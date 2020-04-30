First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the “Bank”) and Park Bank, today reported results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $52.1 million, or $0.47 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $46.1 million, or $0.43 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter of 2020 results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to it, resulting in a higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. In addition, the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard on January 1, 2020 added to the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and impacted certain asset quality metrics and comparability to prior periods. Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses.

SELECT FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Generated EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.47 and $0.43 for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Comparability between quarters was impacted by: $0.19 per share, or $28.0 million, of loan loss provision for the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ACL. $0.04 per share, or $5.4 million, of acquisition and integration related expenses, compared to $0.04 and $0.03 in the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively.

Produced net interest income of $144 million at a net margin of 3.54%, down 18 and 50 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively, reflective of lower interest rates.

Grew loans to $14 billion, up 35%, annualized from December 31, 2019 and 21% from March 31, 2019.

Consistent underlying credit performance, recognizing the comparative impact of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard, the acquisition of Park Bank, and the impact of COVID-19, Expanded the ACL to 1.62% of total loans, compared to 0.85% and 0.91% as of December 31 and March 31, 2019, respectively. $76 million, or 54 basis points, as a result of CECL adoption, $28 million, or 20 basis points, due to the estimated impact of COVID-19, and $16 million, or 11 basis points, resulting from the Park Bank acquisition. Non-performing assets increased to $174 million, or 1.24% of total loans plus foreclosed assets, as compared to 0.85% and 0.79% at the end of the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. This increase includes: 0.33% attributed to the reclassification of acquired loans stemming from the adoption of CECL. Incurred net loan charge-offs of 0.37% of average loans, up from 0.33% and 0.32% for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively, with the increase due to the CECL impact of purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Maintained total average deposits of $13 billion, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 10% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Completed the acquisition of Park Bank on March 9, 2020, adding approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans.

“I am very proud of how First Midwest has pulled together to help each other, our clients and communities,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “COVID-19 is a public health crisis and the environment we face is unprecedented. Governmental response has quickly evolved and asked us to do the same. There is a tremendous “can do” spirit across our team of 2,300 colleagues, as we have stood alongside our clients and communities to support them at a time when they need us the most.”

Mr. Scudder concluded, “While no one can predict the path ahead, the economic ramifications of the crisis will be challenging for all of us. But, as one of the largest independent banks in the marketplace, our commitment to our mission – to help our clients achieve financial success – remains unwavering. Importantly, our financial position is strong with ample capital and liquidity, leaving us ready to deliver on that commitment as we move forward, all to the long-term benefit of our colleagues, clients, communities and stockholders.”

PARK BANK ACQUISITION

On March 9, 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of Park Bank, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At closing, the Company added approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans. The merger consideration totaled $174.4 million and consisted of 4.9 million shares of Company common stock and $102.5 million of cash. All operating systems are expected to be converted to our operating platforms during the second quarter of 2020.

ADOPTION OF THE CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES STANDARD

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted CECL, which requires the Company to present financial assets measured at amortized cost at the net amount expected to be collected, considering an entity’s current estimate of all expected credit losses. Adoption of this standard increased the allowance for credit losses by $76 million, which includes $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments and $44 million attributable to purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and non-PCD acquired loans.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

As one of the largest independent banks in Chicago, our mission is to help clients achieve financial success. We are committed to using our strong capital levels and ample liquidity to provide maximum support to our clients and communities during this unprecedented time. The programs and services First Midwest is offering to clients include:

Consumer, mortgage, auto loan payment deferrals

Small business payment deferrals

Consumer and small business fee assistance programs

Suspension of foreclosure and repossession actions

Wide range of financial accommodations for our Commercial clients based on individual circumstances

Participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program

In addition, First Midwest has committed $2.5 million from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support the immediate and long-term needs of the communities it serves.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 164,351 $ 816 2.00 $ 204,001 $ 1,223 2.38 $ 125,615 $ 728 2.35 Securities(1) 3,066,574 20,757 2.71 2,893,856 19,989 2.76 2,371,692 16,387 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock 126,643 1,387 4.38 117,994 881 2.99 79,821 952 4.77 Loans(1) 13,073,752 148,420 4.57 12,753,436 155,863 4.85 11,458,233 145,531 5.15 Total interest-earning assets(1) 16,431,320 171,380 4.19 15,969,287 177,956 4.43 14,035,361 163,598 4.72 Cash and due from banks 261,336 241,616 202,101 Allowance for loan losses (179,392 ) (112,623 ) (107,520 ) Other assets 1,891,557 1,790,878 1,537,897 Total assets $ 18,404,821 $ 17,889,158 $ 15,667,839 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Savings deposits $ 2,069,163 164 0.03 $ 2,044,386 220 0.04 $ 2,037,831 346 0.07 NOW accounts 2,273,156 1,630 0.29 2,291,667 2,172 0.38 2,083,366 2,162 0.42 Money market deposits 2,227,707 3,099 0.56 2,178,518 3,980 0.72 1,809,234 2,349 0.53 Time deposits 2,932,466 12,224 1.68 3,033,903 13,554 1.77 2,647,316 11,745 1.80 Borrowed funds 2,007,700 5,841 1.17 1,559,326 4,579 1.17 877,995 3,551 1.64 Senior and subordinated debt 234,053 3,694 6.35 233,848 3,740 6.35 203,899 3,313 6.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,744,245 26,652 0.91 11,341,648 28,245 0.99 9,659,641 23,466 0.99 Demand deposits 3,884,015 3,862,157 3,587,480 Total funding sources 15,628,260 0.69 15,203,805 0.74 13,247,121 0.72 Other liabilities 361,404 326,156 282,437 Stockholders’ equity – common 2,415,157 2,359,197 2,138,281 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,404,821 $ 17,889,158 $ 15,667,839 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin(1) 144,728 3.54 149,711 3.72 140,132 4.04 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,153 ) (1,352 ) (1,108 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 143,575 $ 148,359 $ 139,024 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 6,946 0.17 $ 9,657 0.24 $ 6,369 0.18 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin, adjusted(1) $ 137,782 3.37 $ 140,054 3.48 $ 133,763 3.86

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was down 3.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 3.3% from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from lower interest rates and lower acquired loan accretion, partially offset by lower cost of funds and the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park Bank transaction that closed in March 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the increase in net interest income was driven primarily by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bank (“Bridgeview”) transaction that closed in May 2019, growth in loans and securities, and lower cost of funds, significantly offset by lower interest rates.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.9 million, $9.7 million, and $6.4 million to net interest income for the first quarter of 2020, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.54%, decreasing 18 and 50 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.37%, down 11 and 49 basis points from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, partially offset by lower cost of funds. The decline in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to lower interest rates and actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity.

For the first quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets rose by $462.0 million and $2.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Park Bank transaction in the first quarter of 2020, securities purchases, and loan growth. In addition, the increase in average interest-earning assets compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by the assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction.

Total average funding sources for the first quarter of 2020 increased by $424.5 million and $2.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Park Bank transaction in the first quarter of 2020 and FHLB advances. In addition, the increase in average funding sources compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction and organic deposit growth.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Wealth management fees $ 12,361 $ 12,484 $ 11,600 (1.0 ) 6.6 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,781 12,664 11,540 (7.0 ) 2.1 Capital market products income 4,722 6,337 1,279 (25.5 ) 269.2 Card-based fees, net 3,968 4,512 4,378 (12.1 ) (9.4 ) Mortgage banking income 1,788 4,134 1,004 (56.7 ) 78.1 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,682 2,946 2,611 (9.0 ) 2.7 Total fee-based revenues 37,302 43,077 32,412 (13.4 ) 15.1 Other income 3,065 3,419 2,494 (10.4 ) 22.9 Net securities losses (1,005 ) — — N/M N/M Total noninterest income $ 39,362 $ 46,496 $ 34,906 (15.3 ) 12.8

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $39.4 million was down 15.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 12.8% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in wealth management fees compared to the first quarter of 2019 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to seasonality and the impact of the fee assistance programs offered to our clients as a result of COVID-19.

Capital market products income decreased compared to the record level of income achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased compared to the first quarter of 2019 as a result of higher sales to corporate clients reflecting the lower long-term rate environment.

Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $116.6 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $173.0 million and $57.5 million in the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. In addition, mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by negative changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights due to market conditions.

