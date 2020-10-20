Breaking News
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2020. Net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.4 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $17.8 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $54.1 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by retail and balance sheet optimization strategies as well as securities gains. For the first nine months of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic (the “pandemic”) and governmental responses to it impacted performance for 2020, resulting in higher provision for loan losses, as well as lower net interest and noninterest income. Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release.

SELECT THIRD QUARTER VS. SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.16 for the prior quarter, impacted by:
    • $0.12 per share, or $18 million, for retail and balance sheet optimization costs in the third quarter of 2020.
    • $0.07 per share, or $10 million, for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.17 per share, or $25 million, for the prior quarter, for the estimated impact of the pandemic on the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”).
    • $0.01 per share, or $1 million, of other pandemic related expenses compared to $0.02 in the prior quarter.
  • Reported pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted(1) of $71 million, up 13% from the prior quarter due primarily to:
    • Higher fee-based revenues of $38 million, up 25% from the prior quarter, reflective of record mortgage banking income and higher transaction volumes.
    • Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted(1), to $112 million, down 3% from the prior quarter.
  • Produced net interest income of $143 million at a net margin of 2.95%, down 18 basis points from the prior quarter, reflective of lower interest rates and the full quarter impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Credit performance stable with risk rating migration as expected:
    • ACL of 1.68% of total loans, 1.83% excluding PPP loans, consistent with 1.80% as of June 30, 2020.
    • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total loans plus foreclosed assets of 1.11%, consistent with 1.09% at June 30, 2020.
    • Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) of 0.26% of average loans excluding purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and PPP loans, consistent with 0.27% for the prior quarter.
    • Adverse rated performing loan migration to $707 million, increasing from $450 million in the prior quarter, concentrated in elevated risk sectors.
  • Total loans of $15 billion, down 2% from the prior quarter reflecting lower customer demand and higher customer liquidity levels.
  • Increased total average deposits to $16 billion, up 3% from the prior quarter reflecting higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds, other government stimuli, and seasonal inflows of municipal deposits.

“Operating performance for the quarter benefited from improved fee-based revenues and tightened cost management,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Encouragingly, business activity showed signs of recovery after widespread shutdowns, even as the lag in demand and low interest rates weighed on the quarter’s production. Against a backdrop of uncertainty, we prudently maintained our credit reserves, strengthened capital and took steps to better position our balance sheet for today’s lower rate environment. We also took steps to further optimize our retail distribution to better align with client preferences and needs. Combined, these actions position our Company for both improved performance and future investment.”

Mr. Scudder concluded, “As we look ahead, our collective drive remains centered on helping our clients achieve financial success. While times such as these present challenges, they also provide opportunities to leverage our financial strength to serve the needs of our clients, grow and enhance the value of our franchise.”

RETAIL OPTIMIZATION

First Midwest continues its commitment to best meet the evolving needs and preferences of its clients. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company initiated certain actions that include optimizing its retail branch network and delivery model through the consolidation of 17 branches, or approximately 15% of its branch network, in early 2021. These actions resulted in pre-tax costs of $18 million associated with valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, and advisory fees and are recorded within optimization costs within noninterest expense.

BALANCE SHEET OPTIMIZATION

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $1.1 billion, as well as reduced a portion of the borrowed funds related to the terminated swaps. At the same time, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities. As a result of these transactions, $14 million of pre-tax securities gains was fully offset by $14 million of pre-tax loss on swap terminations, with both items recorded within noninterest income. These actions are expected to positively impact future net interest income along with reducing high levels of excess liquidity as the remaining borrowed funds hedged by the terminated swaps mature in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  September 30, 2020     June 30, 2020     September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                                      
Other interest-earning assets $ 1,234,948     $ 799     0.26       $ 646,887     $ 471       0.29       $ 283,178     $ 1,702     2.38  
Securities(1) 3,291,724     19,721     2.40       3,357,984     21,040       2.51       2,869,461     19,906     2.77  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock 150,033     976     2.60       154,678     368       0.95       108,735     831     3.06  
Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 13,558,857     131,680     3.86       13,729,250     135,952       3.98       12,539,541     160,756     5.09  
PPP loans(1) 1,194,808     7,001     2.33       887,997     5,368       2.43                
Total loans(1) 14,753,665     138,681     3.74       14,617,247     141,320       3.89       12,539,541     160,756     5.09  
Total interest-earning assets(1) 19,430,370     160,177     3.28       18,776,796     163,199       3.49       15,800,915     183,195     4.60  
Cash and due from banks 284,730               275,696               224,127          
Allowance for loan losses (243,667 )             (224,519 )             (110,616 )        
Other assets 2,055,262               2,040,133               1,784,754          
Total assets $ 21,526,695               $ 20,868,106               $ 17,699,180          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Savings deposits $ 2,342,355     104     0.02       $ 2,246,643     99       0.02       $ 2,056,128     308     0.06  
NOW accounts 2,744,034     307     0.04       2,549,088     637       0.10       2,483,176     3,462     0.55  
Money market deposits 2,781,666     724     0.10       2,663,622     1,157       0.17       2,080,274     4,111     0.78  
Time deposits 2,302,019     5,702     0.99       2,539,996     8,184       1.30       3,026,423     13,873     1.82  
Borrowed funds 2,436,922     6,021     0.98       2,466,300     3,156       0.51       1,369,079     5,639     1.63  
Senior and subordinated debt 234,464     3,498     5.94       234,259     3,577       6.14       233,642     3,783     6.42  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,841,460     16,356     0.51       12,699,908     16,810       0.53       11,248,722     31,176     1.10  
Demand deposits 5,631,355               5,305,109               3,800,569          
Total funding sources 18,472,815         0.35       18,005,017         0.38       15,049,291         0.82  
Other liabilities 378,786               361,311               322,610          
Stockholders’ equity 2,675,094               2,501,778               2,327,279          
Total liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		 $ 21,526,695               $ 20,868,106               $ 17,699,180          
Tax-equivalent net interest         
income/margin(1)		     143,821     2.95           146,389       3.13           152,019     3.82  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     (1,092 )             (1,155 )               (1,232 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)     $ 142,729               $ 145,234                 $ 150,787      
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)     $ 7,960     0.16           $ 6,999       0.15           $ 9,244     0.23  
Tax-equivalent net interest income/        
margin, adjusted(1)		     $ 135,861     2.79           $ 139,390       2.98           $ 142,775     3.59  

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
   

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was down 1.7% from the second quarter of 2020 and 5.3% from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest income compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from lower interest rates, partially offset by lower costs of funds and an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income was also impacted by a decrease in average loans, excluding PPP loans, and securities, partially offset by the number of days in the quarter. Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by growth in loans and securities as well as the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Park transaction in the first quarter of 2020.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $8.0 million, $7.0 million, and $9.2 million to net interest income for the third quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2020, and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.95%, decreasing 18 and 87 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.79%, down 19 and 80 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. Compared to both prior periods, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, lower yields on PPP loans, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds. In addition, tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by higher interest rate swap expense on borrowed funds.

