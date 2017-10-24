First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”) (NASDAQ:FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $38.2 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $35.0 million, or $0.34 per share, for the second quarter of 2017, and $28.4 million, or $0.35 per share, for the third quarter of 2016.
Reported results for all periods presented were impacted by certain significant transactions, which include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods presented) and the net gain on the sale-leaseback transaction (third quarter of 2016). Excluding these certain significant transactions, earnings per share (1) was $0.37 for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $0.35 for the second quarter of 2017 and $0.32 for the third quarter of 2016.
SELECT THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Increased earnings per share to $0.37, up 6% from the third quarter of 2016 and 9% from the second quarter of 2017.
- Expanded net interest income to $120 million, up 32% from the third quarter of 2016 and 2% from the second quarter of 2017.
- Increased net interest margin to 3.86%, up from 3.60% for the third quarter of 2016 and down from 3.88% for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding acquired loan accretion, net interest margin (1) grew 2 basis points to 3.62% from the second quarter of 2017.
- Improved efficiency ratio (1) to 59%, down from 61% for the third quarter of 2016 and consistent with the second quarter of 2017.
- Grew loans to $10.4 billion, up 27% from September 30, 2016 and 6% annualized from June 30, 2017.
- Decreased non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO to 0.86%, down 10 basis points from September 30, 2016 and 21 basis points from June 30, 2017.
- Third quarter earnings was positively impacted by $0.02 due to securities gains resulting from the opportunistic repositioning of the securities portfolio and $0.02 due to a net benefit reflecting changes in Illinois tax rates.
“Performance for the quarter was both solid and active,” said Michael L. Scudder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Earnings per share increased to $0.37, up 9% from the prior quarter. Underlying business performance was steady, marked by increased lending and stable margins as well as comparatively higher credit provisioning. The quarter further reflected the anticipated loss of interchange revenue, legislatively required because of our growth over $10 billion in assets. The quarter also benefited from securities gains, as we modestly repositioned our portfolio, as well as certain tax benefits emanating from changes in Illinois’ corporate tax levels.”
Mr. Scudder concluded, “As we look forward, expectations for higher interest rates and improved operating conditions are high but, as yet, difficult to fully gauge. As we navigate this environment, the strength of our balance sheet and team leaves us well-positioned to both grow and drive operational efficiency. Our focus remains centered on helping our clients achieve financial success and the long-term interests of our stockholders.”
(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
|Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2017
|June 30, 2017
|September 30, 2016
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
(%)
|Assets:
|Other interest-earning assets
|$
|237,727
|$
|793
|1.32
|$
|262,206
|$
|686
|1.05
|$
|282,101
|$
|472
|0.67
|Securities (1)
|1,961,382
|11,586
|2.36
|1,983,341
|11,482
|2.32
|1,896,195
|10,752
|2.27
|Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and
Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock
|67,605
|312
|1.85
|57,073
|441
|3.09
|51,451
|261
|2.03
|Loans (1)
|10,277,420
|119,267
|4.60
|10,064,119
|115,949
|4.62
|8,067,900
|88,500
|4.36
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|12,544,134
|131,958
|4.18
|12,366,739
|128,558
|4.17
|10,297,647
|99,985
|3.87
|Cash and due from banks
|194,149
|188,886
|150,467
|Allowance for loan losses
|(99,249
|)
|(92,152
|)
|(84,088
|)
|Other assets
|1,516,732
|1,497,370
|958,299
|Total assets
|$
|14,155,766
|$
|13,960,843
|$
|11,322,325
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Savings deposits
|$
|2,040,609
|391
|0.08
|$
|2,072,343
|394
|0.08
|$
|1,655,604
|298
|0.07
|NOW accounts
|2,039,593
|809
|0.16
|2,010,152
|663
|0.13
|1,754,330
|338
|0.08
|Money market deposits
|1,928,962
|700
|0.14
|1,942,672
|648
|0.13
|1,680,886
|450
|0.11
|Time deposits
|1,559,966
|2,469
|0.63
|1,538,845
|2,024
|0.53
|1,248,425
|1,434
|0.46
|Borrowed funds
|648,275
|2,544
|1.56
|553,046
|2,099
|1.52
|605,177
|1,782
|1.17
|Senior and subordinated debt
|194,961
|3,110
|6.33
|194,819
|3,105
|6.39
|166,101
|2,632
|6.30
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,412,366
|10,023
|0.47
|8,311,877
|8,933
|0.43
|7,110,523
|6,934
|0.39
|Demand deposits
|3,574,012
|3,538,049
|2,806,851
|Total funding sources
|11,986,378
|11,849,926
|9,917,374
|Other liabilities
|313,741
|280,381
|143,249
|Stockholders’ equity – common
|1,855,647
|1,830,536
|1,261,702
|Total liabilities and
stockholders’ equity
|$
|14,155,766
|$
|13,960,843
|$
|11,322,325
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income/margin (1)
|121,935
|3.86
|119,625
|3.88
|93,051
|3.60
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|(2,042
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(2,079
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (1)
|$
|119,893
|$
|117,583
|$
|90,972
|Impact of acquired loan accretion (1)
|$
|7,581
|0.24
|$
|8,757
|0.28
|$
|4,555
|0.18
|Tax-equivalent net interest income/
margin, excluding the impact of
acquired loan accretion (1)
|$
|114,354
|3.62
|$
|110,868
|3.60
|$
|88,496
|3.42
|(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 35%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Net interest income increased by 2.0% from the second quarter of 2017 and 31.8% compared to the third quarter of 2016. The rise in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted primarily from higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in acquired loan accretion. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, higher interest rates, combined with loan growth and the acquisition of interest-earning assets and acquired loan accretion from the Standard Bancshares, Inc. (“Standard”) transaction early in the first quarter of 2017, contributed to the increase in net interest income.
Acquired loan accretion contributed $7.6 million, $8.8 million, and $4.6 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2017, the second quarter of 2017, and the third quarter of 2016, respectively.
Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.86%, consistent with the second quarter of 2017 and increasing by 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, tax-equivalent net interest margin reflected the negative impact of lower loan fees and a 4 basis point decrease in acquired loan accretion, largely offset by the positive impact of higher interest rates. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2016 was due to a 6 basis point increase in acquired loan accretion combined with the positive impact of higher interest rates. The cost of total average interest-bearing liabilities increased 4 basis points and 8 basis points from the second quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2016, respectively, as a result of higher interest rates.
For the third quarter of 2017, total average interest-earning assets rose by $177.4 million from the second quarter of 2017 and $2.2 billion from the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted from loan growth while the increase from the third quarter of 2016 reflected the impact of the Standard transaction, loan growth, and securities purchases.
Total average funding sources increased by $136.5 million from the second quarter of 2017 and $2.1 billion from the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2017 resulted from an increase in FHLB advances. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the rise in average funding sources was primarily impacted by deposits acquired in the Standard transaction.
|Fee-based Revenues and Total Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2017
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|12,561
|$
|12,153
|$
|10,708
|3.4
|17.3
|Wealth management fees
|10,169
|10,525
|8,495
|(3.4
|)
|19.7
|Card-based fees
|5,992
|8,832
|7,332
|(32.2
|)
|(18.3
|)
|Merchant servicing fees
|2,237
|3,197
|3,319
|(30.0
|)
|(32.6
|)
|Mortgage banking income
|2,246
|1,645
|3,394
|36.5
|(33.8
|)
|Capital market products income
|2,592
|2,217
|2,916
|16.9
|(11.1
|)
|Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|2,508
|2,659
|2,302
|(5.7
|)
|8.9
|Total fee-based revenues
|38,305
|41,228
|38,466
|(7.1
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Net gain on sale-leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|5,509
|—
|(100.0
|)
|Net securities gains
|3,197
|284
|187
|1,025.7
|1,609.6
|Other income
|1,846
|3,433
|1,691
|(46.2
|)
|9.2
|Total noninterest income
|$
|43,348
|$
|44,945
|$
|45,853
|(3.6
|)
|(5.5
|)
Total fee-based revenues of $38.3 million decreased by $2.9 million, or 7.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2017 and were consistent with the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in card-based fees compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the reduction in interchange revenue as the impact of the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin”) became effective in the third quarter of 2017. Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the negative impact of Durbin was offset by increased revenues across most categories due to the Standard transaction, combined with increased wealth management fees from the Premier Asset Management LLC (“Premier”) transaction.
Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the rise in service charges on deposit accounts was due to seasonally higher activity. The decline in merchant servicing fees reflected lower customer volumes, virtually offset by the decline in merchant card expense included in noninterest expense for each period presented.
Mortgage banking income resulted primarily from sales of $72.1 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market during the third quarter of 2017, compared to $59.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2016.
During the third quarter of 2016, the Company completed a sale-leaseback transaction of 55 branches that resulted in a pre-tax gain of $88.0 million, net of transaction related expenses, of which $5.5 million was immediately recognized and the remaining $82.5 million was deferred.
Net securities gains of $3.2 million were recognized during the third quarter of 2017 as a result of the opportunistic repositioning of the securities portfolio in light of current market conditions.
Other income in the second quarter of 2017 was impacted by net gains from the disposition of vacant branch properties and other miscellaneous items.
|Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2017
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Salaries and employee benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|$
|45,219
|$
|44,194
|$
|37,872
|2.3
|19.4
|Retirement and other employee benefits
|10,419
|10,381
|8,500
|0.4
|22.6
|Total salaries and employee benefits
|55,638
|54,575
|46,372
|1.9
|20.0
|Net occupancy and equipment expense
|12,115
|12,485
|10,755
|(3.0
|)
|12.6
|Professional services
|8,498
|9,112
|6,772
|(6.7
|)
|25.5
|Technology and related costs
|4,505
|4,485
|3,881
|0.4
|16.1
|Merchant card expense
|1,737
|2,632
|2,857
|(34.0
|)
|(39.2
|)
|Advertising and promotions
|1,852
|1,693
|1,941
|9.4
|(4.6
|)
|Cardholder expenses
|1,962
|1,682
|1,515
|16.6
|29.5
|Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense
|657
|1,631
|313
|(59.7
|)
|109.9
|Other expenses
|9,842
|10,282
|7,310
|(4.3
|)
|34.6
|Total noninterest expense excluding
certain significant transactions (1)
|96,806
|98,577
|81,716
|(1.8
|)
|18.5
|Acquisition and integration related expenses
|384
|1,174
|1,172
|(67.3
|)
|(67.2
|)
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|97,190
|$
|99,751
|$
|82,888
|(2.6
|)
|17.3
|(1) Total noninterest expense, excluding certain significant transactions, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Information discussion for detail.
Total noninterest expense decreased by 2.6% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and increased by 17.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by higher staffing levels. Professional services decreased compared to the second quarter of 2017 as a result of lower loan remediation costs. The decline in merchant card expense is in-line with the decrease in merchant servicing fees included in noninterest income for each period presented. Net OREO expense decreased from the second quarter of 2017 due primarily to lower valuation adjustments.
Compared to the third quarter of 2016, the increase in total noninterest expense largely resulted from operating costs associated with the Standard and Premier transactions, which impacted most expense categories. In addition, compensation costs associated with merit increases and investments in additional talent to support growth contributed to the rise in salaries and employee benefits. Professional services were impacted by certain costs associated with organizational growth. In addition, other expenses increased compared to the third quarter of 2016 due to a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments during the third quarter of 2016.
Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second and third quarters of 2017 resulted from the acquisitions of Standard and Premier completed during the first quarter of 2017. For the third quarter of 2016, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of NI Bancshares Corporation completed during the first quarter of 2016. These expenses fluctuate based on the size and timing of each transaction.