Net securities losses of $1.0 million were recognized during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of repositioning of the Company’s securities portfolio due to market conditions.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 49,990 $ 53,043 $ 46,135 (5.8 ) 8.4 Retirement and other employee benefits 12,869 9,930 11,238 29.6 14.5 Total salaries and employee benefits 62,859 62,973 57,373 (0.2 ) 9.6 Net occupancy and equipment expense(1) 14,227 12,940 13,797 9.9 3.1 Professional services(1) 10,390 10,949 7,087 (5.1 ) 46.6 Technology and related costs(1) 8,548 7,429 6,270 15.1 36.3 Advertising and promotions 2,761 2,896 2,372 (4.7 ) 16.4 Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense 420 1,080 681 (61.1 ) (38.3 ) Other expenses 12,654 13,000 10,581 (2.7 ) 19.6 Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,472 5,258 3,691 4.1 48.3 Delivering Excellence implementation costs — 223 258 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense $ 117,331 $ 116,748 $ 102,110 0.5 14.9 Acquisition and integration related expenses (5,472 ) (5,258 ) (3,691 ) 4.1 48.3 Delivering Excellence implementation costs — (223 ) (258 ) (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2) $ 111,859 $ 111,267 $ 98,161 0.5 14.0

(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 14.9% from the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative for the fourth and first quarters of 2019. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $111.9 million, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 14.0% from the first quarter of 2019. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets was well controlled at 2.44% for the first quarter of 2020, down 1% and 4% from the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Park Bank transaction completed late in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020. In addition, operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.

Compared to both prior periods, salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by lower incentive compensation expenses and equity compensation valuations. This was partially offset by higher payroll tax due to timing compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and more than offset by merit increases and commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to the first quarter of 2019. Higher costs related to winter weather conditions and utilities contributed to the increase in net occupancy and equipment expense from the fourth quarter of 2019. Technology and related costs compared to both prior periods was impacted by investments in technology. Professional services increased compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to process enhancements and expenses associated with higher capital market products income. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, other expenses increased as a result of higher servicing fees from purchases of consumer loans and other miscellaneous expenses associated with organizational growth.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank and Bridgeview. For the first quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of NorStates Bank, Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc., and Bridgeview.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019 resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial and industrial $ 5,051,154 $ 4,481,525 $ 4,183,262 12.7 20.7 Agricultural 393,138 405,616 438,461 (3.1 ) (10.3 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 2,279,068 1,848,718 1,806,892 23.3 26.1 Multi-family 906,281 856,553 752,943 5.8 20.4 Construction 562,689 593,093 683,475 (5.1 ) (17.7 ) Other commercial real estate 1,349,812 1,383,708 1,309,878 (2.4 ) 3.0 Total commercial real estate 5,097,850 4,682,072 4,553,188 8.9 12.0 Total corporate loans 10,542,142 9,569,213 9,174,911 10.2 14.9 Home equity 965,771 851,454 862,068 13.4 12.0 1-4 family mortgages 1,968,589 1,927,078 1,086,264 2.2 81.2 Installment 488,515 492,585 445,760 (0.8 ) 9.6 Total consumer loans 3,422,875 3,271,117 2,394,092 4.6 43.0 Total loans $ 13,965,017 $ 12,840,330 $ 11,569,003 8.8 20.7

Loan growth was positively impacted by the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, which added loans of $737.7 million as of March 31, 2020. Excluding these loans, total loans grew 12.1% annualized from December 31, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired in both the Park Bank acquisition and Bridgeview acquisition in the second quarter of 2019, total loans grew 9.0% from March 31, 2019. In addition, total corporate loans compared to both prior periods benefited from growth in commercial and industrial loans as a result of both new production and existing line draws, primarily within our sector-based lending businesses. Strong production within commercial real estate loans was offset by the impact of certain customers selling their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with institutions offering loan terms outside of our credit parameters.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of home equity loans, as well as organic growth. In addition, compared to the first quarter of 2019, purchases of 1-4 family mortgages contributed to the increase.

