 433,424 422,784 389,496 409,571 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,960,367 1,983,802 1,988,979 1,581,967 1,537,181 Multi-family 711,101 681,032 671,710 614,052 625,324 Construction 545,666 543,892 568,460 451,540 401,857 Other commercial real estate 1,391,241 1,383,937 1,357,781 979,528 971,030 Home equity 847,209 865,656 880,667 747,983 748,571 1-4 family mortgages 711,607 614,818 540,148 423,922 396,819 Installment 322,768 314,850 253,061 237,999 232,030 Total loans 10,390,292 10,232,159 10,054,370 8,254,145 8,171,782 Allowance for loan losses (94,814 ) (92,371 ) (88,163 ) (86,083 ) (85,308 ) Net loans 10,295,478 10,139,788 9,966,207 8,168,062 8,086,474 OREO 19,873 26,493 29,140 26,083 28,049 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 131,295 135,745 140,653 82,577 82,443 Investment in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 279,639 278,353 276,960 219,746 219,064 Goodwill and other intangible assets 750,436 752,413 754,621 366,876 367,961 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 525,766 340,517 336,428 278,271 236,291 Total assets $ 14,267,142 $ 13,969,140 $ 13,773,471 $ 11,422,555 $ 11,578,197 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,580,922 $ 3,525,905 $ 3,492,987 $ 2,766,748 $ 2,766,265 Interest-bearing deposits 7,627,575 7,473,815 7,463,554 6,061,855 6,339,839 Total deposits 11,208,497 10,999,720 10,956,541 8,828,603 9,106,104 Borrowed funds 700,536 639,333 547,923 879,008 639,539 Senior and subordinated debt 195,028 194,886 194,745 194,603 309,444 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 297,951 298,358 269,529 263,261 253,846 Stockholders’ equity 1,865,130 1,836,843 1,804,733 1,257,080 1,269,264 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,267,142 $ 13,969,140 $ 13,773,471 $ 11,422,555 $ 11,578,197 Stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income (“AOCI”) $ 1,903,166 $ 1,873,410 $ 1,844,997 $ 1,297,990 $ 1,282,666 Stockholders’ equity, common 1,865,130 1,836,843 1,804,733 1,257,080 1,269,264

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Income Statement Interest income $ 129,916 $ 126,516 $ 123,699 $ 96,328 $ 97,906 $ 380,131 $ 282,004 Interest expense 10,023 8,933 8,502 8,304 6,934 27,458 20,337 Net interest income 119,893 117,583 115,197 88,024 90,972 352,673 261,667 Provision for loan losses 10,109 8,239 4,918 5,307 9,998 23,266 25,676 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 109,784 109,344 110,279 82,717 80,974 329,407 235,991 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit

accounts 12,561 12,153 11,365 10,315 10,708 36,079 30,350 Wealth management fees 10,169 10,525 9,660 8,375 8,495 30,354 24,696 Card-based fees 5,992 8,832 8,116 7,462 7,332 22,940 21,642 Merchant servicing fees 2,237 3,197 3,135 3,016 3,319 8,569 9,517 Mortgage banking income 2,246 1,645 1,888 3,537 3,394 5,779 6,625 Capital market products

income 2,592 2,217 1,376 1,827 2,916 6,185 8,197 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,508 2,659 2,307 2,575 2,302 7,474 6,967 Total fee-based revenues 38,305 41,228 37,847 37,107 38,466 117,380 107,994 Net securities gains 3,197 284 — 323 187 3,481 1,097 Net gain on sale-leaseback

transaction — — — — 5,509 — 5,509 Other income 1,846 3,433 2,104 2,281 1,691 7,383 5,001 Total noninterest income 43,348 44,945 39,951 39,711 45,853 128,244 119,601 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee

benefits: Salaries and wages 45,219 44,194 44,890 39,257 37,872 134,303 112,084 Retirement and other

employee benefits 10,419 10,381 10,882 8,160 8,500 31,682 25,149 Total salaries and

employee benefits 55,638 54,575 55,772 47,417 46,372 165,985 137,233 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 12,115 12,485 12,325 10,774 10,755 36,925 30,380 Professional services 8,498 9,112 8,463 7,138 6,772 26,073 17,984 Technology and related costs 4,505 4,485 4,433 3,514 3,881 13,423 11,251 Merchant card expense 1,737 2,632 2,585 2,603 2,857 6,954 8,179 Advertising and promotions 1,852 1,693 1,066 2,330 1,941 4,611 5,457 Cardholder expenses 1,962 1,682 1,764 1,426 1,515 5,408 4,386 Net OREO expense 657 1,631 1,700 925 313 3,988 2,099 Other expenses 9,842 10,282 9,969 8,050 7,310 30,093 23,052 Acquisition and integration