For the third quarter of 2020, total average interest-earning assets rose by $653.6 million and $3.6 billion from the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from PPP loans and a higher balance of other interest-earning assets. In addition, the increase in average interest-earning assets compared to the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the assets acquired in the Park Bank transaction, loan growth, and securities purchases.

Total average funding sources for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $467.8 million and $3.4 billion from the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by seasonal inflows of municipal deposits and compared to the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Park Bank transaction and a higher balance of FHLB advances.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019
Wealth management fees   $ 12,837     $ 11,942     $ 12,063     7.5     6.4    
Service charges on deposit accounts   10,342     9,125     13,024     13.3     (20.6 )  
Mortgage banking income   6,659     3,477     3,066     91.5     117.2    
Card-based fees, net   4,472     3,180     4,694     40.6     (4.7 )  
Capital market products income   886     694     4,161     27.7     (78.7 )  
Other service charges, commissions, and fees   2,823     2,078     3,023     35.9     (6.6 )  
Total fee-based revenues   38,019     30,496     40,031     24.7     (5.0 )  
Other income   2,523     2,495     2,920     1.1     (13.6 )  
Swap termination costs   (14,285 )           N/M     N/M    
Net securities gains   14,328             N/M     N/M    
Total noninterest income   $ 40,585      $ 32,991      $ 42,951      23.0      (5.5 )  
                                       

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $40.6 million was up 23.0% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 5.5% from the third quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the increase in wealth management fees was driven primarily by continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to existing customers and a recovering market environment. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts, net card-based fees, and other service charges, commissions, and fees from the second quarter of 2020 was due to higher transaction volumes, whereas the decrease from the third quarter of 2019 resulted from the impact of lower transaction volumes as a result of the pandemic.

Record mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from sales of $251.8 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $168.7 million and $141.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Capital market products income decreased compared to the third quarter of 2019 as a result of lower levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company terminated longer term interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $1.1 billion as a result of excess liquidity and in response to current market conditions. At the same time, the Company liquidated $160 million of securities.

As a result of these transactions, $14 million of pre-tax securities gains was fully offset by $14 million of pre-tax loss on swap terminations.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019
Salaries and employee benefits:                    
Salaries and wages   $ 53,385     $ 52,592     $ 50,686       1.5     5.3    
Retirement and other employee benefits   11,349     11,080     10,795       2.4     5.1    
Total salaries and employee benefits   64,734     63,672     61,481       1.7     5.3    
Net occupancy and equipment expense(1)   13,736     15,116     12,787       (9.1 )   7.4    
Technology and related costs(1)   10,416     9,853     6,960       5.7     49.7    
Professional services(1)   7,325     8,880     8,768       (17.5 )   (16.5 )  
Advertising and promotions   2,688     2,810     2,955       (4.3 )   (9.0 )  
Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense   544     126     381       331.7     42.8    
Other expenses   12,374     14,624     11,432       (15.4 )   8.2    
Optimization costs   18,376               100.0     100.0    
Acquisition and integration related expenses   881     5,249     3,397       (83.2 )   (74.1 )  
Delivering Excellence implementation costs           234           (100.0 )  
Total noninterest expense   $ 131,074      $ 120,330      $ 108,395        8.9      20.9     
Optimization costs   (18,376 )             (100.0 )   (100.0 )  
Acquisition and integration related expenses   (881 )   (5,249 )   (3,397 )     (83.2 )   (74.1 )  
Delivering Excellence implementation costs           (234 )         (100.0 )  
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(2)   $ 111,817     $ 115,081     $ 104,764       (2.8 )   6.7    
                                         

(1) Certain reclassifications were made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.
(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
   

Total noninterest expense increased 8.9% from the second quarter of 2020 and 20.9% from the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. The third quarter of 2020 was impacted by optimization costs associated with retail optimization strategies, and the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by costs related to our Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $111.8 million, down 2.8% from the second quarter of 2020 and up 6.7% from the third quarter of 2019. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans decreased to 2.19% for the third quarter of 2020, down 6% and 7% from the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Park Bank transaction completed in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, technology and related costs, and other expenses.

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased primarily due to lower levels of deferred loan salaries. The increase from the third quarter of 2019 was also impacted by merit increases and higher commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expenses. Occupancy and equipment costs for the second quarter of 2020 were elevated by expenses resulting from the pandemic. Technology and related costs compared to the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by investments in technology, including the origination of PPP loans. Professional services expenses were lower compared to both prior periods due to elevated prior period expenses associated with process enhancements and organizational growth. Other expenses for the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by a valuation adjustment on a foreclosed asset.

Optimization costs of $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 primarily include valuation adjustments related to locations identified for closure, modernization of our ATM network, and advisory fees.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from the acquisition of Park Bank. In addition, acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019 resulted from the acquisition of Bridgeview Bank.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30, 
 2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30, 
 2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30, 
 2019
Commercial and industrial   $ 4,635,571     $ 4,789,556     $ 4,570,361     (3.2 )     1.4    
Agricultural   377,466     381,124     417,740     (1.0 )     (9.6 )  
Commercial real estate:                    
Office, retail, and industrial   1,950,406     2,020,318     1,892,877     (3.5 )     3.0    
Multi-family   868,293     874,861     817,444     (0.8 )     6.2    
Construction   631,607     687,063     637,256     (8.1 )     (0.9 )  
Other commercial real estate   1,452,994     1,475,937     1,425,292     (1.6 )     1.9    
Total commercial real estate   4,903,300     5,058,179     4,772,869     (3.1 )     2.7    
Total corporate loans, excluding PPP        
loans		   9,916,337     10,228,859     9,760,970     (3.1 )     1.6    
PPP loans   1,196,538     1,179,403         1.5       N/M    
Total corporate loans   11,112,875     11,408,262     9,760,970     (2.6 )     13.9    
Home equity   827,746     892,867     833,955     (7.3 )     (0.7 )  
1-4 family mortgages   2,287,555     2,175,322     1,686,967     5.2       35.6    
Installment   425,012     457,207     491,427     (7.0 )     (13.5 )  
Total consumer loans   3,540,313     3,525,396     3,012,349     0.4       17.5    
Total loans   $ 14,653,188     $ 14,933,658     $ 12,773,319     (1.9 )     14.7    
                     