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Allowance for credit losses Provision for credit losses $ 39,532 $ 9,594 $ 10,444 312.0 278.5 Allowance for credit losses $ 226,701 $ 109,222 $ 104,779 107.6 116.4 Allowance for credit losses to total loans(1) 1.62 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 154.64 % 132.76 % 149.25 %

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of allowance for credit losses as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired PCD loans. As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD loans to provide comparability to prior periods.

The allowance for credit losses was $226.7 million or 1.62% of total loans as of March 31, 2020, increasing $117.5 million and $121.9 million compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Adoption of the CECL standard increased the allowance for credit losses by $76 million, which includes $32 million attributable to loans and unfunded commitments, $36 million for PCD acquired loans, and $8 million for non-PCD acquired loans. As a result of COVID-19, a provision for loan losses of $28 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, $14.3 million in allowance for credit losses was established through acquisition accounting adjustments for PCD loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020 along with an additional $1.7 million in provision for loan losses on non-PCD loans subsequent to acquisition.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Asset quality Non-accrual loans, excluding purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans(1)(2) $ 97,649 $ 82,269 $ 70,205 18.7 39.1 Non-accrual PCD loans(1) 48,950 — — N/M N/M Total non-accrual loans 146,599 82,269 70,205 78.2 108.8 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest(1) 5,052 5,001 8,446 1.0 (40.2 ) Total non-performing loans 151,651 87,270 78,651 73.8 92.8 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) 1,216 1,233 1,844 (1.4 ) (34.1 ) Foreclosed assets(3) 21,027 20,458 10,818 2.8 94.4 Total non-performing assets $ 173,894 $ 108,961 $ 91,313 59.6 90.4 30-89 days past due loans(1) $ 81,127 $ 31,958 $ 45,764 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2) $ 75,581 $ 31,958 $ 45,764 Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.05 % 0.64 % 0.61 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2) 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.61 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.09 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2) 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets 1.24 % 0.85 % 0.79 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans(1)(2) 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.79 %

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an allowance for credit losses is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.

(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

Non-performing assets represented 1.24% of total loans and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.85% and 0.79% at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.91% at March 31, 2020, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. These fluctuations occurred within non-accrual loans and foreclosed assets and are isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.

Total 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans of $75.6 million increased by $43.6 million and $29.8 million compared to December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Reported levels were elevated largely due to timing as renewal and payment activity on two loan relationships was delayed into in the first week of April 2020.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended March 31,

2020 % of

Total December 31, 2019 % of

Total March 31,

2019 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,680 38.7 $ 6,799 64.2 $ 5,061 55.7 Agricultural 1,227 10.1 15 0.1 89 1.0 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 329 2.7 256 2.4 618 6.8 Multi-family 5 — (439 ) (4.1 ) 339 3.7 Construction 1,808 14.9 3 — — — Other commercial real estate 164 1.4 13 0.1 189 2.1 Consumer 3,901 32.2 3,953 37.3 2,788 30.7 Total net loan charge-offs $ 12,114 100.0 $ 10,600 100.0 $ 9,084 100.0 Less: net loan charge-offs on PCD loans(2)(3) (1,720 ) 14.2 — N/A — N/A Total net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans(2)(3) $ 10,394 $ 10,600 $ 9,084 Recoveries included in total net loan charge-offs $ 1,816 $ 2,135 $ 1,693 Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(4) Quarter-to-date 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.32 % Quarter-to-date, excluding PCD loans(2)(3) 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.32 %

N/A – Not applicable.

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses.

(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.37%, compared to 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.32% for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans, net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.32% was consistent with both prior periods.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2020

Percent Change From March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Demand deposits $ 3,884,015 $ 3,862,157 $ 3,587,480 0.6 8.3 Savings deposits 2,069,163 2,044,386 2,037,831 1.2 1.5 NOW accounts 2,273,156 2,291,667 2,083,366 (0.8 ) 9.1 Money market accounts 2,227,707 2,178,518 1,809,234 2.3 23.1 Core deposits 10,454,041 10,376,728 9,517,911 0.7 9.8 Time deposits 2,932,466 3,033,903 2,647,316 (3.3 ) 10.8 Total deposits $ 13,386,507 $ 13,410,631 $ 12,165,227 (0.2 ) 10.0

Total average deposits were $13.4 billion for the first quarter of 2020, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 10.0% from the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, deposits acquired in the Park Bank transaction were offset by the normal seasonal decline in commercial and municipal deposits. The increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Park Bank and Bridgeview transactions in the first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019, respectively, as well as organic growth.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.00 % 12.96 % 12.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.64 % 10.52 % 10.52 % Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets 9.64 % 10.52 % 10.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.60 % 8.81 % 9.28 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.97 % 8.81 % 9.00 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”), to tangible assets 7.79 % 8.82 % 9.21 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.63 % 10.51 % 10.29 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity (“TCE”) is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.

