FIRST MIDWEST COMMITS $2.5 MILLION IN COMMUNITY SUPPORT IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

CHICAGO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bank today announced a $2.5 million philanthropic commitment to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the First Midwest Charitable Foundation, First Midwest Bank will deploy funds in support of its community and nonprofit partners as everyone collectively works to help those disproportionately impacted by this crisis.

“There is a tremendous ‘can do’ spirit within our organization and communities as all of us respond to the challenges from COVID-19,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Midwest Bank. “We at First Midwest are proud to do our part to help support our clients, communities and each other during a time when it is needed the most. We are all in this together, and these funds will further aid in the collective effort to provide additional relief and recovery to vulnerable communities, businesses and individuals.”

First Midwest Bank is committing $2.5 million from the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to support the immediate and long-term needs of the communities it serves. Among the areas to be funded include:

  • $750,000 to be distributed immediately to United Way chapters across First Midwest Bank’s local markets as they mobilize their COVID-19 emergency responses.
     
  • $1.75 million in general funds to local nonprofit organizations in support of the communities First Midwest Bank serves, including those aiding individuals and families with affordable housing and financial sustainability, as well as supporting small businesses.

About First Midwest
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $19 billion of assets and an additional $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Media Contact
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7345
[email protected]

