First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Pricing of $110 Million Preferred Stock Offering

CHICAGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,400,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 7.000% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, without par value, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share of preferred stock (equivalent to $25 per depositary share) at an aggregate offering price of $110 million. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. First Midwest also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 depositary shares from First Midwest.

First Midwest intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and has applied to list the depositary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “FMBIO.”

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and prospectus supplement, filed by First Midwest with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Investors should read the prospectus together with the documents incorporated by reference and the applicable prospectus supplement carefully before investing in the securities described in the applicable prospectus supplement. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov . You may also request these documents from First Midwest by telephone at (708) 831-7483 or in writing at: First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., Attention: Corporate Secretary, 8750 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 1300, Chicago, Illinois 60631.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest.