related expenses 384 1,174 18,565 7,542 1,172 20,123 6,810 Lease cancellation fee — — — 950 — — — Total noninterest expense 97,190 99,751 116,642 92,669 82,888 313,583 246,831 Income before income tax

expense 55,942 54,538 33,588 29,759 43,939 144,068 108,761 Income tax expense 17,707 19,588 10,733 9,041 15,537 48,028 37,130 Net income $ 38,235 $ 34,950 $ 22,855 $ 20,718 $ 28,402 $ 96,040 $ 71,631 Net income applicable to

common shares $ 37,895 $ 34,614 $ 22,621 $ 20,501 $ 28,078 $ 95,130 $ 70,805 Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

certain significant

transactions (1) $ 38,125 $ 35,318 $ 33,760 $ 25,596 $ 25,476 $ 107,204 $ 71,586 Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) Certain significant transactions that are recorded in various periods presented include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions, the lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company’s planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation, and a net gain on a sale-leaseback transaction.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per common

share (“EPS”) $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Diluted EPS, excluding certain

significant transactions (1) (6) $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.90 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 18.16 $ 17.88 $ 17.56 $ 15.46 $ 15.61 $ 18.16 $ 15.61 Tangible book value $ 10.85 $ 10.55 $ 10.22 $ 10.95 $ 11.08 $ 10.85 $ 11.08 Dividends declared per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Closing price at period end $ 23.42 $ 23.31 $ 23.68 $ 25.23 $ 19.36 $ 23.42 $ 19.36 Closing price to book value 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.6 1.2 1.3 1.2 Period end shares outstanding 102,722 102,741 102,757 81,325 81,324 102,722 81,324 Period end treasury shares 9,626 9,604 9,586 9,959 9,957 9,626 9,957 Common dividends $ 10,411 $ 10,256 $ 9,126 $ 7,315 $ 7,408 $ 29,793 $ 21,876 Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity (2) 8.10 % 7.58 % 5.20 % 6.42 % 8.85 % 7.00 % 7.72 % Return on average tangible

common equity (2) 14.03 % 13.37 % 9.53 % 9.35 % 12.85 % 12.40 % 11.27 % Return on average tangible

common equity, excluding

certain significant

transactions (1) (2) (6) 14.11 % 13.64 % 13.99 % 11.60 % 11.69 % 13.91 % 11.39 % Return on average assets (2) 1.07 % 1.00 % 0.68 % 0.72 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.89 % Return on average assets,

excluding certain significant

transactions (1) (2) (6) 1.08 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 1.04 % 0.90 % Loans to deposits 92.70 % 93.02 % 91.77 % 93.49 % 89.74 % 92.70 % 89.74 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.97 % 58.67 % 60.98 % 63.98 % 60.83 % 59.52 % 62.12 % Net interest margin (3) 3.86 % 3.88 % 3.89 % 3.44 % 3.60 % 3.88 % 3.66 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets (3) 4.18 % 4.17 % 4.17 % 3.76 % 3.87 % 4.17 % 3.94 % Cost of funds (4) 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Net noninterest expense to

average assets 1.60 % 1.58 % 2.27 % 1.86 % 1.50 % 1.81 % 1.66 % Effective income tax rate 31.65 % 35.92 % 31.95 % 30.38 % 35.36 % 33.34 % 34.14 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets (1) 11.79 % 11.69 % 11.48 % 12.23 % 12.25 % 11.79 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets (1) 9.83 % 9.71 % 9.53 % 9.90 % 9.89 % 9.83 % 9.89 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets (1) 9.42 % 9.30 % 9.11 % 9.39 % 9.38 % 9.42 % 9.38 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (1) 9.04 % 8.93 % 8.89 % 8.99 % 8.90 % 9.04 % 8.90 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets (1) 8.25 % 8.20 % 8.07 % 8.05 % 8.04 % 8.25 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets (1) 8.53 % 8.48 % 8.38 % 8.42 % 8.16 % 8.53 % 8.16 % Tangible common equity to