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan program in the second and third quarters of 2020, which totaled $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2020. Excluding these loans, total loans decreased 2.2% from June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans and the loans acquired in the Park Bank acquisition in the first quarter of 2020, total loans decreased 0.8% from September 30, 2019. Compared to both prior periods, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans were impacted by lower production and line usage and higher paydowns due to current economic conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from strong production and purchases of 1-4 family mortgages, which more than offset higher prepayments. In addition, compared to the third quarter of 2019, purchases of home equity loans contributed to the increase.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019
Allowance for credit losses                    
ACL, excluding PCD loans   $ 209,988     $ 203,243     $ 110,228     3.3     90.5  
PCD loan ACL   36,885     44,434         (17.0 )   100.0  
Total ACL   $ 246,873     $ 247,677     $ 110,228     (0.3 )   124.0  
Provision for credit losses   $ 15,927     $ 32,649     $ 12,498     (51.2 )   27.4  
ACL to total loans(1)   1.68 %   1.66 %   0.86 %        
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)   1.83 %   1.80 %   0.86 %        
ACL to non-accrual loans   171.95 %   177.98 %   141.88 %        

(1) Prior to the adoption of the current expected credit losses accounting standard (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
(2) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
   

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which impacted both the level of ACL as well as other asset quality metrics due to the change in accounting for acquired PCD loans. In addition, the Company participated in the PPP program, which resulted in $1.2 billion of loans originated in the second and third quarters of 2020 that are expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). As a result, certain metrics are presented excluding PCD and PPP loans to provide comparability to prior periods.

The ACL was $246.9 million or 1.68% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, consistent with June 30, 2020 and increasing $136.6 million compared to September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.83% as of September 30, 2020, consistent with 1.80% and up from 0.86% as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Compared to September 30, 2019, the increase in ACL is a result of the adoption of the CECL accounting standard, the Park Bank acquisition, as well as additional ACL established as a result of the pandemic.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019
Asset quality                    
Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1)(2)   $ 103,582     $ 94,044     $ 77,692     10.1     33.3    
Non-accrual PCD loans(1)   39,990     45,116         (11.4 )   N/M    
Total non-accrual loans   143,572     139,160     77,692     3.2     84.8    
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing        
interest(1)		   3,781     3,241     4,657     16.7     (18.8 )  
Total non-performing loans, (“NPLs”)   147,353     142,401     82,349     3.5     78.9    
Accruing troubled debt restructurings        
(“TDRs”)		   841     1,201     1,422     (30.0 )   (40.9 )  
Foreclosed assets(3)   15,299     19,024     25,266     (19.6 )   (39.4 )  
Total NPAs   $ 163,493     $ 162,626     $ 109,037     0.5     49.9    
30-89 days past due loans(1)   $ 21,551     $ 36,342     $ 46,171     (40.7 )   (53.3 )  
30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD        
loans(1)(2)		   $ 19,042     $ 34,872     $ 46,171     (45.4 )   (58.8 )  
Special mention loans(4)   $ 395,295     $ 256,373     $ 185,369     54.2     113.2    
Substandard loans(4)   311,430     193,337     171,731     61.1     81.3    
Total adverse rated performing loans(4)   $ 706,725     $ 449,710     $ 357,100     57.2     97.9    
Non-accrual loans to total loans:                    
Non-accrual loans to total loans   0.98 %   0.93 %   0.61 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PPP loans(1)(2)(5)		   1.07 %   1.01 %   0.61 %        
Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(5)		   0.78 %   0.70 %   0.61 %        
Non-performing loans to total loans:                    
NPLs to total loans   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.64 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(5)   1.10 %   1.04 %   0.64 %        
NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP         
loans(1)(2)(5)		   0.81 %   0.72 %   0.64 %        
Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets:                
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets   1.11 %   1.09 %   0.85 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PPP loans(1)(2)(5)		   1.21 %   1.18 %   0.85 %        
NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,         
excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(2)(5)		   0.93 %   0.87 %   0.85 %        
Adverse rated performing loans to total loans:                
Adverse rated performing loans to corporate        
loans		   6.36 %   3.94 %   3.66 %        
Adverse rated performing loans, excluding PPP        
loans to corporate loans		   7.13 %   4.40 %   3.66 %        

N/M – Not meaningful.
(1) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due loan totals. In addition, PCI loans with an accretable yield were excluded from non-accrual loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals. In addition, an ACL is established as of the acquisition date or upon the adoption of CECL for loans previously classified as PCI, as PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(4) Adverse rated performing loans excludes accruing TDRs.
(5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
   

NPAs represented 1.11% of total loans and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.09% and 0.85% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.93% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2020 and 0.85% at September 30, 2019, reflective of normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis.

Adverse rated performing loans increased to $707 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $450 million and $357 million at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. This increase is as a result of the pandemic’s impact on certain borrowers primarily focused in elevated risk sectors that the Company has determined require additional monitoring. These loans exhibit potential or well-defined weaknesses but continue to accrue interest because they are well secured, and collection of principal and interest is expected.

Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended
    September 30,
2020		   % of
Total		   June 30, 
 2020		   % of
Total		   September 30,
2019		   % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 5,470       34.7     $ 4,735       36.6     $ 5,532       60.1    
Agricultural   265       1.7     118       0.9     439       4.8    
Commercial real estate:                        
Office, retail, and industrial   1,339       8.5     3,086       23.9     219       2.4    
Multi-family             9       0.1     (38 )     (0.4 )  
Construction   4,889       31.1     798       6.2     (2 )        
Other commercial real estate   1,753       11.1     19       0.1     (43 )     (0.5 )  
Consumer   2,027       12.9     4,158       32.2     3,092       33.6    
Total NCOs   $ 15,743        100.0      $ 12,923        100.0      $ 9,199        100.0     
Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2)(3)   (6,923 )     44.0     (3,833 )     29.7           N/A
Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2)(3)   $ 8,820           $ 9,090           $ 9,199        
Recoveries included in total NCOs   $ 1,795           $ 1,311           $ 2,073        
Quarter-to-date(1)(4):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.42 %         0.36 %         0.29 %      
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(3)(5)		   0.46 %         0.38 %         0.29 %      
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5)		   0.26 %         0.27 %         0.29 %      
Year-to-date(1)(4):                        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.38 %         0.36 %         0.31 %      
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(3)(5)		   0.40 %         0.38 %         0.31 %      
Net loan charge-offs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(3)(5)		   0.29 %         0.30 %         0.31 %      