INCOME TAXES
The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 31.7%, compared to 35.9% for the second quarter of 2017, and 35.4% for the third quarter of 2016. Compared to both prior periods, the effective tax rate was impacted by the net benefit of changes in Illinois tax rates, which included a $2.8 million deferred tax asset benefit, partly offset by an increase in state income tax expense.
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY
|Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2017
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|3,462,612
|$
|3,410,748
|$
|2,849,399
|1.5
|21.5
|Agricultural
|437,721
|433,424
|409,571
|1.0
|6.9
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|1,960,367
|1,983,802
|1,537,181
|(1.2
|)
|27.5
|Multi-family
|711,101
|681,032
|625,324
|4.4
|13.7
|Construction
|545,666
|543,892
|401,857
|0.3
|35.8
|Other commercial real estate
|1,391,241
|1,383,937
|971,030
|0.5
|43.3
|Total commercial real estate
|4,608,375
|4,592,663
|3,535,392
|0.3
|30.3
|Total corporate loans
|8,508,708
|8,436,835
|6,794,362
|0.9
|25.2
|Home equity
|847,209
|865,656
|748,571
|(2.1
|)
|13.2
|1-4 family mortgages
|711,607
|614,818
|396,819
|15.7
|79.3
|Installment
|322,768
|314,850
|232,030
|2.5
|39.1
|Total consumer loans
|1,881,584
|1,795,324
|1,377,420
|4.8
|36.6
|Total loans
|$
|10,390,292
|$
|10,232,159
|$
|8,171,782
|1.5
|27.1
Total loans of $10.4 billion increased by 6.1%, annualized, from June 30, 2017, and 27.1% from September 30, 2016. Excluding loans acquired in the Standard transaction, total loans grew by 8.4% from September 30, 2016. Compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending businesses, and multi-family loans contributed to the rise in total loans. Construction loans increased compared to September 30, 2016, driven primarily by select commercial projects for which permanent financing is expected upon their completion. The addition of consumer loans contributed to the increase in total loans compared to both prior periods.
|Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2017
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Asset quality
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|65,176
|$
|79,196
|$
|44,289
|(17.7
|)
|47.2
|90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
interest (1)
|2,839
|2,059
|4,318
|37.9
|(34.3
|)
|Total non-performing loans
|68,015
|81,255
|48,607
|(16.3
|)
|39.9
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
(“TDRs”)
|1,813
|2,029
|2,368
|(10.6
|)
|(23.4
|)
|OREO
|19,873
|26,493
|28,049
|(25.0
|)
|(29.1
|)
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|89,701
|$
|109,777
|$
|79,024
|(18.3
|)
|13.5
|30-89 days past due loans (1)
|$
|28,868
|$
|19,081
|$
|26,140
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.63
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.54
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.65
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans plus
OREO
|0.86
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.96
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|94,814
|$
|92,371
|$
|85,308
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|95,814
|$
|93,371
|$
|86,308
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2)
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.06
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding
acquired loans
|1.09
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.13
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual
loans
|147.01
|%
|117.90
|%
|194.87
|%
|(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.
(2) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.
Total non-performing assets represented 0.86% of total loans and OREO at September 30, 2017, down from 1.07% at June 30, 2017 and 0.96% at September 30, 2016. Total OREO includes $5.9 million and $6.9 million as of September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively, that was acquired in the Standard transaction during the first quarter of 2017.
Non-performing assets decreased $20.1 million from June 30, 2017 due primarily to charge-offs on two corporate loan relationships originally identified as non-accrual in the second quarter of 2017, as well as the sale of an OREO property.
|Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|September 30,
2017
|% of
Total
|June 30,
2017
|% of
Total
|September 30,
2016
|% of
Total
|Net loan charge-offs (1):
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,237
|107.4
|$
|1,721
|42.7
|$
|1,145
|23.9
|Agricultural
|—
|—
|836
|20.7
|—
|—
|Office, retail, and industrial
|(1,811
|)
|(23.6
|)
|(8
|)
|(0.2
|)
|2,151
|44.9
|Multi-family
|(2
|)
|—
|(6
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(69
|)
|(1.4
|)
|Construction
|(25
|)
|(0.3
|)
|27
|0.7
|(9
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Other commercial real estate
|(19
|)
|(0.2
|)
|228
|5.7
|415
|8.6
|Consumer
|1,286
|16.7
|1,233
|30.6
|1,162
|24.2
|Total net loan charge-offs
|$
|7,666
|100.0
|$
|4,031
|100.0
|$
|4,795
|100.0
|Total recoveries included above
|$
|2,900
|$
|828
|$
|1,155
|Net loan charge-offs to average
loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.30
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.24
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.19
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.24
|%
|(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.30%, up from 0.16% and 0.24% for the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2016, respectively. Included within the third quarter of 2017 were charge-offs related to two corporate credits identified in the second quarter of 2017, partially offset by a large recovery on a single commercial real estate loan.
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
|Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Average for the Quarters Ended
|September 30, 2017
Percent Change From
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|June 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Demand deposits
|$
|3,574,012
|$
|3,538,049
|$
|2,806,851
|1.0
|27.3
|Savings deposits
|2,040,609
|2,072,343
|1,655,604
|(1.5
|)
|23.3
|NOW accounts
|2,039,593
|2,010,152
|1,754,330
|1.5
|16.3
|Money market accounts
|1,928,962
|1,942,672
|1,680,886
|(0.7
|)
|14.8
|Core deposits
|9,583,176
|9,563,216
|7,897,671
|0.2
|21.3
|Time deposits
|1,559,966
|1,538,845
|1,248,425
|1.4
|25.0
|Total deposits
|$
|11,143,142
|$
|11,102,061
|$
|9,146,096
|0.4
|21.8
Average core deposits of $9.6 billion for the third quarter of 2017 were consistent with the second quarter of 2017 and increased by 21.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016. The rise in average core deposits compared to the third quarter of 2016 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Standard transaction, which contributed $1.6 billion to average core deposits in the third quarter of 2017.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Capital Ratios
|As of
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|Company regulatory capital ratios:
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.79
|%
|11.69
|%
|12.23
|%
|12.25
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.83
|%
|9.71
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.89
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets
|9.42
|%
|9.30
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.38
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.04
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.90
|%
|Company tangible common equity ratios (1)(2):
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.25
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.05
|%
|8.04
|%
|Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (“AOCI”), to tangible assets
|8.53
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.42
|%
|8.16
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|9.02
|%
|8.90
|%
|8.88
|%
|9.13
|%
|(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity (“TCE”) represents common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.