Capital ratios decreased compared to December 31, 2019 as earnings were more than offset by the approximately 50 basis point impact of the Park Bank acquisition, and the approximately 15 basis point impact of stock repurchases on all ratios, as well as the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets. The Company elected CECL transition relief for regulatory capital which retained approximately 20 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the discretionary repurchase of up to $200 million of its common stock. This program replaced the Company’s prior $180 million stock repurchase program, which was set to expire in March of 2020. The Company suspended repurchases in March as it shifted its capital deployment strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the suspension, the Company repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the first quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 149th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans, net loan charge-offs, excluding PCD loans, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities losses (first quarter of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management’s view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company’s use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution’s capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders’ equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders’ equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, non-performing loans to total loans, non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, net loan charge-offs, and net loan charge-offs to average loans, all excluding PCD loans. Management believes excluding PCD loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods as prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an allowance for credit losses on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank, and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, and in other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 252,138 $ 214,894 $ 273,613 $ 199,684 $ 186,230 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 229,474 84,327 202,054 126,966 76,529 Equity securities, at fair value 40,098 42,136 40,723 40,690 33,304 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,382,865 2,873,386 2,905,738 2,793,316 2,350,195 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,825 21,997 22,566 23,277 12,842 FHLB and FRB stock 154,357 115,409 112,845 109,466 85,790 Loans: Commercial and industrial 5,051,154 4,481,525 4,570,361 4,524,401 4,183,262 Agricultural 393,138 405,616 417,740 430,589 438,461 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 2,279,068 1,848,718 1,892,877 1,936,577 1,806,892 Multi-family 906,281 856,553 817,444 787,155 752,943 Construction 562,689 593,093 637,256 654,607 683,475 Other commercial real estate 1,349,812 1,383,708 1,425,292 1,447,673 1,309,878 Home equity 965,771 851,454 833,955 874,686 862,068 1-4 family mortgages 1,968,589 1,927,078 1,686,967 1,391,814 1,086,264 Installment 488,515 492,585 491,427 472,102 445,760 Total loans 13,965,017 12,840,330 12,773,319 12,519,604 11,569,003 Allowance for loan losses (219,948 ) (108,022 ) (109,028 ) (105,729 ) (103,579 ) Net loans 13,745,069 12,732,308 12,664,291 12,413,875 11,465,424 OREO 9,814 8,750 12,428 15,313 10,818 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 145,844 147,996 147,064 148,347 131,014 Investment in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 298,827 296,351 297,610 297,118 295,899 Goodwill and other intangible assets 935,241 875,262 876,219 878,802 808,852 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 539,748 437,581 458,303 415,379 360,872 Total assets $ 19,753,300 $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,222,523 $ 3,802,422 $ 3,832,744 $ 3,748,316 $ 3,588,943 Interest-bearing deposits 9,876,427 9,448,856 9,608,183 9,440,272 8,572,039 Total deposits 14,098,950 13,251,278 13,440,927 13,188,588 12,160,982 Borrowed funds 2,648,210 1,658,758 1,653,490 1,407,378 973,852 Senior and subordinated debt 234,153 233,948 233,743 233,538 203,984 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 336,280 335,620 345,695 332,156 319,480 Stockholders’ equity 2,435,707 2,370,793 2,339,599 2,300,573 2,159,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,753,300 $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 Stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,400,384 $ 2,372,747 $ 2,332,861 $ 2,303,383 $ 2,191,630 Stockholders’ equity, common 2,435,707 2,370,793 2,339,599 2,300,573 2,159,471

