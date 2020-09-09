Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / First Mode Secures $1.8M Contract to Deliver Hardware for Use on NASA Psyche Spacecraft’s Journey to the Asteroid Belt

First Mode Secures $1.8M Contract to Deliver Hardware for Use on NASA Psyche Spacecraft’s Journey to the Asteroid Belt

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company’s deployable cover will protect critical “game changing” communications experiment during Psyche launch and in space

Psyche Spacecraft (Artist’s Concept)

Psyche Spacecraft (Artist’s Concept). Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Psyche Spacecraft (Artist’s Concept). Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Mode, a design, engineering, and technology development firm, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to build flight hardware for use on the NASA Psyche spacecraft. The firm-fixed price subcontract has a value of approximately $1.8 million and is expected to last through June 2021.

“First Mode engineers are experts in designing for extreme environments, and with this Psyche mission subcontract we continue to take advantage of our rich history of contributing to NASA programs including Mars 2020 Perseverance and Europa Clipper,” said Maggie Scholtz, First Mode vice president of engineering. “This award recognizes First Mode’s engineering capabilities and shows confidence in our ability to execute at the level of rigor and reliability required for deep space missions.”

The Psyche mission is a journey to 16 Psyche, a giant metal asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. What makes 16 Psyche unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, believed to be one of the building blocks of our solar system. The Psyche mission is readying for launch in 2022, and after executing a Mars flyby in 2023, the spacecraft will arrive at 16 Psyche in early 2026.

DEPLOYABLE COVER WILL PROTECT LASER COMMUNICATION EXPERIMENT

The First Mode flight hardware currently in development — a deployable aperture cover — will shield the Psyche mission Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC) technology demonstration from contamination and debris during launch, and in the extreme environment of deep space. The cover will permanently open early in the Psyche mission to enable DSOC operations, which will test new communication hardware that uses lasers instead of radio waves.

The DSOC technology demonstration uses photons, the fundamental particle of visible light, to transmit more data in a given amount of time. The standard way to “talk” to spacecraft has been with radio waves. But optical communications, in which data is beamed over laser light, can increase that rate by as much as 10 to 100 times over conventional means.

Advantages offered by laser communications are expected to revolutionize future space endeavors, including eventual communication with people in deep space, and setting up telecommunications infrastructure around Mars.

First Mode is in the prototype-development phase to inform the final hardware design before building, testing, and delivering its deployable cover to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in early 2021. The company’s work on the Psyche mission is supported by an expanded manufacturing facility including a clean room, environmental testing equipment, mechanical shop, electrical fabrication, and large-scale assembly areas.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory responsible for mission management, operations, and navigation. For more information about NASA’s Psyche mission go to: http://www.nasa.gov/psyche

ABOUT FIRST MODE
First Mode is revolutionizing the design, engineering, and development of technology for industries on and off the planet. Find us on LinkedIn @FirstMode and Twitter @FirstModeHQ.

MEDIA CONTACT
Colleen Rubart
+1 (415) 283-7100
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e6698d-5c88-44f7-81f6-7cf752d14c3e

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.