The Company’s regulatory capital ratios improved compared to June 30, 2017 as a result of an increase in retained earnings, offset partly by the impact of loan growth on risk-weighted assets. Total capital and Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratios decreased compared to December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016 due to the Standard and Premier acquisitions.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share during the third quarter of 2017, which follows a dividend increase from $0.09 to $0.10 per common share during the second quarter of 2017.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the Company’s results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference ID 10112793 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on November 8, 2017. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected]
Press Release and Additional Information Available on Website
This press release and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the “Investor Relations” section of First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “target,” “continue,” “look forward,” or “assume” and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management’s control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or conditions after the date hereof.
Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to our future financial performance, the performance of our loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, anticipated trends in our business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, including estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of consummated transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should refer to the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as our subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, these risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Other sections of such reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact our business and financial performance.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings per share (“EPS”), excluding certain significant transactions, the efficiency ratio, total noninterest expense, excluding certain significant transactions, return on average assets, excluding certain significant transactions, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain significant transactions.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, total noninterest expense, return on average assets, and return on average tangible common equity, all excluding certain significant transactions. Certain significant transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses (all periods presented), a net gain related to a sale-leaseback transaction (third quarter of 2016), and a lease cancellation fee (fourth quarter of 2016). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, total noninterest expense, return on average assets, and return on average tangible common equity is useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion facilitates better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 35% tax rate. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that the tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.
In management’s view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company’s use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution’s capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders’ equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders’ equity.
Although intended to enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
About the Company
First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in the Midwest, with over $14 billion in assets and $10 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, equipment leasing, treasury management, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through over 130 locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI. First Midwest’s website is www.firstmidwest.com.
Contact Information
|Investors:
|Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(630) 875-7273
[email protected]
|Media:
|James M. Roolf
SVP, Corporate Relations Officer
(630) 875-7533
[email protected]
Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|Period-End Balance Sheet
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|174,147
|$
|181,171
|$
|174,268
|$
|155,055
|$
|139,538
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|252,753
|103,181
|74,892
|107,093
|362,153
|Trading securities, at fair value
|20,425
|19,545
|19,130
|17,920
|18,351
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|1,732,984
|1,908,248
|1,937,124
|1,919,450
|1,964,030
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|14,638
|17,353
|17,742
|22,291
|20,337
|FHLB and FRB stock
|69,708
|66,333
|46,306
|59,131
|53,506
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|3,462,612
|3,410,748
|3,370,780
|2,827,658
|2,849,399
|Agricultural
|437,721
|433,424
|422,784
|389,496
|409,571
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|1,960,367
|1,983,802
|1,988,979
|1,581,967
|1,537,181
|Multi-family
|711,101
|681,032
|671,710
|614,052
|625,324
|Construction
|545,666
|543,892
|568,460
|451,540
|401,857
|Other commercial real estate
|1,391,241
|1,383,937
|1,357,781
|979,528
|971,030
|Home equity
|847,209
|865,656
|880,667
|747,983
|748,571
|1-4 family mortgages
|711,607
|614,818
|540,148
|423,922
|396,819
|Installment
|322,768
|314,850
|253,061
|237,999
|232,030
|Total loans
|10,390,292
|10,232,159
|10,054,370
|8,254,145
|8,171,782
|Allowance for loan losses
|(94,814
|)
|(92,371
|)
|(88,163
|)
|(86,083
|)
|(85,308
|)
|Net loans
|10,295,478
|10,139,788
|9,966,207
|8,168,062
|8,086,474
|OREO
|19,873
|26,493
|29,140
|26,083
|28,049
|Premises, furniture, and equipment, net
|131,295
|135,745
|140,653
|82,577
|82,443
|Investment in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
|279,639
|278,353
|276,960
|219,746
|219,064
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|750,436
|752,413
|754,621
|366,876
|367,961
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|525,766
|340,517
|336,428
|278,271
|236,291
|Total assets
|$
|14,267,142
|$
|13,969,140