N/A – Not applicable.
(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on PCD loans, including those previously identified as PCI, is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL.
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(5) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
   

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.42%, compared to 0.36% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.29% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding charge-offs on PCD and the impact of PPP loans on this metric, NCOs to average loans was 0.26% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 0.27% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.29% for the third quarter of 2019.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Average for the Quarters Ended   September 30, 2020
Percent Change From
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019		   June 30, 
 2020		   September 30,
2019
Demand deposits   $ 5,631,355     $ 5,305,109     $ 3,800,569     6.1     48.2    
Savings deposits   2,342,355     2,246,643     2,056,128     4.3     13.9    
NOW accounts   2,744,034     2,549,088     2,483,176     7.6     10.5    
Money market accounts   2,781,666     2,663,622     2,080,274     4.4     33.7    
Core deposits   13,499,410     12,764,462     10,420,147     5.8     29.6    
Time deposits   2,302,019     2,539,996     3,026,423     (9.4 )   (23.9 )  
Total deposits   $ 15,801,429     $ 15,304,458     $ 13,446,570     3.2     17.5    
                                       

Total average deposits were $15.8 billion for the third quarter of 2020, up 3.2% from the second quarter of 2020 and 17.5% from the third quarter of 2019. Compared to both prior periods, the rise in total average deposits was impacted by higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2020 was impacted by seasonal inflows of municipal deposits and compared to the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the deposits assumed in the Park Bank transaction in March 2020.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

    As of
    September 30,
2020		   June 30, 
 2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019
Company regulatory capital ratios:                
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   14.06 %   13.70 %   12.96 %   12.62 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.48 %   11.19 %   10.52 %   10.18 %
Common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) to risk-weighted assets   9.97 %   9.70 %   10.52 %   10.18 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.50 %   8.70 %   8.81 %   8.67 %
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.43 %   7.32 %   8.81 %   8.54 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans   7.90 %   7.77 %   8.81 %   8.54 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive        
income (“AOCI”), to tangible assets		   7.30 %   7.17 %   8.82 %   8.50 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive        
income (“AOCI”), to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans		   7.77 %   7.62 %   8.82 %   8.50 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   9.84 %   9.61 %   10.51 %   10.24 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2) Tangible common equity (“TCE”) is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” presented later in this release.
   

Total and Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratios increased compared to all prior periods primarily as a result of retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. Compared to September 30, 2019 total and Tier 1 capital ratios also benefited from the issuance of preferred stock. In addition, compared to September 30, 2019, all capital ratios were impacted by the approximately 50 basis point decrease due to the Park Bank acquisition, 15 basis point decrease due to stock repurchases, and the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted and average assets. The Company elected the five year CECL transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and tier 1 capital at September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the third quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019. This dividend represents the 151st consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company’s results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, investor.firstmidwest.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10148585 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. (ET) on January 20, 2021. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected]

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “predict,” “project,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “target,” “continue,” “look forward,” or “assume” and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management’s control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest’s future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest’s loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, anticipated trends in First Midwest’s business, regulatory developments, acquisition transactions, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions, and the continued or potential effects of the pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity, loans, asset quality and results of operations. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the duration, extent and severity of the pandemic, including the continued effects on our business, operations and employees, as well as on our customers and service providers, and on economies and markets more generally and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are discussed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in First Midwest’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in First Midwest’s subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest’s business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, 30-89 days past due loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include optimization costs (third quarter of 2020), swap termination costs (third quarter of 2020) acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), net securities gains (losses) (third and first quarters of 2020), and Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods in 2019). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs, acquisition and integration related expenses, and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management’s view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company’s use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution’s capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders’ equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders’ equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, 30-89 days past due loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are expected to be forgiven by the SBA if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
708.831.7231
[email protected]		 Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7345
[email protected]

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  As of
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Period-End Balance Sheet                  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 254,212       $ 304,445       $ 252,138       $ 214,894       $ 273,613    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 936,528       637,856       229,474       84,327       202,054    
Equity securities, at fair value 55,021       43,954       40,098       42,136       40,723    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,279,884       3,435,862       3,382,865       2,873,386       2,905,738    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 22,193       19,628       19,825       21,997       22,566    
FHLB and FRB stock 138,120       148,512       154,357       115,409       112,845    
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial 4,635,571       4,789,556       5,064,295       4,481,525       4,570,361    
Agricultural 377,466       381,124       393,063       405,616       417,740    
Commercial real estate:                  
Office, retail, and industrial 1,950,406       2,020,318       2,092,097       1,848,718       1,892,877    
Multi-family 868,293       874,861       918,944       856,553       817,444    
Construction 631,607       687,063       661,363       593,093       637,256    
Other commercial real estate 1,452,994       1,475,937       1,415,892       1,383,708       1,425,292    
PPP loans 1,196,538       1,179,403                      
Home equity 827,746       892,867       973,658       851,454       833,955    
1-4 family mortgages 2,287,555       2,175,322       1,957,037       1,927,078       1,686,967    
Installment 425,012       457,207       488,668       492,585       491,427    
Total loans 14,653,188       14,933,658       13,965,017       12,840,330       12,773,319    
Allowance for loan losses (239,048 )     (240,052 )     (219,948 )     (108,022 )     (109,028 )  
Net loans 14,414,140       14,693,606       13,745,069       12,732,308       12,664,291    
OREO 6,552       9,947       9,814       8,750       12,428    
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 132,267       143,001       145,844       147,996       147,064    
Investment in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 300,429       299,649       298,827       296,351       297,610    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 935,801       940,182       935,241       875,262       876,219    
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 612,996       568,239       539,748       437,581       458,303    
Total assets $ 21,088,143       $ 21,244,881       $ 19,753,300       $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,555,735       $ 5,602,016       $ 4,222,523       $ 3,802,422       $ 3,832,744    
Interest-bearing deposits 10,215,838       10,055,640       9,876,427       9,448,856       9,608,183    
Total deposits 15,771,573       15,657,656       14,098,950       13,251,278       13,440,927    
Borrowed funds 1,957,180       2,305,195       2,648,210       1,658,758       1,653,490    
Senior and subordinated debt 234,563       234,358       234,153       233,948       233,743    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 460,656       391,461       336,280       335,620       345,695    
Stockholders’ equity 2,664,171       2,656,211       2,435,707       2,370,793       2,339,599    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,088,143       $ 21,244,881       $ 19,753,300       $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454    
Stockholders’ equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,638,422       $ 2,627,484       $ 2,400,384       $ 2,372,747       $ 2,332,861    
Stockholders’ equity, common 2,433,671       2,425,711       2,435,707       2,370,793       2,339,599    

