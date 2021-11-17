First Mode Expands C-Suite, Research Focus, Global Operations In Seattle And Perth, Australia

Elizabeth Frank, Chief Scientist at First Mode Dr. Elizabeth Frank is First Mode’s first Chief Scientist.

Rhae Adams, COO at First Mode Rhae Adams is First Mode’s Chief Operating Officer.

Company grows more than 300 percent, adds 100+ employees in last year; still hiring

Creates first Chief Scientist role, as well as appoints first COO

Expands office and hardware development real estate footprints in both Seattle and Perth

Launches new website, FirstMode.com

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Mode, a creative engineering company, today announced a series of staff growth records, internal promotions, and real estate activities at its headquarters in Seattle and its subsidiary in Perth, Australia.

First Mode Creating More Jobs in 2021 and 2022

Over the last year, First Mode has grown more than 300 percent, to employ more than 150 employees. Due to the need for engineering and other technical talent to support ongoing sustainability and exploration solutions, the company has leased premium office space in downtown Seattle to house more than 200 staffers, and is expanding its state-of-the-art hardware development lab nearby. First Mode intends to create an additional 170 technology and engineering jobs across the globe through 2022.

At its Seattle hardware development lab, First Mode engineers are building one-of-a-kind hardware to decarbonize one of the world’s largest haul trucks, designing a power module for the world’s first zero-emission race truck for Mexico’s Baja 1000 endurance race, and building game-changing deep space hardware headed 370 million kilometers from Earth to asteroid 16 Psyche.

Internal Promotions Support Global Operations, R&D

This month, Elizabeth Frank was appointed as First Mode’s first Chief Scientist. She will be responsible for providing direction to First Mode CEO and President Chris Voorhees and others on First Mode activities driven by scientific and research objectives, greatly expanding the company’s capacity for conducting R&D. Dr. Frank is expected to expand company relationships with academic and research institutions, and identify science-driven funding opportunities. Frank holds a Ph.D. in Planetary Geochemistry from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

First Mode board member and co-founder Rhae Adams was elevated to Chief Operating Officer. He is responsible for the smooth functioning of company operations worldwide, and for aligning multiple internal functions including business development, human resources, facilities, government affairs, accounting, and finance. Adams has a B.A. in Economics from Rice University.

“While we are extremely proud to announce these promotions of Elizabeth and Rhae, the entire First Mode team’s dedication and hard work has uniquely positioned us to help lead a global transition to clean energy and continue to explore space in the coming years,” said Voorhees.

ABOUT FIRST MODE

First Mode is building the barely possible for our customers, for the Earth, and beyond. We draw on the exceptional talent and creativity of our multidisciplinary team to solve the toughest problems on and off the planet, with the goal of having an outsized impact on the world around us. Find us on LinkedIn @FirstMode, Twitter @FirstModeHQ, and Instagram @first_mode_hq.

MEDIA CONTACT

Colleen Rubart

+1 (415) 283-7100

Colleen@FirstMode.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a99ab2-feb2-40fd-8a4f-aeaed291caac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a67f8bf3-3217-4114-811f-da1d9b0bca26