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income Statement Interest income $ 170,227 $ 176,604 $ 181,963 $ 177,682 $ 162,490 Interest expense 26,652 28,245 31,176 27,370 23,466 Net interest income 143,575 148,359 150,787 150,312 139,024 Provision for loan losses 39,532 9,594 12,498 11,491 10,444 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,043 138,765 138,289 138,821 128,580 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 11,781 12,664 13,024 12,196 11,540 Wealth management fees 12,361 12,484 12,063 12,190 11,600 Card-based fees, net 3,968 4,512 4,694 4,549 4,378 Capital market products income 4,722 6,337 4,161 2,154 1,279 Mortgage banking income 1,788 4,134 3,066 1,901 1,004 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,682 2,946 3,023 2,783 2,611 Total fee-based revenues 37,302 43,077 40,031 35,773 32,412 Other income 3,065 3,419 2,920 2,753 2,494 Net securities losses (1,005 ) — — — — Total noninterest income 39,362 46,496 42,951 38,526 34,906 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 49,990 53,043 50,686 47,776 46,135 Retirement and other employee benefits 12,869 9,930 10,795 10,916 11,238 Total salaries and employee benefits 62,859 62,973 61,481 58,692 57,373 Net occupancy and equipment expense 14,227 12,940 12,787 12,294 13,797 Professional services 10,390 10,949 8,768 9,624 7,087 Technology and related costs 8,548 7,429 6,960 7,128 6,270 Advertising and promotions 2,761 2,896 2,955 3,167 2,372 Net OREO expense 420 1,080 381 294 681 Other expenses 12,654 13,000 11,432 12,987 10,581 Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,472 5,258 3,397 9,514 3,691 Delivering Excellence implementation costs — 223 234 442 258 Total noninterest expense 117,331 116,748 108,395 114,142 102,110 Income before income tax expense 26,074 68,513 72,845 63,205 61,376 Income tax expense 6,468 16,392 18,300 16,191 15,318 Net income $ 19,606 $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 Net income applicable to common shares $ 19,414 $ 51,697 $ 54,080 $ 46,625 $ 45,655 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1) 24,272 55,807 56,803 54,091 48,616