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)		          
                             
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
Income Statement                            
Interest income $ 159,085       $ 162,044       $ 170,227       $ 176,604       $ 181,963         $ 491,356       $ 522,135    
Interest expense 16,356       16,810       26,652       28,245       31,176         59,818       82,012    
Net interest income 142,729       145,234       143,575       148,359       150,787         431,538       440,123    
Provision for loan losses 15,927       32,649       39,532       9,594       12,498         88,108       34,433    
Net interest income after        
provision for credit losses		 126,802       112,585       104,043       138,765       138,289         343,430       405,690    
Noninterest Income                            
Service charges on deposit        
accounts		 10,342       9,125       11,781       12,664       13,024         31,248       36,760    
Wealth management fees 12,837       11,942       12,361       12,484       12,063         37,140       35,853    
Card-based fees, net 4,472       3,180       3,968       4,512       4,694         11,620       13,621    
Capital market products        
income		 886       694       4,722       6,337       4,161         6,302       7,594    
Mortgage banking income 6,659       3,477       1,788       4,134       3,066         11,924       5,971    
Other service charges,        
commissions, and fees		 2,823       2,078       2,682       2,946       3,023         7,583       8,417    
Total fee-based revenues 38,019       30,496       37,302       43,077       40,031         105,817       108,216    
Other income 2,523       2,495       3,065       3,419       2,920         8,083       8,167    
Swap termination costs (14,285 )                               (14,285 )        
Net securities gains (losses) 14,328             (1,005 )                   13,323          
Total noninterest        
income		 40,585       32,991       39,362       46,496       42,951         112,938       116,383    
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits:                          
Salaries and wages 53,385       52,592       49,990       53,043       50,686         155,967       144,597    
Retirement and other        
employee benefits		 11,349       11,080       12,869       9,930       10,795         35,298       32,949    
Total salaries and        
employee benefits		 64,734       63,672       62,859       62,973       61,481         191,265       177,546    
Net occupancy and        
equipment expense		 13,736       15,116       14,227       12,940       12,787         43,079       38,878    
Professional services 7,325       8,880       10,390       10,949       8,768         26,595       25,479    
Technology and related costs 10,416       9,853       8,548       7,429       6,960         28,817       20,358    
Advertising and promotions 2,688       2,810       2,761       2,896       2,955         8,259       8,494    
Net OREO expense 544       126       420       1,080       381         1,090       1,356    
Other expenses 12,374       14,624       12,654       13,000       11,432         39,652       35,000    
Optimization costs 18,376                                 18,376          
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses		 881       5,249       5,472       5,258       3,397         11,602       16,602    
Delivering Excellence        
implementation costs		                   223       234               934    
Total noninterest expense 131,074       120,330       117,331       116,748       108,395         368,735       324,647    
Income before income tax        
expense		 36,313       25,246       26,074       68,513       72,845         87,633       197,426    
Income tax expense 8,690       6,182       6,468       16,392       18,300         21,340       49,809    
Net income $ 27,623       $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545         $ 66,293       $ 147,617    
Preferred dividends (4,033 )     (1,037 )                         (5,070 )        
Net income applicable to        
non-vested restricted shares		 (236 )     (187 )     (192 )     (424 )     (465 )       (615 )     (1,257 )  
Net income applicable        
to common shares		 $ 23,354       $ 17,840       $ 19,414       $ 51,697       $ 54,080         $ 60,608       $ 146,360    
Net income applicable to        
common shares, adjusted(1)		 37,765       21,777       24,272       55,807       56,803         83,814       159,511    

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for the detailed calculation.
   

   

