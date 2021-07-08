First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
CHICAGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2021 second quarter earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, before market open, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Conference Call: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.
  • Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
  • Telephone Replay: U.S. (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10158514. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on October 19, 2021.
  • Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on October 19, 2021.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors Media
Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231 (708) 831-7345
[email protected] [email protected] 

