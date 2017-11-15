Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Michael L. Scudder as Chairman of the Board and J. Stephen Vanderwoude as Lead Independent Director

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Michael L. Scudder as Chairman of the Board and J. Stephen Vanderwoude as Lead Independent Director

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ:FMBI), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the election of Michael L. Scudder, President and Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board.  First Midwest also announced today the appointment of J. Stephen Vanderwoude as Lead Independent Director.  These actions became effective on November 14, 2017 following the decision by Robert P. O’Meara to retire as board chairman.  Mr. O’Meara, who will continue to serve as a director, has been named Chairman Emeritus.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our highly engaged board of directors and with Steve Vanderwoude as our Lead Independent Director,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Midwest.  “Steve has significant experience with our company, our industry and corporate governance, and is held in exceptionally high regard by our board of directors.”

Mr. Scudder continued, “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Bob O’Meara for his valued leadership and many years of service to First Midwest as a director, chairman and CEO.  His guidance and counsel have been invaluable to First Midwest and to me personally.  I am pleased that Bob will remain as a director so that the board may continue to benefit from his substantial banking experience and valued judgment.”

About First Midwest

First Midwest is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in the Midwest, with over $14 billion in assets and $10 billion in trust assets under management.  First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, equipment leasing, retail, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through over 130 locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol FMBI.  First Midwest’s website is www.firstmidwest.com.

Contact Information:

James M. Roolf
Senior Vice President/Corporate Relations Officer
(630) 875-7533
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.