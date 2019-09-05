Breaking News
First Midwest Names Corliss Garner as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Midwest Bank today announced it has named Corliss Garner as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion. In this newly created role, Garner will work closely with First Midwest’s HR and business leaders to develop and integrate CSR and diversity and inclusion goals and strategies into its business processes, practices and programs.

Garner joins First Midwest from BMO Harris Bank, where she has served in various leadership roles for more than 20 years. She has experience in both CSR and diversity and inclusion and worked for many years in commercial banking and wealth management.

“An important part of our long-term talent strategy is successfully integrating corporate social responsibility and diversity concepts into our culture,” said Doug Rose, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Midwest. “Corliss is a results-driven leader with extensive experience in building best-in-class CSR and diversity and inclusion programs that create strong connections with our colleagues, clients and communities. We are excited to welcome her to the First Midwest team.”

Garner is highly involved in civic and community leadership. She is the immediate past chair of the advisory board for the Chicago Community Trust African American Legacy Fund, a philanthropic, grant-making and community engagement organization that provides support to organizations focused on solving community problems. She has also served on the boards of Chicago State University, the Executive Service Corps of Chicago, and the DePaul University Coleman Entrepreneurship Center, among others.

Garner is a Chicago native, has a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University and is also a certified financial planner and a certified trust and financial advisor.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17.5 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

