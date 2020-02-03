Breaking News
First Midwest Bank Teams Up With 101.9 THE MIX to Honor Women-Owned Businesses

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bank has joined forces with 101.9 THE MIX to celebrate and recognize women-owned businesses through its Inspiring Women in Business contest. The grand prize winner will be awarded $5,000 for her business and another $5,000 to donate to a local non-profit organization.

“Women-owned businesses play a key role in the economic vitality of our region, representing more than a third of all businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area and accounting for more than $52 million in local revenue,” said Cheri Rubocki, head of Branch Banking at First Midwest Bank. “We are proud to partner with THE MIX to recognize and reward their contributions to our communities, and we hope highlighting their accomplishments will inspire other women to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a community minded institution like First Midwest on such an important endeavor. Celebrating women and their accomplishments in business not only will have an impact on a local business, but also make a difference for a local non-profit,” said Jeff England, Vice President, Market Manager Hubbard Chicago.

Individuals can nominate a deserving woman business owner at www.inspirewomenbiz.com. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges and evaluated on three primary criteria: community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 29, 2020.

About First Midwest
First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