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
EPS                            
Basic EPS $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.18     $ 0.47     $ 0.49       $ 0.54     $ 1.36  
Diluted EPS $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.18     $ 0.47     $ 0.49       $ 0.54     $ 1.35  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.33     $ 0.19     $ 0.22     $ 0.51     $ 0.52       $ 0.75     $ 1.47  
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data          
Book value $ 21.29     $ 21.23     $ 21.33     $ 21.56     $ 21.27       $ 21.29     $ 21.27  
Tangible book value $ 13.11     $ 13.00     $ 13.14     $ 13.60     $ 13.31       $ 13.11     $ 13.31  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14       $ 0.42     $ 0.40  
Closing price at period end $ 10.78     $ 13.35     $ 13.24     $ 23.06     $ 19.48       $ 10.78     $ 19.48  
Closing price to book value 0.5     0.6     0.6     1.1     0.9       0.5     0.9  
Period end shares outstanding 114,293     114,276     114,213     109,972     109,970       114,293     109,970  
Period end treasury shares 11,067     11,079     11,136     10,443     10,441       11,067     10,441  
Common dividends $ 16,011     $ 16,015     $ 16,002     $ 15,404     $ 15,406       $ 48,028     $ 43,746  
Dividend payout ratio 66.67 %   87.50 %   77.78 %   29.79 %   28.57 %     77.78 %   29.41 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 42.42 %   73.68 %   63.64 %   27.45 %   26.92 %     56.00 %   27.21 %
Key Ratios/Data                            
Return on average common        
equity(2)		 3.80 %   2.94 %   3.23 %   8.69 %   9.22 %     3.33 %   8.75 %
Return on average common        
equity, adjusted(1)(2)		 6.15 %   3.58 %   4.04 %   9.38 %   9.68 %     4.60 %   9.54 %
Return on average tangible        
common equity(2)		 6.73 %   5.32 %   5.66 %   14.37 %   15.36 %     5.90 %   14.55 %
Return on average tangible        
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)		 10.53 %   6.37 %   6.94 %   15.47 %   16.10 %     7.95 %   15.80 %
Return on average assets(2) 0.51 %   0.37 %   0.43 %   1.16 %   1.22 %     0.44 %   1.18 %
Return on average assets,        
adjusted(1)(2)		 0.78 %   0.44 %   0.53 %   1.25 %   1.28 %     0.59 %   1.29 %
Loans to deposits 92.91 %   95.38 %   99.05 %   96.90 %   95.03 %     92.91 %   95.03 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 60.36 %   64.08 %   60.21 %   56.16 %   53.54 %     61.52 %   54.60 %
Net interest margin(2)(3) 2.95 %   3.13 %   3.54 %   3.72 %   3.82 %     3.19 %   3.97 %
Yield on average interest-earning        
assets(2)(3)		 3.28 %   3.49 %   4.19 %   4.43 %   4.60 %     3.63 %   4.70 %
Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.35 %   0.38 %   0.69 %   0.74 %   0.82 %     0.46 %   0.77 %
Noninterest expense to average        
assets(2)		 2.42 %   2.32 %   2.56 %   2.59 %   2.43 %     2.43 %   2.60 %
Noninterest expense, adjusted to        
average assets, excluding PPP        
loans(1)(2)		 2.19 %   2.32 %   2.44 %   2.47 %   2.35 %     2.31 %   2.46 %
Effective income tax rate 23.93 %   24.49 %   24.81 %   23.93 %   25.12 %     24.35 %   25.23 %
Capital Ratios                            
Total capital to risk-weighted        
assets(1)		 14.06 %   13.70 %   12.00 %   12.96 %   12.62 %     14.01 %   12.62 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted        
assets(1)		 11.48 %   11.19 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.18 %     11.42 %   10.18 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 9.97 %   9.70 %   9.64 %   10.52 %   10.18 %     9.91 %   10.18 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.50 %   8.70 %   8.60 %   8.81 %   8.67 %     8.46 %   8.67 %
Tangible common equity to        
tangible assets(1)		 7.43 %   7.32 %   7.97 %   8.81 %   8.54 %     7.43 %   8.54 %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible        
assets(1)		 7.30 %   7.17 %   7.79 %   8.81 %   8.50 %     7.30 %   8.50 %
Tangible common equity to risk-        
weighted assets(1)		 9.84 %   9.61 %   9.63 %   10.51 %   10.24 %     9.84 %   10.24 %
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
Asset Quality Performance Data                          
Non-performing assets                            
Commercial and industrial $ 40,781       $ 19,475       $ 24,944       $ 29,995       $ 26,739         $ 40,781       $ 26,739    
Agricultural 13,293       8,494       5,823       5,954       6,242         13,293       6,242    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 26,406       26,342       26,107       25,857       26,812         26,406       26,812    
Multi-family 1,547       2,132       2,688       2,697       2,152         1,547       2,152    
Construction 2,977       18,640       18,764       152       152         2,977       152    
Other commercial real estate 4,690       5,304       4,562       4,729       4,680         4,690       4,680    
Consumer 13,888       13,657       14,761       12,885       10,915         13,888       10,915    
Non-accrual, excluding PCD        
loans		 103,582       94,044       97,649       82,269       77,692         103,582       77,692    
Non-accrual PCD loans 39,990       45,116       48,950                     39,990          
Total non-accrual loans 143,572       139,160       146,599       82,269       77,692         143,572       77,692    
90 days or more past due loans,        
still accruing interest		 3,781       3,241       5,052       5,001       4,657         3,781       4,657    
Total NPLs 147,353       142,401       151,651       87,270       82,349         147,353       82,349    
Accruing TDRs 841       1,201       1,216       1,233       1,422         841       1,422    
Foreclosed assets(5) 15,299       19,024       21,027       20,458       25,266         15,299       25,266    
Total NPAs $ 163,493       $ 162,626       $ 173,894       $ 108,961       $ 109,037         $ 163,493       $ 109,037    
30-89 days past due loans $ 21,551       $ 36,342       $ 81,127       $ 31,958       $ 46,171         $ 21,551       $ 46,171    
Allowance for credit losses                            
Allowance for loan losses $ 239,048       $ 240,052       $ 219,948       $ 108,022       $ 109,028         $ 239,048       $ 109,028    
Reserve for unfunded        
commitments		 7,825       7,625       6,753       1,200       1,200         7,825       1,200    
Total ACL $ 246,873       $ 247,677       $ 226,701       $ 109,222       $ 110,228         $ 246,873       $ 110,228    
Provision for loan losses $ 15,927       $ 32,649       $ 39,532       $ 9,594       $ 12,498         $ 88,108       $ 34,433    
Net charge-offs by category                            
Commercial and industrial $ 5,470       $ 4,735       $ 4,680       $ 6,799       $ 5,532         $ 14,885       $ 15,193    
Agricultural 265       118       1,227       15       439         1,610       1,186    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 1,339       3,086       329       256       219         4,754       2,291    
Multi-family       9       5       (439 )     (38 )       14       301    
Construction 4,889       798       1,808       3       (2 )       7,495       (12 )  
Other commercial real estate 1,753       19       164       13       (43 )       1,936       430    
Consumer 2,027       4,158       3,901       3,953       3,092         10,086       8,235    
Total NCOs $ 15,743       $ 12,923       $ 12,114       $ 10,600       $ 9,199         $ 40,780       $ 27,624    
Less: NCOs on PCD loans (6,923 )     (3,833 )     (1,720 )                   (12,476 )        
Total NCOs, excluding        
PCD loans		 $ 8,820       $ 9,090       $ 10,394       $ 10,600       $ 9,199         $ 28,304       $ 27,624    
Total recoveries included above $ 1,795       $ 1,311       $ 1,816       $ 2,153       $ 2,073         $ 4,922       $ 5,849    
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.          