|$
|13,773,471
|$
|11,422,555
|$
|11,578,197
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,580,922
|$
|3,525,905
|$
|3,492,987
|$
|2,766,748
|$
|2,766,265
|Interest-bearing deposits
|7,627,575
|7,473,815
|7,463,554
|6,061,855
|6,339,839
|Total deposits
|11,208,497
|10,999,720
|10,956,541
|8,828,603
|9,106,104
|Borrowed funds
|700,536
|639,333
|547,923
|879,008
|639,539
|Senior and subordinated debt
|195,028
|194,886
|194,745
|194,603
|309,444
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|297,951
|298,358
|269,529
|263,261
|253,846
|Stockholders’ equity
|1,865,130
|1,836,843
|1,804,733
|1,257,080
|1,269,264
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|14,267,142
|$
|13,969,140
|$
|13,773,471
|$
|11,422,555
|$
|11,578,197
|Stockholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (“AOCI”)
|$
|1,903,166
|$
|1,873,410
|$
|1,844,997
|$
|1,297,990
|$
|1,282,666
|Stockholders’ equity, common
|1,865,130
|1,836,843
|1,804,733
|1,257,080
|1,269,264
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
| September 30,
2016
|September 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Income Statement
|Interest income
|$
|129,916
|$
|126,516
|$
|123,699
|$
|96,328
|$
|97,906
|$
|380,131
|$
|282,004
|Interest expense
|10,023
|8,933
|8,502
|8,304
|6,934
|27,458
|20,337
|Net interest income
|119,893
|117,583
|115,197
|88,024
|90,972
|352,673
|261,667
|Provision for loan losses
|10,109
|8,239
|4,918
|5,307
|9,998
|23,266
|25,676
|Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
|109,784
|109,344
|110,279
|82,717
|80,974
|329,407
|235,991
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposit
accounts
|12,561
|12,153
|11,365
|10,315
|10,708
|36,079
|30,350
|Wealth management fees
|10,169
|10,525
|9,660
|8,375
|8,495
|30,354
|24,696
|Card-based fees
|5,992
|8,832
|8,116
|7,462
|7,332
|22,940
|21,642
|Merchant servicing fees
|2,237
|3,197
|3,135
|3,016
|3,319
|8,569
|9,517
|Mortgage banking income
|2,246
|1,645
|1,888
|3,537
|3,394
|5,779
|6,625
|Capital market products
income
|2,592
|2,217
|1,376
|1,827
|2,916
|6,185
|8,197
|Other service charges,
commissions, and fees
|2,508
|2,659
|2,307
|2,575
|2,302
|7,474
|6,967
|Total fee-based revenues
|38,305
|41,228
|37,847
|37,107
|38,466
|117,380
|107,994
|Net securities gains
|3,197
|284
|—
|323
|187
|3,481
|1,097
|Net gain on sale-leaseback
transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5,509
|—
|5,509
|Other income
|1,846
|3,433
|2,104
|2,281
|1,691
|7,383
|5,001
|Total noninterest income
|43,348
|44,945
|39,951
|39,711
|45,853
|128,244
|119,601
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee
benefits:
|Salaries and wages
|45,219
|44,194
|44,890
|39,257
|37,872
|134,303
|112,084
|Retirement and other
employee benefits
|10,419
|10,381
|10,882
|8,160
|8,500
|31,682
|25,149
|Total salaries and
employee benefits
|55,638
|54,575
|55,772
|47,417
|46,372
|165,985
|137,233
|Net occupancy and
equipment expense
|12,115
|12,485
|12,325
|10,774
|10,755
|36,925
|30,380
|Professional services
|8,498
|9,112
|8,463
|7,138
|6,772
|26,073
|17,984
|Technology and related costs
|4,505
|4,485
|4,433
|3,514
|3,881
|13,423
|11,251
|Merchant card expense
|1,737
|2,632
|2,585
|2,603
|2,857
|6,954
|8,179
|Advertising and promotions
|1,852
|1,693
|1,066
|2,330
|1,941
|4,611
|5,457
|Cardholder expenses
|1,962
|1,682
|1,764
|1,426
|1,515
|5,408
|4,386
|Net OREO expense
|657
|1,631
|1,700
|925
|313
|3,988
|2,099
|Other expenses
|9,842
|10,282
|9,969
|8,050
|7,310
|30,093
|23,052
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|384
|1,174
|18,565
|7,542
|1,172
|20,123
|6,810
|Lease cancellation fee
|—
|—
|—
|950
|—
|—
|—
|Total noninterest expense
|97,190
|99,751
|116,642
|92,669
|82,888
|313,583
|246,831
|Income before income tax
expense
|55,942
|54,538
|33,588
|29,759
|43,939
|144,068
|108,761
|Income tax expense
|17,707
|19,588
|10,733
|9,041
|15,537
|48,028
|37,130
|Net income
|$
|38,235
|$
|34,950
|$
|22,855
|$
|20,718
|$
|28,402
|$
|96,040
|$
|71,631
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|$
|37,895
|$
|34,614
|$
|22,621
|$
|20,501
|$
|28,078
|$
|95,130
|$
|70,805
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
certain significant
transactions (1)
|$
|38,125
|$
|35,318
|$
|33,760
|$
|25,596
|$
|25,476
|$
|107,204
|$
|71,586
|Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) Certain significant transactions that are recorded in various periods presented include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions, the lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company’s planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation, and a net gain on a sale-leaseback transaction.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2017
|June 30, 2017
|March 31, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|September 30, 2016
|September 30, 2017
|September 30, 2016
|Earnings Per Share
|Basic earnings per common
share (“EPS”)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
|Diluted EPS, excluding certain
significant transactions (1) (6)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.90
|Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data
|Book value
|$
|18.16
|$
|17.88
|$
|17.56
|$
|15.46
|$
|15.61
|$
|18.16
|$
|15.61
|Tangible book value
|$
|10.85
|$
|10.55
|$
|10.22
|$
|10.95
|$
|11.08
|$
|10.85
|$
|11.08
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|Closing price at period end
|$
|23.42
|$
|23.31
|$
|23.68
|$
|25.23
|$
|19.36
|$
|23.42
|$
|19.36
|Closing price to book value
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|1.6
|1.2
|1.3
|1.2
|Period end shares outstanding
|102,722
|102,741
|102,757
|81,325
|81,324
|102,722
|81,324
|Period end treasury shares
|9,626
|9,604
|9,586
|9,959
|9,957
|9,626
|9,957
|Common dividends
|$
|10,411
|$
|10,256
|$
|9,126
|$
|7,315
|$
|7,408
|$
|29,793
|$
|21,876
|Key Ratios/Data
|Return on average common
equity (2)
|8.10
|%
|7.58
|%
|5.20
|%
|6.42
|%
|8.85
|%
|7.00
|%
|7.72
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity (2)
|14.03
|%
|13.37
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.35
|%
|12.85
|%
|12.40
|%
|11.27
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, excluding
certain significant
