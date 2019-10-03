Breaking News
Home / Top News / First Mode and Western Washington University Announce NASA Contract to Develop Geological Research Technology

First Mode and Western Washington University Announce NASA Contract to Develop Geological Research Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Mode, a design, engineering, and complex system development firm, today announced that NASA has awarded First Mode and Western Washington University (WWU) a contract to develop technology for geological research. The resulting technology will fill a crucial gap in current knowledge and improve scientific understanding of the surface history of Mars.

The work is funded through NASA’s Planetary Science Division under its “Solar System Workings” (SSW) Program with Melissa Rice at WWU serving as the Principal Investigator (PI). The automated instrument, a goniometer, will enable spectral observations of rocks at different angles. Learn more.

First Mode is also assisting NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Mars 2020 Mission to send a 2,300-pound rover to the surface of Mars. The Mars 2020 Mission contains instrumentation that will make similar measurements to those the goniometer will make in the lab at WWU. The Mars 2020 science team could benefit directly from the fundamental research of this SSW program. 

“First Mode is excited to partner with Western Washington University and NASA as we seek to improve our understanding of the Martian surface,” Chris Voorhees, President and Chief Engineer of First Mode, said. “As we prepare for further surface missions, including the Mars 2020 Rover and Mars Sample Return, a solid base of scientific research and understanding is essential in getting the most from our robotic systems.”

In addition to space applications, the geological research could be relevant to other First Mode clients and partners in the natural resources industry. “The problems we like the most cross industry boundaries. By drawing from our team’s experience in geology, automation, and the mining and metals industry, we can create a better tool for deep space exploration,” Voorhees commented. “We’re also pleased to share that after development, the entire goniometer design and software package will be publicly released.”

Kathleen Hoza, systems engineer and geologist at First Mode, was responsible for creating a 2D prototype goniometer while pursuing her M.S. in geology at WWU under Melissa Rice. This pilot study laid the groundwork for the 3D goniometer proposal. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing to work on this research,” Kathleen Hoza said. “The science potential is significant and far-reaching, and we have a powerful combined team with experts from First Mode and Western Washington University.”

About First Mode

First Mode – Building the Barely Possible

First Mode is revolutionizing the design, engineering, and development of technology for industries on and off the planet. First Mode harnesses the tools and technologies developed for the robotic exploration of the solar system and adapts them to mission critical and safety critical projects on Earth, Mars, the Moon, and other planetary bodies. While no two solutions are the same, First Mode typically melds hardware, software, strategy, and design to build the barely possible for our clients.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Rhae Adams
Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
[email protected]
(757) 289-9025 
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.