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
Adverse Rated Performing Loans                          
Special mention loans(8) $ 395,295     $ 256,373     $ 240,826     $ 188,703     $ 185,369       $ 395,295     $ 185,369  
Substandard loans(8) 311,430     193,337     196,923     188,711     171,731       311,430     171,731  
Total adverse rated        
performing loans(8)		 $ 706,725     $ 449,710     $ 437,749     $ 377,414     $ 357,100       $ 706,725     $ 357,100  
Asset quality ratios                            
Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.98 %   0.93 %   1.05 %   0.64 %   0.61 %     0.98 %   0.61 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
excluding PPP loans(6)		 1.07 %   1.01 %   1.05 %   0.64 %   0.61 %     1.07 %   0.61 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(6)		 0.78 %   0.70 %   0.71 %   0.64 %   0.61 %     0.78 %   0.61 %
NPLs to total loans 1.01 %   0.95 %   1.09 %   0.68 %   0.64 %     1.01 %   0.64 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
PPP loans(6)		 1.10 %   1.04 %   1.09 %   0.68 %   0.64 %     1.10 %   0.64 %
NPLs to total loans, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(6)		 0.81 %   0.72 %   0.75 %   0.68 %   0.64 %     0.81 %   0.64 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets		 1.11 %   1.09 %   1.24 %   0.85 %   0.85 %     1.11 %   0.85 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets, excluding        
PPP loans(6)		 1.21 %   1.18 %   1.24 %   0.85 %   0.85 %     1.21 %   0.85 %
NPAs to total loans plus        
foreclosed assets, excluding        
PCD and PPP loans(6)		 0.93 %   0.87 %   0.91 %   0.85 %   0.85 %     0.93 %   0.85 %
NPAs to tangible common equity        
plus ACL		 9.37 %   9.38 %   10.07 %   6.79 %   6.93 %     9.37 %   6.93 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.68 %   0.66 %   0.74 %   0.46 %   0.43 %     0.68 %   0.43 %
Adverse rated performing loans        
to corporate loans		 6.36 %   3.94 %   4.15 %   3.95 %   3.66 %     6.36 %   3.66 %
Adverse rated performing loans,        
excluding PPP loans to        
corporate loans(6)		 7.13 %   4.40 %   4.15 %   3.95 %   3.66 %     7.13 %   3.66 %
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios          
ACL to total loans(7) 1.68 %   1.66 %   1.62 %   0.85 %   0.86 %     1.68 %   0.86 %
ACL to non-accrual loans 171.95 %   177.98 %   154.64 %   132.76 %   141.88 %     171.95 %   141.88 %
ACL to NPLs 167.54 %   173.93 %   149.49 %   125.15 %   133.85 %     167.54 %   133.85 %
NCOs to average loans(2) 0.42 %   0.36 %   0.37 %   0.33 %   0.29 %     0.38 %   0.31 %
NCOs to average loans,        
excluding PPP loans(2)		 0.46 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.33 %   0.29 %     0.40 %   0.31 %
NCOs to average loans,        
excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)		 0.26 %   0.27 %   0.32 %   0.33 %   0.29 %     0.29 %   0.31 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%. 
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are expected to be forgiven if employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.
(7) Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, this ratio included acquired loans that were recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment netted in loans, which incorporated credit risk as of the acquisition date with no ACL being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment was accreted into income over future periods, an ACL on acquired loans was established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration. Subsequent to adoption, an ACL on acquired loans is established as of the acquisition date and the acquired loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment.
(8) Adverse rated performing loans excludes accruing TDRs.
   

 

