First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 17% Dividend Increase

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $0.02, or 17%, increase in First Midwest’s quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.14 per share. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on July 9, 2019 to common stockholders of record on June 28, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce this increase in our dividend, which reflects the continued confidence we have in our company and our strategy,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Midwest.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.