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for the detailed calculation.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 21.33 $ 21.56 $ 21.27 $ 20.80 $ 20.20 Tangible book value $ 13.14 $ 13.60 $ 13.31 $ 12.86 $ 12.63 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Closing price at period end $ 13.24 $ 23.06 $ 19.48 $ 20.47 $ 20.46 Closing price to book value 0.6 1.1 0.9 1.0 1.0 Period end shares outstanding 114,213 109,972 109,970 110,589 106,900 Period end treasury shares 11,136 10,443 10,441 9,818 8,775 Common dividends $ 16,002 $ 15,404 $ 15,406 $ 15,503 $ 12,837 Dividend payout ratio 77.78 % 29.79 % 28.57 % 32.56 % 27.91 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 63.64 % 27.45 % 26.92 % 28.00 % 26.09 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common equity(2) 3.23 % 8.69 % 9.22 % 8.34 % 8.66 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 4.04 % 9.38 % 9.68 % 9.68 % 9.22 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 5.66 % 14.37 % 15.36 % 13.83 % 14.41 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 6.94 % 15.47 % 16.10 % 15.95 % 15.31 % Return on average assets(2) 0.43 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.19 % Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2) 0.53 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.27 % Loans to deposits 99.05 % 96.90 % 95.03 % 94.93 % 95.13 % Efficiency ratio(1) 60.21 % 56.16 % 53.54 % 54.67 % 55.69 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 3.54 % 3.72 % 3.82 % 4.06 % 4.04 % Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)(3) 4.19 % 4.43 % 4.60 % 4.80 % 4.72 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.69 % 0.74 % 0.82 % 0.77 % 0.72 % Noninterest expense to average assets(2) 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.43 % 2.73 % 2.64 % Noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted(1)(2) 2.44 % 2.47 % 2.35 % 2.50 % 2.54 % Effective income tax rate 24.81 % 23.93 % 25.12 % 25.62 % 24.96 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 12.00 % 12.96 % 12.62 % 12.57 % 12.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.64 % 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.64 % 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.60 % 8.81 % 8.67 % 8.96 % 9.28 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.97 % 8.81 % 8.54 % 8.57 % 9.00 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets(1) 7.79 % 8.82 % 8.50 % 8.59 % 9.21 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.63 % 10.51 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.29 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Asset Quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 24,944 $ 29,995 $ 26,739 $ 19,809 $ 34,694 Agricultural 5,823 5,954 6,242 6,712 2,359 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 26,107 25,857 26,812 17,875 17,484 Multi-family 2,688 2,697 2,152 5,322 2,959 Construction 18,764 152 152 152 — Other commercial real estate 4,562 4,729 4,680 3,982 2,971 Consumer 14,761 12,885 10,915 9,625 9,738 Non-accrual, excluding PCD loans 97,649 82,269 77,692 63,477 70,205 Non-accrual PCD loans 48,950 — — — — Total non-accrual loans 146,599 82,269 77,692 63,477 70,205 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing interest 5,052 5,001 4,657 2,615 8,446 Total non-performing loans 151,651 87,270 82,349 66,092 78,651 Accruing TDRs 1,216 1,233 1,422 1,441 1,844 Foreclosed assets(5) 21,027 20,458 25,266 28,488 10,818 Total non-performing assets $ 173,894 $ 108,961 $ 109,037 $ 96,021 $ 91,313 30-89 days past due loans $ 81,127 $ 31,958 $ 46,171 $ 34,460 $ 45,764 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 219,948 $ 108,022 $ 109,028 $ 105,729 $ 103,579 Reserve for unfunded commitments 6,753 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 Total allowance for credit losses $ 226,701 $ 109,222 $ 110,228 $ 106,929 $ 104,779 Provision for loan losses $ 39,532 $ 9,594 $ 12,498 $ 11,491 $ 10,444 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 4,680 $ 6,799 $ 5,532 $ 4,600 $ 5,061 Agricultural 1,227 15 439 658 89 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 329 256 219 1,454 618 Multi-family 5 (439 ) (38 ) — 339 Construction 1,808 3 (2 ) (10 ) — Other commercial real estate 164 13 (43 ) 284 189 Consumer 3,901 3,953 3,092 2,355 2,788 Total net charge-offs $ 12,114 $ 10,600 $ 9,199 $ 9,341 $ 9,084 Less: net loan charge-offs on PCD loans (1,720 ) — — — — Total net charge-offs, excluding PCD loans $ 10,394 $ 10,600 $ 9,199 $ 9,341 $ 9,084 Total recoveries included above $ 1,816 $ 2,153 $ 2,073 $ 2,083 $ 1,693 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.05 % 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.61 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.61 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.09 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.68 % Non-performing loans to total loans, excluding PCD loans 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets 1.24 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.79 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD loans 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.79 % Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance for credit losses 10.07 % 6.79 % 6.93 % 6.28 % 6.27 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.74 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.36 % 0.44 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6) 1.62 % 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 154.64 % 132.76 % 141.88 % 168.45 % 149.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 149.49 % 125.15 % 133.85 % 161.79 % 133.