risk-weighted assets (1) 9.02 % 8.90 % 8.68 % 8.88 % 9.13 % 9.02 % 9.13 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Asset Quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 41,504 $ 51,400 $ 21,514 $ 29,938 $ 13,823 $ 41,504 $ 13,823 Agricultural 380 387 1,283 181 184 380 184 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 12,221 15,031 19,505 17,277 17,670 12,221 17,670 Multi-family 153 158 163 311 316 153 316 Construction 146 197 198 286 287 146 287 Other commercial real estate 2,239 3,736 3,858 2,892 3,361 2,239 3,361 Consumer 8,533 8,287 7,773 8,404 8,648 8,533 8,648 Total non-accrual loans 65,176 79,196 54,294 59,289 44,289 65,176 44,289 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 2,839 2,059 2,633 5,009 4,318 2,839 4,318 Total non-performing loans 68,015 81,255 56,927 64,298 48,607 68,015 48,607 Accruing TDRs 1,813 2,029 2,112 2,291 2,368 1,813 2,368 OREO 19,873 26,493 29,140 26,083 28,049 19,873 28,049 Total non-performing assets $ 89,701 $ 109,777 $ 88,179 $ 92,672 $ 79,024 $ 89,701 $ 79,024 30-89 days past due loans $ 28,868 $ 19,081 $ 23,641 $ 21,043 $ 26,140 $ 28,868 $ 26,140 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 94,814 $ 92,371 $ 88,163 $ 86,083 $ 85,308 $ 94,814 $ 85,308 Reserve for unfunded

commitments 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Total allowance for credit

losses $ 95,814 $ 93,371 $ 89,163 $ 87,083 $ 86,308 $ 95,814 $ 86,308 Provision for loan losses $ 10,109 $ 8,239 $ 4,918 $ 5,307 $ 9,998 $ 23,266 $ 25,676 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 8,237 $ 1,721 $ 1,894 $ 3,540 $ 1,145 $ 11,852 $ 3,991 Agricultural — 836 514 — — 1,350 — Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial (1,811 ) (8 ) (848 ) 165 2,151 (2,667 ) 4,205 Multi-family (2 ) (6 ) (28 ) 17 (69 ) (36 ) 193 Construction (25 ) 27 (222 ) (12 ) (9 ) (220 ) 90 Other commercial real estate (19 ) 228 307 (111 ) 415 516 2,519 Consumer 1,286 1,233 1,221 933 1,162 3,740 3,000 Total net charge-offs $ 7,666 $ 4,031 $ 2,838 $ 4,532 $ 4,795 $ 14,535 $ 13,998 Total recoveries included above $ 2,900 $ 828 $ 3,440 $ 1,489 $ 1,155 $ 7,168 $ 3,274 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Asset Quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.63 % 0.77 % 0.54 % 0.72 % 0.54 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.79 % 0.57 % 0.78 % 0.59 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO 0.86 % 1.07 % 0.87 % 1.12 % 0.96 % Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance

for credit losses 7.41 % 9.32 % 7.74 % 9.48 % 8.00 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.46 % 0.57 % 0.39 % 0.52 % 0.38 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5) 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 1.06 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 147.01 % 117.90 % 164.22 % 146.88 % 194.87 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 140.87 % 114.91 % 156.63 % 135.44 % 177.56 % Net charge-offs to average loans (2) 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 35%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of average total funding sources.

(5) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

(6) Certain significant transactions that are recorded in various periods presented include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions, the lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company’s planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation, and a net gain on a sale-leaseback transaction.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Earnings Per Share Net income $ 38,235 $ 34,950 $ 22,855 $ 20,718 $ 28,402 $ 96,040 $ 71,631 Net income applicable to non-

vested restricted shares (340 ) (336 ) (234 ) (217 ) (324 ) (910 ) (826 ) Net income applicable to

common shares 37,895 34,614 22,621 20,501 28,078 95,130 70,805 Acquisition and integration

related expenses 384 1,174 18,565 7,542 1,172 20,123 6,810 Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (154 ) (470 ) (7,426 ) (3,017 ) (469 ) (8,049 ) (2,724 ) Lease cancellation fee — — — 950 — — — Tax effect of lease cancellation

fee — — — (380 ) — — — Net gain on sale-leaseback

transaction — — — — (5,509 ) — (5,509 ) Tax effect of net gain on sale-

leaseback transaction — — — — 2,204 — 2,204 Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

certain significant

transactions (1) $ 38,125 $ 35,318 $ 33,760 $ 25,596 $ 25,476 $ 107,204 $ 71,586

Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 101,752 101,743 100,411 80,415 80,396 101,307 79,589 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents 20 20 21 15 13 20 13 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 101,772 101,763 100,432 80,430 80,409 101,327 79,602 Basic EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Diluted EPS, excluding certain

significant transactions (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.90 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS 190 195 343 445 454 242 510 Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 97,190 $ 99,751 $ 116,642 $ 92,669 $ 82,888 $ 313,583 $ 246,831 Less: Net OREO expense (657 ) (1,631 ) (1,700 ) (925 ) (313 ) (3,988 ) (2,099 ) Acquisition and integration

related expenses (384 ) (1,174 ) (18,565 ) (7,542 ) (1,172 ) (20,123 ) (6,810 ) Lease cancellation fee — — — (950 ) — — — Total $ 96,149 $ 96,946 $ 96,377 $ 83,252 $ 81,403 $ 289,472 $ 237,922 Tax-equivalent net interest

income (2) $ 121,935 $ 119,625 $ 117,251 $ 90,088 $ 93,051 $ 358,811 $ 268,246 Fee-based revenues 38,305 41,228 37,847 37,107 38,466 117,380 107,994 Add: Other income, excluding

