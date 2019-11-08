First Midwest Bank Named a 2019 Top Workplace by Chicago Tribune

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bank announced today it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune. First Midwest is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Chicago with more than $18 billion of assets and 2,200 colleagues.

Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“As a relationship-oriented business, people are our most important asset,” said Mark Sander, President of First Midwest. “We are extremely grateful for our colleagues’ contributions and for their dedication in helping our clients achieve financial success, and we are honored to earn this recognition based on their direct feedback.”

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

CONTACT:
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708-831-7345 or [email protected]