transactions (1) (2) (6)
|14.11
|%
|13.64
|%
|13.99
|%
|11.60
|%
|11.69
|%
|13.91
|%
|11.39
|%
|Return on average assets (2)
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.89
|%
|Return on average assets,
excluding certain significant
transactions (1) (2) (6)
|1.08
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.90
|%
|Loans to deposits
|92.70
|%
|93.02
|%
|91.77
|%
|93.49
|%
|89.74
|%
|92.70
|%
|89.74
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|58.97
|%
|58.67
|%
|60.98
|%
|63.98
|%
|60.83
|%
|59.52
|%
|62.12
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.86
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.66
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning
assets (3)
|4.18
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.87
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.94
|%
|Cost of funds (4)
|0.33
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.29
|%
|Net noninterest expense to
average assets
|1.60
|%
|1.58
|%
|2.27
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.66
|%
|Effective income tax rate
|31.65
|%
|35.92
|%
|31.95
|%
|30.38
|%
|35.36
|%
|33.34
|%
|34.14
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Total capital to risk-weighted
assets (1)
|11.79
|%
|11.69
|%
|11.48
|%
|12.23
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.79
|%
|12.25
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
assets (1)
|9.83
|%
|9.71
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.89
|%
|9.83
|%
|9.89
|%
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets (1)
|9.42
|%
|9.30
|%
|9.11
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.38
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (1)
|9.04
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.04
|%
|8.90
|%
|Tangible common equity to
tangible assets (1)
|8.25
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.07
|%
|8.05
|%
|8.04
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.04
|%
|Tangible common equity,
excluding AOCI, to tangible
assets (1)
|8.53
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.42
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.53
|%
|8.16
|%
|Tangible common equity to
risk-weighted assets (1)
|9.02
|%
|8.90
|%
|8.68
|%
|8.88
|%
|9.13
|%
|9.02
|%
|9.13
|%
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|September 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Asset Quality Performance Data
|Non-performing assets
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|41,504
|$
|51,400
|$
|21,514
|$
|29,938
|$
|13,823
|$
|41,504
|$
|13,823
|Agricultural
|380
|387
|1,283
|181
|184
|380
|184
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|12,221
|15,031
|19,505
|17,277
|17,670
|12,221
|17,670
|Multi-family
|153
|158
|163
|311
|316
|153
|316
|Construction
|146
|197
|198
|286
|287
|146
|287
|Other commercial real estate
|2,239
|3,736
|3,858
|2,892
|3,361
|2,239
|3,361
|Consumer
|8,533
|8,287
|7,773
|8,404
|8,648
|8,533
|8,648
|Total non-accrual loans
|65,176
|79,196
|54,294
|59,289
|44,289
|65,176
|44,289
|90 days or more past due loans,
still accruing interest
|2,839
|2,059
|2,633
|5,009
|4,318
|2,839
|4,318
|Total non-performing loans
|68,015
|81,255
|56,927
|64,298
|48,607
|68,015
|48,607
|Accruing TDRs
|1,813
|2,029
|2,112
|2,291
|2,368
|1,813
|2,368
|OREO
|19,873
|26,493
|29,140
|26,083
|28,049
|19,873
|28,049
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|89,701
|$
|109,777
|$
|88,179
|$
|92,672
|$
|79,024
|$
|89,701
|$
|79,024
|30-89 days past due loans
|$
|28,868
|$
|19,081
|$
|23,641
|$
|21,043
|$
|26,140
|$
|28,868
|$
|26,140
|Allowance for credit losses
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|94,814
|$
|92,371
|$
|88,163
|$
|86,083
|$
|85,308
|$
|94,814
|$
|85,308
|Reserve for unfunded
commitments
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Total allowance for credit
losses
|$
|95,814
|$
|93,371
|$
|89,163
|$
|87,083
|$
|86,308
|$
|95,814
|$
|86,308
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|10,109
|$
|8,239
|$
|4,918
|$
|5,307
|$
|9,998
|$
|23,266
|$
|25,676
|Net charge-offs by category
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,237
|$
|1,721
|$
|1,894
|$
|3,540
|$
|1,145
|$
|11,852
|$
|3,991
|Agricultural
|—
|836
|514
|—
|—
|1,350
|—
|Commercial real estate:
|Office, retail, and industrial
|(1,811
|)
|(8
|)
|(848
|)
|165
|2,151
|(2,667
|)
|4,205
|Multi-family
|(2
|)
|(6
|)
|(28
|)
|17
|(69
|)
|(36
|)
|193
|Construction
|(25
|)
|27
|(222
|)
|(12
|)
|(9
|)
|(220
|)
|90
|Other commercial real estate
|(19
|)
|228
|307
|(111
|)
|415
|516
|2,519
|Consumer
|1,286
|1,233
|1,221
|933
|1,162
|3,740
|3,000
|Total net charge-offs
|$
|7,666
|$
|4,031
|$
|2,838
|$
|4,532
|$
|4,795
|$
|14,535
|$
|13,998
|Total recoveries included above
|$
|2,900
|$
|828
|$
|3,440
|$
|1,489
|$
|1,155
|$
|7,168
|$
|3,274
|Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|Asset Quality ratios
|Non-accrual loans to total loans
|0.63
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.54
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.65
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.59
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans plus OREO
|0.86
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.96
|%
|Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance
for credit losses
|7.41
|%
|9.32
|%
|7.74
|%
|9.48
|%
|8.00
|%
|Non-accrual loans to total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.38
|%
|Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5)
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.06
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans
|1.09
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.13
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
|147.01
|%
|117.90
|%
|164.22
|%
|146.88
|%
|194.87
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|140.87
|%
|114.91
|%
|156.63
|%
|135.44
|%
|177.56
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (2)
|0.30
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
|Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 35%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of average total funding sources.
(5) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.