BOLI income 422 2,022 844 1,310 762 3,288 2,325 BOLI 1,424 1,411 1,260 971 929 4,095 2,676 Tax-equivalent adjustment

of BOLI 949 941 840 647 619 2,730 1,784 Total $ 163,035 $ 165,227 $ 158,042 $ 130,123 $ 133,827 $ 486,304 $ 383,025 Efficiency ratio 58.97 % 58.67 % 60.98 % 63.98 % 60.83 % 59.52 % 62.12 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,﻿

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Risk-Based Capital Data Common stock $ 1,123 $ 1,123 $ 1,123 $ 913 $ 913 $ 1,123 $ 913 Additional paid-in capital 1,029,002 1,025,607 1,022,417 498,937 496,918 1,029,002 496,918 Retained earnings 1,082,921 1,056,072 1,030,403 1,016,674 1,003,271 1,082,921 1,003,271 Treasury stock, at cost (209,880 ) (209,392 ) (208,946 ) (218,534 ) (218,436 ) (209,880 ) (218,436 ) Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net of deferred tax

liabilities (738,645 ) (740,236 ) (742,012 ) (356,477 ) (357,079 ) (738,645 ) (357,079 ) Disallowed deferred tax assets (275 ) (472 ) (1,150 ) (198 ) (383 ) (275 ) (383 ) CET1 capital 1,164,246 1,132,702 1,101,835 941,315 925,204 1,164,246 925,204 Trust-preferred securities 50,690 50,690 50,690 50,690 50,690 50,690 50,690 Other disallowed deferred tax

assets (69 ) (118 ) (287 ) (132 ) (255 ) (69 ) (255 ) Tier 1 capital 1,214,867 1,183,274 1,152,238 991,873 975,639 1,214,867 975,639 Tier 2 capital 242,652 240,121 235,825 233,656 232,792 242,652 232,792 Total capital $ 1,457,519 $ 1,423,395 $ 1,388,063 $ 1,225,529 $ 1,208,431 $ 1,457,519 $ 1,208,431 Risk-weighted assets $ 12,362,833 $ 12,180,416 $ 12,095,592 $ 10,019,434 $ 9,867,406 $ 12,362,833 $ 9,867,406 Adjusted average assets $ 13,439,744 $ 13,245,499 $ 12,965,450 $ 11,036,835 $ 10,959,119 $ 13,439,744 $ 10,959,119 Total capital to risk-weighted

assets 11.79 % 11.69 % 11.48 % 12.23 % 12.25 % 11.79 % 12.25 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets 9.83 % 9.71 % 9.53 % 9.90 % 9.89 % 9.83 % 9.89 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.42 % 9.30 % 9.11 % 9.39 % 9.38 % 9.42 % 9.38 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.04 % 8.93 % 8.89 % 8.99 % 8.90 % 9.04 % 8.90 % Tangible Common Equity Stockholders’ equity $ 1,865,130 $ 1,836,843 $ 1,804,733 $ 1,257,080 $ 1,269,264 $ 1,865,130 $ 1,269,264 Less: goodwill and other

intangible assets (750,436 ) (752,413 ) (754,621 ) (366,876 ) (367,961 ) (750,436 ) (367,961 ) Tangible common equity 1,114,694 1,084,430 1,050,112 890,204 901,303 1,114,694 901,303 Less: AOCI 38,036 36,567 40,264 40,910 13,402 38,036 13,402 Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI $ 1,152,730 $ 1,120,997 $ 1,090,376 $ 931,114 $ 914,705 $ 1,152,730 $ 914,705 Total assets $ 14,267,142 $ 13,969,140 $ 13,773,471 $ 11,422,555 $ 11,578,197 $ 14,267,142 $ 11,578,197 Less: goodwill and other

intangible assets (750,436 ) (752,413 ) (754,621 ) (366,876 ) (367,961 ) (750,436 ) (367,961 ) Tangible assets $ 13,516,706 $ 13,216,727 $ 13,018,850 $ 11,055,679 $ 11,210,236 $ 13,516,706 $ 11,210,236 Tangible common equity to

tangible assets 8.25 % 8.20 % 8.07 % 8.05 % 8.04 % 8.25 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets 8.53 % 8.48 % 8.38 % 8.42 % 8.16 % 8.53 % 8.16 % Tangible common equity to risk-

weighted assets 9.02 % 8.90 % 8.68 % 8.88 % 9.13 % 9.02 % 9.13 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.