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.37 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.32 % Net charge-offs to average loans, excluding PCD loans(2) 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.32 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 EPS Net income $ 19,606 $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 Net income applicable to non-vested restricted shares (192 ) (424 ) (465 ) (389 ) (403 ) Net income applicable to common shares 19,414 51,697 54,080 46,625 45,655 Adjustments to net income: Net securities losses 1,005 — — — — Tax effect of net securities losses (251 ) — — — — Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,472 5,258 3,397 9,514 3,691 Tax effect of acquisition and integration related expenses (1,368 ) (1,315 ) (849 ) (2,379 ) (923 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs — 223 234 442 258 Tax effect of Delivering Excellence implementation costs — (56 ) (59 ) (111 ) (65 ) Total adjustments to net income, net of tax 4,858 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1) $ 24,272 $ 55,807 $ 56,803 $ 54,091 $ 48,616 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 109,922 109,059 109,281 108,467 105,770 Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents 443 519 381 — — Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 110,365 109,578 109,662 108,467 105,770 Basic EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 Anti-dilutive shares not included in the computation of diluted EPS — — — — — Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Dividend payout ratio 77.78 % 29.79 % 28.57 % 32.56 % 27.91 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 63.64 % 27.45 % 26.92 % 28.00 % 26.09 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to common shares $ 19,414 $ 51,697 $ 54,080 $ 46,625 $ 45,655 Intangibles amortization 2,770 2,744 2,750 2,624 2,363 Tax effect of intangibles amortization (693 ) (686 ) (688 ) (656 ) (591 ) Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 21,491 53,755 56,142 48,593 47,427 Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(1) 4,858 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted(1) $ 26,349 $ 57,865 $ 58,865 $ 56,059 $ 50,388 Average stockholders’ equity $ 2,415,157 $ 2,359,197 $ 2,327,279 $ 2,241,569 $ 2,138,281 Less: average intangible assets (887,600 ) (874,829 ) (877,069 ) (832,263 ) (803,408 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,527,557 $ 1,484,368 $ 1,450,210 $ 1,409,306 $ 1,334,873 Return on average common equity(2) 3.23 % 8.69 % 9.22 % 8.34 % 8.66 % Return on average common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 4.04 % 9.38 % 9.68 % 9.68 % 9.22 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 5.66 % 14.37 % 15.36 % 13.83 % 14.41 % Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 6.94 % 15.47 % 16.10 % 15.95 % 15.31 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 19,606 $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 Total adjustments to net income, net of tax(1) 4,858 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 24,464 $ 56,231 $ 57,268 $ 54,480 $ 49,019 Average assets $ 18,404,821 $ 17,889,158 $ 17,699,180 $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 Return on average assets(2) 0.43 % 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.19 % Return on average assets, adjusted(1)(2) 0.53 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.27 % Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Noninterest expense $ 117,331 $ 116,748 $ 108,395 $ 114,142 $ 102,110 Less: Delivering Excellence implementation costs — (223 ) (234 ) (442 ) (258 ) Acquisition and integration related expenses (5,472 ) (5,258 ) (3,397 ) (9,514 ) (3,691 ) Total $ 111,859 $ 111,267 $ 104,764 $ 104,186 $ 98,161 Average assets $ 18,404,821 $ 17,889,158 $ 17,699,180 $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 Noninterest expense to average assets(2) 2.56 % 2.59 % 2.43 % 2.73 % 2.64 % Noninterest expense to average assets, adjusted(2) 2.44 % 2.47 % 2.35 % 2.50 % 2.54 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 117,331 $ 116,748 $ 108,395 $ 114,142 $ 102,110 Less: Net OREO expense (420 ) (1,080 ) (381 ) (294 ) (681 ) Acquisition and integration related expenses (5,472 ) (5,258 ) (3,397 ) (9,514 ) (3,691 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs — (223 ) (234 ) (442 ) (258 ) Total $ 111,439 $ 110,187 $ 104,383 $ 103,892 $ 97,480 Tax-equivalent net interest income(3) $ 144,728 $ 149,711 $ 152,019 $ 151,492 $ 140,132 Noninterest income 39,362 46,496 42,951 38,526 34,906 Less: net securities losses 1,005 — — — — Total $ 185,095 $ 196,207 $ 194,970 $ 190,018 $ 175,038 Efficiency ratio 60.21 % 56.16 % 53.54 % 54.67 % 55.69 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Tangible Common Equity Stockholders’ equity $ 2,435,707 $ 2,370,793 $ 2,339,599 $ 2,300,573 $ 2,159,471 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (935,241 ) (875,262 ) (876,219 ) (878,802 ) (808,852 ) Tangible common equity 1,500,466 1,495,531 1,463,380 1,421,771 1,350,619 Less: AOCI (35,323 ) 1,954 (6,738 ) 2,810 32,159 Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,465,143 $ 1,497,485 $ 1,456,642 $ 1,424,581 $ 1,382,778 Total assets $ 19,753,300 $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (935,241 ) (875,262 ) (876,219 ) (878,802 ) (808,852 ) Tangible assets $ 18,818,059 $ 16,975,135 $ 17,137,235 $ 16,583,431 $ 15,008,917 Risk-weighted assets $ 15,573,684 $ 14,225,444 $ 14,294,011 $ 14,056,482 $ 13,131,237 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.97 % 8.81 % 8.54 % 8.57 % 9.00 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 7.79 % 8.82 % 8.50 % 8.59 % 9.21 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.63 % 10.51 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.29 %

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.