(6) Certain significant transactions that are recorded in various periods presented include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions, the lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company’s planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation, and a net gain on a sale-leaseback transaction.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|September 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Earnings Per Share
|Net income
|$
|38,235
|$
|34,950
|$
|22,855
|$
|20,718
|$
|28,402
|$
|96,040
|$
|71,631
|Net income applicable to non-
vested restricted shares
|(340
|)
|(336
|)
|(234
|)
|(217
|)
|(324
|)
|(910
|)
|(826
|)
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|37,895
|34,614
|22,621
|20,501
|28,078
|95,130
|70,805
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|384
|1,174
|18,565
|7,542
|1,172
|20,123
|6,810
|Tax effect of acquisition and
integration related expenses
|(154
|)
|(470
|)
|(7,426
|)
|(3,017
|)
|(469
|)
|(8,049
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Lease cancellation fee
|—
|—
|—
|950
|—
|—
|—
|Tax effect of lease cancellation
fee
|—
|—
|—
|(380
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Net gain on sale-leaseback
transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(5,509
|)
|—
|(5,509
|)
|Tax effect of net gain on sale-
leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,204
|—
|2,204
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
certain significant
transactions (1)
|$
|38,125
|$
|35,318
|$
|33,760
|$
|25,596
|$
|25,476
|$
|107,204
|$
|71,586
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Weighted-average common
shares outstanding (basic)
|101,752
|101,743
|100,411
|80,415
|80,396
|101,307
|79,589
|Dilutive effect of common
stock equivalents
|20
|20
|21
|15
|13
|20
|13
|Weighted-average diluted
common shares
outstanding
|101,772
|101,763
|100,432
|80,430
|80,409
|101,327
|79,602
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
|Diluted EPS, excluding certain
significant transactions (1)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.90
|Anti-dilutive shares not included
in the computation of diluted
EPS
|190
|195
|343
|445
|454
|242
|510
|Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Noninterest expense
|$
|97,190
|$
|99,751
|$
|116,642
|$
|92,669
|$
|82,888
|$
|313,583
|$
|246,831
|Less:
|Net OREO expense
|(657
|)
|(1,631
|)
|(1,700
|)
|(925
|)
|(313
|)
|(3,988
|)
|(2,099
|)
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|(384
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(18,565
|)
|(7,542
|)
|(1,172
|)
|(20,123
|)
|(6,810
|)
|Lease cancellation fee
|—
|—
|—
|(950
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|$
|96,149
|$
|96,946
|$
|96,377
|$
|83,252
|$
|81,403
|$
|289,472
|$
|237,922
|Tax-equivalent net interest
income (2)
|$
|121,935
|$
|119,625
|$
|117,251
|$
|90,088
|$
|93,051
|$
|358,811
|$
|268,246
|Fee-based revenues
|38,305
|41,228
|37,847
|37,107
|38,466
|117,380
|107,994
|Add:
|Other income, excluding
BOLI income
|422
|2,022
|844
|1,310
|762
|3,288
|2,325
|BOLI
|1,424
|1,411
|1,260
|971
|929
|4,095
|2,676
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
of BOLI
|949
|941
|840
|647
|619
|2,730
|1,784
|Total
|$
|163,035
|$
|165,227
|$
|158,042
|$
|130,123
|$
|133,827
|$
|486,304
|$
|383,025
|Efficiency ratio
|58.97
|%
|58.67
|%
|60.98
|%
|63.98
|%
|60.83
|%
|59.52
|%
|62.12
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|September 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Risk-Based Capital Data
|Common stock
|$
|1,123
|$
|1,123
|$
|1,123
|$
|913
|$
|913
|$
|1,123
|$
|913
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,029,002
|1,025,607
|1,022,417
|498,937
|496,918
|1,029,002
|496,918
|Retained earnings
|1,082,921
|1,056,072
|1,030,403
|1,016,674
|1,003,271
|1,082,921
|1,003,271
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(209,880
|)
|(209,392
|)
|(208,946
|)
|(218,534
|)
|(218,436
|)
|(209,880
|)
|(218,436
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net of deferred tax
liabilities
|(738,645
|)
|(740,236
|)
|(742,012
|)
|(356,477
|)
|(357,079
|)
|(738,645
|)
|(357,079
|)
|Disallowed deferred tax assets
|(275
|)
|(472
|)
|(1,150
|)
|(198
|)
|(383
|)
|(275
|)
|(383
|)
|CET1 capital
|1,164,246
|1,132,702
|1,101,835
|941,315
|925,204
|1,164,246
|925,204
|Trust-preferred securities
|50,690
|50,690
|50,690
|50,690
|50,690
|50,690
|50,690
|Other disallowed deferred tax
assets
|(69
|)
|(118
|)
|(287
|)
|(132
|)
|(255
|)
|(69
|)
|(255
|)
|Tier 1 capital
|1,214,867
|1,183,274
|1,152,238
|991,873
|975,639
|1,214,867
|975,639
|Tier 2 capital
|242,652
|240,121
|235,825
|233,656
|232,792
|242,652
|232,792
|Total capital
|$
|1,457,519
|$
|1,423,395
|$
|1,388,063
|$
|1,225,529
|$
|1,208,431
|$
|1,457,519
|$
|1,208,431
|Risk-weighted assets
|$
|12,362,833
|$
|12,180,416
|$
|12,095,592
|$
|10,019,434
|$
|9,867,406
|$
|12,362,833
|$
|9,867,406
|Adjusted average assets
|$
|13,439,744
|$
|13,245,499
|$
|12,965,450
|$
|11,036,835
|$
|10,959,119
|$
|13,439,744
|$
|10,959,119
|Total capital to risk-weighted
assets
|11.79
|%
|11.69
|%
|11.48
|%
|12.23
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.79
|%
|12.25
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
assets
|9.83
|%
|9.71
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.89
|%
|9.83
|%
|9.89
|%
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets
|9.42
|%
|9.30
|%
|9.11
|%
|9.39
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.38
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.04
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.04
|%
|8.90
|%
|Tangible Common Equity
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,865,130
|$
|1,836,843
|$
|1,804,733
|$