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
EPS                            
Net income $ 27,623       $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545         $ 66,293       $ 147,617    
Dividends and accretion on         
preferred stock		 (4,033 )     (1,037 )                         (5,070 )        
Net income applicable to non-        
vested restricted shares		 (236 )     (187 )     (192 )     (424 )     (465 )       (615 )     (1,257 )  
Net income applicable to        
common shares		 23,354       17,840       19,414       51,697       54,080         60,608       146,360    
Adjustments to net income:                            
Optimization costs 18,376                                 18,376          
Tax effect of optimization        
costs		 (4,594 )                               (4,594 )        
Swap termination costs 14,285                                 14,285          
Tax effect of swap termination        
costs		 (3,571 )                               (3,571 )        
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses		 881       5,249       5,472       5,258       3,397         11,602       16,602    
Tax effect of acquisition and        
integration related expenses		 (220 )     (1,312 )     (1,368 )     (1,315 )     (849 )       (2,900 )     (4,151 )  
Net securities (gains) losses (14,328 )           1,005                     (13,323 )        
Tax effect of net securities        
(gains) losses		 3,582             (251 )                   3,331          
Delivering Excellence        
implementation costs		                   223       234               934    
Tax effect of Delivering        
Excellence implementation        
costs		                   (56 )     (59 )             (234 )  
Total adjustments to net        
income, net of tax		 14,411       3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723         23,206       13,151    
Net income applicable to        
common shares,        
adjusted(1)		 $ 37,765       $ 21,777       $ 24,272       $ 55,807       $ 56,803         $ 83,814       $ 159,511    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                          
Weighted-average common        
shares outstanding (basic)		 113,160       113,145       109,922       109,059       109,281         112,079       107,852    
Dilutive effect of common        
stock equivalents		 276       191       443       519       381         322       394    
Weighted-average diluted        
common shares        
outstanding		 113,436       113,336       110,365       109,578       109,662         112,401       108,246    
Basic EPS $ 0.21       $ 0.16       $ 0.18       $ 0.47       $ 0.49         $ 0.54       $ 1.36    
Diluted EPS $ 0.21       $ 0.16       $ 0.18       $ 0.47       $ 0.49         $ 0.54       $ 1.35    
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.33       $ 0.19       $ 0.22       $ 0.51       $ 0.52         $ 0.75       $ 1.47    
Anti-dilutive shares not included        
in the computation of diluted        
EPS		                                          
Dividend Payout Ratio                            
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14         $ 0.42       $ 0.40    
Dividend payout ratio 66.67 %     87.50 %     77.78 %     29.79 %     28.57 %       77.78 %     29.41 %  
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 42.42 %     73.68 %     63.64 %     27.45 %     26.92 %       56.00 %     27.21 %  
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income applicable to         
common shares		 $ 23,354       $ 17,840       $ 19,414       $ 51,697       $ 54,080         $ 60,608       $ 146,360    
Intangibles amortization 2,810       2,820       2,770       2,744       2,750         8,400       7,737    
Tax effect of intangibles        
amortization		 (703 )     (705 )     (693 )     (686 )     (688 )       (2,100 )     (1,934 )  
Net income applicable to        
common shares, excluding        
intangibles amortization		 25,461       19,955       21,491       53,755       56,142         66,908       152,163    
Total adjustments to net income,        
net of tax(1)		 14,411       3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723         23,206       13,151    
Net income applicable to        
common shares, adjusted(1)		 $ 39,872       $ 23,892       $ 26,349       $ 57,865       $ 58,865         $ 90,114       $ 165,314    
Average stockholders’ common        
equity		 $ 2,444,594       $ 2,443,212       $ 2,415,157       $ 2,359,197       $ 2,327,279         $ 2,434,358       $ 2,236,402    
Less: average intangible assets (938,712 )     (934,022 )     (887,600 )     (874,829 )     (877,069 )       (920,180 )     (837,850 )  
Average tangible common        
equity		 $ 1,505,882       $ 1,509,190       $ 1,527,557       $ 1,484,368       $ 1,450,210         $ 1,514,178       $ 1,398,552    
Return on average common        
equity(2)		 3.80 %     2.94 %     3.23 %     8.69 %     9.22 %       3.33 %     8.75 %  
Return on average common        
equity, adjusted(1)(2)		 6.15 %     3.58 %     4.04 %     9.38 %     9.68 %       4.60 %     9.54 %  
Return on average tangible        
common equity(2)		 6.73 %     5.32 %     5.66 %     14.37 %     15.36 %       5.90 %     14.55 %  
Return on average tangible        
common equity, adjusted(1)(2)		 10.53 %     6.37 %     6.94 %     15.47 %     16.10 %       7.95 %     15.80 %  
Return on Average Assets                      
Net income $ 27,623       $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545         $ 66,293       $ 147,617    
Total adjustments to net income,        
net of tax(1)		 14,411       3,937       4,858       4,110       2,723         23,206       13,151    
Net income, adjusted(1) $ 42,034       $ 23,001       $ 24,464       $ 56,231       $ 57,268         $ 89,499       $ 160,768    
Average assets $ 21,526,695       $ 20,868,106       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180         $ 20,271,140       $ 16,709,797    
Return on average assets(2) 0.51 %     0.37 %     0.43 %     1.16 %     1.22 %       0.44 %     1.18 %  
Return on average assets,        
adjusted(1)(2)		 0.78 %     0.44 %     0.53 %     1.25 %     1.28 %       0.59 %     1.29 %  
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets                      
Noninterest expense $ 131,074       $ 120,330       $ 117,331       $ 116,748       $ 108,395         $ 368,735       $ 324,647    
Less:                            
Optimization costs (18,376 )                               (18,376 )        
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses		 (881 )     (5,249 )     (5,472 )     (5,258 )     (3,397 )       (11,602 )     (16,602 )  
Delivering Excellence        
implementation costs		                   (223 )     (234 )             (934 )  
Total $ 111,817       $ 115,081       $ 111,859       $ 111,267       $ 104,764         $ 338,757       $ 307,111    
Average assets $ 21,526,695       $ 20,868,106       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180         $ 20,271,140       $ 16,709,797    
Less: average PPP loans (1,194,808 )     (887,977 )                         (696,095 )        
Average assets, excluding PPP        
loans		 $ 20,331,887       $ 19,980,129       $ 18,404,821       $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180         $ 19,575,045       $ 16,709,797    
Noninterest expense to average        
assets(2)		 2.42 %     2.32 %     2.56 %     2.59 %     2.43 %       2.43 %     2.60 %  
Noninterest expense, adjusted to        
average assets, excluding PPP        
loans(2)		 2.19 %     2.32 %     2.44 %     2.47 %     2.35 %       2.31 %     2.46 %  
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)		          
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019     2020   2019
Efficiency Ratio Calculation                          
Noninterest expense $ 131,074       $ 120,330       $ 117,331       $ 116,748       $ 108,395         $ 368,735       $ 324,647    
Less:                            
Optimization costs (18,376 )                               (18,376 )        
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses		 (881 )     (5,249 )     (5,472 )     (5,258 )     (3,397 )       (11,602 )     (16,602 )  
Net OREO expense (544 )     (126 )     (420 )     (1,080 )     (381 )       (1,090 )     (1,356 )  
Delivering Excellence        
implementation costs		                   (223 )     (234 )             (934 )  
Total $ 111,273       $ 114,955       $ 111,439       $ 110,187       $ 104,383         $ 337,667       $ 305,755    
Tax-equivalent net interest        
income(3)		 $ 143,821       $ 146,389       $ 144,728       $ 149,711       $ 152,019         $ 434,938       $ 443,643    
Noninterest income 40,585       32,991       39,362       46,496       42,951         112,938       116,383    
Less:                            
Swap termination costs 14,285                                 14,285          
Net securities (gains) losses (14,328 )           1,005                     (13,323 )        
Total $ 184,363       $ 179,380       $ 185,095       $ 196,207       $ 194,970         $ 548,838       $ 560,026    
Efficiency ratio 60.36 %     64.08 %     60.21 %     56.16 %     53.54 %       61.52 %     54.60 %  
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings                          
Net Income $ 27,623       $ 19,064       $ 19,606       $ 52,121       $ 54,545         $ 66,293       $ 147,617    
Income tax expense 8,690       6,182       6,468       16,392       18,300         21,340       49,809    
Provision for credit losses 15,927       32,649       39,532       9,594       12,498         88,108       34,433    
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision        
Earnings		 $ 52,240       $ 57,895       $ 65,606       $ 78,107       $ 85,343         $ 175,741       $ 231,859    
Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-
provision earnings:		                            
Optimization costs 18,376                                 18,376          
Swap termination costs 14,285                                 14,285          
Acquisition and integration        
related expenses		 881       5,249       5,472       5,258       3,397         11,602       16,602    
Net securities (gains) losses (14,328 )           1,005                     (13,323 )        
Delivering Excellence        
implementation costs		                   223       234               934    
Total adjustments 19,214       5,249       6,477       5,481       3,631         30,940       17,536    
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision        
Earnings, adjusted		 $ 71,454       $ 63,144       $ 72,083       $ 83,588       $ 88,974         $ 206,681       $ 249,395    
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.          

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                   
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
Tangible Common Equity                  
Stockholders’ equity, common $ 2,433,671       $ 2,425,711       $ 2,435,707       $ 2,370,793       $ 2,339,599    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (935,801 )     (940,182 )     (935,241 )     (875,262 )     (876,219 )  
Tangible common equity 1,497,870       1,485,529       1,500,466       1,495,531       1,463,380    
Less: AOCI (25,749 )     (28,727 )     (35,323 )     1,954       (6,738 )  
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,472,121       $ 1,456,802       $ 1,465,143       $ 1,497,485       $ 1,456,642    
Total assets $ 21,088,143       $ 21,244,881       $ 19,753,300       $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (935,801 )     (940,182 )     (935,241 )     (875,262 )     (876,219 )  
Tangible assets $ 20,152,342       $ 20,304,699       $ 18,818,059       $ 16,975,135       $ 17,137,235    
Less: PPP loans (1,196,538 )     (1,179,403 )                    
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans $ 18,955,804       $ 19,125,296       $ 18,818,059       $ 16,975,135       $ 17,137,235    
Risk-weighted assets $ 15,216,075       $ 15,458,361       $ 15,573,684       $ 14,225,444       $ 14,294,011    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.43 %     7.32 %     7.97 %     8.81 %     8.54 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.90 %     7.77 %     7.97 %     8.81 %     8.54 %  
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 7.30 %     7.17 %     7.79 %     8.82 %     8.50 %  
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,        
excluding PPP loans		 7.77 %     7.62 %     7.79 %     8.82 %     8.50 %  
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.84 %     9.61 %     9.63 %     10.51 %     10.24 %  
                   

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented. 
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
   

 