|1,257,080
|$
|1,269,264
|$
|1,865,130
|$
|1,269,264
|Less: goodwill and other
intangible assets
|(750,436
|)
|(752,413
|)
|(754,621
|)
|(366,876
|)
|(367,961
|)
|(750,436
|)
|(367,961
|)
|Tangible common equity
|1,114,694
|1,084,430
|1,050,112
|890,204
|901,303
|1,114,694
|901,303
|Less: AOCI
|38,036
|36,567
|40,264
|40,910
|13,402
|38,036
|13,402
|Tangible common equity,
excluding AOCI
|$
|1,152,730
|$
|1,120,997
|$
|1,090,376
|$
|931,114
|$
|914,705
|$
|1,152,730
|$
|914,705
|Total assets
|$
|14,267,142
|$
|13,969,140
|$
|13,773,471
|$
|11,422,555
|$
|11,578,197
|$
|14,267,142
|$
|11,578,197
|Less: goodwill and other
intangible assets
|(750,436
|)
|(752,413
|)
|(754,621
|)
|(366,876
|)
|(367,961
|)
|(750,436
|)
|(367,961
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|13,516,706
|$
|13,216,727
|$
|13,018,850
|$
|11,055,679
|$
|11,210,236
|$
|13,516,706
|$
|11,210,236
|Tangible common equity to
tangible assets
|8.25
|%
|8.20
|%
|8.07
|%
|8.05
|%
|8.04
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.04
|%
|Tangible common equity,
excluding AOCI, to tangible
assets
|8.53
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.42
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.53
|%
|8.16
|%
|Tangible common equity to risk-
weighted assets
|9.02
|%
|8.90
|%
|8.68
|%
|8.88
|%
|9.13
|%
|9.02
|%
|9.13
|%
|Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As of or for the
|Quarters Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2017
|June 30,
2017
|March 31,
2017
|December 31,
2016
|September 30,
2016
|September 30,
2017
|September 30,
2016
|Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity
|Net income applicable to
common shares
|$
|37,895
|$
|34,614
|$
|22,621
|$
|20,501
|$
|28,078
|$
|95,130
|$
|70,805
|Intangibles amortization
|1,931
|2,163
|1,965
|1,207
|1,245
|6,059
|3,475
|Tax effect of intangibles
amortization
|(772
|)
|(865
|)
|(786
|)
|(483
|)
|(498
|)
|(2,424
|)
|(1,390
|)
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
intangibles amortization
|39,054
|35,912
|23,800
|21,225
|28,825
|98,765
|72,890
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|384
|1,174
|18,565
|7,542
|1,172
|20,123
|6,810
|Tax effect of acquisition and
integration related expenses
|(154
|)
|(470
|)
|(7,426
|)
|(3,017
|)
|(469
|)
|(8,049
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Lease cancellation fee
|—
|—
|—
|950
|—
|—
|—
|Tax effect of lease cancellation
fee
|—
|—
|—
|(380
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Net gain on sale-leaseback
transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(5,509
|)
|—
|(5,509
|)
|Tax effect of net gain on sale-
leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,204
|—
|2,204
|Net income applicable to
common shares, excluding
intangibles amortization
and certain significant
transactions (1)
|$
|39,284
|$
|36,616
|$
|34,939
|$
|26,320
|$
|26,223
|$
|110,839
|$
|73,671
|Average stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,855,647
|$
|1,830,536
|$
|1,763,538
|$
|1,269,993
|$
|1,261,702
|1,816,911
|$
|1,225,396
|Less: average intangible assets
|(751,366
|)
|(753,521
|)
|(750,589
|)
|(367,328
|)
|(369,281
|)
|(751,828
|)
|(361,697
|)
|Average tangible common
equity
|$
|1,104,281
|$
|1,077,015
|$
|1,012,949
|$
|902,665
|$
|892,421
|$
|1,065,083
|$
|863,699
|Return on average common
equity (3)
|8.10
|%
|7.58
|%
|5.20
|%
|6.42
|%
|8.85
|%
|7.00
|%
|7.72
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity (3)
|14.03
|%
|13.37
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.35
|%
|12.85
|%
|12.40
|%
|11.27
|%
|Return on average tangible
common equity, excluding
certain significant
transactions (1) (3)
|14.11
|%
|13.64
|%
|13.99
|%
|11.60
|%
|11.69
|%
|13.91
|%
|11.39
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|Net income
|$
|38,235
|$
|34,950
|$
|22,855
|$
|20,718
|$
|28,402
|$
|96,040
|$
|71,631
|Acquisition and integration
related expenses
|384
|1,174
|18,565
|7,542
|1,172
|20,123
|6,810
|Tax effect of acquisition and
integration related expenses
|(154
|)
|(470
|)
|(7,426
|)
|(3,017
|)
|(469
|)
|(8,049
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Lease cancellation fee
|—
|—
|—
|950
|—
|—
|—
|Tax effect of lease cancellation
fee
|—
|—
|—
|(380
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Net gain on sale-leaseback
transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(5,509
|)
|—
|(5,509
|)
|Tax effect of net gain on sale-
leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,204
|—
|2,204
|Net income, excluding
certain significant
transactions (1)
|$
|38,465
|$
|35,654
|$
|33,994
|$
|25,813
|$
|25,800
|$
|108,114
|$
|72,412
|Average assets
|$
|14,155,766
|$
|13,960,843
|$
|13,673,125
|$
|11,380,108
|$
|11,322,325
|$
|13,931,679
|$
|10,784,532
|Return on average assets (3)
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.89
|%
|Return on average assets,
excluding certain significant
transactions (1) (3)
|1.08
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.90
|%
|Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1) Certain significant transactions that are recorded in various periods presented include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions, the lease cancellation fee recognized as a result of the Company’s planned 2018 corporate headquarters relocation, and a net gain on a sale-leaseback transaction.
(2) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 35%.
(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- CORRECTION: Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - October 24, 2017
- Grupo Elektra Announces 43% Growth in Operating Profit to Ps.3,269 Million in 3Q17 - October 24, 2017
- Cortex Business Solutions Reports Fiscal 2017 Financial Results - October 24, 2017